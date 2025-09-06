2025-09-09 Tuesday

Best Altcoins to Buy as Ethereum Outflows Signal Renewed Accumulation

Best Altcoins to Buy as Ethereum Outflows Signal Renewed Accumulation

Ethereum exchanges are drying up quickly as ETH exchange ‘flux’ turns negative for the first time ever. Flux, by the way, calculates the cumulative net flow of ETH across all exchanges. A positive flux means there are more ETH deposits, which simply shows people are selling more ETH and buying less. A negative flux balance, […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/06 16:50
Crucial $114K Recovery Could Trigger Massive $2.5B Short Squeeze

Crucial $114K Recovery Could Trigger Massive $2.5B Short Squeeze

The post Crucial $114K Recovery Could Trigger Massive $2.5B Short Squeeze appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Liquidation: Crucial $114K Recovery Could Trigger Massive $2.5B Short Squeeze Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin Liquidation: Crucial $114K Recovery Could Trigger Massive $2.5B Short Squeeze Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-liquidation-market-impact/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 16:41
Shiba Inu Price Slides In Choppy Trading Conditions As Layer Brett Becomes The Meme Name On Watchlists

Shiba Inu Price Slides In Choppy Trading Conditions As Layer Brett Becomes The Meme Name On Watchlists

The post Shiba Inu Price Slides In Choppy Trading Conditions As Layer Brett Becomes The Meme Name On Watchlists appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The crypto spotlight is shifting fast. Layer Brett, the Ethereum-powered meme coin and Layer 2 hybrid, is closing in on a major presale milestone — already raising over $2.8 million with tokens still available at just $0.055. For traders looking beyond tired memes, Brett’s combination of virality and Ethereum infrastructure has made it the name to watch heading into 2025. While Shiba Inu price action remains flat, Layer Brett is climbing onto watchlists as the community’s next potential 100x play. Shiba Inu price prediction: SHIB losing steam Shiba Inu was once the crown jewel of meme coin mania, catapulting into the top-10 cryptos in 2021 on sheer retail energy. But in 2025, the shine has dulled. SHIB trades around $0.00001255, stuck in a range for weeks and far below its year-to-date high. The volume numbers tell the story. CoinGecko shows SHIB’s 24-hour trading volume at just $144 million, a fraction of Dogecoin’s $1.75 billion and even Pepe’s $381 million. That’s a clear sign of fading interest. Derivatives data looks even worse. CoinGlass notes open interest collapsed from $560 million earlier this year to only $186 million today. On-chain, the Shibarium network is struggling — its total value locked has fallen to $1.5 million, while ShibaSwap holds barely $1 million. Once billed as the utility lifeline for SHIB, these numbers highlight a fading project. Why Layer Brett is stealing watchlists Unlike Shiba Inu, which remains chained to its meme-only past, Layer Brett has fused the viral culture of memes with the utility of Ethereum Layer 2 scaling. Its benefits aren’t theoretical — they’re already resonating with traders: Ultra-low fees and instant transactions, solving Ethereum’s congestion issues while keeping security. Massive staking APYs that have drawn in degens and long-term holders alike. Community-first design, ensuring growth isn’t dictated by institutions…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 16:39
Ethena (ENA) Buybacks Accelerate as StablecoinX Lifts Total Financing to $895M

Ethena (ENA) Buybacks Accelerate as StablecoinX Lifts Total Financing to $895M

TLDR: StablecoinX raised $530M, taking total PIPE financing to $895M for ENA token purchases. The new raise supports a $310M ENA buyback over six to eight weeks. Combined PIPE rounds now cover roughly 20% of ENA’s circulating token supply. Ethena Foundation keeps veto rights on ENA sales by StablecoinX. StablecoinX is doubling down on ENA. [...] The post Ethena (ENA) Buybacks Accelerate as StablecoinX Lifts Total Financing to $895M appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/06 16:37
SEC Under Fire For Deleted Texts

SEC Under Fire For Deleted Texts

The post SEC Under Fire For Deleted Texts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Records Wiped: SEC Under Fire For Deleted Texts Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Rubmar is a crypto enthusiast who likes learning and improving constantly. She enjoys reporting on the latest news and developments in the crypto industry. Rubmar also enjoys scrapbooking, crafting, simulation games, and watching football. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/sec-genslers-texts-from-key-crypto-crackdown/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 16:37
Conservative Icon Ron Paul ⋆ ZyCrypto

Conservative Icon Ron Paul ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Conservative Icon Ron Paul ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Former U.S. presidential candidate and Libertarian icon Ron Paul has stated that Bitcoin should be allowed to function as a currency in the USA and compete against the Dollar. The 90-year-old retired politician is known for his Libertarian credentials and his efforts to support free-market trade in the country, a concept that has been overshadowed by the era of massive corporations and governments subsidizing their success. Why Libertarians Like Ron Paul Love Crypto? The former 12-time US Congressman famously ran against the neoconservative Mitt Romney during the 2012 US Presidential election’s Republican primary, but couldn’t win the nomination. His seemingly radical ideas of Federal Reserve audits, borderless trade, and decentralization were ahead of their time and aligned with the ethos promoted by the cryptocurrency revolution. The cryptocurrency revolution began in 2008, during the height of the financial crisis, and proposed an open-source monetary transfer mechanism that offered a vision of a borderless future. Many of the early adopters of Bitcoin included online privacy advocates, cypherpunks, and Libertarians. For the latter, crypto was a way to challenge the supremacy of the central banks and their hegemony.  Rand Paul Continues Father’s Stance Many with Libertarian tendencies look at the 2012 presidential election as a major missed opportunity to bring the USA back to its constitutional roots, instead of overstretched global roles. His son, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), has also continued his line on a number of political positions, including that on crypto. The senator said back in a 2021 Axios interview: “Here is what I have started to believe now: that the government currencies have become so unreliable. They are also fiat currencies, backed by nothing. The dollar has been the most stable among currencies, which is why it is the reserve currency. I’ve now actually started to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 16:34
Tickets, Dates, and What to Expect?

Tickets, Dates, and What to Expect?

The post Tickets, Dates, and What to Expect? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While the market slows down, it’s giving investors the opportunity to connect and learn with upcoming crypto and Web3 events like InnoBlock 2025. Notably, the next few months are packed with some of the most popular events, and the closest is this September, in the Token 2049 Week. Let’s discuss. What Is InnoBlock 2025? InnoBlock 2025 is one of the most popular crypto events in Asia, premiering as a Web3 Innovation Festival. It is a community-driven, web3-focused conference and is a side event to the popular Token 2049. Notably, it will take place on September 30, 2025, from 9:00 am to approximately 6:00 pm GMT+08:00, Singapore/Kuala Lumpur, at the National Gallery Singapore. Many top Web3 personalities will join the event as key speakers, including Charles d’Haussy (CEO of dYdX Foundation), David Zhang (Founder of Boyaa Interactive International Ltd), Anurag Arjun (Co-Founder of Avail), and many others. Source: InnoBlock InnoBlock 2025 Tickets and How to Attend? Interestingly, this crypto event is framed as one of the most prominent Web3 side-conferences during Token2049 Week. It aligns the Web3 innovation with art and cultural heritage, where its core theme is Web3, Blockchain Games, DeFi, CryptoStock, and much more. There will be many ​startup showcases, demo zones, and ​pitch stages. Overall, over 100 companies, 60+ speakers, and 300+ representatives will be present, and the tickets are now available. There are two types of tickets to the InnoBlock 2025, each with its own perks. First is the Standard Pass, which gives access to the speaking section and the exhibition areas and is completely free. Secondly is the Premium Pass ($40), which will provide additional benefits like merchandise, catering coupons, and more. Lastly, the VIP Access includes exclusive lounges, concierge services, and more. Overall, this Web3 innovation-filled festival aims to bring tech enthusiasts all around the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 16:31
Trump Media Secures $105M in Cronos Tokens as Part of Crypto.com Deal

Trump Media Secures $105M in Cronos Tokens as Part of Crypto.com Deal

TLDR Trump Media acquires 684M CRO tokens for $105M through a 50% stock, 50% cash deal. CRO tokens will be stored in Crypto.com’s institutional custody and staked for additional income. Trump Media plans to integrate CRO into Truth Social and Truth+ reward systems. A new SPAC merger aims to establish a digital asset treasury focused [...] The post Trump Media Secures $105M in Cronos Tokens as Part of Crypto.com Deal appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/06 16:31
Rate Cut Bets Fuel Investor Optimism On Wall Street

Rate Cut Bets Fuel Investor Optimism On Wall Street

At this back-to-school period, major banks are revising their outlook. Faced with a clear slowdown in the American economy, the idea of two to three rate cuts this year is gradually taking hold. Investors, hanging on the Fed’s slightest signals, see in this change of course a potential turning point. L’article Rate Cut Bets Fuel Investor Optimism On Wall Street est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats2025/09/06 16:30
Why VeChain’s Bridge-to-Earn Model Could Be the Catalyst for Global DeFi Adoption

Why VeChain's Bridge-to-Earn Model Could Be the Catalyst for Global DeFi Adoption

Vechain leverages Wanchain’s incentive-driven “Bridge-to-Earn” model, wherein users can earn rewards for completing cross-chain tasks, boosting liquidity without lock-ups. The move aligns with upcoming initiatives like the Hayabusa upgrade, Valour’s ETP listing, and Franklin Templeton’s custody infrastructure. In a bid to boost cross-chain liquidity and drive sustainable Web3 adoption, VeChain announced a new strategic integration [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/06 16:28
