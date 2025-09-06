2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
BlockchainFX: The Top Crypto Presale That’s Changing the Game for 100x Crypto Seekers

BlockchainFX nears $7M presale at $0.022, offering daily USDT rewards, 500+ assets in one app, and a BFX Visa Card. Analysts tip 100x upside by launch.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/06 19:17
MARA’s Bitcoin Treasury Nears $6B After Mining 705 $BTC in August, Fueling Bitcoin Hyper’s $14M Presale

MARA Holdings just announced that its Bitcoin treasury is nearing $6B after mining 705 Bitcoins in August with an average of 22.7 tokens per day. This performance is the result of an increase in hashrate to 59.6 EH/s and the company enabling its Texas wind farms. The official press release also stated that MARA plans […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/06 19:16
Miami-Dade Cryptocurrency Chair Supports $FUSD Appreciating Stable Token to possibly Address $400M Miami Debt Crisis

Miami-Dade Cryptocurrency Chair Supports $FUSD Appreciating Stable Token to possibly Address $400M Miami Debt Crisis

Cryptodaily2025/09/06 19:15
Best Cryptos to Buy and Hold Long-Term in 2025

The post Best Cryptos to Buy and Hold Long-Term in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Ethereum, XRP, Solana, Bitcoin and Cardano are top long-term holds – plus one surprising newcomer. Long-term conviction typically prevails over short-term speculation when it comes to accumulating long-term wealth in digital assets. Astute investors seek out projects with network effects, developer activity, and staying power that endure through market cycles rather than chasing every pump. Due to institutional inflows, ETF approvals, and the growing significance of blockchain infrastructure in global finance, the debate over which cryptocurrencies to hold in 2025 is intensifying once more. Even though Bitcoin is still the mainstay of portfolios, altcoins like Ethereum, XRP, and Solana are fighting hard for continued dominance. Nevertheless, analysts and individual traders are beginning to pay attention to MAGACOIN FINANCE. Ethereum: The backbone of decentralized finance Ethereum’s journey since 2015 has been remarkable, transforming from a bold experiment into the leading hub for decentralized applications. With layer-2 scaling solutions like Arbitrum and Optimism slashing transaction costs, Ethereum is well-positioned for sustained growth. Institutional adoption through recently approved ETFs only adds to its credibility, cementing ETH as more than just a speculative asset. For long-term investors, Ethereum remains a blue-chip bet on the future of decentralized computing and tokenized finance. XRP: A global payments powerhouse Ripple’s XRP token has weathered years of regulatory uncertainty, but its role as a cross-border liquidity bridge is now clearer than ever. With partnerships across Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America, XRP enables faster, cheaper international payments compared to legacy systems. Institutional interest surged after favorable legal clarity in the U.S., which helped XRP regain its position among the top traded assets. For investors, XRP represents a bet on blockchain adoption in banking – a sector still ripe for disruption. MAGACOIN FINANCE: The breakout contender While Ethereum, XRP, and Solana dominate long-term strategies, analysts say…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 19:15
Shiba Inu Fans Search for Utility: SpacePay Delivers It

SpacePay's $1.3M+ presale provides the merchant payment utility that the Shiba Inu community has been requesting for years.
Coinstats2025/09/06 19:15
Report Refutes U.S. Treasury Secretary’s Federal Reserve Reform Call

The post Report Refutes U.S. Treasury Secretary’s Federal Reserve Reform Call appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Unverified statements attributed to a “U.S. Treasury Secretary Besant” propose Federal Reserve reforms. No official sources confirm this Secretary or statement. Financial markets, including major crypto assets, show no related impact. Reports falsely claim a U.S. Treasury Secretary named Besant announced reforms for Federal Reserve independence, affecting U.S. economic stability. Verification shows no record of such statements, impacting neither major crypto assets nor DeFi markets. Crypto Market Stability Amid Federal Reserve Reform Rumors Did you know? Historical economic challenges throughout the 1970s and post-2008 crisis saw calls for Federal Reserve autonomy, always spearheaded by official authorities. The present rumor lacks such legitimacy. Ethereum’s current statistics from CoinMarketCap reflect typical market activity with a price of $4,296.74, a market cap of $518.64 billion, and a trading volume of $36.62 billion. Over 90 days, ETH recorded a price increase of 71.34%, indicating strong longer-term growth trends. Coincu research experts note that unverified calls for overhaul in monetary institutions offer no practical impact without established leadership backing. The regulatory environment requires official basis for actionable change; thus, the recent claim offers little merit in affecting crypto market strategies or decisions. Market Insights and Future Outlook Did you know? Historical economic challenges throughout the 1970s and post-2008 crisis saw calls for Federal Reserve autonomy, always spearheaded by official authorities. The present rumor lacks such legitimacy. Ethereum’s current statistics from CoinMarketCap reflect typical market activity with a price of $4,296.74, a market cap of $518.64 billion, and a trading volume of $36.62 billion. Over 90 days, ETH recorded a price increase of 71.34%, indicating strong longer-term growth trends. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 11:08 UTC on September 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu research experts note that unverified calls for overhaul in monetary institutions offer no practical impact without established leadership backing.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 19:14
1000x Crypto Presale? Here’s Why BlockchainFX Is Different from BlockDAG and Bitcoin Hyper

BlockchainFX surges past $6.8M presale at $0.022, offering live staking rewards, Visa Card utility, and daily USDT payouts. Analysts tip 500x+ growth ahead.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/06 19:11
Giant Whale Suffers Millions in Losses on This Altcoin After a Major Short Position

According to Onchain data, an altcoin whale suffered a significant loss after shorting the altcoin. Here are the details. Continue Reading: Giant Whale Suffers Millions in Losses on This Altcoin After a Major Short Position
Coinstats2025/09/06 19:11
Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto

The post Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP In The Skies: Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/xrp-in-the-skies-air-china-may-let-millions-pay-with-crypto/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 19:10
Robinhood Soars 6% After S&P 500 Inclusion As Michael Saylor’s Strategy Misses Out

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) surged 6% in after-hours trading after being added to the S&P 500 stock index, while Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. (MSTR) missed [...]
Insidebitcoins2025/09/06 19:10
Felkapott hírek

Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division

Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.

Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant