Webisoft Joins Forces with Midnight to Build Private Dark Pool for Institutional DeFi

Webisoft Joins Forces with Midnight to Build Private Dark Pool for Institutional DeFi

Webisoft and Midnight Foundation are building an institutional-grade dark pool DEX using ZK proofs and Zswap to enable confidential large-scale trading.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/06 17:05
Chances for a September Rate Cut Surge to 90.4% After Weak Jobs Report

Chances for a September Rate Cut Surge to 90.4% After Weak Jobs Report

The post Chances for a September Rate Cut Surge to 90.4% After Weak Jobs Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. There is a 9.6% chance the Fed could pull the trigger on a 50 bps cut, a shift prompted by the unexpectedly weak August job data. Job growth slowed notably in August, with only 22,000 positions added against a forecast of 75,000. Many, including the crypto analyst Ash Crypto, believe that rate cuts in September are confirmed. The CME FedWatch Tool now signals a 90.4% probability of a 25 bps (basis points) rate cut in September. Additionally, there is a 9.6% chance the Fed could pull the trigger on a 50 bps cut, a shift prompted by the unexpectedly weak August job data. Job growth slowed notably last month, with only 22,000 positions added against a forecast of 75,000. Furthermore, June’s figures were revised downward to a net loss, indicating a softening labor market. The unemployment rate climbed to 4.3%, which is a high not seen since October 2021. As a result, Bank of America updated its prediction to expect two rate cuts in 2025, one in September and another in December. Many, including the crypto analyst Ash Crypto, believe that rate cuts in September are confirmed. In August, market voices like Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent have called for aggressive cuts, possibly up to 50 bps, but analysts caution that such a move might appear panicky if inflation isn’t firmly under control. The current consensus is that the 50 bps cut is unlikely, but the 25 bps one might very well happen soon. Related: For Crypto, a 25 Bps Rate Cut is Now the Baseline Expectation for September The report also showed that the S&P 500 is hitting record highs, driven by dovish Fed expectations and economic data. On the other hand, there was a sharp decline in Treasury yields, which likely points to the market’s increasing conviction that interest…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 17:02
S&P 500 herweging: Robinhood toegevoegd, Strategy uitgesloten

S&P 500 herweging: Robinhood toegevoegd, Strategy uitgesloten

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   Bij de laatste S&P 500-herweging kreeg Robinhood een plek in de index, terwijl Strategy, ondanks dat het voldeed aan de criteria, buiten de boot viel. Dit verschil laat zien hoe klassieke criteria botsen met de opmars van crypto in de financiële wereld. Robinhood in de S&P 500: koersstijging en impact Koersreactie en marktkapitalisatie De opname van Robinhood in de S&P 500 per 22 september 2025 had direct effect op de beurs. Het aandeel schoot in de nabeurshandel met ruim 7% omhoog. Daardoor steeg de marktwaarde tot zo’n $91,5 miljard. Ook andere nieuwkomers zoals AppLovin en Emcor profiteerden. Van alle nieuwe namen viel de stijging van Robinhood het meest op. Het succes komt voort uit de populariteit bij particuliere beleggers en de rol die het platform inmiddels in de cryptohandel heeft. Betekenis voor de financiële sector De beslissing om Robinhood toe te laten benadrukt hoe belangrijk een hybride model is. Een mix van traditionele aandelenhandel en cryptodiensten blijkt aantrekkelijk voor indexbeheerders. Het laat zien dat de sector in hoog tempo verandert en dat bedrijven die beide markten verbinden een steeds grotere rol spelen. $HOOD MAKES HISTORY Robinhood has officially been added to the S&P 500 — joining the ranks of America’s top companies. A huge milestone for shareholders and a testament to the leadership + team driving this journey. This is just the beginning. pic.twitter.com/2YcgYdvpIH — Brian Rose, Founder & Host of London Real (@LondonRealTV) September 6, 2025 Waarom Strategy buiten de S&P 500 werd gehouden Uitsluiting ondanks criteria Strategy, het bedrijf van Michael Saylor, voldeed aan de toelatingscriteria. Toch kreeg het geen plek in de index. Een officiële toelichting bleef uit. Dat riep vragen op bij beleggers. Veel beleggers hadden juist verwacht dat de enorme Bitcoin-reserves van het bedrijf zouden meewegen in het besluit. Terughoudendheid tegenover crypto-treasuries De keuze maakt duidelijk dat Wall Street nog voorzichtig blijft tegenover ondernemingen die hun bedrijfsmodel grotendeels baseren op Bitcoin. Waar Robinhood wordt beloond voor zijn diversiteit, wordt Strategy gezien als te eenzijdig. Daarmee bevestigen de indexbeheerders dat opname van crypto-gerelateerde bedrijven niet alleen draait om cijfers, maar ook om de stabiliteit en breedte van hun inkomstenmodel. De rol van crypto-bedrijven in traditionele indexen De kwestie rond Strategy legt een bredere spanning bloot tussen crypto en traditionele financiële instituties. Hybride spelers zoals Robinhood weten voet aan de grond te krijgen, terwijl puur op crypto gerichte ondernemingen vaker buitengesloten blijven. De recente herweging illustreert dat indexbeheerders wel ruimte zien voor bedrijven die cryptodiensten combineren met klassieke activiteiten, maar terughoudend blijven bij ondernemingen die bijna volledig afhankelijk zijn van digitale assets. Dit benadrukt dat spreiding en een solide bedrijfsmodel doorslaggevend zijn voor een plek in de S&P 500. Wat beleggers kunnen leren van de herweging Voor beleggers is dit een teken dat de markt kansen ziet voor bedrijven die crypto combineren met een breder model. Pure crypto-spelers lijken voorlopig minder kans te maken op opname in grote indexen zoals de S&P 500. De situatie onderstreept ook dat indexbeslissingen niet puur objectief zijn. Naast cijfers spelen factoren als volatiliteit, risicobeeld en de perceptie van stabiliteit een rol. Voor langetermijnbeleggers kan dat betekenen dat hybride bedrijven een veiliger pad naar brede marktacceptatie bieden. Tegelijk kan de afwezigheid van pure crypto-bedrijven leiden tot meer koersschommelingen. Voor beleggers kan dit zorgen voor onverwachte kansen en extra beweging in de markt. Wie spreidt en let op de kracht van het bedrijfsmodel, kan zo op de lange termijn waarde en erkenning veiligstellen. JUST IN: Strategy Inc., led by Michael Saylor, was not included in the latest S&P 500 index rebalancing, despite meeting all eligibility criteria. MSTR stock fell ~2% in after-hours trading. AppLovin, Robinhood, and Emcor Group secured spots instead. #Bitcoin #S&P500 #MSTR pic.twitter.com/FqWSf8kEkx — JayMan (@zone_jd) September 6, 2025 Wat de S&P 500 herweging zegt over crypto’s toekomst De opname van Robinhood en de afwijzing van Strategy laten zien hoe complex de verhouding tussen crypto en Wall Street nog altijd is. De acceptatie gaat stap voor stap. Voorlopig is er vooral winst voor hybride bedrijven. Voor pure crypto-bedrijven blijft de weg voorlopig lastiger en minder zeker. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht S&P 500 herweging: Robinhood toegevoegd, Strategy uitgesloten is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/09/06 17:01
Ethereum Staking Queue Overtakes Exits as Fears of a Sell-off Subside

