Why Our $16 Sui Price Prediction Echoes Solana’s Early Growth

Why Our $16 Sui Price Prediction Echoes Solana's Early Growth

CaptainAltcoin’s YouTube channel released a video looking at Sui, a relatively new Layer-1 blockchain. Some in the market have started comparing it to Solana, and the video explored whether a $16 SUI price target makes sense. Rather than being an exaggerated prediction, the case is built on technology, adoption, and data that point to a
Coinstats2025/09/09 05:00
These 3 Best Crypto Presales Could Skyrocket as Crypto Market Recovers

These 3 Best Crypto Presales Could Skyrocket as Crypto Market Recovers

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/09 05:00
Altcoins Feel The Pinch As Crypto Market Sentiment Sours

Altcoins Feel The Pinch As Crypto Market Sentiment Sours

The post Altcoins Feel The Pinch As Crypto Market Sentiment Sours appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 04:59
OpenSea launches NFT archive with $1M+ acquisition plan

OpenSea launches NFT archive with $1M+ acquisition plan

The post OpenSea launches NFT archive with $1M+ acquisition plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The NFT marketplace OpenSea announced the creation of its Flagship Collection on Monday. According to the company, this will be a $1 million initiative to acquire and curate digital art and culturally significant NFTs. The move marks the company’s first formal reserve, designed to showcase NFTs as cultural artifacts while giving artists and collectors heightened visibility. The launch also coincides with OpenSea’s broader strategy ahead of its SEA token rollout. The program will operate under a committee-driven process, with OpenSea employees and external advisors selecting acquisitions. Purchases will be celebrated as “acquisition moments” across the platform’s channels, designed to encourage dialogue and education in the collector community. To safeguard against conflicts, OpenSea says it has established strict internal procedures to prevent leaks or trading misuse. The first purchase in the collection is CryptoPunk #5273, one of the original 10,000 NFTs in the iconic Larva Labs series later acquired by Yuga Labs. The marketplace appears to have paid 65 ETH for the asset, worth ~$285K at time of purchase, roughly two weeks ago. OpenSea Chief Marketing Officer Adam Hollander said the initiative is intended to “spotlight emerging artists and creators,” placing their work alongside historically significant digital pieces. Over the coming months, the marketplace says that it plans to target one acquisition every few days, spanning works from emerging artists to rare, high-profile tokens, with the goal of building a long-term cultural archive. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/opensea-nft-archive-with-1m-acquisition-plan
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 04:57
QuantumScape Corporation(QS) Stock: Soars 21% as Solid-State Batteries Hit the Racetrack

QuantumScape Corporation(QS) Stock: Soars 21% as Solid-State Batteries Hit the Racetrack

TLDR QuantumScape’s Ducati Demo Sends Shares Soaring with Solid-State Tech Debut QuantumScape Electrifies EV Market with Ducati Solid-State Battery Reveal Ducati Ride Showcases QuantumScape’s Leap Toward High-Performance EVs QuantumScape Stock Pops as QSE-5 Powers Ducati in Live Electric Demo Solid-State Milestone: Ducati Demo Validates QuantumScape’s Battery Tech QuantumScape Corporation(QS) closed regular trading with a 21.05% [...] The post QuantumScape Corporation(QS) Stock: Soars 21% as Solid-State Batteries Hit the Racetrack appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/09 04:56
Nasdaq Seeks SEC Approval To Trade Tokenized Stocks

Nasdaq Seeks SEC Approval To Trade Tokenized Stocks

The post Nasdaq Seeks SEC Approval To Trade Tokenized Stocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nasdaq, the world’s second-largest stock exchange by market capitalization, is seeking regulatory approval from the US securities regulator to list tokenized stocks. Nasdaq filed a request Monday with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) asking for a rule change that would allow the company to list tokenized stocks. The exchange operator specifically asked to amend certain rules, including the definition of a security, to trade tokenized stocks under the same execution and documentation rules as traditional securities, provided the tokenized versions are deemed equivalent. According to a report by Bloomberg, Nasdaq’s request with the SEC would go beyond a technical rule change as it relates to the foundations of how stocks are issued and settled. Tokenized assets should be clearly labeled One of the changes sought by Nasdaq is that tokenized assets should be clearly labeled to ensure that all participants, including those responsible for clearing and settlement, like the Depository Trust Company, properly process these trades. “A security may be traded in the Nasdaq Market Center in either traditional form (a digital representation of ownership and rights, but without utilizing distributed ledger (‘blockchain’ technology)) or tokenized form (a digital representation of ownership and rights which utilizes blockchain technology,” the company stated in the filing. An excerpt from Nasdaq’s proposal to amend the exchange’s rules to enable the trading of securities in tokenized form. Source: Nasdaq Additionally, Nasdaq also said that tokenized assets would have the same priority in which the exchange executes that order as it does with traditional stocks. If approved, US-regulated exchanges, including Nasdaq, would be authorized to list tokenized shares on their platforms, which could boost liquidity for blockchain-based versions of traditional securities. Nasdaq steps up against “siloed trading venues” In the filing, Nasdaq emphasized the importance of putting tokenized securities under the purview of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 04:56
Athena Bitcoin Sued by D.C. AG for Enabling Scams via Bitcoin ATMs

Athena Bitcoin Sued by D.C. AG for Enabling Scams via Bitcoin ATMs

TLDR: The D.C. Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against Athena Bitcoin for facilitating fraud through its Bitcoin ATMs. Investigators claim that 93% of deposits at Athena Bitcoin ATMs were linked to fraudulent transactions. Athena Bitcoin allegedly profited from hidden fees of up to 26% per transaction, which were not clearly disclosed. The lawsuit reveals [...] The post Athena Bitcoin Sued by D.C. AG for Enabling Scams via Bitcoin ATMs appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/09 04:55
CryptoQuant Data Shows $12.7B in Bitcoin Sold by Whales

CryptoQuant Data Shows $12.7B in Bitcoin Sold by Whales

TLDR: Bitcoin whales sold $12.7B in BTC over the past month, CryptoQuant data revealed. The outflows point to large wallet holders moving funds during volatile trading periods. Whale activity has historically influenced Bitcoin price trends across short-term cycles. CryptoQuant highlighted $12.7B worth of BTC leaving whale wallets in the last 30 days. Large Bitcoin holders [...] The post CryptoQuant Data Shows $12.7B in Bitcoin Sold by Whales appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/09 04:54
Metaplanet Grows Bitcoin Treasury With Additional 136 BTC Buy

Metaplanet Grows Bitcoin Treasury With Additional 136 BTC Buy

The post Metaplanet Grows Bitcoin Treasury With Additional 136 BTC Buy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tokyo-listed firm Metaplanet (MTPLF) has added an additional 136 bitcoin BTC$111,922.95 to its treasury, after earlier this month taking its holdings to over 20,000 coins. The acquisition was made at an average purchase price just under $112,000 per bitcoin and lifts the total the firm spent on BTC to more than $2 billion. Metaplanet tracks the performance of its investment through a BTC yield metric, which measures the growth of bitcoin held per fully diluted share rather than traditional yield earned on assets held. From April through June, Metaplanet posted a BTC yield of 129.4%. For the third quarter to date, the figure stands at 30.8% The company’s 20,136 BTC stash makes it the sixth-largest publicly traded bitcoin treasury company. Collectively, these companies hold over 1 million BTC, with the lion’s share coming from Strategy’s 638,460 bitcoin treasury. Shares are down more than 30% over the past month, hit by a modest decline in the price of bitcoin along with a shrinking mNAV — the premium of the company market cap versus its bitcoin holdings. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/08/metaplanet-brings-bitcoin-holdings-to-more-than-20k-with-latest-purchase
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 04:53
Tyler, The Creator’s Album Surges 12,500% In Sales

Tyler, The Creator's Album Surges 12,500% In Sales

The post Tyler, The Creator’s Album Surges 12,500% In Sales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tyler, The Creator’s Cherry Bomb returns to the Billboard charts after a tenth anniversary vinyl reissue, hitting No. 1 on the rap and R&B/hip-hop albums lists. US Rapper Tyler Gregory Okonma, aka ‘Tyler, the Creator’ performs on stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, on April 13, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images A little more than 10 years ago, Tyler, The Creator was emerging as one of the hottest and most creative names in hip-hop. Cherry Bomb helped solidify his status as an inventive figure in the genre, and it earned him impressive placements on several Billboard charts. A decade later, Tyler re-released Cherry Bomb on a tenth-anniversary vinyl, and the set becomes a bestseller and top performer in the United States once more, re-entering multiple Billboard rankings as fans purchased thousands of copies of the title altogether. Anniversary Edition Sales Explosion After Tyler dropped the anniversary edition of Cherry Bomb, sales exploded in the past tracking period. Luminate reports that the decade-old set sold 50,500 copies throughout America in the most recent week. The frame before, the hip-hop project only sold 400 copies. In just one week, Cherry Bomb experienced a sales growth of 12,500%. Tyler, the Creator is Back at No. 1 That sales spike brings Cherry Bomb to the top spot on both the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts. Cherry Bomb now has two weeks at No. 1 on the two genre-specific rankings, as it debuted in the top spot in May 2015. Multiple Top 10 Reentries The same full-length also reappears inside the top 10 on three other tallies, as it returns at No. 3 on the Vinyl Albums list,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 04:49
