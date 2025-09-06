2025-09-09 Tuesday

StablecoinX raises an additional $530 million to support ENA token treasury reserves, with participation from YZi Labs and others

PANews reported on September 6th that, according to Businesswire, after announcing a $360 million financing round in July of this year to launch its ENA treasury strategy, stablecoin issuer StablecoinX Assets announced that it has reached a definitive business combination agreement with special purpose acquisition company TLGY Acquisition Corp. and secured an additional $530 million in PIPE financing to support its newly established ENA reserve. Investors in the latest financing include YZi Labs, Brevan Howard, Susquehanna Crypto, and IMC Trading, as well as Dragonfly, ParaFi Capital, Maven11, Kingsway, Mirana, and Haun Ventures. It is reported that after the completion of the financing transaction with a total scale of $890 million, StablecoinX will continue to acquire ENA tokens, and its total holdings are expected to exceed 3 billion.
PANews2025/09/06 17:13
Litecoin Rises Steadily And Targets A High Of $133

The post Litecoin Rises Steadily And Targets A High Of $133 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 06, 2025 at 08:01 // News The price of Litecoin (LTC) has risen above the $106 support level, marking the end of its slide. Litecoin price long-term prediction: bearish According to the price indicator, Litecoin will recover to its previous highs of $130 and $147. On July 14, as reported by Coinidol.com, the candlestick body of the uptrend tested the 78.6% Fibonacci level. The upward correction suggests that Litecoin will rise only to fall again at the 1.272 Fibonacci extension or at $133.36. LTC price indicators analysis The weekly chart shows many candlestick wicks above the $130 resistance level, which show significant selling pressure at higher price levels. The moving average lines are horizontal but with an upward slope, indicating an uptrend. Technical Indicators  Resistance Levels: $100, $120, $140 Support Levels: $60, $40, $20 LTC/USD weekly price chart – September 5, 2025 What is the next move for LTC price? Litecoin has risen above the moving average lines, resuming an uptrend. Since the 25th of August, the altcoin has been trading above the $106 support but below the moving average lines or the $114 level. Today, resistance at $114 resisted the upward momentum. LTC’s price is now range-bound inside its limited range.  LTC/USD price 4-hour chart – September 5, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/litecoin-rises-steadily/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 17:13
Ark Invest Increases BitMine Holdings with Ethereum Strategy

Detail: https://coincu.com/ethereum/ark-invest-bitmine-ethereum-strategy/
Coinstats2025/09/06 17:13
Ethereum Price Targets $5K After ICO Era Whale Stakes $645M

The post Ethereum Price Targets $5K After ICO Era Whale Stakes $645M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Ethereum price eyes rally as an ICO-era whale staked 150,000 ETH instead of selling. Over 860,000 ETH, worth $3.7 Bln, wait in the staking queue, reducing supply for trading. ETH price trades near $4,329, with targets at $4,760 and $5,099 if momentum holds. Ethereum price is holding stronger than many coins during the latest crypto market dip. At press time, Ethereum traded near $4,350, down about 2% on the day. Bitcoin and other coins dropped harder, but the ETH price has stayed firmer. A big reason may be a single ICO-era whale. After eight years of silence, this old wallet just moved again, and instead of selling, it staked its coins. That has to be one of the most high-conviction moves of the month. ICO-Era Whale Stakes 150K ETH Instead of Selling The wallet had been quiet since 2017, the time of Ethereum’s first coin offering. It suddenly sent 150,000 ETH into staking. At the current Ethereum price, that is worth around $645 million. Instead of cashing out for profit, the whale locked these coins inside the staking system. It still holds another 105,000 ETH across two wallets. ICO-ERA Whale Chooses To Stake | Source: X This is important because it shows trust. Old whales could easily sell when Ethereum price is high, but this one did not. By staking coins, the whale removed a huge supply from the market. With fewer coins available to sell, big drops become harder. Less selling pressure means dips stay smaller and recover faster. So far, ETH has fallen less than Bitcoin during this market pullback. The whale’s choice to stake instead of sell may help explain this strength. But that’s not the only isolated incident. Ethereum Price: Staking Line Builds Pressure on Supply This whale’s move fits with a bigger pattern…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 17:12
Dogecoin Treasury Company CleanCore Solutions Completes $175 Million PIPE Financing, with Pantera and Others Participating

PANews reported on September 6 that according to Globenewswire, CleanCore Solutions, a NYSE American listed company under the New York Stock Exchange, announced that it has completed US$175 million in private equity investment (PIPE) financing, with participation from MOZAYYX, Pantera, GSR, FalconX, Borderless and Mythos. After the transaction was completed, the Dogecoin Foundation and House of Doge officially established the official DOGE treasury (supported by 21Shares), and House of Doge CEO Marco Margiotta joined CleanCore Solutions as chief investment officer. The funds raised will be used to purchase DOGE tokens.
PANews2025/09/06 17:11
Here’s XRP Price If It Becomes the First Coin Held by Top 10 Central Banks

A new analysis explores the potential XRP price if the world’s top 10 central banks allocate a portion of their combined $13 trillion in reserves to the coin. The results show that even a modest level of adoption at this scale could propel XRP to new heights. XRP's Current Market Position Notably, XRP is currently trading at around $2.81, with a circulating supply of approximately 59.4 billion tokens. This gives it a market cap of about $172.3 billion, making it one of the largest digital assets in circulation. Despite this substantial valuation, the entry of central banks could completely reshape XRP’s trajectory. Allocation Scenarios from $130B to $822B in XRP If the top 10 central banks—including those in China, Japan, Switzerland, India, Russia, the United States, and others—were to allocate just 1% of their reserves (around $130 billion) to XRP, its market cap would rise to over $302 billion. This would push the token’s price to approximately $5.09. A 3% allocation, representing $390 billion, would drive XRP’s value to about $9.47. At the upper end, a 5% allocation equal to $650 billion would result in a market cap of more than $822 billion, translating to a token price near $13.84. Extended Outlook at 10% Looking beyond modest allocations, a 10% commitment from central bank reserves, roughly $1.3 trillion, could raise XRP’s market cap to $1.47 trillion. In this scenario, XRP price could climb to around $22.58 per coin, nearly eight times its current value. Speculative prices for XRP on goverment allocationSpeculative prices for XRP on government allocation However, it is important to note that these figures are based on basic market cap arithmetic, assuming that central bank inflows would translate directly into increased valuation. In reality, such massive buying pressure from institutions of this size would likely create a multiplier effect, potentially driving XRP’s price well beyond these projections. Even a $1 billion government allocation could trigger significant market reactions, making inflows of $130 billion to $1.3 trillion far more impactful than the raw numbers might suggest. Consider the market frenzy that would likely follow an announcement that the U.S. government is purchasing $1 billion worth of XRP. But Is There Any Chance These Governments Will Hold XRP? The idea of governments holding XRP is compelling, especially amid a global push for crypto innovation and adoption at the governmental level, which has reached unprecedented momentum this year. The U.S. government has signed into law a bill on stablecoins, marking a historic milestone for crypto legitimacy. Furthermore, the government is working toward establishing a national crypto reserve that could hold up to 1 million BTC, along with a diversified crypto stockpile including XRP, Ethereum, Cardano, and Solana. However, the U.S. has not expressed readiness to purchase any cryptocurrency beyond Bitcoin. In countries like Russia and China, most discussions around crypto have focused on Bitcoin and stablecoins, often viewed as tools to promote their local currencies. Regarding Bitcoin, institutional FOMO remains high. Governments that currently hold BTC show no signs of selling. Notably, countries such as the U.S., China, the U.K., Ukraine, Bhutan, El Salvador, and four others collectively hold 517,298 BTC—worth over $56.76 billion. In essence, the current institutional focus is overwhelmingly on Bitcoin, while altcoins like XRP remain in the background. Takeaway This analysis highlights the potentially outsized impact of institutional adoption on XRP, particularly at the highest level. However, the scenario of governments allocating between $130 billion and $1.3 trillion into XRP remains highly speculative. As it stands, Bitcoin is the more likely candidate for such large-scale government adoption. Countries holding Bitcoin | https://bitbo.io/treasuries/countries/
The Crypto Basic2025/09/06 17:11
Ark Invest increased its holdings of 388,045 shares of Ethereum treasury company BMNR yesterday

PANews reported on September 6th that Tom Lee, chairman of the board of directors of Ethereum treasury company BitMine (BMNR), retweeted a tweet on the X platform disclosing data showing that Cathie Wood's Ark Invest had increased its holdings of 388,045 shares of BMNR through its exchange-traded fund on September 5th. According to data disclosed by Ark Invest Tracker, three ETFs under Ark Invest have held BMNR shares worth US$267 million, namely: ARKK holdings worth US$178.6 million, ARKF holdings worth US$31 million, and ARKW holdings worth US$57.7 million.
PANews2025/09/06 17:08
Old Bitcoin Supply Keeps Moving Into ETFs: Data Shows Three Waves So far

The post Old Bitcoin Supply Keeps Moving Into ETFs: Data Shows Three Waves So far appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On-chain data shows the Bitcoin spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have seen three waves of major inflows from the veteran hands in this cycle so far. Bitcoin Coin Days Destroyed Shot Up Alongside Earlier ETF Net Inflows As explained by CryptoQuant author Maartunn in a new post on X, Bitcoin has been observing major reshuffles related to old tokens and the spot ETFs. The spot ETFs refer to investment vehicles that trade on traditional platforms and allow investors to gain exposure to an underlying asset like BTC without having to directly own the asset. The BTC spot ETFs launched in the US in January 2024. Since then, the funds have generally enjoyed growth, with a few periods involving a particularly sharp burst of inflows. The main attraction of the ETFs is that investors unfamiliar with the cryptocurrency world can invest into BTC in a form that’s convenient to them. When a trader invests into such a vehicle, the fund buys an equivalent amount of the cryptocurrency on the client’s behalf. This reflects as an on-chain movement into the wallets associated with the ETF. Below is the chart shared by Maartunn that shows the trend in the 30-day Bitcoin spot ETF netflow since the start of 2024. As displayed in the graph, the Bitcoin spot ETF netflow has seen a few phases of extremely positive values. These naturally correspond to a high amount of demand for the ETFs. Interestingly, there is a pattern common among these large waves of inflows. From the chart, it’s visible that the Coin Days Destroyed (CDD) gave distribution signals alongside the netflow spikes. The CDD is an on-chain indicator that measures the total number of coin days that are being “destroyed” in transactions across the BTC network. A coin day is a quantity that one BTC accumulates…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 17:07
ALT5 Sigma reveals WLFI token holdings have increased to over 7.28 billion

PANews reported on September 6th that according to Businesswire, Nasdaq-listed WLFI treasury company ALT5 Sigma Corporation updated its WLFI holdings. As of September 5th, its holdings had exceeded 7.28 billion, reaching 7,283,585,650. Based on the market price of $0.18, the holdings are valued at approximately $1.31 billion. Additionally, ALT5 Sigma disclosed that it currently holds 124,946,728 shares of common stock and prepaid warrants to subscribe for up to 99 million shares of outstanding common stock.
PANews2025/09/06 17:06
Tennis Legend Björn Borg Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis And Journey

The post Tennis Legend Björn Borg Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis And Journey appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Björn Borg, seen here watching the 2025 Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, has recently revealed his battle with prostate cancer. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Getty Images) Getty Images International Tennis Hall-of-Famer Björn Borg serves up some striking news in his new memoir entitled “Heartbeats,” which is due to come out in the U.K. on September 18 and the U.S. on September 23. The last chapter of the book mentions the 11-time Grand Slam singles champion being diagnosed with “extremely aggressive” prostate cancer in 2023 and undergoing surgical removal of his prostate in February 2024. Borg seemingly is back in the swing of thing, though, as he recently told the Associated Press that has been in remission and “doing fine” since that operation. However, Borg did add, “every six months I have to go and check myself. The whole process, it’s not a fun thing.” Yeah, “fun” is not the first word that comes to mind when you think of prostate cancer. It’s probably not the second, third or tenth word either. Globally, prostate cancer is the second most common cancer, right behind lung cancer, and fifth leading cancer cause of death, following lung, liver, colorectal and stomach cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. It’s already the most common cancer among men in 112 different countries, comprising around 15% of all male cancers around the world and getting commoner. I’ve written previously in Forbes about how the number of new prostate cancer cases is predicted to go from 1.4 million in 2020 to 2.9 million by 2040. Right now, the average age of diagnosis is around 67 years, which is roughly the age at which the now 69-year-old Borg was diagnosed. The First Sign That Borg Had Prostate Cancer Was In September 2023…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 17:06
