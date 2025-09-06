2025-09-09 Tuesday

Park Min-Young Hilariously Scams Villains In ‘Confidence Queen’

The post Park Min-Young Hilariously Scams Villains In ‘Confidence Queen’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Park Min-young plays a mastermind con artist in ‘Confidence Queen.’ Prime Video Park Min-young played a timid wife seeking revenge on her cheating man in Marry My Husband. Her character in Confidence Queen also seeks justice, but with a lot more confidence. Her character Yun Yi-rang masterminds some complicated and often hilarious scams targeting villains. Park’s character in Confidence Queen Park sets one clever trap after another, fitting each scheme into a larger puzzle. The chance to play a very different kind of character was part of the attraction. “I don’t really like endings that feel unresolved,” said Park (Her Private Life, What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim). “So I tend to be drawn to stories that are thrilling, colorful, and satisfying—where justice is served and the audience feels a sense of catharsis.” Why does Yi-rang pursue these particular villains? Viewers will have to watch the series to find out. “Since it’s a central secret of our story, I think it would be best for viewers to discover the answer by watching the series,” she said. Actor Joo Jong-hyuk had to wear plenty of disguises in ‘Confidence Queen.’ Prime Video The cast also includes veteran actor Park Hee-soon (My Name, Trolley, The Bequeathed) as James and rising actor Joo Jong-hyuk (Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Trigger) as the friendly, optimistic Gu-ho. Together the trio will execute their detailed schemes. The drama also features several cameos made by well-known actors, including Song Ji-hyo, Rowoon, Oh Na-ra, and Lee Yi-kyung. Park Hee-soon’s character James (spoiler alert) was Yi-rang’s bodyguard when she was a child. When they meet again years later she enlists his help. “After experiencing a kidnapping incident, he developed a strong sense of compassion, responsibility, and a feeling of debt toward her,” said Park Hee-soon. “Years later, living a mundane life and feeling…
Dogecoin Price Prediction Turns Cautious While Analysts Back Layer Brett In Achieving A Swift 40x Upside

Dogecoin struggles near $0.2168 with limited upside, while Layer Brett surges in presale at $0.0055, raising $2.8M and touted for a 40x run blending meme hype with Layer 2 utility.
Solana Outlook and Why You Can’t Miss $SNORT

The post Solana Outlook and Why You Can’t Miss $SNORT appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SOL Strategies to List on Nasdaq: Solana Outlook and Why You Can’t Miss $SNORT Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Krishi splits his time between decoding the chaos of the markets and writing about it in a way that doesn’t put you to sleep. He’s been at it for nearly two years in the crypto trenches. Yes, he regrets missing the magnificent rallies that came before that (who doesn’t!), but he’s more than ready to put his money where his words are. Before diving headfirst into crypto, Krishi spent over five years writing for some of the biggest names in tech, including TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, and PC Gaming, covering everything from gadgets and cybersecurity to gaming and software. When he’s not scouring and writing about the latest happenings in crypto, Krishi trades the forex market while keeping crypto in his long-term HODL plans. He’s a Bitcoin believer, though he never lets that bias creep into his writing. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/sol-strategies-nasdaq-listing-why-you-cant-miss-snort/
Bitcoin Price Watch: $110K Support in Play After Another Rejection at $113K

The post Bitcoin Price Watch: $110K Support in Play After Another Rejection at $113K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin is trading at $110,709 with a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, as price action consolidates after repeated rejections near $113,000. Trading volume over the past 24 hours reached $44.74 billion, with intraday movement confined between $110,339 and $113,225. The leading crypto asset sits 10.8% below its all-time high set on Aug. 14, 2025, keeping […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-price-watch-110k-support-in-play-after-another-rejection-at-113k/
3BR Distillery in New Jersey Is Giving Peas A Chance

The post 3BR Distillery in New Jersey Is Giving Peas A Chance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mendel and Gorovka are spirits made from peas at 3BR Distillery. Aleksandr Zhdanov Brothers Aleksandr and Maksim Zhdanov inherited two things from their grandfather: a recipe for vodka and resourcefulness. Vodka Made From Peas “My grandfather used peas in the Soviet Union to make alcohol because they were one of only a few things readily available year round,” said Aleks via email. “They grow easily and have a long shelf life along with being nutritional. The government couldn’t not have them available.” Aleks’s grandfather lived in the Soviet Union at a time when a pseudo-prohibition was in place. But peas were a food staple, so the resourceful man found a way to make vodka from it. After securing the recipe for pea vodka from their grandmother, Aleks and Maks set to work, founding 3BR Distillery in Keyport, New Jersey in 2018 and releasing their first spirit in 2021. 3BR’s vodka, made entirely from peas, is named Mendel—after Gregor Mendel who conducted his research into heredity on pea plants. Mendel is now 3BR’s flagship product. Mendel is bottled at 40% ABV and is a clear, colorless spirit, but that is where the similarity to other vodka ends. Mendel boasts a unique flavor slightly reminiscent of tequila. But while some reject the notion of vodka with flavor, preferring a clean and neutral spirit, Mendel won Vodka of the Year at the New Orleans Spirits Competition announced at Tales of the Cocktail in 2022, proof that spirits experts appreciate the unique flavor. “The liquid speaks for itself,” said Aleks in a telephone interview. “The competition was a blind test and we were the only vodka to be awarded gold.” So flavorful is Mendel that 3BR often uses it as a substitute for gin in cocktails made in the distillery tasting room. 3BR also…
Trump-Tied Thumzup Raises $50M, Merges Dogecoin Mining With XRP Plans

According to a shareholder letter, Thumzup Media completed a $50 million common stock offering at $10 per share and laid out a two-part plan: expand into Dogecoin mining and put selected cryptocurrencies into a corporate treasury. Related Reading: XRP Poised For Amazon-Like Boom? Analyst Predicts $200 Rally Thumzup Raises $50 Million The new cash will help fund a pending acquisition of Dogehash Technologies, a deal that calls for Thumzup to issue 30.7 million shares to Dogehash shareholders. Once the transaction closes, the mining firm is set to be renamed Dogehash Technologies Holdings and is expected to trade on Nasdaq under the XDOG ticker. Part of the raised money will buy 1,000 mining machines, company officials said. Thumzup CEO @stlrbrt issued a shareholder letter outlining our strategic transformation into a leader in cryptocurrency mining. This bold move is supported by a pending acquisition of DogeHash Technologies, a dedicated Dogecoin mining company. Learn more about this strategic… pic.twitter.com/fvzs4W4p4u — Thumzup Media Corporation (@thumz_up) September 4, 2025 Dogecoin Mining Push Reports have disclosed that Thumzup described the mining effort as aggressive. The move ties mining assets and capital markets together in one package. Some details remain unclear. For example, the timetable for renaming and listing, and the exact delivery schedule for the 1,000 rigs, were not spelled out in the letter. Still, the plan is in motion and will be watched closely by investors. XRP Included In Corporate Treasury Beyond rigs and a Nasdaq plan, Thumzup said its board has approved building a diversified crypto treasury that will include XRP. Other assets named were Dogecoin, Solana, Ethereum, Litecoin and stablecoin USDC. No firm numbers were given on how much of any token will be held. What was revealed is that this treasury plan follows earlier cryptocurrency buys: Thumzup invested $1 million in Bitcoin in January and then made an additional $1 million purchase later that month. Companies Adding XRP To Reserves Based on reports from other firms, Thumzup is not alone. Webus International announced a $300 million XRP treasury plan in June. VivoPower, which raised $121 million from investors that include Saudi backers, has also discussed using part of that funding to hold XRP. Related Reading: MemeCore Explodes 3,800% For ATH — But Is A Collapse Around The Corner? Trident Digital has said it intends to build a $500 million XRP reserve. Those moves are being watched by market participants because they change how some firms think about holding crypto on their balance sheets. Investors will look for three items. First, whether the Dogehash deal closes and the 30.7 million-share exchange is completed. Second, the actual delivery and deployment of the 1,000 mining units. Third, any filings or announcements that show how much crypto Thumzup will place into its treasury and when those purchases occur. The company framed its strategy as consistent with US President Donald Trump’s stated support for boosting American crypto activity, a political point that the firm used in the shareholder letter. Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView
XRP Price Prediction: Why an ETF Could Spark a Bitcoin-Like 60% Jump

XRP trades at $2.81 as ETF speculation heats up. Could a Ripple-backed fund spark a Bitcoin-style 60% rally and push XRP toward $4.50?
Anthropic agrees to landmark $1.5B copyright settlement in IP infringement lawsuit

Anthropic will pay $1.5 billion to settle claims of using pirated books.
StablecoinX pompt nog eens $530M in ENA strategie via PIPE deal

StablecoinX zet zwaar in op expansie en versterking van zijn balans met ENA tokens. Het bedrijf heeft opnieuw $530 miljoen opgehaald via een private financieringsronde (PIPE), wat het totaalbedrag op maar liefst $895 miljoen brengt. Dat maakt het een van de grootste kapitaalverhogingen in de crypto industrie van dit jaar.... Het bericht StablecoinX pompt nog eens $530M in ENA strategie via PIPE deal verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Bitdeer mined 100.6 BTC this week, bringing its total Bitcoin holdings to 1,934.9.

PANews reported on September 6th that Bitdeer, a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, released its latest Bitcoin holdings data on the X platform. As of September 5th, its total Bitcoin holdings had increased to 1,934.9 (Note: This number is pure holdings and does not include Bitcoin deposited by customers). In addition, its Bitcoin mining output this week was 100.6 BTC, and 73.1 BTC were sold during the same period.
