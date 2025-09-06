2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Altcoin Season Here? Expert Says It May Be ‘Corporate’ This Time

Altcoin Season Here? Expert Says It May Be 'Corporate' This Time

The post Altcoin Season Here? Expert Says It May Be ‘Corporate’ This Time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rubmar is a writer and translator who has been a crypto enthusiast for the past four years. Her goal as a writer is to create informative, complete, and easily understandable pieces accessible to those entering the crypto space. After learning about cryptocurrencies in 2019, Rubmar became curious about the world of possibilities the industry offered, quickly learning that financial freedom was at the palm of her hand with the developing technology. From a young age, Rubmar was curious about how languages work, finding special interest in wordplay and the peculiarities of dialects. Her curiosity grew as she became an avid reader in her teenage years. She explored freedom and new words through her favorite books, which shaped her view of the world. Rubmar acquired the necessary skills for in-depth research and analytical thinking at university, where she studied Literature and Linguistics. Her studies have given her a sharp perspective on several topics and allowed her to turn every stone in her investigations. In 2019, she first dipped her toes in the crypto industry when a friend introduced her to Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, but it wasn’t until 2020 that she started to dive into the depth of the industry. As Rubmar began to understand the mechanics of the crypto sphere, she saw a new world yet to be explored. At the beginning of her crypto voyage, she discovered a new system that allowed her to have control over her finances. As a young adult of the 21st century, Rubmar has faced the challenges of the traditional banking system and the restrictions of fiat money. After the failure of her home country’s economy, the limitations of traditional finances became clear. The bureaucratic, outdated structure made her feel hopeless and powerless amid an aggressive and distorted system created by hyperinflation. However, learning about…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 18:22
XRP Army Made A Real Difference In Ripple-SEC Case, Declares Pro-Crypto Lawyer John Deaton

XRP Army Made A Real Difference In Ripple-SEC Case, Declares Pro-Crypto Lawyer John Deaton

John Deaton has acknowledged that the XRP Army, was a tipping element that helped notch Ripple’s legal victory against the U.S. SEC).
Coinstats2025/09/06 18:21
DeFi Restaking Protocol Bedrock Collaborates with Brevis to Power ZK-Powered Reward Programs

DeFi Restaking Protocol Bedrock Collaborates with Brevis to Power ZK-Powered Reward Programs

Through the collaboration, Bedrock utilizes Brevis’ zero-knowledge proofs infrastructure to build a rewards system that’s transparent and cost-efficient.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/06 18:20
Full Guide: Pokémon Trading Cards Enter the Tokenization Boom

Full Guide: Pokémon Trading Cards Enter the Tokenization Boom

Pokémon cards have joined the tokenization wave. From NFTs on Polygon to gamified trading on Solana, here’s how collectors and crypto traders collide.
Crypto Ticker2025/09/06 18:19
Senate Crypto Bill Adds Clause to Treat Tokenized Stocks as Securities

Senate Crypto Bill Adds Clause to Treat Tokenized Stocks as Securities

The United States Senate is considering a new bill aimed at clarifying the regulatory landscape surrounding cryptocurrencies, particularly focusing on tokenized securities. The legislation seeks to address ongoing uncertainty in how digital assets are classified under existing securities laws, which has been a point of contention among industry participants, regulators, and lawmakers alike. Clarifying the [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/06 18:18
Canada’s HODL to Begin Trading on Nasdaq

Canada's HODL to Begin Trading on Nasdaq

The post Canada’s HODL to Begin Trading on Nasdaq appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SOL Strategies (HODL), a Toronto-listed digital asset firm focused on the Solana blockchain, has secured approval to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Trading will begin Sept. 9 under the ticker STKE, the company said Friday. Shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under HODL, but will be delisted from the U.S. over-the-counter (OTC) market, where they previously traded as CYFRF. Holders of OTC shares do not need to take action, as their shares will automatically convert to the Nasdaq listing. HODL stock is higher by 8% in Toronto action. The move marks a significant milestone for the Canadian firm, formerly known as Cypherpunk Holdings, which has rebranded around its Solana strategy. SOL Strategies started buying solana SOL$202.78 in the second quarter of last year following a strategic pivot. As of Aug. 31 the company held 435,064 SOL tokens, worth around CAD$122 million. The company said that joining Nasdaq will increase its visibility with institutional investors, improve liquidity, and broaden access to capital markets. “This listing provides our shareholders with enhanced liquidity while giving us access to deeper capital markets as we continue scaling our validator operations and expanding our ecosystem investments,” said CEO Leah Wald. It’s also “validation for the entire Solana ecosystem.” SOL Strategies is positioning itself as a leading institutional gateway into Solana staking and infrastructure. The firm said it expects the Nasdaq listing to accelerate validator growth, support operational scalability as Solana staking demand rises, and strengthen its role in bringing institutional capital into the network. Read more: SOL Strategies Files to List on Nasdaq Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/05/sol-strategies-wins-nasdaq-listing-shares-to-trade-under-stke
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 18:16
Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: Sunday & Monday

Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: Sunday & Monday

The post Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: Sunday & Monday appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 15: Breece Hall #20 of the New York Jets celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter in the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on October 15, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Getty Images Week one of the NFL season is officially underway, and everyone needs some fantasy football rankings. Before we dive too far into the article, we’ll lay out some ground rules. With the first two games of the week already in the books, no one from the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, or Los Angeles Chargers will be on this list. Only players for the Sunday and Monday games will be ranked. The goal of these rankings is to help you decide on any start or sit decisions based on which player is ranked higher. Not only that, but these rankings should help you get an outlook for your fantasy football team in week one. ForbesFantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 1: Travis Hunter, Dak Prescott And MoreBy Steve Bradshaw Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings One piece of general advice for week one is to be cautious of rookies. While certain rookies are still going to be ranked high due to matchup opportunity and talent, it’s something you should keep in mind. Typically, rookies take time to earn a role in an NFL offense, and their rest of season outlook is much better than week one. That gives these veterans a bump in my week one rankings, while the rookies see a slight decrease. Fantasy Football QB Rankings 1. Lamar Jackson 2. Josh Allen 3. Jayden Daniels 4. Baker Mayfield 5. Joe Burrow 6. Justin Fields 7. Bo Nix 8. Drake Maye 9. Kyler Murray 10. Jordan Love 11. Caleb Williams…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 18:15
Chainlink Price Dips to $22, Will $21 Support Hold?

Chainlink Price Dips to $22, Will $21 Support Hold?

The post Chainlink Price Dips to $22, Will $21 Support Hold? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Chainlink price is facing renewed selling pressure after the bulls failed to hold critical levels. As of press time, LINK is being sold across exchanges at $22.17, with a 2.87% discount over yesterday. The market cap stands at $15.04 billion, while 24-hour trading volume sits at $1.17 billion. Wondering how the LINK price has performed over the past 24 hours? The token has ranged between $22.06 and $23.18, showing volatility around support. It is worth mentioning that, despite the struggles on the price chart, Chainlink continues to push forward on the fundamentals front. The Chainlink Reserve recently added 43,937.57 LINK, boosting its total holdings to 237,014.07 LINK. More importantly, Chainlink has also secured an integration with the Bureau of Economic Analysis, which will feed core U.S. macroeconomic data. Why is LINK Price Dropping? A mix of profit-taking and rejection near resistance has led to this downturn. The previous rally attracted sellers eager to book their gains, especially as LINK price struggled to hold above $23. Market conditions have tilted toward caution, with sentiment going defensive despite positive fundamental news. Chainlink Price Analysis Now that we are well aware of the latest price trends, let us dive into price analysis, without further ado. The latest rejection at $24.85 triggered a wave of stop-loss orders and algorithmic selling, thereby dragging the Chainlink price below the $23.00 support. That breakdown has charged-up sellers, who are now eyeing $21.04. Talking about indicators, most of which are bearish. The MACD histogram sits at -0.49, which further confirms the downtrend. LINK also trades below its 30-day SMA at $23.47. On top of that, the price is testing the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $23.48, which has become the immediate resistance. However, a close above this level could ease selling pressure and pave the way for consolidation. The Bollinger Bands show narrowing volatility, with price hugging the lower band around $22. This setup often precedes sharp moves, meaning the next sessions could see either a breakdown toward $21.04 or a rebound if bulls reclaim $23.48. If the uptrend remains intact, the Chainlink price could also target the $26.49 mark. FAQs Why did Chainlink’s price drop today? LINK fell due to profit-taking and stop-loss triggers after failing to hold $23. Bears now target $21.04. What is the key resistance level for LINK? The immediate resistance is at $23.48, a rebound above it could stabilize prices. Is Chainlink still fundamentally strong? Yes, with the Chainlink Reserve expanding and U.S. economic data feeds integrating, its fundamentals remain robust despite price volatility.
Coinstats2025/09/06 18:14
Trump Exempts Critical Metals from Tariffs Amid Trade Adjustments

Trump Exempts Critical Metals from Tariffs Amid Trade Adjustments

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/trump-exempts-metals-from-tariffs/
Coinstats2025/09/06 18:14
Shiba Inu Major Death Cross Appears Again: Details

Shiba Inu Major Death Cross Appears Again: Details

Appearance of another death cross remains surprising
Coinstats2025/09/06 18:10
