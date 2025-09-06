2025-09-09 Tuesday

Top Cryptos to Invest for Q4 2025

Top Cryptos to Invest for Q4 2025

Q4 2025 is in play and the crypto market is buzzing with optimism and one of the names on the list that is faring significantly better is Mutuum Finance (MUTM). MUTM has attracted the attention of both institutional players and retail clients looking for strong DeFi yields and a creative approach to decentralized lending. Meanwhile, […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 17:30
Vanar Taps Humanode to Boost Web3 Sybil Resistance and Security

Vanar Taps Humanode to Boost Web3 Sybil Resistance and Security

Vanar, a popular blockchain ecosystem strengthening cutting-edge projects, has partnered with Humanode, the earliest crypto-biometric ecosystem. The partnership is aimed at offering robust Sybil resistance and a comprehensive overall security for Web3 entities by using the Proof-of-Biometric Uniqueness technology of Humanode. As mentioned in the official social media announcement shared by Vanar, the joint effort denotes a key move in confronting fraudulent activities apart from preserving consumer privacy. Keeping this in view, the development endeavors to build trust, security, and fairness across dApps, community platforms, and wallets. New Kickstart partner: @humanode_io The first crypto-biometric network, delivering Sybil resistance and bot protection through Proof-of-Biometric Uniqueness. pic.twitter.com/jI2dBFzFkN— Vanar (@Vanarchain) September 5, 2025 Vanar and Humanode Partner to Advance Sybil Resistance and Web3 Security In collaboration with Humanode, Vanar focuses on enhancing Web3 security as well as Sybil resistance. Sybil resistance is a security concept in blockchain and Web3 that refers to the ability of a system to defend against Sybil attacks. A Sybil attack happens when a malicious actor creates multiple fake identities (accounts, wallets, or nodes) to gain an unfair advantage in a network. This includes manipulating votes in governance, farming airdrops, or spamming dApps. In this respect, Humanode offers plug-and-play framework, ensuring one person has one account, without storing any sensitive individual data. Hence, by removing multi-account fraud, Sybil attacks, and automated bots, Humanode provides a robust basis for trust across decentralized ecosystems. Vanar deems this endeavor a noteworthy step in bolstering fairness at each level of consumer interaction, ranging between wallet and community engagement forums. What Does This Partnership Mean for Developers? According to Vanar, the partnership delivers resilient opportunities for the Web3 developers. Particularly, the integration of the cutting-edge solutions offered by Humanode, builders can solely focus on the development of unique products without any constant concerns regarding bot-led exploits or similar fraudulent activities. Moreover, the developers can also anticipate perks such as lifetime access to tools and free consulting to efficiently and securely carry out innovation.
Coinstats2025/09/06 17:30
OpenAI reorganizes teams, merging Model Behavior with Post Training

OpenAI reorganizes teams, merging Model Behavior with Post Training

OpenAI has announced plans to reshuffle its Model Behavior team. The team is a group of researchers that shapes how the firm’s AI models interact with people.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 17:29
Cardano Whales Act on Shifting Market Mood

Cardano Whales Act on Shifting Market Mood

Cardano’s investment landscape recently experienced a notable shift as retail investors leaned into bearish sentiment following a prolonged decline. This development has paved the way for influential players, often referred to as ‘whales’, to step in with strategic maneuvers.Continue Reading:Cardano Whales Act on Shifting Market Mood
Coinstats2025/09/06 17:28
Bitcoin blijft rustig na volatiele vrijdag: markt wacht op inflatienieuws

Bitcoin blijft rustig na volatiele vrijdag: markt wacht op inflatienieuws

Na een wilde vrijdag lijkt de rust in de Bitcoin markt weer teruggekeerd. De koers van Bitcoin staat vandaag op $111.000, wat neerkomt op een daling van 1,7% in de afgelopen 24 uur. Met een 24 uurs handelsvolume van $51,4 miljard zijn er nog steeds flinke bedragen in omloop, maar... Het bericht Bitcoin blijft rustig na volatiele vrijdag: markt wacht op inflatienieuws verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/09/06 17:28
Linea Airdrop Goes Live September 10: What to Expect from Its Launch Price

Linea Airdrop Goes Live September 10: What to Expect from Its Launch Price

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/06 17:26
What Are The Best AI Checker OR AI Detector In 2025?

What Are The Best AI Checker OR AI Detector In 2025?

The post What Are The Best AI Checker OR AI Detector In 2025? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What Are The Best AI Checker OR AI Detector In 2025? – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home AI News What are the Best AI Checker OR AI Detector In 2025? Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/what-are-the-best-ai-checker-or-ai-detector-in-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 17:26
Coinstats2025/09/06 17:25
AI Coding Tool Used by Coinbase Exposes Firms to Self-Spreading Malware

AI Coding Tool Used by Coinbase Exposes Firms to Self-Spreading Malware

A newly disclosed vulnerability in an AI-powered coding tool favored by Coinbase has raised alarms across the cybersecurity and crypto communities.
Coinstats2025/09/06 17:22
Webus partners with Air China to integrate XRP payments and revolutionize travel!

Webus partners with Air China to integrate XRP payments and revolutionize travel!

Webus partners with Air China to integrate XRP payments globally. $300 million XRP strategy boosts Webus’s digital asset management focus. Wetour’s blockchain-backed rewards transform loyalty programs with XRP integration. Webus International has forged a partnership with Air China through its travel brand Wetour. This partnership provides Wetour customers access to the PhoenixMiles loyalty program, which has over 60 million members worldwide. Wetour’s integration of XRP payments aims to redefine how transactions are processed in the travel industry by enabling faster settlements and blockchain-based rewards. The planned initiative centers around changing the current ways of payment, providing blockchain-secured vouchers, and tokenizing loyalty points. Although Bill Morgan, a noted XRP attorney, remarked that the press release’s phrase “XRP payment support” could be seen as ambiguous, he believes it marks a step toward broader adoption of XRP in real-world applications. Some will throw shade on the the fact that the announcement that chauffeur services provider Webus has signed a strategic partnership with Air China which has 60 million members refers to XRP payment support but does not specifically and explicitly state XRP will be used. For me… pic.twitter.com/WzyR8rJWFJ — bill morgan (@Belisarius2020) September 4, 2025 Also Read: Russia Set to Unlock Crypto for Retail Investors with Major Legal Shift! Strengthening XRP’s Role in Loyalty Programs Webus also disclosed plans to create a $300 million XRP treasury reserve, managed by Samara Alpha Management, an SEC-registered advisor. This move shows Webus’s vision of using Ripple’s payment infrastructure to complete cheap cross-border transactions in the long run. XRP’s utility is straightforward: fast transaction speeds and low fees make it ideal for high-volume applications such as loyalty rewards and tokenized redemptions. Using XRP in PhoenixMiles would allow Wetour to provide users with more affordable and faster transactions, making the loyalty experience more enjoyable. Other firms, such as VivoPower and Wellgistics, have also resolved to use XRP in their treasuries. Currently, institutional investors own approximately 10.6 percent of the total supply of XRP, worth approximately $3.8 billion. Ripple On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) settled $1.3 trillion in Q2 2025, demonstrating the increasing use of XRP by large banks and financial institutions, such as Santander and SBI Holdings, which have dramatically lowered their transaction expenses through the cryptocurrency. Webus Unveils $300 Million XRP Strategy with SEC Filing In a separate move, Webus confirmed a $300 million XRP-focused digital asset strategy through a recently filed Form 6-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The filing, dated back to June, 2025, outlines a Delegated Digital-Asset Management Agreement with Samara Alpha Management LLC as part of a strategic approach to incorporating XRP into its long-term treasury operations. Although the filing does not mention direct asset purchases, it stresses that Webus is dedicated to the professional management of XRP. The deal gives Samara Alpha Management the mandate to trade up to $300 million in XRP and related digital assets within regulatory requirements. This action highlights the strategic importance of digital assets to Webus and its overall vision of a well-managed treasury structure of XRP and other cryptocurrencies. Bill Morgan explained that the SEC filing is part of Webus’s plans to explore the potential of digital assets within a regulated environment, reflecting the company’s forward-thinking approach in the evolving cryptocurrency landscape. Also Read: Vitalik Buterin Reveals Why Stablecoins Are the Future of Crypto Adoption The post Webus partners with Air China to integrate XRP payments and revolutionize travel! appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/09/06 17:21
