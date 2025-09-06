2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
SharpLink Reaffirms No Requirement for Shareholder Approval for ATM Use

SharpLink Reaffirms No Requirement for Shareholder Approval for ATM Use

TLDR SharpLink confirms no shareholder approval needed for executing ATM program under Nasdaq rules. SharpLink ensures transparency and compliance in transactions without violating shareholder interests. Reports suggesting DAT companies need shareholder approval may not apply to SharpLink. SharpLink maintains commitment to only raise capital when it benefits shareholders. SharpLink Gaming (SBET) has issued a statement [...] The post SharpLink Reaffirms No Requirement for Shareholder Approval for ATM Use appeared first on CoinCentral.
MAY
MAY$0.04221+2.03%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001984+0.81%
Részesedés
Coincentral2025/09/06 18:09
Részesedés
SEC and CFTC Joint Statement on Spot Crypto Trading

SEC and CFTC Joint Statement on Spot Crypto Trading

Law and Ledger is a news segment focusing on crypto legal news, brought to you by Kelman Law – A law firm focused on digital asset commerce. The following opinion editorial was written by Alex Forehand and Michael Handelsman for Kelman.Law. Bridging the Regulatory Divide: SEC and CFTC Staff Signal Permission for Spot Crypto Trading […]
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00555-0.71%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/06 18:05
Részesedés
France Emerges as Europe’s Hotspot for Crypto-Related Kidnappings

France Emerges as Europe’s Hotspot for Crypto-Related Kidnappings

The post France Emerges as Europe’s Hotspot for Crypto-Related Kidnappings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crime What began as scattered incidents has turned into a disturbing trend: violent kidnappings tied to cryptocurrency holdings are now gripping parts of Europe. France, in particular, has become a focal point, with police carrying out high-risk rescues and dismantling gangs who view digital assets as fast, untraceable ransom money. Swiss Victim Rescued in Valence The latest case unfolded in the southeastern city of Valence, where a 20-year-old Swiss national was discovered bound inside a house near the train station. The dramatic rescue involved more than 150 gendarmes, underscoring how seriously French authorities now treat crypto-related abductions. Seven people were taken into custody during the raid. Crypto kidnappings are no longer oddities. Analysts say at least 231 incidents involving abductions, home invasions, or violent coercion have been confirmed worldwide in the past 18 months. Unlike traditional robberies, these operations allow criminals to demand ransoms in cryptocurrency, which can be moved instantly and without the oversight of banks. At least $128 million has already been extracted through kidnappings alone since 2022. The Global Spread Violence tied to digital assets was once most common in Southeast Asia and Latin America, but cases are now spreading rapidly to Europe and the U.S. America has logged 48 kidnappings since 2019, often carried out by small, independent crews. Officials warn that this decentralized criminal model makes such gangs harder to disrupt than traditional syndicates. Experts say the very qualities that make cryptocurrency appealing — speed, irreversibility, and pseudonymity — also make it attractive to criminals. The industry’s openness has given rise to “wrench attacks,” slang for coercion using physical violence. With ransoms reaching six or seven figures, kidnappers are unlikely to stop targeting holders anytime soon. Avoiding the Spotlight Security specialists stress that the first line of defense is privacy. Publicly discussing holdings, even among…
NEAR
NEAR$2.604+4.62%
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14575-0.68%
Union
U$0.01005-11.21%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 18:03
Részesedés
Dogecoin Vs Layer Brett: Early Dogecoin Holder Who Made $4.5 Million Backs This Viral Meme In September

Dogecoin Vs Layer Brett: Early Dogecoin Holder Who Made $4.5 Million Backs This Viral Meme In September

The post Dogecoin Vs Layer Brett: Early Dogecoin Holder Who Made $4.5 Million Backs This Viral Meme In September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. When one of the earliest Dogecoin whales, who pocketed $4.5 million during DOGE’s peak frenzy, throws his weight behind a new project, people sit up and take notice. His latest pick is Layer Brett ($LBRETT), a Layer 2 crypto that fuses meme culture with real blockchain power. With its presale live in September and analysts already whispering about 1000% potential, $LBRETT is quickly climbing the ranks of trending cryptocurrencies and carving out a lane as the next big crypto play. Dogecoin Drops 16% as SEC ETF Decision Looms Large Dogecoin has slipped into a make-or-break zone, falling about 16% from its August peak of $0.25. The token is now hovering near levels not seen since early August, with traders nervously eyeing what could be a defining moment for its price action. Dogecoin price analysis. Source: Crypto.news Much of the buzz centers on the looming SEC decision regarding Dogecoin exchange-traded funds. Bitwise faces an October 18 deadline, while Grayscale and 21Shares follow in November and January. If approved together, these funds could spark fresh momentum, echoing earlier moves seen with Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. Dogecoin ETF Odds. Source: Polymarket Traders are divided but cautiously optimistic. Polymarket data shows an 80% chance of approval, up from just 44% in June. Even so, DOGE’s inflows would likely fall short of Ethereum and Bitcoin. Still, if Dogecoin ETFs attract only 3% of its market cap, that would represent a solid $3 billion boost. Layer Brett Blends Meme Spirit With Layer 2 Blockchain Power Instead of being just another meme token chasing short-lived hype, Layer Brett feels like a revolution with a smiley face. The project takes the wild, unpredictable spirit of memes and fuses it with the strength of a full Layer 2 blockchain. It’s the escape route from slow Layer 1 congestion, and it’s…
NEAR
NEAR$2.604+4.62%
RealLink
REAL$0.06073-0.16%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$50.84+5.38%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 18:01
Részesedés
Dogecoin And Pepe Coin Cool Off While Layer Brett Gains Momentum As 2025’s Meme Market Favorite

Dogecoin And Pepe Coin Cool Off While Layer Brett Gains Momentum As 2025’s Meme Market Favorite

The post Dogecoin And Pepe Coin Cool Off While Layer Brett Gains Momentum As 2025’s Meme Market Favorite appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Remember when Dogecoin dominated the crypto narratives? Times are changing. While Dogecoin and Pepe Coin, two colossal meme tokens, seem to be catching their breath, a new contender is absolutely sizzling in the presale arena: Layer Brett. With its $0.0055 token price and a presale that has already smashed past $2.7 million, Layer Brett is positioning itself as the next big crypto. Crypto experts are suggesting it could become the top gainer crypto of the next bull run. Layer Brett: Why Better Than DOGE or PEPE? Why settle for yesterday’s meme coin when tomorrow’s powerhouse is here? Traditional tokens like Dogecoin and Pepe Coin often grapple with network congestion and steep gas fees. But Layer Brett offers a way out. Built as an Ethereum Layer 2 solution, it delivers lightning-fast transactions, hitting an incredible 10,000 TPS. Transaction fees? A minuscule $0.0001 per transaction, designed for the everyday user. This is not just a fancy meme token; it’s a technological leap, making it a serious challenger to the older, more ponderous Dogecoin and Pepe Coin. Layer Brett: More than Meme Unlike the utility-free origins of DOGE and PEPE, Layer Brett isn’t merely riding the hype wave. It’s constructing a robust ecosystem. Think huge staking rewards, consistent token incentives, and ambitious plans for full Layer 2 functionality. Layer Brett operates on the principle of efficiency, anchored securely to Ethereum’s decentralization. By processing transactions off-chain, it dramatically cuts down on mainnet load, offering you near-instant settlements and ridiculously low costs. Early investors in this best crypto presale can lock in impressive staking benefits, with APYs currently soaring over 900%.  Want to get started? Just connect your MetaMask or Trust Wallet, buy LBRETT with ETH, USDT, or BNB, and you can stake immediately. Keep an eye out for the planned $1 million giveaway, just one more reason why the community is getting behind this promising project. DOGE and PEPE Standing DOGE quickly gained a loyal following thanks to its iconic Shiba Inu mascot and active community. While it carved out its niche as a prominent altcoin, its utility remains largely symbolic and community-driven, often contrasting with newer, more technologically advanced projects. Dogecoin’s massive market cap certainly speaks to its enduring popularity. Pepe Coin exploded onto the scene as another high-profile meme token. Riding a wave of internet culture, it quickly achieved a substantial market capitalization. However, PEPE has been in a period of price consolidation. PEPE’s current trajectory suggests it might not be the top performer in 2025. Layer Brett Presale Makes it a Favorite Layer Brett is positioned for truly explosive growth. While DOGE and PEPE navigate choppy waters, LBRETT offers a fresh narrative and solid utility. In presale for just $0.0055, its relatively small market cap compared to DOGE and PEPE hints at significant upside potential. But the presale will not be around much longer. With high-yield staking opportunities and the promise of a $1 million giveaway, the momentum is undeniable.  The future of decentralized finance, powered by memes and cutting-edge Layer 2 blockchain technology, is here. Discover More About Layer Brett (LBRETT): Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain Telegram: View @layerbrett X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X
NEAR
NEAR$2.604+4.62%
Threshold
T$0.01619-0.06%
Binance Coin
BNB$872.68-1.09%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/06 18:01
Részesedés
‘Corporate’ Altcoin Season? Expert Shares How Crypto ETFs, Treasuries Could Change The Market

‘Corporate’ Altcoin Season? Expert Shares How Crypto ETFs, Treasuries Could Change The Market

Bloomberg Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) analyst James Seyffart shared his perspective on the long-awaited altcoin season and how it may differ from previous cycles following the boom of Digital Asset Treasuries and institutional adoption. Related Reading: WLFI Token Controversy: Justin Sun Denies Selling Rumors Following Address Blacklist Altseason Already Here? In a recent interview with Jay Hamilton from Milk Road, James Seyffart, senior analyst and ETF expert at Bloomberg, reaffirmed his stance that the four-year cycle theory has “lost a lot of value,” at least for this cycle. “I’m one of those people not necessarily saying this time is different, but I don’t think we’re going to, you know, peak in later this year and then drop 80%. I just don’t think that’s going to happen anymore,” he stated. The analyst previously explained that with institutional adoption and treasury companies, the cycle’s amplitude will reduce significantly, adding that this theory has gotten “muted” and “It won’t be as strict as on the money, where everything collapses in November or December.” During the Thursday interview, he affirmed that, unlike the previous cycle, the market appears to be experiencing what could be considered a “corporate” altcoin season, driven by institutional adoption, Digital Asset Treasury Companies (DATCOs), and Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). Seyffart considers that DATCOs are “taking a lot of steam” from any potential traditional altcoin season, as “they’ve been on absolute fire.” Based on this, he suggested that in the short term, the highly anticipated altcoin season is occurring on public markets through institutions: The thing is, I just think right now this market is becoming a little more institutionalized (…). I just don’t think altcoins are going to run in the same way it has in years past. Largely because the money that’s mostly driving the performance of things like Bitcoin and ETH right now is institutional money. Altcoin ETFs Demand Won’t Match BTC, ETH The ETF expert asserted that neither institutional money nor the long-awaited approval of multiple altcoin-based ETFs will fuel a rally like the BTC or ETH-based products had at launch, despite the evident interest in the investment products. “Anyone who thinks like, ‘oh, Bitcoin ETFs took in 40 billion, (…) XRP ETF is going to take in the same amount’ or whatever. That’s just not how this is going to work. These are longer tail assets,” he added. Recently, Canary Capital CEO Steve McClurg claimed that the XRP spot ETFs could hit $5 billion worth of inflows in their first month. He pointed out that after BTC, XRP is the most recognized token among Wall Street investors, which could drive significant adoption from the start and even outperform Ethereum ETFs. Related Reading: Cardano (ADA) Redemption Controversy Over? Hoskinson Shares IOG Audit Results Seyffart explained that there will be demand for the altcoin-based investment products, and “there will probably be multiple products for each of these assets to do well.” He pointed out that they will not capture the same institutional capital as Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, “but they’ll be trading vehicles.” However, the Bloomberg analyst expects basket products that combine multiple assets to attract significantly more interest from institutional capital, arguing that investment advisors prefer asset diversification. Featured Image from Unsplash.com, Chart from TradingView.com
MemeCore
M$1.91977+4.47%
Threshold
T$0.01619-0.06%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00195912-0.90%
Részesedés
NewsBTC2025/09/06 18:00
Részesedés
Michael Saylor Responds to S&P 500 Rejection with Data

Michael Saylor Responds to S&P 500 Rejection with Data

Michael Saylor, the prominent Bitcoin advocate and founder of Strategy, has responded to the news of his company’s exclusion from the S&P 500 index. Following reports that the company’s stock, MSTR, would not be included in the index, Saylor took to social media to highlight Strategy’s superior performance compared to the S&P 500 (SPY). He … Continue reading "Michael Saylor Responds to S&P 500 Rejection with Data" The post Michael Saylor Responds to S&P 500 Rejection with Data appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.162+0.60%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001984+0.81%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/06 18:00
Részesedés
From $310,000 to over $4.3 billion: the “million ETH” reactivates. And now? The impact of ETF flows and staking

From $310,000 to over $4.3 billion: the “million ETH” reactivates. And now? The impact of ETF flows and staking

The emblematic case of Ethereum early buyers returns to the center of the debate, after a $4.3 billion wallet has been reactivated.
Ethereum
ETH$4,283.45-0.49%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00666-3.47%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02601-0.07%
Részesedés
The Cryptonomist2025/09/06 18:00
Részesedés
Expert Analyst Identifies Spot to Load SUI Again Ahead of 2x Move

Expert Analyst Identifies Spot to Load SUI Again Ahead of 2x Move

What if you knew the exact point to jump back into a token before it doubles? That’s the opportunity one analyst believes could be forming for Sui right now. After months of sideways action, the chart is beginning to flash signals of strength. According to Ali, who shared his analysis on X, SUI may be
SUI
SUI$3.439+1.23%
Movement
MOVE$0.1237+3.16%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01294+0.93%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/06 18:00
Részesedés
Bitcoin Price Outlook: Analysts Keep $150K Target Alive Heading Into the 2026 Cycle

Bitcoin Price Outlook: Analysts Keep $150K Target Alive Heading Into the 2026 Cycle

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/bitcoin-price-outlook-analysts-maintain-150k-target-into-2026-cycle/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017472+6.51%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/06 18:00
Részesedés

Felkapott hírek

Több

Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division

Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.

Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant