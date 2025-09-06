2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy for Future Wealth – ADA, AVAX and a Hidden Ethereum Layer 2 Token

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy for Future Wealth – ADA, AVAX and a Hidden Ethereum Layer 2 Token

Investors who concentrate on long-term positioning frequently discover the best opportunities in the constantly shifting cryptocurrency market. The approach of […] The post Top 3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy for Future Wealth – ADA, AVAX and a Hidden Ethereum Layer 2 Token appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/06 21:00
The Future of Market Simulation: Why Unbiased, Data-Driven Calibration is Key

The Future of Market Simulation: Why Unbiased, Data-Driven Calibration is Key

This article discusses a robust new method for calibrating market simulators using a combination of neural density estimators and embedding networks.
Hackernoon2025/09/06 21:00
Ethereum spot ETFs see $447m in net outflows, second-largest on record

Ethereum spot ETFs see $447m in net outflows, second-largest on record

Ethereum spot ETFs recorded $446.71 million in net outflows on Sept. 5. This is the second-largest single-day outflow since the products launched.
Crypto.news2025/09/06 21:00
Cardano Price Today: Litecoin Drifts Lower As Layer Brett Captures Liquidity With Talk Of An 30x Supercycle

Cardano Price Today: Litecoin Drifts Lower As Layer Brett Captures Liquidity With Talk Of An 30x Supercycle

Cardano stabilizes near $0.80 and Litecoin drifts around $115, but traders are chasing Layer Brett’s $0.0055 presale, $2.8M raised, and 990% APY, with talk of a 30x supercycle.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/06 21:00
Kolejny rajd Dogecoina? Analiza trendów i nowe wyzwania dla rynku memecoinów w 2025 roku

Kolejny rajd Dogecoina? Analiza trendów i nowe wyzwania dla rynku memecoinów w 2025 roku

Dogecoin od lat pozostaje synonimem memecoinów. W ostatnich tygodniach wokół DOGE znów zrobiło się głośno. Głównym powodem było utrzymanie kluczowego poziomu wsparcia na 0,21 USD. Swoje dołożył także pojawiające się informacje o dużych inwestycjach instytucjonalnych w infrastrukturę związaną z tą kryptowalutą. W tle tej narracji rodzi się jednak nowa fala projektów inspirowanych sukcesem Dogecoina. Jednym […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/06 20:57
Solana to Work 80x Faster With This Upgrade: What Is Alpenglow?

Solana to Work 80x Faster With This Upgrade: What Is Alpenglow?

The post Solana to Work 80x Faster With This Upgrade: What Is Alpenglow? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alpenglow, biggest upgrade in Solana’s history, secures validator approval Solana versus Ethereum: What to expect in 2026 Solana’s validator community finally approved the activation of SIMD-0326: Alpenglow, which is expected to be the most profound rewrite of the protocol’s design. Once activated, Alpenglow is set to reduce transaction finality to sub-150ms. Alpenglow, biggest upgrade in Solana’s history, secures validator approval The activation of Alpenglow, a radical upgrade of Solana (SOL) blockchain protocol architecture, is now approved by the community of SOL validators. With 52% of validators participating, the SMID-0326 Alpenglow proposal is now backed by 98.27% of SOL stakers. The community governance process for SIMD-0326: Alpenglow is complete. The proposal has passed:98.27% voted Yes1.05% voted No0.69% voted Abstain52% of stake cast a vote — Solana Status (@SolanaStatus) September 2, 2025 A total of 1.05% of the SOL community opposed the Alpenglow activation, while 0.36% of the voting power abstained. As such, Alpenglow is expected to debut on Solana’s mainnet in 2026. Alpenglow is set to retire both crucial components of Solana’s (SOL) architecture, proof of history (PoH) and TowerBFT. As a result, Solana (SOL) will validate transactions in an entirely new manner, more speedily and resource-effectively. Proposed by Solana’s R&D team Anza Research, Alpenglow introduces two major components of the new design, Votor and Rotor. Votor, a consensus protocol, simplifies Solana’s validator voting logic, making the process of block validation optimized. Rotor, a novel data propagation layer, reduces delays and aligns bandwidth usage with stake distribution. As a result, Solana’s block validation time will drop from 12.8s to 150ms, and, with ideal network conditions, to sub-100ms values. Solana versus Ethereum: What to expect in 2026 Besides that, Solana (SOL) will become more attack-resistant than ever before. Solana (SOL) will be able to validate blocks even with 25% of staked SOL…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 20:56
Best Crypto To Buy Now, Presale Watchlists Crown Layer Brett As The Meme Coin Leader For 2025

Best Crypto To Buy Now, Presale Watchlists Crown Layer Brett As The Meme Coin Leader For 2025

Pi slumps to $0.33 on token unlock pressure, HBAR steadies with enterprise moves, but Layer Brett dominates watchlists at $0.0055 presale, $2.8M raised, and 990% staking APY, crowned 2025’s meme coin leader.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/06 20:50
Microstrategy Checks Every Box, So Why It Missed S&P 500 Inclusion?

Microstrategy Checks Every Box, So Why It Missed S&P 500 Inclusion?

The post Microstrategy Checks Every Box, So Why It Missed S&P 500 Inclusion? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) stock recently met the formal requirements for inclusion in the S&P 500. However, its addition is subject to the discretion of the S&P Dow Jones Indices committee. As per latest news update, it has missed the mark. In Q2 2025 MicroStrategy reported record earnings ( $10 billion net income on $114 million revenue). That’s thanks to new accounting rules for its bitcoin holdings. As a result, it checks all the technical boxes for S&P 500 eligibility. It is a U.S.-domiciled company listed on Nasdaq. It has a market capitalization far above the several-billion-dollar threshold, average daily trading volume well above requirements. Additionally, public float exceeds 50%, and positive earnings in the most recent quarter and on a trailing 12-month basis. For example, analysts have noted that MicroStrategy, “…easily meets S&P 500 inclusion criteria in terms of market cap and trading volume.” Its new reporting treatment of bitcoin should allow it to “immediately begin reporting positive earnings.” Inclusion Criteria and Timeline S&P 500 membership is governed by published criteria and quarterly review windows. MicroStrategy meets or exceeds each of these: its market cap is well above the threshold, trading volumes are robust, and it reported positive net income in Q2 2025 (unlike prior years) under the new FASB rules. The timing of any change is well-defined: S&P Dow Jones Indices updates the S&P 500 four times a year. Usually, this happens in March, June, September, and December. Changes are announced on the second Friday of the quarter and become effective after trading closes the following Friday. And per the announcement, the S&P 500 has decided not to include MicroStrategy. According to analyst observations, inconsistency is a likely factor behind this decision. Source: X Is S&P 500 Ready for MicroStrategy (MSTR stock) and Bitcoin? Crucially, meeting the quantitative criteria does not…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 20:49
Linkin Park Blocks One Of Hard Rock’s Biggest Bands From A New No. 1 Hit

Linkin Park Blocks One Of Hard Rock's Biggest Bands From A New No. 1 Hit

The post Linkin Park Blocks One Of Hard Rock’s Biggest Bands From A New No. 1 Hit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Deftones’ “Infinite Source” debuts at No. 2 on Billboard’s Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart, blocked by Linkin Park’s “In the End.” CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 03: Chino Moreno of Deftones performs live during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 03, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Ryan Bakerink#877342#51A ED/FilmMagic) FilmMagic Deftones’ new album Private Music becomes a huge win across many of Billboard’s charts this week as it debuts. The full-length conquers multiple tallies and opens inside the top 10 on almost every ranking it appears on. Fans have chosen “Infinite Source” as a new favorite from the project. Though the track hasn’t been officially pushed as a single, it manages impressive starting points on several rosters and almost doubles the band’s count of champions on a Billboard tally — but Deftones are blocked by one of the most successful names in hard rock history. “Infinite Source” Misses No. 1 “Infinite Source” launches at No. 2 on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart. That’s Billboard’s list of the most successful tracks classified as hard rock on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, iHeartRadio, and others. Linkin Park Blocks Deftones From the Top Deftones are beaten not by an even newer release, but by one of the most successful tracks in the hard rock genre. Linkin Park’s “In the End” holds at No. 1 on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart. The group’s breakout smash debuted on the tally in June 2020, finally hit No. 1 in October 2024, and has now spent 16 weeks ruling the roster. Deftones’ History on the Streaming Ranking Deftones first conquered the Hard Rock Streaming Songs list just last month. “My Mind Is a Mountain,” a single from Private Music, debuted at No. 1 and spent one frame there, finally earning the outfit a ruler. Deftones…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 20:46
Legal Seminar Targets Digital Currency Crime in Fujian

Legal Seminar Targets Digital Currency Crime in Fujian

The post Legal Seminar Targets Digital Currency Crime in Fujian appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Hosted cross-Strait seminar focuses on digital currency crimes. Legal experts discuss new property crime approaches. Scrutiny on virtual currency, digital evidence handling. The 2025 Cross-Strait Procuratorial System Seminar was held on September 5 in Putian, Fujian, discussing legal challenges in digital age including virtual currency crimes. These discussions aim to develop integrated legal frameworks and enhance scrutiny over digital assets, impacting future regulations for cryptocurrencies. Legal Experts Tackle Digital Currency Crimes in Fujian The seminar in Putian convened leading legal practitioners to delve into the complexities of digital currency-related crimes. Authorities from the Fujian Procuratorate alongside Taiwan participants focused on legislation for new property crimes like virtual currencies. Discussions centered on legal strategies to improve evidence collection and handling. With cybercrimes on the rise, initiatives aim to develop effective frameworks in managing the intersection of virtual properties and traditional legal measures. Zhao Jinjun, Director of the Fujian Procuratorate, emphasized the importance of the seminar: “This platform serves as a vital opportunity for legal professionals from both sides of the Strait to cooperate on pressing issues in digital law enforcement.” Government reactions were primarily seen through the Fujian Procuratorate’s commitment to streamlining cross-Strait legal cooperation. Emphasis on evidence standards and property enforcement signifies advances towards integrating digital innovations within law enforcement. Bitcoin’s Market Performance Amid New Regulatory Discussions Did you know? In a 2018 symposium, exploratory discussions on cryptocurrency led Fujian to host multiple follow-up forums, pioneering legal protocols in digital evidence. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) is priced at $110,790.03, holding a market dominance of 57.93%. With a market cap over $2.21 trillion, recent trading volumes have decreased by 11.96%. BTC experienced a 1.60% drop in 24 hours yet maintains a positive 90-day trajectory of 4.88%. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 12:39 UTC on September 6,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 20:45
