2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
5 Best Cryptos to Buy and Hold Long-Term – Ethereum, XRP and Solana Lead the Pack

5 Best Cryptos to Buy and Hold Long-Term – Ethereum, XRP and Solana Lead the Pack

Long-term conviction typically prevails over short-term speculation when it comes to accumulating long-term wealth in digital assets. Astute investors seek […] The post 5 Best Cryptos to Buy and Hold Long-Term – Ethereum, XRP and Solana Lead the Pack appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
XRP$2.936+1.81%
HashPack
PACK$0.01753+2.27%
Részesedés
Coindoo2025/09/06 19:00
Részesedés
From Bearish LINK and Cautious HBAR to BlockDAG’s Upcoming Flagship Event: The Shift in Crypto Momentum

From Bearish LINK and Cautious HBAR to BlockDAG’s Upcoming Flagship Event: The Shift in Crypto Momentum

What happens when two established cryptos face uncertainty while a newcomer seizes the headlines? The market is watching closely as […] The post From Bearish LINK and Cautious HBAR to BlockDAG’s Upcoming Flagship Event: The Shift in Crypto Momentum appeared first on Coindoo.
Chainlink
LINK$22.86+1.60%
Hedera
HBAR$0.22387+1.58%
Részesedés
Coindoo2025/09/06 19:00
Részesedés
Crypto Market Ready for Bull Run Amid US Jobs Data Shows $BTC and Stablecoin Surge

Crypto Market Ready for Bull Run Amid US Jobs Data Shows $BTC and Stablecoin Surge

Crypto markets seem ready for a potential bull run as U.S. jobs data shows $BTC consolidation and stablecoin inflows drive investor anticipation.
Union
U$0.01006-11.13%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,255.22+0.05%
READY
READY$0.003281-0.03%
Részesedés
Blockchainreporter2025/09/06 19:00
Részesedés
Trump’s Media Company Closes $105M Crypto.com Deal

Trump’s Media Company Closes $105M Crypto.com Deal

The post Trump’s Media Company Closes $105M Crypto.com Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent of US President Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform, finalized an agreement with crypto exchange Crypto.com on Friday that establishes a new entity to accumulate the exchange’s native Cronos (CRO) token, beginning with an initial purchase of 684.4 million CRO as part of a joint treasury strategy. In a Friday notice, Trump Media said it would buy the tokens at a price of approximately $0.153 each, bringing the total initial purchase to nearly $105 million. The transaction will be carried out as an equal exchange of stock and cash between the companies. The announcement followed Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, a joint venture established by Trump Media, Crypto.com and Yorkville Acquisition, to establish a $6.4 billion crypto treasury of the CRO token.  According to the company, the agreement will allow Truth Social users to potentially acquire CRO on the platform as part of a rewards program. The Trump Media shares and the CRO tokens exchanged in the deal will be “subject to a lockup period,” though the company did not specify for how long that might be. The deal represented a deepening of ties between the crypto industry and the Trump administration, under scrutiny from many lawmakers for potential conflicts of interest with his digital asset ventures. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek attended a March summit at the White House at the request of Trump officials to discuss the administration’s digital asset policies.  Related: Trump meets with Crypto.com CEO as firm drops SEC lawsuit Crypto.com signed a non-binding agreement with Trump’s media company in March to launch exchange-traded funds tied to crypto. The CRO price was about $0.27 at the time of publication, having surged more than 66% since the announcement of the treasury deal on Aug. 26. Is Crypto.com still considering going public? In…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004304-1.05%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.537+0.55%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10125+0.06%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 18:55
Részesedés
6 Best White Label Blockchain Solution Providers in 2025

6 Best White Label Blockchain Solution Providers in 2025

The post 6 Best White Label Blockchain Solution Providers in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Although cryptocurrency and blockchain technology is gaining widespread acceptance, skilled blockchain developers are hard to find and very expensive. The good news is that for most types of blockchain-related business models, there’s no need to reinvent the wheel by building a platform from scratch.  For example, if you’re looking to launch a cryptocurrency exchange, wallet, NFT marketplace or crypto lending platform, you’re unlikely to see any major benefits by developing in-house. Instead, it often makes much more sense to use a white label blockchain service, which will bring significant savings while still delivering a great experience for your users. This will allow you to focus your efforts on growing your userbase and generating revenue. The best white label blockchain providers: ChainUP – White label provider with a full suite of blockchain services Openware – White label provider for high-performance crypto trading ChangeNOW – Seamless cross-chain crypto swaps for your customers HollaEx – White label crypto exchange and tokenization provider AlphaPoint – White label exchange, crypto custody, liquidity solutions, tokenization and more Nexo White Label – White label crypto lending platform backed by one of the industry’s biggest players The best white label blockchain solution providers Whether you’re looking to launch a cryptocurrency exchange, wallet or another blockchain-powered platform, our list of the best white label blockchain solution providers has you covered. 1. ChainUP – White label provider with a full suite of blockchain services ChainUP is a Singapore-based blockchain solutions company that was founded in 2017. The company provides a variety of blockchain-related services including white label CEXes (centralized crypto exchanges), white label DEXes (decentralized crypto exchanges), wallet software, crypto cards and compliance services.  ChainUP’s solutions have been used to launch over 500 cryptocurrency exchanges. The company’s white label crypto exchange service supports both spot and futures trading, fiat currency onramping,…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004304-1.05%
Nexo
NEXO$1.2553-0.49%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10125+0.06%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 18:54
Részesedés
the “million ETH” reactivates. And now? The impact of ETF flows and staking

the “million ETH” reactivates. And now? The impact of ETF flows and staking

The post the “million ETH” reactivates. And now? The impact of ETF flows and staking appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A purchase in ICO of about 310,000 dollars for 1,000,000 ETH, a wallet that remained dormant for years, and a recent reactivation linked to staking: the emblematic case of Ethereum’s early buyers returns to the center of the debate just as the flows related to ETF products are reshaping the institutional demand for the asset.  According to data collected from on-chain analysis updated as of September 5, 2025, movements exceeding 100,000 ETH from historical wallets are rare events and generate spikes of attention in spot and derivatives markets. On-chain analysts who monitor the markets observe that the conversion of large balances into staking tends to reduce surrounding liquidity and increase the informational value of such movements. In daily monitoring, intraday volume fluctuations of up to 20–30% have been detected on some centralized exchanges following alerts on dormant wallets. The on-chain dossier: from the ETH ICO to recent moves At the ICO of Ethereum (2014), a participant would have purchased 1M ETH for about $310,000, corresponding to a price of approximately $0.31 per token. Today, that allocation, assuming a unit price of ETH equal to $4,300 (reference estimate updated to September 5, 2025), would be equivalent to over 4.3 billion dollars. After a long period of inactivity, the wallet has been reported for new operations, including the staking of about 150,000 ETH, with a potential value in the order of hundreds of millions. It should be noted that the mere reappearance of such a balance tends to capture the attention of operators. To provide context: the reactivation of a large balance after years tends to impact market expectations more than the immediate supply, especially when the tokens are staked for validation, reducing the circulating liquidity in the short term. That said, the signaling effect can be significant even without spot movements.…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10125+0.06%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005793+0.36%
SuperRare
RARE$0.0557-0.30%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 18:53
Részesedés
Hyperliquid Moves Forward to Launch Proprietary Stablecoin USDH

Hyperliquid Moves Forward to Launch Proprietary Stablecoin USDH

The post Hyperliquid Moves Forward to Launch Proprietary Stablecoin USDH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Decentralized exchange Hyperliquid (HYPE) is preparing to launch its own U.S. dollar stablecoin, according to a Friday announcement from the Hyperliquid Foundation on the platform’s Discord server. The protocol has reserved the ticker USDH, which validators will soon vote to allocate through an on-chain governance process, the announcement read. Teams interested in deploying USDH can submit proposals, and the winning group will be selected by validator quorum, the post added. “The USDH ticker is well-suited for a Hyperliquid-first, Hyperliquid-aligned, and compliant USD stablecoin,” it said. Stablecoins are a crucial piece of infrastructure of crypto markets, serving as liquidity and trading pairs to settle most trades. It’s a $270 billion asset class, currently dominated by Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC. However, with regulation put into place such as the GENIUS Act in the U.S., industry players increasingly create their own token for their ecosystems. Popular crypto wallet MetaMask is launching a stablecoin with infrastructure provider M0, while payment firm Stripe created its own in-house stablecoin with Bridge. Hyperliquid’s trading activity suggests there could be immediate demand. The exchange handled $398 billion in perpetual derivatives trading volume and $20 billion in spot trades last month, DefiLlama data shows. Circle’s USDC (USDC) currently dominates liquidity, making up 95% of the $5.6 billion stablecoin supply on the network. By introducing its own stablecoin, Hyperliquid, in theory, could reduce dependency on Circle while capturing revenue from assets backing the token. Read more: Hyperliquid’s HYPE Token: Why Arthur Hayes Thinks It Has 126x Upside Potential Source: https://www.coindesk.com/tech/2025/09/05/hyperliquid-moves-forward-to-launch-proprietary-stablecoin
Union
U$0.01006-11.13%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$50.83+5.36%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10125+0.06%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 18:52
Részesedés
Is Ethereum Price Forming Local Top? Sellers Outbid Buyers By $570 Million

Is Ethereum Price Forming Local Top? Sellers Outbid Buyers By $570 Million

The post Is Ethereum Price Forming Local Top? Sellers Outbid Buyers By $570 Million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Ethereum’s net take volumes highlight that ETH price could see a drop below $4,000. Analysts highlighted key ETH support levels at $3,960 and $3,360, stressing the need to hold these zones to maintain the current market structure. Traders expect Bitcoin to outperform in the near term as ETH/BTC weakens amid current capital rotation. The Ethereum price continues to remain under selling pressure after rejecting its all-time highs. Derivatives data show that any near-term recovery in ETH seems difficult, as sellers exert greater pressure, pushing the price lower.  Market analysts believe that the altcoin could see sub $4,000 levels, falling all the way to $3,300. Ethereum Price In Pressure as Futures Data Shows Sellers’ Dominance Looking at the derivatives data, Ethereum futures are showing signs of selling pressure as net taker volume skews sharply toward sellers. As per the on-chain data, sell orders have outweighed buy orders by roughly $570 million, reflecting aggressive positioning. Ethereum sellers outweigh buyers | Source: Maartunn Historically, such levels of concentrated selling have often coincided with local market tops. As a result, it has raised concerns for an Ethereum price downside risk in the near term. Crypto analyst Ali Martinez highlighted $3,960 and $3,360 as the key support levels for Ethereum price. He noted that holding above these zones will be critical for sustaining the current market structure. $3,960 and $3,360 are the most important support levels for Ethereum $ETH! pic.twitter.com/B7nKoTdXZv — Ali (@ali_charts) September 5, 2025 ETH to BTC Capital Rotation in Play After a massive rally and outperforming Bitcoin (BTC), as well as the rest of the crypto market in July and the first half of August, Ethereum has started showing signs of weakness. Crypto trader Daan Crypto Trades noted that Ethereum (ETH) has remained weak against Bitcoin (BTC), gradually trending lower…
NEAR
NEAR$2.602+4.53%
Taker Protocol
TAKER$0.01255-3.97%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,255.22+0.05%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 18:47
Részesedés
Crypto.com Expands Beyond App With Web-Based Staking and Yields Hitting 19%

Crypto.com Expands Beyond App With Web-Based Staking and Yields Hitting 19%

TLDR: Crypto.com introduces on-chain staking on its web platform with rewards of up to 19.07% p.a. on idle assets. Over 30 tokens, including ETH, SOL, and CRO, are now supported through the new desktop-friendly staking interface. Users can access staking with a QR code login, creating a seamless connection between the app and web accounts. [...] The post Crypto.com Expands Beyond App With Web-Based Staking and Yields Hitting 19% appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solana
SOL$210.91+1.59%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017465+6.47%
Cronos
CRO$0.24641-5.44%
Részesedés
Blockonomi2025/09/06 18:46
Részesedés
ICP, NEAR, FIL Lead Rankings

ICP, NEAR, FIL Lead Rankings

The post ICP, NEAR, FIL Lead Rankings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Internet Computer and NEAR Protocol dominate AI and Big Data integration progress Filecoin, Oasis, and Injective gain traction with strong growth in niche AI sectors Livepeer, Bittensor, and Swarms push AI-powered innovation across blockchain markets The rapidly evolving landscape of AI and Big Data in the cryptocurrency world has sparked the rise of innovative projects. According to Santiment data, these projects aim to harness the power of decentralized networks and artificial intelligence to revolutionize how data is stored, processed, and utilized. Internet Computer and NEAR Protocol Lead the Pack The Internet Computer (ICP) continues to dominate the ranks, sitting at the top of the leaderboard. Recently, the price of ICP saw a slight increase to $4.74, with a 0.49% rise over 24 hours, as per the data thrown by CoinGecko.  Despite a slight dip of 2.37% over the past week, ICP holds a strong market cap of over $2.5 billion. The project’s development in AI and Big Data integration has been significant, securing its position as a key player in the blockchain ecosystem. NEAR Protocol follows closely behind in second place. The price of NEAR Protocol has risen by 0.34% over the last 24 hours to $2.38, signaling continued investor confidence.  With a market cap of nearly $3 billion, NEAR Protocol is emerging as a strong competitor. The protocol’s emphasis on scalability and decentralized applications (dApps) has made it an attractive option for developers working with AI and Big Data. Filecoin, Oasis, and Injective See Promising Growth Filecoin, ranked third, has seen a notable price increase of 1.3% over the past 24 hours, reaching $2.31. This growth is a reflection of Filecoin’s critical role in decentralized storage solutions. Filecoin’s integration of Big Data technologies has placed it in the spotlight as a go-to network for secure data storage. Oasis Protocol,…
NEAR
NEAR$2.602+4.53%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.00931-5.95%
swarms
SWARMS$0.02236+1.91%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 18:44
Részesedés

Felkapott hírek

Több

Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division

Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.

Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant