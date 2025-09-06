2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
MSTR falls 2.9% after S&P 500 snub, Robinhood makes the cut

The post MSTR falls 2.9% after S&P 500 snub, Robinhood makes the cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Journalist Posted: September 6, 2025 Key Takeaways MSTR may be included in the S&P 500 Index in December, according to analysts. Strategy downplayed the impact of Nasdaq’s capital-raising restrictions for crypto firms. Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) stock, MSTR, was snubbed by the coveted S&P 500 Index, triggering a 2.9% price decline after market hours on the 5th of September. Instead, Robinhood beat MSTR to the index.   The market had anticipated that the leading Bitcoin corporate treasury holder would be included in the index, especially since it met all the necessary criteria. However, those expectations were disappointed, and as a result, MSTR dropped to $326 following the announcement. Source: Google Finance Will December favor MSTR? Some of the inclusion requirements for the equity index include massive liquidity depth and being profitable for the past four quarters.  But above all, the index’s ‘secret’ committee handling the inclusion process has the final say, noted a Bloomberg ETF analyst.  “Why wasn’t $MSTR allowed into the S&P 500 Index despite meeting all the criteria? Because the ‘Committee’ said no.” Now, some community members were pessimistic about MSTR’s chances of getting into the index during the next rebalancing window in December. But James Van Straten, a CoinDesk analyst, made a contrarian bet.  “December it is for MSTR, same setup as Tesla.” The inclusion would expand institutional investor interest and ETFs for MSTR. In response, Michael Saylor, Founder of Strategy, slammed the index in a subtle X (formerly Twitter) post, comparing MSTR vs S&P 500 Index (SPY) returns.  “Thinking about the S&P right now…” Source: X Both MSTR and BTC outperformed SPY on annualized returns, per the chart shared by Saylor.  Another hiccup for the firm was the recent Nasdaq proposal that some analysts claim may force crypto treasuries to get shareholders’ approval before raising capital. However, the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 17:58
Next week's macroeconomic outlook: interest rate cuts are no longer a problem, and CPI data may stimulate a 50 basis point drop

PANews reported on September 6th that this week saw volatile financial markets. Expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut rose, fueled by disappointing US non-farm payroll data. US stocks and cryptocurrencies remained volatile, but next week could prove crucial. Looking ahead, investors will be closely watching CPI data, which could influence the Fed's rate cut path, the European Central Bank's interest rate decision, and the release of key candidates for the next Fed chair. The following are key market observations for the coming week: At 23:00 on Monday, the New York Fed’s one-year inflation forecast for August; At 22:00 on Tuesday, the preliminary value of the benchmark change in non-farm employment in the United States in 2025 will be released; At 09:30 on Wednesday, China’s August CPI annual rate will be released; At 20:30 on Wednesday, the U.S. PPI data for August will be released; At 20:15 on Thursday, the European Central Bank announced its interest rate decision; At 20:30 on Thursday, the US August CPI data and the number of initial jobless claims in the US for the week ending September 6 will be released; At 20:45 on Thursday, European Central Bank President Lagarde held a monetary policy press conference; At 22:00 on Friday, the preliminary value of the US one-year inflation rate forecast for September and the preliminary value of the University of Michigan Consumer Confidence Index for September will be released. A quarter-point rate cut by the Federal Reserve at its September meeting is all but certain. Less uncertain is the pace of subsequent cuts, with some market pundits betting on a surprise 50-basis-point cut on September 17.
PANews2025/09/06 17:57
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analyst Says Q4 Cycle Hype Ignores Statistics

Bitcoin slips below $110K as analyst warns Q4 cycle peaks lack statistical backing. Weak U.S. jobs data boosts Fed rate cut hopes, offering support for BTC outlook.
Coinstats2025/09/06 17:56
XRP Price Today: XRP News Turn Mixed As Layer Brett Attracts Whales For 40x Growth

The post XRP Price Today: XRP News Turn Mixed As Layer Brett Attracts Whales For 40x Growth appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto world is buzzing, and while many eyes track the latest XRP price movements, a new contender is the talk of the town. Layer Brett, an Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin, is absolutely smashing its presale, having already pulled in over $2.8 million from eager investors. Analysts are wondering could this coin do 40x? …
CoinPedia2025/09/06 17:55
What Is Bolt AI And How Is It Different From Other AI Tools?

