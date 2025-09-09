2025-09-09 Tuesday

ZachXBT flags Solana project Aqua for $4.65M rug pull

The post ZachXBT flags Solana project Aqua for $4.65M rug pull appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Aqua allegedly rug pulled 21.77K SOL ($4.65M) from presale investors, according to ZachXBT. Funds were split across wallets and sent to instant exchanges as the team disabled X replies. Onchain investigator ZachXBT has flagged Solana-based Telegram trading bot project Aqua for a likely rug pull, after 21.77K SOL raised in its presale, worth about $4.65 million, was moved across multiple wallets and into instant exchanges. ZachXBT flagged on his Telegram channel that the presale wallet split funds into four tranches before transferring them through intermediary addresses. ZackXBT Telegram Post The project, which had been promoted by teams including Meteora, Quill Audits, Helius, SYMMIO, Dialect, and several influencers, has since disabled replies on all of its X posts. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/aquabot-rug-pull-22k-sol-presale/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 04:48
Bitcoin Faces Challenges as Altcoins Shine

The post Bitcoin Faces Challenges as Altcoins Shine appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin recently managed to stay above its support level, yet its struggle to hold its ground over $112,500 causes apprehension about a potential decline to $110,000. The upcoming Apple event is anticipated to impact the markets with its potential product unveils, offering possible support for Bitcoin. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Faces Challenges as Altcoins Shine Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoin-faces-challenges-as-altcoins-shine
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 04:47
Nasdaq hit a record high, closing at 21,798.70 after a 0.45% gain

The Nasdaq Composite ended Monday at a record high, closing up 0.45% at 21,798.70, after touching a fresh all-time intraday peak during the session. The S&P 500 added 0.21% to finish at 6,495.15, while the Dow Jones gained 114.09 points, or 0.25%, to settle at 45,514.95. Broad tech gains pushed everything higher. Broadcom rose 3%, […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 04:44
WLFI Price Rebound Level Surfaces as Whales Keep Buying Big

The post WLFI Price Rebound Level Surfaces as Whales Keep Buying Big appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. World Liberty Financial (WLFI) trades near $0.21 at press time, down nearly 12% in the past 24 hours. From its launch peak of $0.33 on September 1, the WLFI price has now corrected by roughly 37%. At first glance, this may appear to be a token under pressure. However, on-chain data and liquidation maps reveal a more nuanced story. Whales continue to add heavily, and while short bets dominate derivatives markets, the final liquidation clusters show a key level where WLFI could bounce back. Whale Buying Stays, But Dip Buying Slows Down Sponsored Even during WLFI’s sharp decline, whale wallets have expanded their holdings. Over the past 24 hours, whale balances jumped 43.42%, rising from 79.01 million WLFI to 113.31 million WLFI. This means whales added about 34.30 million tokens, worth nearly $7.2 million at current WLFI prices. WLFI Whales Remain Interested: Nansen The buying explains why the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) — a measure of whether money is broadly flowing in or out of a token — still reads strongly positive near +0.17. Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. WLFI Inflows Intact: TradingView Sponsored In simple terms, as long as CMF is above zero, it shows that large investors are still sending money into WLFI. At the same time, the Money Flow Index (MFI) — which compares trading volume with price to show whether dips are being bought or sold — has been sliding lower on the 2-hour chart. WLFI Dip Buying Takes A Hit: TradingView The drop signals that smaller traders are not buying dips. Instead, whales appear to be buying at almost any level, which keeps the broader inflows alive but reduces short-term rebound strength. Liquidation Map Points To A Key Support Sponsored Most of the long positions have…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 04:42
Swissborg suffers a security breach on Solana, with over $41 million stolen

European crypto investment app SwissBorg has reportedly been targeted in a security breach, which has resulted in the theft of 192,600 Solana tokens valued at about $41.5 million. On-chain investigator ZachXBT broke the news on Monday evening, saying the incident happened “a few hours ago,” explaining that the security breach happened directly on the Solana […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 04:40
another 136 BTC on the balance sheet,

The post another 136 BTC on the balance sheet, appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metaplanet Inc., a Japanese company listed in Tokyo, has made a new purchase of 136 BTC for approximately 15.2 million dollars (Source: CryptoNews), bringing the total reserves to 20,136 BTC. The average price of the transaction is around 111,666 dollars per bitcoin; the overall average cost of acquisitions, however, stands at about 103,196 dollars per BTC, indicating that some previous purchases were made at lower levels. Additionally, the company reports a BTC Yield YTD of 487% for 2025, placing the operation on an already defined growth trajectory. Data and evaluations are updated as of September 8, 2025; the nominal value of the reserves based on the average transaction price is approximately 2.25 billion dollars. According to the data collected by our analysis team on publicly traded companies in Asia, direct purchases of BTC as a treasury reserve have intensified over the past two years, with greater frequency in tech companies and financial holdings. Industry analysts note that the gradual approach adopted by Metaplanet is consistent with best practices for managing volatility and stock dilution. The practice of holding cryptocurrencies on the balance sheet raises accounting and regulatory issues that have been the subject of in-depth analysis by authorities and major professional firms; for reference, see the guidelines and analyses on accounting and crypto assets published by PwC — Accounting for cryptoassets and the institutional communications of the Financial Services Agency (Japan). The essential numbers of the operation BTC purchased: 136 Estimated outlay: ~15.2 million dollars Average price per BTC (operation): ~111,666 dollars Total reserves of Metaplanet: 20.136 BTC Overall average cost: ~103,196 dollars per BTC BTC Yield: what it is and how Metaplanet uses it Metaplanet adopts the BTC Yield as an internal metric to evaluate the impact of bitcoin reserves on corporate capital. In summary, the metric measures the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 04:39
Cardano’s Development Proves Too Slow As Investors Seek Potential 50x Gains In 2025 With This New L2 Meme

Crypto moves fast, and not every project keeps up. Cardano has carved out a reputation for its slow, peer-reviewed approach, but that same caution is starting to test the patience of investors who are chasing quicker wins. With analysts expecting only modest price growth from ADA, many are looking elsewhere for the kind of gains […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 04:37
Swiss Crypto Platform SwissBorg Hit by $41.5M SOL Hack After Partner API Compromise

Swiss crypto platform SwissBorg lost $41.5 million worth of Solana (SOL) tokens after hackers compromised partner API provider Kiln, marking the latest in a devastating series of cyber attacks that struck the crypto ecosystem within hours of each other. On-chain investigator ZachXBT reported that approximately 192,600 SOL tokens were stolen from SwissBorg’s SOL Earn program, affecting less than 1% of users. The platform immediately allocated its SOL treasury to cover most user losses while engaging white-hat hackers for fund recovery efforts. SwissBorg confirmed that its SOL treasury will compensate affected users for the majority of their losses, with final figures to be determined. The company emphasized that its strong financial health remains intact, and it will continue day-to-day operations unaffected by the security incident. Quite a Day in Crypto: Cascade of Security Failures The SwissBorg incident coincided with multiple high-profile breaches across the crypto ecosystem. Earlier today, Nemo Protocol on the Sui blockchain suffered a $2.4 million exploit that crashed its total value locked from $6.3 million to $1.57 million as users fled the platform. The attack targeted Nemo’s yield-trading mechanism, which splits staked assets into Principal Tokens and Yield Tokens for speculation purposes. PeckShieldAlert detected the breach as hackers swiftly moved stolen USDC via Circle by bridging from Arbitrum to Ethereum. Following the exploit, user withdrawals exceeded $3.8 million worth of USDC and SUI tokens. Nemo halted all smart contract operations during scheduled maintenance windows to investigate the vulnerability’s root cause. Just today, the Solana project Aqua executed a $4.65 million rug pull involving 21,770 SOL tokens after promotion by teams including Meteora, Quill Audits, Helius, SYMMIO, and Dialect.Source: Telegram The funds were split four ways and transferred through intermediary addresses before reaching instant exchanges. The team disabled Twitter replies across all posts following the exit scam. These attacks contribute to 2025’s $2.37 billion in DeFi losses across 121 security incidents during the first half alone. DeFi protocols account for 76% of breach cases, though centralized exchanges recorded higher single losses. npm Supply Chain Attack Threatens Entire Ecosystem On a massive scale, hackers compromised the npm account of respected developer Josh Goldberg, publishing malicious versions of 18 popular JavaScript packages, including chalk and debug. The affected packages receive over 2 billion weekly downloads, potentially exposing the entire JavaScript ecosystem. The sophisticated crypto-clipper malware intercepts browser functions to hijack crypto transactions by replacing recipient addresses with attacker-controlled wallets. The payload targets foundational packages like strip-ansi, color-convert, and error-ex buried deep within dependency trees. Security experts warned users to verify every hardware wallet transaction and avoid web-based on-chain activity until patches are deployed. The malware uses Levenshtein distance algorithms to execute the large-scale hack. When crypto addresses are detected, the system replaces them with attacker addresses across Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Tron, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. Additionally, npm swiftly removed compromised packages, but transitive dependencies in tools like Babel and ESLint create persistent risks. Developers are advised to use npm ci in build pipelines and pin affected packages to the last known safe versions. Industry Grapples with Escalating Security Crisis The crypto ecosystem has been massively disrupted today, which could be regarded as one of the worst days for crypto security this year. So far this year, access control vulnerabilities, including misconfigured wallets and compromised legacy keys, represent 59% of industry losses according to Hacken’s mid-year assessment. The Sui blockchain faces particular scrutiny following the Nemo breach and May’s $223 million Cetus Protocol exploit. The earlier attack leveraged arithmetic overflow flaws in third-party code libraries, draining funds within 15 minutes. Similarly, Venus Protocol lost $13.5 million earlier this month, while Bunni Protocol suffered $8.4 million in theft. This latest hack marks the fourth major DeFi hack this month alone. The frequency of attacks has accelerated despite increased security awareness and audit practices. CertiK warns that security risks arise from multiple sources, including coding errors, blockchain network vulnerabilities, and programming language limitations. The npm attack is particularly disturbing as it represents large-scale supply chain compromises, potentially affecting millions of unaware users across thousands of websites and applications
CryptoNews2025/09/09 04:36
Black Mirror Token $MIRROR Officially Launches: Netflix Meets Crypto?

The long-awaited $MIRROR token inspired by Netflix’s Black Mirror has launched on Base. With over 400,000 signups, the token enters Web3.
Crypto Ticker2025/09/09 04:34
Trump Praises West Point For Nixing Tom Hanks Award Ceremony

The post Trump Praises West Point For Nixing Tom Hanks Award Ceremony appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump praised the U.S. Military Academy at West Point for canceling an award ceremony meant to honor Tom Hanks, slamming the actor as “WOKE” amid accusations that the school’s alumni association made the decision for political reasons. Trump praised West Point after its alumni association canceled an awards ceremony planned to honor Tom Hanks. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Key Facts “We don’t need destructive, WOKE recipients getting our cherished American Awards,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social Monday morning, praising West Point for “smartly” cancelling Hanks’ award ceremony. Trump’s post came days after West Point’s alumni association told faculty it would no longer hold an awards ceremony bestowing Hanks with the Sylvanus Thayer Award, meant to honor non-West Point graduates who exemplify the school’s ideals of duty, honor and country. The announcement prompted some veterans and Democratic politicians to accuse the institution of canceling the ceremony for political reasons, as Hanks has previously criticized Trump and fundraised for former President Joe Biden. Major General Paul Eaton, who commanded training of troops during the U.S. invasion of Iraq, posted on X Monday morning: “My Alma Mater, West Point, and like America, has been hijacked by MAGA by repudiating Tom Hanks. A new low.” Trump, in his post, also attacked the Oscars and other “Fake Award Shows,” urging them to “review their Standards and Practices in the name of Fairness and Justice.” Forbes has reached out to the West Point Association of Graduates for comment (The Washington Post, which first reported on the ceremony’s cancellation, said the alumni association did not respond to requests for comment, and that Hanks could not be reached). Why Did West Point Cancel Tom Hanks’ Award Ceremony? Retired Col.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 04:34
