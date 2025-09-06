MEXC-tőzsde
Best Crypto To Buy Now Shortlists Favor Remittix As Momentum Builds Across PayFi Narratives And Social Metrics
XRP holds near $2.80 with mixed outlook, while Remittix rises as the best crypto to buy now, raising $23.9M with PayFi adoption, CEX listings, and strong social buzz.
NEAR
$2.602
+4.53%
XRP
$2.936
+1.81%
BUZZ
$0.026936
+44.63%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/06 19:10
BlockchainFX Price Prediction: Could This Presale Crypto Be the Next $1 Coin?
BlockchainFX nears $7M in presale at $0.022, targeting $0.05 launch. With staking rewards, a super app, and a BFX Visa Card, analysts see $1 potential ahead.
APP
$0.002493
-0.31%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/06 19:09
Tether Expands Gold Portfolio Strategy with Gold Supply Chain Investments
The post Tether Expands Gold Portfolio Strategy with Gold Supply Chain Investments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether explores investments across gold mining, refining, trading and royalty companies to diversify portfolio risk. Company holds $8.7 billion in physical gold backing its $1.4 billion market cap Tether Gold stablecoin. Tether, a leading stablecoin company, is reportedly having strategic conversations with mining firms and investment groups about potential capital investment in a variety of gold supply chain segments. This growth is a major diversification initiative outside the traditional treasury-based reserve strategy of the company. Strategic Gold Market Expansion Recent reports indicate that Tether has embarked on discussions on investing in various segments of the gold industry, such as mining activities, gold refining, gold trading, and royalty firms. The company now holds physical gold reserves of $8.7 billion in Zurich, Switzerland, vaults. These gold reserves are the direct backers of Tether Gold, the precious gold-backed stablecoin owned by the company that now has around $1.4 billion in total market capitalization. The cryptocurrency offers investors exposure to gold via integration of blockchain technology. The diversification approach by Tether comes when the price of gold has been performing exceptionally well in the year 2025, and the price per ounce is at about $3,600. This is an impressive 36.5% year-to-year price growth that is making gold investments all the more appealing to institutional investors. The issuer of the stablecoin controls total reserves of $162 billion, of which about 80% is in cash equivalents and short-term deposits. About $127 billion of this holding is direct and indirect United States Treasury exposure, which offers significant liquidity. According to recent financial reports, Tether has recorded a net profit of $5.7 billion in the first half of 2025, which shows that it is performing well in its operations. This profitability gives them more capital to invest in strategic investments and portfolio expansion projects in different asset classes.…
MORE
$0.10125
+0.06%
CAP
$0.12548
-13.72%
COM
$0.017465
+6.47%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 19:08
Cardano Price Prediction Sees ADA Testing $1 Soon While Traders Tip Meme Coin Layer Brett For Far Bigger Upside
The crypto world is buzzing, but not everyone’s focused on the same prize. While the Cardano price prediction is seeing ADA eye the $1 mark, a seismic shift is happening elsewhere. Smart money is flocking to Layer Brett, an innovative Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin that’s already racked up over $2.8 million in its presale, and […]
MEMECOIN
$0.002133
+15.17%
SMART
$0.005089
-1.92%
LAYER
$0.5301
+1.57%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/06 19:08
XRP Army Made A Real Difference In Ripple-SEC Case, Declares Pro-Crypto Lawyer John Deaton ⋆ ZyCrypto
The post XRP Army Made A Real Difference In Ripple-SEC Case, Declares Pro-Crypto Lawyer John Deaton ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement     Popular crypto attorney John Deaton has acknowledged that the XRP community, commonly referred to as the XRP Army, was a tipping element that helped notch Ripple’s legal victory against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Ripple v. SEC Case Closed John Deaton took to X, dismissing the narrative by critics that the XRP Army had no impact on the Ripple lawsuit. Deaton asserted that the efforts of the XRP army swayed Judge Analisa Torres and subsequently had an effect on her ruling. “No credible person can argue” that the XRP Army didn’t make a difference in the Ripple case,” he said, adding: “If they do they’re either ignorant to the facts and truth or intentionally lying. We have conclusive evidence that we made a difference.” No credible person can argue that the XRP Army didn’t make a difference in the Ripple case. If they do they’re either ignorant to the facts and truth or intentionally lying. We have conclusive evidence that we made a difference. There were over 2K exhibits filed in the case. In… https://t.co/WK2MfOb6wS — John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) September 3, 2025 The SEC filed a lawsuit against Ripple in late 2020, accusing it of raising $1.3 billion via an unregistered sale of XRP, the world’s third-largest crypto by market capitalization. In 2023, U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres issued a split ruling, declaring that some sales of XRP to institutional investors broke securities laws, but sales on public exchanges did not. Advertisement   The litigation officially ended in August this year after both Ripple and the SEC withdrew their respective appeals in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, finalizing an agreement for Ripple to pay a $125 million civil penalty. How XRP Army Helped Ripple’s Legal Defense According to…
T
$0.01619
-0.06%
U
$0.01006
-11.13%
REAL
$0.06072
-0.18%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 19:07
Chainlink Bears Test $23, Hedera Holds Caution & BlockDAG’s Presale Nears $400M
The post Chainlink Bears Test $23, Hedera Holds Caution & BlockDAG’s Presale Nears $400M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Read about Chainlink slipping near $23 and Hedera facing mixed signals. Meanwhile, BlockDAG’s presale nearing $400M, its upcoming flagship event & the whale rush make it the best crypto to buy right now. What happens when two established cryptos face uncertainty while a newcomer seizes the headlines? The market is watching closely as the Chainlink (LINK) bearish trend tests support around $23, putting pressure on momentum despite ETF optimism. At the same time, the Hedera (HBAR) investment outlook shows cautious optimism but remains tethered to fragile support zones. Both continue to attract attention, yet the conversation is shifting elsewhere as traders look for projects combining momentum with adoption and visibility. That attention now belongs to BlockDAG (BDAG). Its presale is nearing $400 million, more than 25.9 billion coins sold, and whale leaderboard battles pushing single entries above $4.4 million, reinforcing its reputation as the crypto with the most potential. BlockDAG: From Presale Success to Global Stage The numbers alone would usually be enough to dominate headlines. $400 million raised and 25.9 billion coins sold rank this presale among the largest in crypto history. Yet BlockDAG has gone beyond numbers. The real story lies in whale battles at the top of the leaderboard, where recent $4.4M and $4.3M purchases have reshaped rankings and sparked intense competition. These aren’t just symbolic moves; they fuel visibility, ignite community discussion, and signal big-money conviction that BlockDAG isn’t a short-term play. What makes this phase even more compelling is the scale of grassroots adoption layered on top of institutional-style entries. With over 3 million mobile miners, nearly 20,000 rigs sold, and constant updates from developers building 300+ dApps, BlockDAG is showing that participation spans retail users, tech builders, and whales alike. This convergence creates an ecosystem effect rarely seen at the presale stage,…
NEAR
$2.602
+4.53%
T
$0.01619
-0.06%
REAL
$0.06072
-0.18%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 19:03
Shiba Inu Price Prediction; PEPE Coin Latest News & The Best Crypto To Buy Today According To Experts
Crypto markets are buzzing with speculation as traders try to figure out where the next big move is hiding.
MOVE
$0.1239
+3.33%
SHIBA
$0.000000000524
-5.92%
PEPE
$0.00001015
+2.11%
Cryptodaily
2025/09/06 19:02
XRP and Solana ETFs: Why October 2025 Could Be a Turning Point
Betting markets give them a 95% chance of success, and institutional interest is building by the day. Asset managers including […] The post XRP and Solana ETFs: Why October 2025 Could Be a Turning Point appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
$2.936
+1.81%
WHY
$0.00000002715
+0.89%
Coindoo
2025/09/06 19:01
Trump Media taps Crypto.com for $6.4B CRO strategic treasury
The post Trump Media taps Crypto.com for $6.4B CRO strategic treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (TMTG) closed a purchase agreement with Crypto.com on Friday. The initiative is meant to provide the company with 684.4 million Cronos (CRO) tokens worth around $105 million. The digital assets will be purchased at approximately $0.153 per token as part of an equal stock and cash exchange with the cryptocurrency platform. According to the report, the tokens represent roughly 2% of CRO’s current circulating supply. The tokens also add to approximately 19% of the tokens circulating supply, which will be acquired by the Trump family-backed company’s CRO strategy. Trump Media turns to CRO staking for new revenue stream 🚨 Breaking News: Today is a historic day for $CRO Trump Media Group CRO Strategy has announced $6.4B in funds to build America’s Cronos Treasury. At closing, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy is expected to be the world’s largest holder of CRO. Read the press release for more… pic.twitter.com/QQrSZLlKu4 — Crypto.com (@cryptocom) August 26, 2025 Trump Media said it will acquire its tokens using the Singapore-based company’s institutional-grade custody offering, Crypto.com Custody. The initiative aims to enable the operator of the social media platform Truth Social and fintech brand Truth+ to stake the tokens for additional revenue generation. According to the report, the deal also includes an unspecified lock-up period for Trump Media’s shares and CRO tokens. Trump Media’s CEO and chairman, Devin Nunes, stated that CRO tokens have significant potential to spread widely as utility tokens, with their safe, fast payment and money transfer capabilities. “We are proud to provide support to Trump Media with our best-in-class custody solution and generate additional value through CRO’s staking model.” –Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com. The agreement aims to leverage Crypto.com’s digital wallet infrastructure to enable the CRO token to be integrated into the Truth Social…
TRUMP
$8.537
+0.55%
STREAM
$0.05163
-4.91%
MORE
$0.10125
+0.06%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 19:00
State AGs warn OpenAI over child safety concerns with ChatGPT
US Attorney General have sent a letter to OpenAI, expressing concerns over the safety of ChatGPT, especially concerning teens and children.
SENT
$0.000024
-17.24%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/06 19:00