The post What Is Bolt AI And How Is It Different From Other AI Tools? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What Is Bolt AI And How Is It Different From Other AI Tools? – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home AI News What is Bolt AI and How Is It Different from Other AI Tools? Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/what-is-bolt-ai-and-how-is-it-different-from-other-ai-tools/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 17:53
Why MicroStrategy Missed Out On S&P 500 Milestone

The post Why MicroStrategy Missed Out On S&P 500 Milestone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, has built its reputation as the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder, yet the company was left out of the S&P 500 during the latest rebalancing. The decision surprised many in the crypto community, who expected the Michael Saylor–led firm to join the ranks of America’s most valuable companies. Notably, crypto trading platform Robinhood was included in the index. Sponsored Sponsored Why Did Strategy Miss Out on S&P 500 Inclusion? The S&P Dow Jones Indices does not disclose why specific firms are excluded, but its criteria require that companies post positive earnings over the last four quarters, including the latest quarter. Strategy’s financial record does not meet that bar. Since pivoting to Bitcoin in 2020, the company’s results have swung sharply depending on BTC’s price. Sponsored Sponsored In the second quarter of this year, rising Bitcoin valuations pushed Strategy’s net profit above $10 billion. However, just one quarter earlier, a BTC slump forced the firm to record a $4.2 billion net loss. This inconsistency likely factored into the decision to exclude the stock despite its market capitalization and trading volume. “MicroStrategy’s financials are dominated by unrealized gains/losses on Bitcoin holdings, which swing its income from big profits to big losses quarter by quarter,” crypto analyst Vincent Van Code said on X. Indeed, Strategy’s potential addition to the S&P 500 carries weight beyond prestige. The index anchors trillions of dollars in institutional funds and ETFs, meaning inclusion often sparks additional buying pressure. Strategy, which currently holds 636,505 BTC in its corporate treasury, could use that recognition to attract more mainstream investors to the emerging industry. Considering this, some crypto community members argue that the index should adapt to the new financial reality Bitcoin represents. Sponsored Sponsored “S&P 500 needs MSTR, MSTR doesn’t need S&P 500. Bitcoin deserves…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 17:50
What Is Chai AI And Why Its Getting Popular In India?

The post What Is Chai AI And Why Its Getting Popular In India? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What Is Chai AI And Why Its Getting Popular In India? – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home AI News What is Chai AI and Why Its Getting Popular In India? Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/what-is-chai-ai-and-why-its-getting-popular-in-india/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 17:47
Trump exempts gold from global tariffs

PANews reported on September 6 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump took action on Friday to exempt graphite, tungsten, uranium, gold bars and other metals from his country's tariffs, while imposing tariffs on silicone products. According to the executive order issued on Friday, these changes will take effect on Monday. Trump's directive may also accelerate the implementation of customized trade agreements between the United States and other countries, making it easier for Washington to cancel tariffs on aircraft parts, generic drugs, and some specific products that cannot be grown, mined or naturally produced domestically (such as special spices, coffee and some rare metals). The president's order stated that these changes were made based on the advice of US officials. According to the measure, "These modifications are necessary and appropriate to respond to the national emergency declared by Trump in April when he first implemented national-level tariffs."
PANews2025/09/06 17:45
Trump’s Fed Support for Hassett Reported Amidst Speculation

The post Trump’s Fed Support for Hassett Reported Amidst Speculation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Trump reportedly backs Hassett for Federal Reserve Chair. Market reactions remain cautious amid speculative reports. No official statements from Trump’s verified accounts. In a report by ChainCatcher, former U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell should have reduced interest rates sooner, corroborating his endorsement for Hassett. Trump’s remarks highlight ongoing debates around U.S. monetary policies, potentially influencing market sentiment, although no official records link this to current cryptocurrency market fluctuations. Trump’s Alleged Support for Hassett Influences Market Perspective ChainCatcher reports Trump has expressed support for Kevin Hassett in the context of his potential appointment as the Federal Reserve Chair, based on flash news updates. Despite this report, no direct quotes or statements from Trump’s verified profiles are provided. Donald Trump, Former U.S. President, N/A, – “Reiterated support for Hassett as a candidate for Federal Reserve Chair.” There is no direct indication of any leadership reshuffle at the Federal Reserve that has been confirmed by official sources. Current market conditions appear to be stable amidst these speculative updates. ETH and BTC funding rates have not displayed significant deviations as a result of the ChainCatcher reports concerning Trump’s alleged support. The eight-hour average funding rates, such as 0.0056% for ETH and 0.0053% for BTC, demonstrate resilience in market sentiment, not directly influenced by these developments. Market speculation often arises from such reports, yet prominent figures in the crypto industry have not publicly commented on Trump’s reported support for Hassett. Cryptocurrency communities generally remain cautious, weighing potential implications for monetary policy without clear guidance from official channels. Minimal Immediate Impact on Crypto Amidst Federal Reserve Speculation Did you know? Despite frequent market reactions to Federal Reserve announcements, Trump’s support for Hassett as Fed Chair isn’t mirrored by any immediate, substantial shifts in U.S. crypto market indexes. As…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 17:44
South African Crypto Access Expands as Alchemy Pay Rolls Out ZAR Bank Transfers

TLDR: Alchemy Pay adds South African Rand support, letting users buy crypto directly with local bank transfers for faster access. Integration covers leading banks like FNB, Absa, Investec, Stanbic, and TymeBank for seamless fiat-to-crypto purchases. The update gives South Africans regulated access to crypto markets through familiar, trusted domestic banking channels. Alchemy Pay now supports [...] The post South African Crypto Access Expands as Alchemy Pay Rolls Out ZAR Bank Transfers appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/06 17:43
Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division

Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.

Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant