Legislation Steering U.S. Fate of Crypto Emerges in New Version in Senate

The post Legislation Steering U.S. Fate of Crypto Emerges in New Version in Senate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Senate’s work on the crypto industry’s top policy priority — a bill to establish the regulatory workings of crypto markets in the U.S. — advanced further on Friday with the private circulation of a new draft bill that further outlines protections for crypto developers, bankruptcy guidelines for some digital asset issuers and how federal regulators can support tokenization in financial markets. Despite the big lobbying win this year in which the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act that represents one approach to setting crypto market structure, the House’s work has represented only a broad jumping-off point for the Senate, which is pursuing its own version that is expected to take the lead as the policy most likely to be enacted. The much lengthier new version obtained by CoinDesk would establish legal protections for those “developing, publishing, constituting, administering, maintaining or otherwise distributing” a distributed ledger system or a “decentralized finance messaging system.” The new market structure draft from Senate Banking has the best developer protections language we have seen to date. Still digging into the rest of the bill, but this is worth celebrating immediately. Could not be more thrilled to see @BankingGOP include an amendment to Section… pic.twitter.com/MufkAfOgpQ — Amanda Tuminelli (@amandatums) September 5, 2025 The new draft also includes a section on bankruptcy, amending existing law to account for “ancillary assets” and clarifying that during bankruptcy procedures, ancillary assets and digital commodities should be treated as customer property. The bill’s authors want the SEC and CFTC to conduct a joint study on tokenizing securities and other real-world assets with the aim of developing standards for how third-party custodians can handle tokenized assets, as well as what standards should exist for those tokenized assets. Following the study, the agencies could go through…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 19:37
A Powerful New Era Unveiled By Saylor

The post A Powerful New Era Unveiled By Saylor appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Institutional Adoption: A Powerful New Era Unveiled By Saylor Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin Institutional Adoption: A Powerful New Era Unveiled by Saylor Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-institutional-adoption-growth/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 19:35
Top DEX Hyperliquid Ships Massive Upgrade, Introduces USDH Stablecoin

The post Top DEX Hyperliquid Ships Massive Upgrade, Introduces USDH Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 80% lower fees, democratic listing: Hyperliquid eyes major upgrade USDH stablecoin taking shape: Proposal by community Hyperliquid, a popular decentralized cryptocurrency exchange with a native L1 blockchain, has announced the details of a major incoming upgrade. The launch of the USDH stablecoin is the backbone element of the upgrade, while a radical fee cut and a listing procedure revamp are set to make Hyperliquid the go-to solution for on-chain trading. 80% lower fees, democratic listing: Hyperliquid eyes major upgrade According to an announcement on the project’s Discord, Hyperliquid, a mainstream decentralized exchange backed by its own Layer-1 blockchain, is close to the activation of a profound architecture upgrade. Once live, the upgrade will advance traders’ experience and introduce new opportunities. First, the exchange is set to see the biggest spot trading fee cut in its history. Maker fees and taker rebates will be cut by 80%, making trading more cost-effective for all spot quote asset holders. This measure is designed to bring new liquidity to the platform. Then, the team has ambitions to make spot quote assets permissionless, starting from the testnet version. It means that everyone will eventually be able to list their own cryptocurrency on Hyperliquid’s spot model. Besides making the design of the exchange more democratic, it will also result in new liquidity and users joining the platform. The release of the USDH stablecoin is the most debated change envisioned by the upcoming upgrade’s agenda. The new asset will go live on Hyperliquid’s L1, being a “Hyperliquid-first” and “Hyperliquid-aligned” stablecoin. While the USDH ticker is reserved for Hyperliquid’s stablecoin, the exact team to lead its development is yet to be chosen. The decision will be up to Hyperliquid validators, the announcement says. USDH stablecoin taking shape: Proposal by community One of the first proposals for the USDH…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 19:34
Digital identity is the infrastructure crisis no one admits

The post Digital identity is the infrastructure crisis no one admits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. In the early days of the internet, you didn’t need a password to browse, and online communities operated on good faith and shared curiosity. But as the web evolved into the infrastructure of modern life, helping us govern our money, politics, and information flows, digital identity never caught up. Summary Identity is the missing layer of the internet — while we’ve digitized commerce and communication, online trust still rests on fragile, centralized logins and surveillance systems. Verification ≠ identity — proving you hold a key or match a photo isn’t enough; true digital identity must be portable, composable, and tied to both humans and AI agents. AI platforms are becoming dangerous gatekeepers — without trustworthy identity, we risk a future where bots, corporations, and governments control access, incentives, and even speech. Current fixes fall short — fragmented age-verification tools and surveillance-heavy systems raise more privacy questions than they solve. The solution: self-owned, privacy-preserving identity — cryptographic passports and zero-knowledge proofs can enable scalable trust without sacrificing freedom, creating a post-platform internet built on authenticity. We’ve digitized commerce, communication, and computation, but identity is still a patchwork of logins and surveillance. The very thing that enables trustworthy relationships in the physical world, knowing who you’re interacting with, is nonexistent online. Digital identity is the missing layer of the internet. Without it, everything we build rests on sand.  Verification isn’t enough We often confuse identity with verification. Proving that you hold the private keys to a wallet, or that your face matches a passport photo, is only part of the story. But identity must do more. It must be portable and composable across systems, supporting not just access, but…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 19:32
Digital identity is the infrastructure crisis no one talks about | Opinion

If we don’t act now, centralized identity, CBDCs, and AI platforms will converge into a system where governments can cut you off entirely.
Crypto.news2025/09/06 19:32
Best Cryptos Under $1 to Watch: Why BlockchainFX, Snorter Token, Best Wallet Token and Little Pepe Are the Top Crypto to Buy

Timing is everything. Too many traders chase the top when the real gains come from entering early. Those who buy crypto before listings consistently have the edge. It’s how fortunes were made with Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and early Ethereum entries. The same principle applies today, finding the best cryptos under $1 and securing a position [...] The post Best Cryptos Under $1 to Watch: Why BlockchainFX, Snorter Token, Best Wallet Token and Little Pepe Are the Top Crypto to Buy appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/06 19:30
Crypto Market Structure Bill Draft Updated, WLFI Fiasco Threatens Approval

The post Crypto Market Structure Bill Draft Updated, WLFI Fiasco Threatens Approval appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Senate Banking Committee released its long-awaited updated draft of the crypto market structure reform bill on September 5. As per analysts The recent collapse of the Trump family-backed token project threatens to complicate passage prospects. Committee Chairman Tim Scott’s staff spent the summer collecting feedback from industry participants and lobbyists to refine the legislation. The timing remained fluid, given Capitol Hill’s unpredictable schedule dynamics. A full Senate vote was penciled in for November or December, depending on legislative calendar constraints and political developments. Yet, World Liberty Financial’s (WLFI) token launch on the secondary market raised concerns among industry observers about potential political fallout that could affect bipartisan support. WLFI Token Collapse Threatens Democratic Support The World Liberty Financial token launch became a political liability for advocates of cryptocurrency legislation. WLFI launched on September 1 at $0.3086 before crashing to $0.1671 three days later, representing a 46% decline that drew criticism about the project’s legitimacy and utility. WLFI price action since launch (1H chart) | Source: DEX Screener Variant Fund Chief Legal Officer Jake Chervinsky warned on X that World Liberty Financial would make Senate passage significantly harder. The legislation required seven Democratic votes for passage, and pro-cryptocurrency positions became politically challenging for Democrats following the WLFI controversy. Satoshi Action Fund founder Dennis Porter agreed that the situation posed bigger problems than industry participants acknowledged. The token project’s association with the Trump family created additional political complications for lawmakers considering cryptocurrency legislation. Critics characterized WLFI as an attempt by the Trump family to extract money from investors. The project carried a $18 Billion fully diluted valuation despite lacking straightforward utility or defined products. The token’s rapid price collapse reinforced skepticism about the venture’s underlying value proposition. Bipartisan Outreach Faces New Hurdles Republican staffers reached out to Democratic counterparts to begin…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 19:30
Bitcoin Institutional Adoption: A Powerful New Era Unveiled by Saylor

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin Institutional Adoption: A Powerful New Era Unveiled by Saylor The world of finance is witnessing a transformative shift, and at its heart is the undeniable rise of Bitcoin institutional adoption. Recently, Michael Saylor, the visionary founder of MicroStrategy, shared a compelling insight on X: approximately 100 publicly traded companies are now strategically holding Bitcoin for investment purposes. This significant development accounts for about 4% of the cryptocurrency’s entire supply, signaling a profound endorsement from the corporate world and marking a pivotal moment in its journey. What’s Fueling This Surge in Bitcoin Institutional Adoption? Why are so many established companies turning to Bitcoin? The reasons are clear and compelling, reflecting a growing understanding of Bitcoin’s unique value proposition in today’s economic climate. Companies are looking for more than just traditional assets; they seek innovation and resilience in their portfolios. A Digital Gold Standard: Many astute investors and corporations view Bitcoin as a modern-day hedge against inflation, similar to gold but with superior digital properties. It offers a decentralized store of value in an era of quantitative easing and economic uncertainty. Portfolio Diversification: Adding Bitcoin can provide valuable diversification benefits, potentially reducing overall portfolio risk and enhancing returns. Its historical low correlation with traditional assets at various times makes it an attractive addition. Embracing Innovation: Forward-thinking companies recognize the long-term potential of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Holding Bitcoin is an investment in the future of finance, digital assets, and the evolving global economy. The Profound Impact of Corporate Bitcoin Holdings The increasing trend of Bitcoin institutional adoption by public companies carries significant weight beyond mere financial transactions. It is not just about the volume of Bitcoin acquired; it is about the powerful message it sends to the broader financial market and individual investors alike, reshaping perceptions. Enhanced Legitimacy: When established corporations, often under intense public and regulatory scrutiny, allocate significant capital to Bitcoin, it undeniably boosts the cryptocurrency’s credibility and perceived stability. This corporate validation is invaluable. Market Validation: These corporate endorsements serve as a strong vote of confidence, validating Bitcoin as a legitimate and viable asset class for long-term investment. It signifies a maturation of the market. Increased Awareness: Such high-profile holdings bring Bitcoin into mainstream financial discussions, educating more people about its potential and reducing skepticism. This broader awareness is crucial for continued growth and wider acceptance. Navigating the Road Ahead: Challenges for Corporate Crypto Investors While the benefits are clear and compelling, companies embracing Bitcoin institutional adoption also face unique challenges. These hurdles require careful consideration and strategic planning to mitigate risks, ensure compliance, and maximize the potential upside. Market Volatility: Bitcoin’s price fluctuations can be significant, posing a risk to corporate balance sheets if not managed properly. Companies must implement robust risk management strategies and long-term holding perspectives. Regulatory Uncertainty: The regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies is still evolving across different jurisdictions globally. Companies must stay informed and adapt to changing legal frameworks and compliance requirements. Accounting Complexities: Current accounting standards often treat Bitcoin as an intangible asset, which can lead to complex reporting requirements and potential impairment charges, demanding specialized financial expertise. What Does This Mean for the Future of Bitcoin Institutional Adoption? Michael Saylor’s observation paints a compelling picture of where Bitcoin is headed. This level of corporate engagement suggests a future where digital assets play an even more central role in global finance, transcending niche markets to become a mainstream investment. Accelerated Adoption: As more companies witness the benefits and successfully navigate the challenges, a powerful domino effect could occur, encouraging even more corporations to explore Bitcoin holdings. Mainstream Integration: This trend moves Bitcoin further from the fringes and deeper into the core of traditional financial systems, potentially leading to new financial products, services, and broader economic integration. Long-Term Price Stability: Increased institutional holdings, often characterized by long-term investment horizons, could contribute to greater market stability over time, reducing extreme volatility compared to short-term speculation. The revelation that around 100 public companies now hold 4% of the total Bitcoin supply underscores a pivotal moment in finance. This growing trend of Bitcoin institutional adoption is not merely a passing fad; it is a fundamental shift in how corporations view and utilize digital assets. It signals a future where Bitcoin is an integral part of diversified corporate portfolios, driving legitimacy, innovation, and potentially shaping the global economic landscape for decades to come. The era of corporate Bitcoin is truly here, promising a fascinating evolution for both finance and technology. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What does “Bitcoin institutional adoption” mean? Bitcoin institutional adoption refers to the growing trend of large organizations, such as publicly traded companies, investment funds, and financial institutions, incorporating Bitcoin into their balance sheets, investment portfolios, or operational strategies. It signifies a move beyond individual retail investors. Q2: Which types of companies are typically holding Bitcoin? Companies holding Bitcoin often include technology firms, business intelligence companies (like MicroStrategy), payment processors, and investment firms. These companies recognize Bitcoin’s potential as a store of value, an inflation hedge, or a strategic asset for future growth. Q3: What percentage of Bitcoin’s total supply is held by public companies? According to Michael Saylor, approximately 100 publicly traded companies collectively hold about 4% of Bitcoin’s total supply. This figure highlights a significant and growing corporate interest in the cryptocurrency. Q4: How does corporate Bitcoin holding affect its price? Increased corporate holdings can positively impact Bitcoin’s price by reducing the circulating supply available on exchanges, signaling strong long-term demand, and boosting investor confidence. This can contribute to price stability and upward pressure over time. Q5: What are the main benefits for a company holding Bitcoin? The main benefits include portfolio diversification, a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, potential for significant capital appreciation, and alignment with a forward-thinking, innovative brand image. It can also attract new investors interested in digital assets. If you found this insight into Bitcoin institutional adoption valuable, please share this article with your network! Help us spread awareness about the evolving role of digital assets in the corporate world by sharing it on your favorite social media platforms. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin institutional adoption trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s institutional adoption and future price action. This post Bitcoin Institutional Adoption: A Powerful New Era Unveiled by Saylor first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/09/06 19:30
Stage 5 Investors Still Early: Buying Ozak AI at $0.01 Before It Jumps to $0.012 Could Be the Smartest 2025 Move

Ozak AI ($OZ) is gaining significant attention in the crypto sector with its innovative AI and DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks) solutions. Currently, the presale hovers in Stage 5, with a unique opportunity for early investors. This will provide high returns, and this is a critical time for the prospective investor. Presale Details and Investment [...] The post Stage 5 Investors Still Early: Buying Ozak AI at $0.01 Before It Jumps to $0.012 Could Be the Smartest 2025 Move appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/06 19:30
SAVVY MINING Enables Investors to Use Dogecoin (DOGE) to Remotely Start Cloud Mining

As a crypto asset with a low mining threshold and fast block generation speed, DOGE is more suitable for operation using legal cloud mining platforms such as SAVVY MINING compared to traditional Bitcoin mining, and is suitable for novice investors to get started quickly.
Coinstats2025/09/06 19:30
