Brazil’s Largest Asset Manager Itaú Asset Forms Dedicated Crypto Unit
The post Brazil’s Largest Asset Manager Itaú Asset Forms Dedicated Crypto Unit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Itaú Asset Management, Brazil’s largest private asset manager, has created a dedicated crypto division and appointed former Hashdex executive João Marco Braga da Cunha to lead the new unit. The unit builds on Itaú Asset’s existing crypto products, including the bank’s Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) and a retirement fund offering exposure to digital assets. Itaú Asset manages over 1 trillion reais ($185 billion) in assets for its clients. “The crypto asset segment has unique characteristics for generating alpha. It’s a relatively new market that creates major opportunities due to its volatility,” Cunha said. He previously served as portfolio management director at Hashdex, the Brazilian firm that behind one of the country’s first crypto ETFs. The move adds to Itaú’s broader push into digital assets. The bank already offers direct trading of 10 cryptocurrencies pairs through its mobile app, including Bitcoin, Ether, Solana and USD Coin, with custody handled in-house. Itaú Asset said the new division will develop additional crypto products, from fixed–income–style instruments to higher-volatility strategies such as derivatives and staking-based funds. The unit will operate within the firm’s mutual funds structure, which oversees over 117 billion reais across 15 investment desks. Related: Brazil’s lower house to hold hearing on creating national Bitcoin reserve Brazil leads region in crypto adoption Brazil has emerged as one of the world’s largest crypto markets, ranking 10th globally in Chainalysis’ “2024 Global Crypto Adoption Index.” Source: Chainanalysis, 2024 Global Adoption Index The growth has been driven by a supportive regulatory framework. In 2023, Brazil implemented its first comprehensive crypto law, establishing rules for virtual asset service providers and granting the central bank oversight of the sector. After the law took effect, Itaú Unibanco launched crypto trading for retail clients in December 2023, initially offering trading for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) inside its mobile…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 17:43
Polygon Completes 99% of MATIC to POL Migration for Native Token Upgrade
TLDR 99% of MATIC tokens have been successfully migrated to POL, completing the upgrade. POL is now the native gas and staking token on Polygon PoS, fueling all transactions. The migration opens new features, including tokenized collateral and community rewards. The migration process includes improved utility for POL and enhanced network security. Polygon has reached [...] The post Polygon Completes 99% of MATIC to POL Migration for Native Token Upgrade appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/06 17:42
Ether (ETH) News: ETFs Suffer Outflows
The post Ether (ETH) News: ETFs Suffer Outflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have recorded four consecutive days of outflows, marking a sharp turn in sentiment after a month of heavy inflows that saw them outperform their bitcoin BTC$110.783,46 counterparts. Over the past four trading sessions, spot ether ETFs shed a combined $505.4 million, according to data compiled by Farside Investors. By contrast, bitcoin ETFs brought in $283.7 million during the same period. This reversal follows a striking August performance when ether ETFs saw more than $4 billion in inflows, compared to just $629 million for bitcoin funds. The shift appears tied to price action. Ether dropped to $4,209 on Monday, marking its lowest level since mid-August. This is similar to past observations which have also seen ETH ETF outflows following sizable price declines. This behavior suggests investors often move to the sidelines rather than buy the dip. That behavior may reflect either a loss of confidence in short-term upside or a reluctance to hold through potential further declines. Read more: Ether Leads Crumbling Crypto Prices in Shocking Reversal From Early Rally The current divergence in flows between the two largest crypto assets points to a cooling of ether-specific enthusiasm, even as bitcoin manages to attract fresh capital. Still, past performance suggests the pendulum could swing back again. If ether’s price stabilizes or climbs, ETF flows may follow. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/05/ether-enthusiasm-cools-as-etfs-shed-usd505m-in-4-day-slide-flipping-bitcoin-funds
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 17:40
Ether.fi Foundation: This week, 73 ETH protocol revenues were used to purchase 264,000 ETHFI
PANews reported on September 6 that the ether.fi Foundation released an update on the ETHFI token repurchase on the X platform, disclosing that it had used 73 ETH (approximately US$314,000) of protocol revenue to purchase 264,000 ETHFI this week. In addition, approximately 155,000 ETHFI were destroyed and approximately 108,000 ETHFI were distributed to sETHFI holders.
PANews
2025/09/06 17:38
List Of Top Agentic AI In 2025
The post List Of Top Agentic AI In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Trends in Agentic AI in 2025 The agentic AI landscape is rapidly evolving, driven by several key trends that are shaping how these technologies are being developed and deployed. Rise of Multi-Agent Systems: There is a significant shift toward using multiple, specialized AI agents that collaborate to solve complex problems, a strategy that is becoming mainstream in 2025. Integration with RPA: Agentic AI is adding cognitive intelligence to existing robotic process automation (RPA) platforms like UiPath, enabling more dynamic and adaptable workflows that can respond in real time. Focus on Governance and Ethics: As agent autonomy increases, so does the need for oversight. Leading agentic systems are prioritizing features like explainability, audit trails, and guardrails to ensure responsible and compliant deployment, particularly in regulated industries. The development of agentic AI marks a significant move toward a future where AI systems can perform complex, end-to-end tasks autonomously, fundamentally changing business operations and software development. Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/list-of-top-agentic-ai-in-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 17:35
Crypto billionaire to splash $20 million on these cryptocurrencies
The post Crypto billionaire to splash $20 million on these cryptocurrencies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto billionaire Justin Sun has announced plans to invest $20 million in digital assets, splitting the funds between altcoins and World Liberty Financial (WLFI). According to the Tron founder, he intends to allocate $10 million toward unspecified altcoins, with the remaining amount directed to the newly launched WLFI. The timing of the move is notable, as WLFI remains under heavy scrutiny following recent controversies related to its high-profile launch. Notably, following the launch, Sun revealed that more than $75 million of his WLFI holdings had been frozen after the project blacklisted over 270 wallets. WLFI defended the decision, claiming the affected accounts were linked to phishing scams and compromised credentials. Critics, however, argue the move undermines the platform’s claims of decentralization. Sun’s defense Interestingly, Sun, who is an advisor to the project rejected accusations of market manipulation, explaining the transfers were merely “small deposit tests” and not sales. He called the freeze “unreasonable” and urged equal treatment for all investors. To this end, on-chain analysis from Nansen supported his stance, attributing WLFI’s sharp decline to large market-makers rather than Sun. “I call on the team to respect these principles, unlock my tokens, and let’s move forward together toward the success of World Liberty Financials,” he said. Launched in 2024 with strong backing from President Donald Trump and his family, WLFI has experienced extreme volatility since its debut. The token opened above $0.30 but has since lost nearly half its value, trading around $0.18–$0.19. Featured image via Shutterstock Source: https://finbold.com/crypto-billionaire-to-splash-20-million-on-these-cryptocurrencies/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 17:33
Faraday Future, owned by Jia Yueting, is about to hold its annual shareholder day and plans to release details of its C10 and Crypto strategic business plans.
PANews reported on September 6 that according to Globenewswire, Faraday Future, a Nasdaq-listed company under Jia Yueting, announced that it will hold its annual "919 Futurist Day" and "Shareholder Day" at its global headquarters in Los Angeles on September 19, 2025. It is expected to release detailed information on the C10&Crypto strategic business plan and capital value realization roadmap, and will also announce the product deployment strategy of the FF EAI Ecosystem Vehicle Chain.
PANews
2025/09/06 17:30
XRP Price Dips In Uncertain Trading Conditions & Retail Interest Crowds Into Rollblock’s Rapidly Growing Presale
The XRP price is dipping under uncertain market conditions, struggling to hold momentum as the broader crypto market sentiment weakens. While XRP remains a key player in payments, retail investors are shifting their focus to Rollblock’s fast-moving presale. With over $11.5 million raised and more than 55,000 players already active on its live gaming platform, [...] The post XRP Price Dips In Uncertain Trading Conditions & Retail Interest Crowds Into Rollblock’s Rapidly Growing Presale appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/06 17:30
XRP News Stays Mixed While Traders Go All In On This New Meme Coin Set To Rally 100x By April
The post XRP News Stays Mixed While Traders Go All In On This New Meme Coin Set To Rally 100x By April appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Crypto traders are flocking toward a fresh name on the block. Layer Brett, an Ethereum Layer 2 meme project, is on $2.8 million in presale funding. For early adopters, it’s the best play on the board this year — one could deliver 100x returns by April. As XRP news remains a mix of long-term promise and short-term weakness, whales and retail players alike are shifting capital into Brett, chasing life-changing gains rather than waiting for slow institutional rollouts. XRP news: Tokenization ambitions vs harsh math Ripple has positioned the XRP Ledger at the center of the tokenization boom, projecting that 10% of global assets could be tokenized by 2030, creating a $16 trillion market. In theory, if XRP captured even 15% of that pie, the coin could push toward $41. But here’s the problem: much of the chatter in XRP communities still leans on moonshot calls — $1,000 or even $10,000 — numbers that collapse under scrutiny. At $10,000, XRP’s valuation would balloon to $594 trillion, more than the total value of every financial asset on the planet. This is the kind of math that fuels memes, not realistic investment cases. In the near term, XRP trades at $2.80, range-bound with bears pressing on resistance at $2.93 and support down at $2.63. Why traders are piling into the Layer Brett presale What makes Layer Brett so different from other meme tokens is the way it merges culture with utility. Instead of being just another meme relying solely on hype, Layer Brett is built as a Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution, designed to process transactions at lightning speed and with near-zero fees. While it carries the lighthearted branding and community energy of a meme, it also rides on the same infrastructure that underpins Ethereum’s multitrillion-dollar ecosystem. The presale’s rapid…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 17:30
Best 3 Crypto To Hold: Ethereum (ETH), Shiba Inu (SHIB) & Based Eggman ($GGs) – $GGs Crypto Streaming on Base
Investors are continuously seeking top crypto presales and established coins to diversify their portfolios. Ethereum (ETH) remains a cornerstone of the blockchain ecosystem, while Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to capture attention through social engagement and market activity. Among new crypto token presales, Based Eggman ($GGs) has emerged as a notable presale crypto, combining gaming, streaming, … Continue reading "Best 3 Crypto To Hold: Ethereum (ETH), Shiba Inu (SHIB) & Based Eggman ($GGs) – $GGs Crypto Streaming on Base" The post Best 3 Crypto To Hold: Ethereum (ETH), Shiba Inu (SHIB) & Based Eggman ($GGs) – $GGs Crypto Streaming on Base appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
Coinstats
2025/09/06 17:30
Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details
World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division
Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.
Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.
Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant