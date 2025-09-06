2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
OpenAI expected to burn $115B on ChatGPT push by 2029

OpenAI expected to burn $115B on ChatGPT push by 2029

OpenAI is expected to burn around $115 billion from 2025 to 2029 in a bid to ramp up its spending to power the AI behind ChatGPT.
CreatorBid
BID$0.0823+4.50%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03588+0.08%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1464+15.91%
Részesedés
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 16:27
Részesedés
The founder of RMRK said that his address was marked as high risk by the WLFI team and the tokens have been locked

The founder of RMRK said that his address was marked as high risk by the WLFI team and the tokens have been locked

PANews reported on September 6th that Bruno Skvorc, founder of NFT infrastructure RMRK, tweeted a complaint, stating that his address had been marked as high-risk by the WLFI team and his tokens had been locked. On-chain detective ZachXBT commented, "Most of the time, 'high-risk' disclosures are inaccurate, so teams can't rely solely on compliance tools, many of which are flawed. It's good to see that the World Liberty Financial team is taking a more proactive approach than other teams like Circle, as this will ultimately benefit the victims. However, they do need to be cautious, as a false positive and blacklisting could cause irreparable damage to their reputation. If your address is indeed a false positive, we hope the issue can be resolved quickly." According to previous news , WLFI: There are 272 wallets on the blacklist, and the freeze is to prevent users from losing money.
Threshold
T$0.01618-0.06%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2038-11.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10089-0.38%
Részesedés
PANews2025/09/06 16:26
Részesedés
Ethena en Pyth Network springen eruit tijdens kalme handelsdag

Ethena en Pyth Network springen eruit tijdens kalme handelsdag

De cryptomarkt blijft voorlopig in afwachtende modus hangen. Ondanks een lichte stijging van de totale marktwaarde naar $4.04 biljoen, is de volatiliteit de afgelopen 24 uur beperkt gebleven. Met $270.64 miljoen aan liquidaties wereldwijd, blijft het liquidatieniveau relatief laag vergeleken met eerdere heftige dagen. Bitcoin en Ethereum domineren nog steeds... Het bericht Ethena en Pyth Network springen eruit tijdens kalme handelsdag verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Pyth Network
PYTH$0.1573-5.29%
MetYa
MET$0.2351-1.79%
OP
OP$0.7421+1.79%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/06 16:24
Részesedés
Bitcoin Bull Run Nears Its Climax: Cycle Peak Indicates 95% Completion

Bitcoin Bull Run Nears Its Climax: Cycle Peak Indicates 95% Completion

The post Bitcoin Bull Run Nears Its Climax: Cycle Peak Indicates 95% Completion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) has recently reached a new weekly high above the $112,000 mark, signaling a potential new uptrend for the leading cryptocurrency. This movement may represent the final phase of the current cycle for Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market.  Market analyst CryptoBirb has indicated that this uptrend could last for approximately 50 more days, emphasizing that Bitcoin is now 95% through its cycle, which has spanned 1,017 days since the lows of November 2022. 50 Days Until Possible Bitcoin Peak Historically, Bitcoin’s bull markets have peaked between 1,060 and 1,100 days after significant lows, suggesting a target timeframe for this cycle’s peak could fall between late October and mid-November 2025.  The analysis highlights the typical relationship between Bitcoin’s Halving events and subsequent price peaks. Since the last Halving in April 2024, 503 days have passed, with past data showing that price peaks usually occur 518 to 580 days following such events.  As seen in the chart below, Bitcoin is currently 77% to 86% of the way through this timeline, entering what the analyst refers to as the “hot zone”—a period of heightened volatility and potential price movements. However, CryptoBirb cautions that historical trends indicate that after reaching a peak, Bitcoin typically experiences a significant decline, often dropping by 70% to 80% over a 370 to 410-day timeframe.  This bearish phase is projected for approximately the first and second quarter of 2026, with a historical probability of a bear market in that year reaching 100%. Before this potential downturn, the analyst expects a final surge, with about 50 days remaining before the market may peak. September, often recognized as a weaker month for Bitcoin, has shown an average decline of 6.17%. Although third quarter statistics can be mixed, with a median increase of 0.80%, the overall average tends to reflect…
Bitcoin
BTC$111,237.01+0.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10089-0.38%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017461+6.45%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 16:22
Részesedés
Top economists react to employment data as U.S. enters ‘jobs recession’

Top economists react to employment data as U.S. enters ‘jobs recession’

The post Top economists react to employment data as U.S. enters ‘jobs recession’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The latest U.S. employment report has drawn concerning reactions from leading economists, many of whom warn that the labor market has slipped into a jobs recession. Only 22,000 jobs were added in August, far below expectations of 76,500. June marked the first net decline in nearly four years, with 13,000 jobs lost.  Meanwhile, the unemployment rate rose to 4.3%, its highest level since 2021, indicating mounting economic weakness. Mark Zandi Among the economists, Mark Zandi of Moody’s Analytics stressed that payroll employment is already in recession territory. He noted that July and August posted modest gains, likely to be revised down, with losses concentrated in manufacturing, mining, construction, and the government sector. Only healthcare and hospitality have provided some offset. Zandi, long bearish on the economy, has argued that several sectors and states are already in recession. It’s a jobs recession. Payroll employment declined in June, and while it was up in July and August, the increases were on the margin and seem likely to be revised away. The goods side of the economy, including manufacturing, mining, and construction, is losing a significant… — Mark Zandi (@Markzandi) September 5, 2025 David Rosenberg David Rosenberg of Rosenberg Research highlighted distortions in the headline numbers, pointing out that the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Birth-Death model added 96,000 jobs.  Without this adjustment, payrolls fell by 74,000 in August. He warned that, by this measure, payrolls have declined for four consecutive months, a pattern last seen during the sluggish recovery from the Great Recession. The BLS did its best to paint lipstick on this pig of a payroll report because the Birth-Death model managed to add 96,000 jobs to the headline. Strip that out, and what the actual survey showed was a 74,000 decline. In fact, payrolls have declined on an ex-BD basis now in each……
Union
U$0.01006-10.89%
BloodLoop
BLS$0.00094-28.24%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 16:21
Részesedés
Japan Bank Managing $1.9 Trillion Announces: “The Fed Is Cornered” – Here’s What Will Happen

Japan Bank Managing $1.9 Trillion Announces: “The Fed Is Cornered” – Here’s What Will Happen

Analysts at Mizuho Bank, one of Japan's largest banks, evaluated the Fed following the latest employment report. Continue Reading: Japan Bank Managing $1.9 Trillion Announces: “The Fed Is Cornered” – Here’s What Will Happen
SphereX
HERE$0.00019-2.56%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06326-4.19%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/06 16:18
Részesedés
How XRP is Expanding Beyond Ripple to Power Payments, DeFi, and NFTs

How XRP is Expanding Beyond Ripple to Power Payments, DeFi, and NFTs

The post How XRP is Expanding Beyond Ripple to Power Payments, DeFi, and NFTs appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP has long been a key player in the crypto space, and its role continues to expand. From cross-border payments to decentralized finance, the XRP Ledger ecosystem is growing stronger every day. Recently, xrpladam, a prominent figure in the XRP Ledger community and CEO of xrp.cafe, a leading NFT marketplace on XRPL, shared insights on …
CROSS
CROSS$0.23064-1.52%
XRP
XRP$2.9368+1.80%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001699+5.59%
Részesedés
CoinPedia2025/09/06 16:17
Részesedés
1.9 Trilyon Doları Yöneten Japon Bankası, Duyurdu: “FED Köşeye Sıkıştı” – İşte Olacaklar

1.9 Trilyon Doları Yöneten Japon Bankası, Duyurdu: “FED Köşeye Sıkıştı” – İşte Olacaklar

Mizuho Bank, Ağustos ayı ABD tarım dışı istihdam raporunun iş gücü piyasasındaki zayıflamayı net biçimde ortaya koyduğunu belirtti. Rapora göre istihdam, çalışma saatleri ve gelir artış oranları pandemi dönemindeki seviyelere geriledi. Banka, enflasyonun seyrinden bağımsız olarak, FED’in Eylül toplantısında faiz indirimine gitmesinin neredeyse kesin olduğunu ifade etti. 25 baz puanlık indirim temel senaryo olarak görülürken, […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017461+6.45%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009491--%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06326-4.19%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/06 16:17
Részesedés
Belarus President Instructs Lawmakers to Create Clear Crypto Rules

Belarus President Instructs Lawmakers to Create Clear Crypto Rules

TLDR Lukashenko calls for clearer crypto rules to protect investors and ensure market transparency. Belarus has seen issues with digital asset companies, prompting the need for regulatory reform. The country plans to introduce a crypto bank under government oversight to protect citizens. Belarus aims to balance crypto innovation with investor protection in its regulatory approach. [...] The post Belarus President Instructs Lawmakers to Create Clear Crypto Rules appeared first on CoinCentral.
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01507+2.30%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06326-4.19%
Részesedés
Coincentral2025/09/06 16:17
Részesedés
Filecoin (FIL) Rebounds Amid Pronounced Trading Volatility, Volume Surges

Filecoin (FIL) Rebounds Amid Pronounced Trading Volatility, Volume Surges

The post Filecoin (FIL) Rebounds Amid Pronounced Trading Volatility, Volume Surges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Filecoin FIL$2.3128 spiked 3% followed by a 2% decline as volatile trading configurations emerged amid evolving market dynamics, according to CoinDesk Research’s technical analysis model. In recent trading FIL was 3.4% higher over 24 hours, trading around $2.32. The model showed that the overall trading range was $0.15, or 6%, between the low of $2.23 and the high of $2.38. Critical resistance materialized at $2.38 with high-volume rejection during peak trading activity, according to the model. The wider crypto market was little changed, with the broad market gauge, the Coindesk 20, up 0.2%. Technical Analysis: FIL progressed from $2.25 to $2.32 representing a 3% gain during the preceding 24-hour period Overall trading range encompassing $0.15 (6%) between the absolute nadir of $2.23 and zenith of $2.38. Two distinctive rally phases were identified: a preliminary ascent to $2.28 followed by another climb on Sept. 5. Price trajectory peaked at $2.38 on exceptionally elevated volume of 7.23 million, substantially exceeding the 24-hour average of 2.47 million. Critical resistance materialized at $2.38 with high-volume rejection during peak trading activity. Support levels consolidated around $2.23-$2.24 during initial trading hours. Subsequent decline from $2.36 to $2.32 representing a 2% contraction during the final 60 minutes. Exceptional volume spikes reaching 425,701 indicating institutional selling pressure. Substantial institutional selling volume peaked at nearly double the session average during the concluding hour. Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/05/fil-rises-3-amid-pronounced-trading-volatility-volume-surges
Moonveil
MORE$0.10089-0.38%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017461+6.45%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1464+15.91%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 16:16
Részesedés

Felkapott hírek

Több

Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division

Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.

Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant