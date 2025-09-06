MEXC-tőzsde
$310M ENA Buyback Program Announced
The post $310M ENA Buyback Program Announced appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins Ethena Labs is doubling down on its ecosystem strategy with a two-pronged move: securing $530 million in new funding for its StablecoinX project and rolling out a $310 million buyback program for its native ENA token. The latest round of private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing lifts StablecoinX’s total fundraising to about $895 million. Once finalized, the venture is expected to hold over 3 billion ENA tokens on its balance sheet. Ethena Labs said this scale will help attract more institutional participants, widen investor interest, and bring additional third-party coverage to the project. Aggressive Buyback Strategy Alongside the funding, Ethena has authorized a large-scale ENA repurchase plan to stabilize its token market. A subsidiary of the foundation will spend $310 million over the next 6–8 weeks, supplementing earlier buybacks financed through the initial PIPE raise. The plan is structured around price triggers: $5 million in daily purchases if ENA trades above $0.70. $10 million in daily purchases if the price falls below $0.70 or drops more than 5% in a day. At current valuations, Ethena estimates these combined buybacks — supported by both PIPE funds and third-party investors — will remove roughly 13% of ENA’s circulating supply from the market. Building Long-Term Liquidity Executives say the dual approach of scaling StablecoinX and buying back ENA is meant to reassure both retail and institutional holders that the project can support token stability while expanding its stablecoin platform. With more than half a billion dollars in fresh capital and an aggressive buyback mechanism, Ethena is positioning ENA to remain liquid while signaling confidence in its long-term value. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 17:21
Opinion: There is nothing wrong with Justin Sun selling unlocked WLFI, and the responsibility for being blacklisted lies with the WLFI Foundation
PANews reported on September 6th that Ki Young Ju, CEO of the on-chain data analysis platform CryptoQuant, posted on the X platform that there was no problem with selling unlocked WLFI tokens, and that the responsibility for being blacklisted should be placed on the WLFI Foundation, as they debanked their users, violating its original purpose.
PANews
2025/09/06 17:20
Best Crypto Presale to Buy Plus 2 Explosive Coins to Watch Now
The post Best Crypto Presale to Buy Plus 2 Explosive Coins to Watch Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Meme coins have evolved far beyond being internet jokes, carving out a powerful niche as wealth-generating assets for early adopters. In a market where speculation drives massive opportunity, the real question is: how do you pinpoint the next 100x or even 1000x project? For many, the presale phase is where fortunes are made, and BullZilla ($BZIL) is quickly proving itself as one of the top cryptos to buy now in 2025. With explosive momentum already underway, investors are rushing to secure their spot before the next stage price hike. BullZilla has already crossed $181,000 in presale funds raised with over 614 holders and 12 billion tokens sold, cementing itself as one of the fastest-moving launches of the year. Unlike typical meme projects, BullZilla’s model is designed to reward early participation through its stage-based structure, where prices rise every 48 hours or once $100K is reached. This ensures scarcity, accelerates demand, and creates a steady upward trajectory that fuels investor confidence. What makes Bull Zilla stand out isn’t just hype, but innovation. With its progressive price engine, the Roar Burn mechanism to manage supply, and a narrative-driven community approach, BullZilla combines entertainment with strategy. While rivals like Andy and Ponke are gaining traction in their own niches, it’s BullZilla’s aggressive presale design and built-in growth potential that position it as the best crypto presale to buy today, one with real chances to deliver the next 1000x breakout. BullZilla ($BZIL): The Presale is Breaking Records BullZilla’s presale numbers are turning heads fast. The project has already surged past $181,000 in funds raised, with over 614 unique token holders participating. That means the community isn’t just large, it’s rapidly expanding, and each new stage is filling faster than the last. The current presale price sits at $0.00002575, while the confirmed listing…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 17:18
Fundamental Global, the Ethereum treasury company, announced that its articles of incorporation have been amended, completing the name change and expanding the number of publicly traded shares.
PANews reported on September 6th that Fundamental Global Inc., a Nasdaq-listed Ethereum treasury company, announced that the certificate of amendment to its amended and restated articles of incorporation has been declared effective by the Nevada Secretary of State, meaning its corporate name will officially change to "FG Nexus Inc." Furthermore, according to the amendment, the company's outstanding common stock will increase from 1.3 million to 35.4 million shares to support its continued increase in ETH holdings.
PANews
2025/09/06 17:17
Great News for Ethena Investors: $310M ENA Buyback Program Announced
Coindoo
2025/09/06 17:16
French Elite Police Free Kidnapped Swiss Man Held for Cryptocurrency Ransom
The post French Elite Police Free Kidnapped Swiss Man Held for Cryptocurrency Ransom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A French elite police unit recently rescued a young Swiss national who had been kidnapped for a cryptocurrency ransom in Valence on August 31. French Elite Unit Rescues Crypto Hostage, 7 Arrested The French’s elite police unit, Ground Forces of National Security (GIGN), recently rescued a young Swiss national held hostage for a cryptocurrency ransom. […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/french-elite-police-free-kidnapped-swiss-man-held-for-cryptocurrency-ransom/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 17:16
BullZilla Roars Ahead: Best Crypto Presale to Buy Plus 2 Explosive Coins to Watch Now
In a market where speculation drives massive opportunity, the real question is: how do you pinpoint the next 100x or […] The post BullZilla Roars Ahead: Best Crypto Presale to Buy Plus 2 Explosive Coins to Watch Now appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/06 17:15
You Can Use Screen Time To Protect Your iPhone From Thieves: Here's How
For this to work properly, make sure your iCloud account password is not saved in the Password’s keychain—otherwise, someone could reset your Screen Time passcode.
Hackernoon
2025/09/06 17:15
From Early Presales to 2025 Glory: The 5 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now
What drives a crowd to rally behind a digital token with nothing but a logo, a roaring community, and a wild vision? The past few years have seen meme coins transform from jokes into juggernauts, flipping narratives and rewriting the rulebook of crypto adoption. From Shiba Inu to Pepe, from Bonk to WIF, meme coins [...] The post From Early Presales to 2025 Glory: The 5 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/06 17:15
BullZilla’s 347.82% Gains and 20,371% ROI Forecast Make It Best Meme Coin Presale to Join Now as Avalanche and Fartcoin Slip
What if the opportunity for exponential returns is unfolding while the broader crypto market hesitates? With meme coin volatility defining September’s market mood, new players are forcing seasoned investors and analysts to take notice. Over the last 24 hours, Avalanche has shed 3.96% of its value, falling to $24.23, while Fartcoin slipped 4.6% to trade […]
Coinstats
2025/09/06 17:15