Ethereum Staking Queue Overtakes Exits as Fears of a Sell-off Subside

The post Ethereum Staking Queue Overtakes Exits as Fears of a Sell-off Subside appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum’s validator entry queue has surged past the exit queue for the first time in weeks, signaling renewed demand to stake ether (ETH) just as fears of a major sell-off subside. At the time of writing, 932,936 ETH ($4 billion) sits in the entry queue compared with 791,405 ETH ($3.3 billion) in the exit queue, according to validatorque.com data. Three weeks ago, the exit queue stood at 816,000 ETH, leading to concerns over whether the market would be able to absorb sell pressure once the tokens were unlocked. The turnaround was fueled in part by an Ethereum ICO participant who resurfaced after eight years of dormancy. The long-term holder moved 150,000 ETH ($645 million) into staking earlier this week. Read more: Ethereum ICO Whale Stakes $646M After Three Years Dormant The investor originally bought 1,000,000 ETH for just $310,000 during Ethereum’s 2014 token sale. Even after staking, the wallet retains 105,000 ETH ($451 million) across two wallets, with the bulk of his holdings untouched. ETH/USD (TradingView) Ether has been down by around 4% since Aug. 15, when the exit queue hit 816,000, hardly the sell-off that many predicted despite a wider market pullback. During the same period, BTC was down by 7%, while several altcoins experienced double-digit declines. Long-term bet Ethereum’s proof-of-stake system continues to act as both a release valve and an attractor of capital. While last month’s exits reflected nervousness, today’s entry queue flip highlights confidence in long-term staking rewards and potential structural demand from ETFs. As DeFi analyst Ignas noted in August: “While the unstaking queue is at ATH, so are ETF inflows.” Now, with exits cooling and entries surging, the balance may be tilting back toward staking as a long-term bet on Ethereum’s growth. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/05/ethereum-staking-queue-overtakes-exits-as-fears-of-a-sell-off-subside
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 17:01
XRP In The Skies: Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto

XRP In The Skies: Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto

Reports say Webus International made a deal with Air China that could put its Wetour travel service in front of more than 60 million PhoenixMiles loyalty members. The plan may add XRP payments to Wetour’s overseas platform. But it’s not automatic. The change depends on future business steps and getting regulatory approval. Related Reading: Russia […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/06 17:00
Strategy’s Saylor Reacts to Stunning MSTR S&P 500 Rejection

Strategy's Saylor Reacts to Stunning MSTR S&P 500 Rejection

The post Strategy’s Saylor Reacts to Stunning MSTR S&P 500 Rejection appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor, the renowned Bitcoin advocate and the co-founder of the Bitcoin treasury company Strategy, has issued a tweet showing his reaction to the rejection of his company from being included in the S&P 500 index. He has posted data that shows that the only thing Strategy needs to be part of S&P 500 is merely a formal recognition, basically, since MSTR has already left SPY lying in the dust in terms of market performance. You Might Also Like Saylor reacts to Strategy’s stunning SPY rejection On Friday, September 5, the official decision was made on whether or not to add Strategy to the S&P 500 index. The decision was negative, while another large company, also directly related to crypto, but through trading and investment, was included in it – the Robinhood platform, which allows retail users to invest in both traditional stocks and crypto, as well as crypto-related products. Saylot reacted to this decision by posting a tweet with an infographic showing that MSTR has long left the S&P 500 (SPY) behind thanks to its Bitcoin strategy. What is even more curious and notable – the infographic shows that MSTR has outperformed Bitcoin itself, too. MSTR shows a 92% surge on the chart, while SPY lags with a 14% increase, and Bitcoin shows a 55% annualized growth in terms of “Bitcoin Standard Era Return.” As the rejection from the S&P 500 inclusion news made its way into the news reports, MSTR immediately dropped 2%. However, the official X account of the company tweeted that despite this unfortunate event, Strategy will certainly maintain its course and will not be deterred from the Bitcoin path. Source: https://u.today/strategys-saylor-reacts-to-stunning-mstr-sp-500-rejection
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 16:58
US SEC forms cross-border task force to tackle international fraud

US SEC forms cross-border task force to tackle international fraud

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced the formation of a new cross-border task force to tackle issues related to international fraud, including pump and dump schemes and other vices in the financial investment sector. According to its press release, the agency mentioned that it is taking the fight against fraud to a new height, formulating a cross-border task force to strengthen the efforts of the Division of Enforcement. In addition, the agency will help them take the fight to the individuals and entities targeting United States residents, combating cross-border fraud that harms investors. SEC announces formation of cross-border task force In its press release, the agency mentioned that the cross-border team will be charged to initially focus on investigating potential US federal securities law breaches on the part of foreign-based companies. This will include potential market manipulations such as pump-and-dump and ramp-and-dump schemes. Pump-and-dump schemes are situations where the team behind an investment, or in some cases, a token, uses false or misleading rumors to create a buying rush that pushes the price of the token up. When the price of the token has attained the highest possible figure, the team then sells their portion of the token, which in turn pulls the price of the token down, making it useless for regular investors. Over the last few months, several regulators, including the United States Commodity Futures and Trading Commission (CFTC), have warned traders and investors, especially those in the crypto industry, about a series of pump-and-dump schemes. The agency has warned retail traders, who are often the victims in this case, to avoid investments that look like such schemes, giving them clear ways to identify such investments. Although the commission has warned investors about the need for due diligence and carefulness when patronizing projects in the crypto space, it noted that the task force will not hesitate to go after those who breach its rules. In addition, it said its task force will be charged to focus its enforcement on gatekeepers, especially auditors and underwriters, who help these companies gain access to the United States capital markets. Task force to focus on securities law violations According to the agency, the task force will also examine potential securities law violations related to companies from foreign jurisdictions such as China, where governmental control and other factors pose unique risks to investors. Speaking about the new development, Paul Atkins, the SEC Chairman, said the United States welcomes companies around the world seeking access to the US capital markets. “But we will not tolerate bad actors – whether companies, intermediaries, gatekeepers, or exploitative traders – that attempt to use international borders to frustrate and avoid U.S. investor protections. This new task force will consolidate SEC investigative efforts and allow the SEC to use every available tool to combat transnational fraud,” he added. Atkins also noted that he has ordered that he has directed other SEC divisions and offices to join hands in this battle. “I have also directed the staff in other SEC divisions and offices, including the Divisions of Corporation Finance, Examinations, Economic and Risk Analysis, and Trading and Markets, as well as the Office of International Affairs, to consider and recommend other actions that would better protect U.S. investors, including new disclosure guidance and any necessary rule changes,” he said. Division of Enforcement Director Margaret Ryan also talked about the task force and what is expected of the individuals who will make up the group. “The Cross-Border Task Force will leverage the Division of Enforcement’s resources and expertise to combat international market manipulation and fraud. We are pleased to be part of this critical effort to enforce the federal securities laws and protect U.S. investors,” she said. Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.
Coinstats2025/09/06 16:55
Bitwise registers AVAX ETF entity in Delaware

Bitwise registers AVAX ETF entity in Delaware

PANews reported on September 6th that Bitwise has completed entity registration for the Avalanche (AVAX) ETF in Delaware, according to market sources. This registration is a preliminary step before submitting a formal ETF application to regulators and does not constitute a formal filing.
PANews2025/09/06 16:54
Bitcoin and Ethereum Face Volatility as $4.6 Billion in Options Expire

Bitcoin and Ethereum Face Volatility as $4.6 Billion in Options Expire

TLDR Over $4.6 billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum options expire today, triggering volatility. Bitcoin’s max pain point is $112K, while Ethereum’s is $4,400, indicating likely price pullbacks. Analysts warn of September’s historical weakness, with increasing implied volatility. Bitcoin and Ethereum are seeing defensive sentiment, with higher interest in put options. The cryptocurrency market is bracing [...] The post Bitcoin and Ethereum Face Volatility as $4.6 Billion in Options Expire appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/06 16:54
CleanCore Solutions’ Revolutionary $175M Crypto Investment

CleanCore Solutions' Revolutionary $175M Crypto Investment

The post CleanCore Solutions’ Revolutionary $175M Crypto Investment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin Treasury: CleanCore Solutions’ Revolutionary $175M Crypto Investment Skip to content Home Crypto News Dogecoin Treasury: CleanCore Solutions’ Revolutionary $175M Crypto Investment Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/dogecoin-treasury-cleancore-investment/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 16:53
