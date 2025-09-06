Microstrategy Checks Every Box, So Why It Missed S&P 500 Inclusion?

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) stock recently met the formal requirements for inclusion in the S&P 500. However, its addition is subject to the discretion of the S&P Dow Jones Indices committee. As per latest news update, it has missed the mark. In Q2 2025 MicroStrategy reported record earnings ( $10 billion net income on $114 million revenue). That's thanks to new accounting rules for its bitcoin holdings. As a result, it checks all the technical boxes for S&P 500 eligibility. It is a U.S.-domiciled company listed on Nasdaq. It has a market capitalization far above the several-billion-dollar threshold, average daily trading volume well above requirements. Additionally, public float exceeds 50%, and positive earnings in the most recent quarter and on a trailing 12-month basis. For example, analysts have noted that MicroStrategy, "…easily meets S&P 500 inclusion criteria in terms of market cap and trading volume." Its new reporting treatment of bitcoin should allow it to "immediately begin reporting positive earnings." Inclusion Criteria and Timeline S&P 500 membership is governed by published criteria and quarterly review windows. MicroStrategy meets or exceeds each of these: its market cap is well above the threshold, trading volumes are robust, and it reported positive net income in Q2 2025 (unlike prior years) under the new FASB rules. The timing of any change is well-defined: S&P Dow Jones Indices updates the S&P 500 four times a year. Usually, this happens in March, June, September, and December. Changes are announced on the second Friday of the quarter and become effective after trading closes the following Friday. And per the announcement, the S&P 500 has decided not to include MicroStrategy. According to analyst observations, inconsistency is a likely factor behind this decision. Source: X Is S&P 500 Ready for MicroStrategy (MSTR stock) and Bitcoin? Crucially, meeting the quantitative criteria does not…