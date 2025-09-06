MEXC-tőzsde
Presale Momentum: MAGACOIN FINANCE Surpasses $13.5M as DOGE and RENDER Join Investors
The crypto market’s Q4 energy is hitting fever pitch, with presale activity once again stealing the spotlight. Historically, meme-backed projects like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have proven that retail enthusiasm combined with whale positioning can create monumental upside cycles. Now, all eyes are shifting toward MAGACOIN FINANCE, an Ethereum-based token that has unexpectedly [...] The post Presale Momentum: MAGACOIN FINANCE Surpasses $13.5M as DOGE and RENDER Join Investors appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/06 19:59
The first credit asset-backed securities issued by a national consumer finance company using blockchain technology was launched
PANews reported on September 6th that, according to Jinshi, Mashang Consumer Finance launched the nation's first financial blockchain management platform for consumer finance companies at the 2025 Smart China Expo Digital Industry Ecosystem Conference. Leveraging this platform, Mashang Consumer Finance successfully issued the "An Yi Hua 2025 Third Phase Personal Consumer Loan Asset-Backed Securities." According to a representative from Mashang Consumer Finance, this is the first credit asset-backed security by a consumer finance company in China to utilize blockchain technology. The platform will be regularly used in the issuance of subsequent financial products, including financial bonds and asset-backed securities, to further expand the application of blockchain in the consumer finance sector.
PANews
2025/09/06 19:56
US Senate Banking Updated Market Structure Bill
The post US Senate Banking Updated Market Structure Bill appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Regulation: US Senate Banking Updated Market Structure Bill Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Semilore Faleti works as a crypto-journalist at Bitconist, providing the latest updates on blockchain developments, crypto regulations, and the DeFi ecosystem. He is a strong crypto enthusiast passionate about covering the growing footprint of blockchain technology in the financial world. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/crypto-regulation-senate-updated-market-structure/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 19:55
Ethena token rallies over 12% following StablecoinX’s $530 million capital raise
The post Ethena token rallies over 12% following StablecoinX’s $530 million capital raise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethena’s ENA token leaped over 12% on Saturday following news that StablecoinX Inc. secured an additional $530 million capital raise. The move is part of StablecoinX’s ongoing accumulation strategy for ENA, significantly increasing its token holdings in the Ethena ecosystem. StablecoinX expands ENA holdings StablecoinX has now raised a total of $895 million in private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing. This funding is expected to give the firm control of more than 3 billion ENA tokens once transactions close, positioning the company as a major player in Ethena’s ecosystem. Marc Piano, Director at the Ethena Foundation, commented: “This additional capital strengthens ecosystem resilience, deepens ENA liquidity, and supports the sustainable growth of USDe, USDtb, and future Ethena products.” The increase in scale will also allow StablecoinX to expand into more institutional channels, attract coverage from leading investors and analysts, and build a top-tier leadership team. StablecoinX stated that this move is part of a deliberate, long-term capital allocation strategy, designed to maximize exposure to the rising demand for digital dollars while compounding ENA growth for stakeholders. Buyback program to support ENA price Consistent with the approach taken during its initial PIPE raise, StablecoinX will use the new cash proceeds to acquire tokens directly from an Ethena Foundation subsidiary. Ethena confirmed that the subsidiary will initiate a $310 million buyback over the next six to eight weeks through third-party market makers. At current market levels, this new program, along with liquidity contributions from third-party PIPE investors, represents about 13% of ENA’s circulating supply. This buyback is in addition to the earlier program completed over the past six weeks, which absorbed around 7.3% of the supply. Importantly, the Ethena Foundation retains veto power over any future ENA sales by StablecoinX. Defiance Capital CEO Arthur Cheong commented: The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 19:50
XRP Price Inches Lower As Traders Quietly Scan Meme Markets For The Season’s Breakout Contender
XRP slips under $3 resistance as whales exit, but traders pivot to Layer Brett, a $0.0055 Layer 2 meme presale that’s raised $3M and touted as 2025’s breakout 30x–100x contender.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/06 19:50
SEC Postpones Decision on Grayscale Polkadot Trust
The post SEC Postpones Decision on Grayscale Polkadot Trust appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The SEC delays Grayscale’s DOT ETF decision until November 8. Grayscale’s Polkadot Trust seeks Nasdaq listing. Market awaits the SEC’s final approval decision. The U.S. SEC has postponed its decision on Grayscale’s Nasdaq-submitted Polkadot Trust listing until November 8, extending the review period by another 60 days. This extension reflects ongoing regulatory scrutiny, with potential market anticipation impacts on Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies. SEC Delay Extends Grayscale’s Polkadot Trust ETF Decision The delay underscores the SEC’s cautious stance towards cryptocurrency ETFs. It maintains ambiguity in approving spot-based ETFs, adding uncertainty to broader market sentiment. While Grayscale’s proposal sits in limbo, industry watch continues for any regulatory relief. Entire crypto community reacts with anticipation. Despite silence from key industry figures on social media, discussions continue across forums. Regulatory authorities maintain formal announcements but refrain from open commentary. “The Commission will extend the deadline for approving or disapproving the proposed rule change by another 60 days, with a final decision date of November 8th.” – SEC Rule Change Filing Polkadot Market Analysis Amid SEC’s ETF Decisions Did you know? The SEC’s delays mirror past altcoin ETF applications, previously leading to temporary market volatility, then eventual normalization. According to CoinMarketCap, Polkadot (DOT) is at $3.81, with a market cap of $6.15 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $261.14 million, a 44.27% increase. The token showed a 0.58% price decrease over the last day but gained over the past 60 days. Polkadot(DOT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 11:38 UTC on September 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team notes potential disruptive financial outcomes if the ETF secures approval, likely increasing institutional investment. History shows spot-based crypto investments spur market interest, suggesting potentially positive developments for Polkadot. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 19:44
SEC Responds to Report on Missing Gary Gensler Messages
The post SEC Responds to Report on Missing Gary Gensler Messages appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Regulations The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) has disclosed that nearly 12 months of text messages from former SEC Chair Gary Gensler were erased due to technical mishandling by the agency’s Office of Information Technology (OIT). The problems began in September 2023, when Gensler noticed that some applications had disappeared from his government-issued smartphone. In response, OIT staff performed a factory reset on the device, permanently deleting its stored data. At the same time, the agency had been running an automated policy—put in place earlier that year—meant to disable texting on official devices. The result: text records covering October 2022 through September 2023 were wiped. Crucially, the OIT had not been backing up text messages during that period. By January 2024, the office confirmed that the data was gone, prompting the OIG to launch a review. Impact on Transparency The loss of these communications may affect the SEC’s ability to respond to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, raising questions about transparency at the regulator. For an agency that plays a central role in overseeing both Wall Street and emerging crypto markets, the failure adds fuel to critics who have long accused the SEC of lacking accountability. OIG Recommendations The Inspector General’s report did not assign personal blame but highlighted systemic shortcomings in the SEC’s mobile device and records management. It issued a series of recommendations to strengthen how the agency preserves official communications, including clearer protocols for disabling applications, better oversight of automated policies, and proper backup systems to prevent data loss in the future. Why It Matters The episode underscores how technical missteps at key federal agencies can compromise record-keeping at the highest levels. While the missing text messages may never be recovered, the OIG report signals pressure on the SEC to ensure…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 19:42
Total Crypto Market Cap Achieves Explosive Double: $3.81 Trillion Milestone
The post Total Crypto Market Cap Achieves Explosive Double: $3.81 Trillion Milestone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Total Crypto Market Cap Achieves Explosive Double: $3.81 Trillion Milestone Skip to content Home Crypto News Total Crypto Market Cap Achieves Explosive Double: $3.81 Trillion Milestone Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/total-crypto-market-cap-doubles/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 19:41
Lummis Pushes Senate Crypto Plan as Tokenized Securities Face New Rules
TLDR: Senate crypto bill adds a clause ensuring tokenized stocks remain securities, clarifying regulatory lines for digital assets. Lawmakers push to finalize a market structure framework by year’s end, with Lummis urging swift Senate action. Separate votes are planned in Senate Banking and Agriculture Committees, splitting SEC and CFTC oversight issues. At least seven Democratic [...] The post Lummis Pushes Senate Crypto Plan as Tokenized Securities Face New Rules appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/06 19:40
RMRK founder: I have received a reply that WLFI tokens cannot be unlocked. They are "the modern American mafia."
PANews reported on September 6th that Bruno Skvorc, founder of NFT infrastructure RMRK, posted on the X platform: "We have received a response from the Trump family's crypto project WLFI. The tokens cannot be unlocked. Simply put, they stole my money. Because they are members of the Trump family, I can't do anything. They are the modern American mafia. No one can complain, no one can argue, and no one can sue. That's it..." Earlier news, Bruno Skvorc said that his address was mistakenly marked as high-risk by the WLFI team and the tokens have been locked.
PANews
2025/09/06 19:40
