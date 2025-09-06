2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Trump Media seals $6.4B CRO treasury deal with Crypto.com

Trump Media seals $6.4B CRO treasury deal with Crypto.com

Trump Media closed its deal with Crypto.com to build a $6.4 billion CRO treasury.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.542+0.61%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017465+6.47%
Cronos
CRO$0.24608-5.57%
Részesedés
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 18:42
Részesedés
Analyst Flags Bitcoin’s Historically Worst Trading Day

Analyst Flags Bitcoin’s Historically Worst Trading Day

The post Analyst Flags Bitcoin’s Historically Worst Trading Day appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Bitcoin’s price history may not be as random as it sometimes appears. Bitcoin’s price history may not be as random as it sometimes appears. Cryptocurrency analyst Timothy Peterson argues that the asset follows a seasonal rhythm, with certain days of the year showing a much higher probability of losses than others. His research highlights recurring patterns that traders might want to pay attention to as September unfolds. A Pattern of Seasonal Weakness Peterson’s long-term analysis suggests that Bitcoin follows a recurring seasonal rhythm. Historical data reveals that September 21 has delivered the steepest average daily decline across years, with a median loss of 2%. Other weak spots include March 22 (-1.52%) and September 24 (-1.50%), meaning two of Bitcoin’s three worst trading days occur within the same week in late September. Bitcoin already stumbled in August, losing 6.5%, and Peterson believes the seasonal trend could pressure prices further this month. Still, he projects Bitcoin will finish September somewhere between $97,000 and $113,000, underscoring that short-term dips don’t necessarily derail the broader uptrend. Why It Matters for Traders Seasonal price tendencies aren’t unique to crypto — equities and commodities show similar cycles — but Peterson argues that Bitcoin’s track record makes them worth watching. Traders may treat such dates as risk alerts, especially when combined with other market stressors. At the moment, Bitcoin is changing hands at around $111,253, leaving little room between its current price and the upper range of Peterson’s target. While patterns like these can guide expectations, they aren’t guarantees. Market conditions, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic events can all override seasonal history. For Peterson, though, September remains a uniquely tricky month for Bitcoin, with September 21 standing out as the day to watch. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not…
Threshold
T$0.01619-0.06%
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.0015--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017465+6.47%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 18:42
Részesedés
Zexpire targets growth backed by rising 0DTE trading trend

Zexpire targets growth backed by rising 0DTE trading trend

The post Zexpire targets growth backed by rising 0DTE trading trend appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Zexpire presale surges past Avalanche and Stellar, fueled by viral 0DTE trading trend. Summary Zexpire links to the viral 0DTE trend with a presale at $0.003 and 800% upside potential. It offers staking rewards, airdrops, and deflationary burns to boost long term value. With $3 billion options volume rising, Zexpire is the first DeFi 0DTE protocol to watch in 2025. In the competitive landscape of presale investments, a new contender is capturing the spotlight. Zexpire (ZX) is reportedly eclipsing even established giants like Avalanche and Stellar in attracting investor capital.  A key catalyst for this momentum appears to be the project’s novel connection to the viral 0DTE (Zero Days to Expiration) trading trend, prompting analysis into how this concept is fueling its #1 presale status. ZX presale live: Early investors massive upside Zexpire is making waves with its ZX token presale, launching at an attractive price of $0.003. This offers early investors an almost 800% upside potential before the token lists at $0.025. Industry experts are closely monitoring Zexpire, especially as options trading emerges as DeFi’s fastest-growing segment, boasting a daily volume of $3 billion and climbing. Zexpire stands out as the first 0DTE (zero days to expiration) DeFi protocol, simplifying options into an intuitive one-click daily prediction game. The inherent demand for the ZX token is driven by its integral role in every play. Benefits for presale participants Early buyers of ZX enjoy significant advantages, including: APR staking rewards available before the Token Generation Event (TGE). Cashback on in-game activities. Loyalty bonuses. Exclusive airdrops and early beta access. Zexpire’s deflationary strategy is designed to maintain long-term value. This includes burning 20% of all fees, implementing buybacks to support…
Waves
WAVES$1.1176+1.29%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04373-5.83%
SQUID MEME
GAME$30.0519+0.03%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 18:41
Részesedés
Tether Set to Raise Canadian Gold Company Stake With $100M Investment

Tether Set to Raise Canadian Gold Company Stake With $100M Investment

Tether is set to invest $100M in a Canadian gold company by Q4 2025, raising its stake to 37.8%.]]>
Részesedés
Crypto News Flash2025/09/06 18:39
Részesedés
Best Crypto To Buy Now For 50x Gains Isn’t Cardano, Solana, Or Polkadot: Layer Brett Trends Worldwide

Best Crypto To Buy Now For 50x Gains Isn’t Cardano, Solana, Or Polkadot: Layer Brett Trends Worldwide

The post Best Crypto To Buy Now For 50x Gains Isn’t Cardano, Solana, Or Polkadot: Layer Brett Trends Worldwide appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The hunt for the best crypto to buy now is already shaping investor conversations. Cardano, Solana, and Polkadot are all legacy giants, but they lack the elements to fit a 50x narrative. Now, the market’s attention is quickly turning to Layer Brett, whose presale has attracted more than 5,000 holders. It may not be as established as ADA, SOL, and DOT, but Layer Brett has positioned itself as the breakout altcoin of the year by combining meme energy with blockchain utility. Layer Brett trends by combining Layer 2 strengths with a viral community Meme coins are famous for their lucrative rides, but with no real substance to back promises, they fizzle out when hype fades. Layer Brett is a new ERC-20 token that is changing the script by pairing viral energy with genuine Layer 2 scaling technology. That means speeds of up to 10,000 transactions per second and fees reduced to fractions of a cent. This innovation could see Layer Brett outshine legacy meme giants, which often face bottlenecks on slower networks. Presale trends reinforce this. More than 5,000 investors have now raised 2.8 million in less than a fortnight. Currently, exchanging hands at $0.0055, new buyers can expect over 50x upside, while early entrants already achieve ROI as high as 5x. Cardano rollouts Ouroborous Leois upgrade, but still lacks technical capabilities Cardano is gearing up for a major upgrade called Ouroboros Leios. The Leios upgrade introduces a new way of handling block production and transaction processing in parallel format. Like Layer Brett, the upgrade will allow for thousands of transactions per second instead of ADA’s current lower capacity. Despite these positive developments, ADA has been trading in a narrow range with a market capitalization of approximately $30.8 billion. Even with the upcoming Ouroborous Leois upgrade, ADA still…
Threshold
T$0.01619-0.06%
Solana
SOL$211.17+1.72%
RealLink
REAL$0.06072-0.18%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 18:33
Részesedés
Crypto Regulation: US Senate Banking Updates Market Structure Bill

Crypto Regulation: US Senate Banking Updates Market Structure Bill

The US Senate Banking Committee has now released an updated version of the crypto market structure bill. This particular legislative bill, titled the “Responsible Financial Innovation Act 2025,” now includes new provisions centered on developers, bankruptcy, among others, which are vital to the broader crypto industry. Related Reading: Justin Sun Faces Backlash After Urging WLFI […]
SUN
SUN$0.020972-0.36%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2039-11.73%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03694+2.12%
Részesedés
Bitcoinist2025/09/06 18:30
Részesedés
Pepe Price Prediction Softens While Remittix Draws Community Buzz For A Possible 60x Run Into 2026

Pepe Price Prediction Softens While Remittix Draws Community Buzz For A Possible 60x Run Into 2026

Pepe weakens near $0.0000098 as sellers dominate, while Remittix gains traction with $23.9M raised, 30+ fiat links, and a Q3 wallet launch eyeing a 60x surge.
NEAR
NEAR$2.604+4.62%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02761+1.84%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001018+2.41%
Részesedés
Blockchainreporter2025/09/06 18:30
Részesedés
SEC and CFTC Push for 24/7 Capital Markets in Historic Joint Statement

SEC and CFTC Push for 24/7 Capital Markets in Historic Joint Statement

The post SEC and CFTC Push for 24/7 Capital Markets in Historic Joint Statement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The statement signals a major shift in how American financial markets operate. Currently, most U.S. markets close overnight and on weekends. The new proposal would allow trading around the clock, similar to how foreign exchange and cryptocurrency markets already work. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) released a groundbreaking joint statement on September 5, 2025, outlining plans to create 24/7 capital markets. This marks the first time both agencies have worked together to expand trading hours across all asset classes. “For on-chain finance to scale, the SEC and the CFTC should collaborate to consider the possibility of further expanding trading hours,” the agencies stated. They noted that factors like operational feasibility and investor protection would guide any changes. Breaking Down Regulatory Silos The announcement represents unprecedented cooperation between two agencies that have often worked separately. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins and CFTC Acting Chairman Caroline Pham emphasized that their agencies’ work has “never been more intertwined.” The regulators plan to harmonize their rules across several areas. These include product definitions, reporting standards, capital requirements, and margin frameworks. Currently, companies often must follow different rules for similar products depending on which agency oversees them. “By working in lockstep, our two agencies can harness our nation’s unique regulatory structure into a source of strength for market participants, investors, and all Americans,” the statement reads. This coordination aims to eliminate what regulators call “regulatory no man’s land” – situations where unclear oversight has prevented innovation. The agencies blame this uncertainty for driving financial innovation overseas. Four Key Areas of Focus The joint statement outlines four priority areas for immediate action: Source: @SECGov 24/7 Trading Hours: The agencies want to expand trading beyond current market hours. They noted that foreign exchange, gold, and crypto assets already trade continuously. Other…
Union
U$0.01005-11.21%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10125+0.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017465+6.47%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 18:28
Részesedés
UBS resists demands to shrink as Swiss regulators turn up pressure

UBS resists demands to shrink as Swiss regulators turn up pressure

Speaking on Friday, UBS’s top executive, Sergio Ermotti, said the bank will not downsize, despite calls from Swiss regulators to shore up its stability in the wake of the Credit Suisse acquisition. Ermotti expressed confidence that UBS and regulators in Bern can find a workable compromise and stressed that cutting the bank’s size would not be in its best interests. He remarked, “Shrinking the bank is not a strategy.” Ermotti clarified that UBS intends to remain in Switzerland UBS has been pushing back against several measures introduced in June to protect Switzerland if its sole global lender comes under financial pressure. One proposal would require UBS to raise the capitalization of its non-Swiss units from 60% to 100% to absorb foreign losses. However, analysts caution that meeting this requirement could force the bank to set aside an extra $24 billion, limiting its ability to return capital to shareholders. According to reports, the bank had been drawing up contingency plans and even exploring whether it might move its headquarters abroad. In July, sources familiar with the matter claimed the Swiss Lender was considering shifting its base to London. At the same time, they stated the bank had raised concerns internally that the proposed rules could leave it vulnerable to a foreign takeover. Nonetheless, Ermotti later stated the bank remains committed to staying in Switzerland. At a business conference this Friday, the executive maintained that UBS’s strength lies in its global reach and claimed that shrinking would be the wrong move. He remains confident that a middle ground can be found that spares the bank from having to set aside billions more in capital under the proposed rules. Still, according to insiders, the lender now anticipates missing its workforce reduction target before completing the Credit Suisse merger next year. Since the beginning of 2024, the bank has reduced roughly 1,300 positions each quarter, leaving its workforce above 105,000 full-time staff as of June. However, the bank is unlikely to meet its internal target at the current rate of reductions. Although the bank hasn’t officially shared its headcount target, according to the Financial Times, insiders said executives want to reduce total staff to 85,000 by the end of the integration process. UBS is working on cost-cutting before the full integration of Credit Suisse UBS’s CFO Todd Tuckner told analysts in August that cost-cutting efforts would be split evenly between technology and workforce-related savings. The Credit Suisse acquisition has brought in about 45,000 additional employees, lifting total staff to more than 119,000 at its peak. However, around 14,000 full-time jobs were slashed. Ermotti, earlier this year, said UBS experiences about 7% natural turnover annually, but per an insider, the attrition rate has fallen, making workforce reduction harder. Nevertheless, the bank has been focusing on internal mobility, with over two-thirds of Swiss vacancies filled internally last year. In August, the lender transferred more than a million Credit Suisse retail customers to UBS’s systems, resulting in hundreds of domestic job losses. However, full savings won’t be reflected until the bank’s old systems, remaining from Credit Suisse’s legacy platforms, are fully phased out after March 2026. UBS had already committed to making reductions over time, mainly through attrition, early retirement, internalizing external roles, and coaching for those affected to help their careers. Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.
Threshold
T$0.01619-0.06%
GET
GET$0.008575-0.66%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10125+0.06%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/06 18:25
Részesedés
New Report Suggests an Emerging 0DTE DeFi Protocol Will Surge Past LINK and TON in Q3: Should You Be Buying?

New Report Suggests an Emerging 0DTE DeFi Protocol Will Surge Past LINK and TON in Q3: Should You Be Buying?

The post New Report Suggests an Emerging 0DTE DeFi Protocol Will Surge Past LINK and TON in Q3: Should You Be Buying? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A recently published market report is causing a stir, suggesting an emerging DeFi protocol is poised to outperform established giants like Chainlink (LINK) and Toncoin (TON). The analysis specifically forecasts a significant surge for the newcomer before the end of Q3, fueled by its innovative application of the 0DTE trend. With the quarter’s end fast approaching, this projection is forcing investors to ask: is now the time to buy in? Toncoin (TON) TradingView Toncoin trades between $3.00 and $3.33 following a volatile week that declined 1.51%. The token retreated 2.13% monthly, erasing portions of the spring rally, yet maintains a 5.82% six-month advance, suggesting underlying demand persists. This recent cooling has moderated market sentiment without disrupting the broader upward trajectory. Technical indicators reflect balanced positioning near critical levels. The 10-day SMA at $3.12 nearly matches the 100-day SMA at $3.14, signaling equilibrium between short-term and long-term traders. RSI at 53 indicates neutral momentum, while elevated Stochastic near 80 shows buyers testing recent strength. MACD remains marginally negative, though selling pressure appears to be diminishing. These readings suggest potential for movement in either direction with a slight recovery bias. Fundamental dynamics present conflicting forces that could drive significant volatility. Verb Technology’s $558M private placement to build a Toncoin treasury aims to acquire approximately 5% of circulating supply, mirroring MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin strategy and potentially tightening available tokens. However, whale concentration remains concerning with 68% held by large wallets, creating liquidation risks near break-even levels. Telegram’s integration with 1B+ users provides long-term utility prospects, while the TON Foundation’s $5M DeFi incentive program targets ecosystem growth. Should bulls breach resistance at $3.49, momentum could target the secondary barrier at $3.82, representing roughly 10% additional upside and potentially triggering a 20% advance from current levels. Conversely, dropping below $2.84 support may pressure TON toward $2.51,…
NEAR
NEAR$2.604+4.62%
SIX
SIX$0.02167+0.83%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001699+5.59%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 18:24
Részesedés

Felkapott hírek

Több

Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division

Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.

Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant