2025-09-09
Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
XRP May Hit $5 In 2026. BAY Miner Launches Stable Dollar Contracts, Becoming A New Option For Investors
XRP May Hit $5 In 2026. BAY Miner Launches Stable Dollar Contracts, Becoming A New Option For Investors
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 21:12
Ethereum Rebound in Doubt as $570,000,000 Exit ETH Market
More Ethereum sell-offs than acquisitions underway, creating bearish imbalance
Coinstats
2025/09/06 21:10
Shiba Inu Vs Pepe Vs Layer Brett: Which Meme Heavyweight Claims The Crown During The Coming Market Mania
Shiba Inu holds legacy, Pepe thrives on viral bursts, but Layer Brett blends meme culture with Layer 2 utility, $2.8M raised, 990% APY, and a $0.0055 presale, making it 2025’s meme crown contender.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/06 21:10
Michael Saylor Joins Bloomberg Billionaires Index Despite S&P Slip
The post Michael Saylor Joins Bloomberg Billionaires Index Despite S&P Slip appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Michael Saylor, the co-founder and executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), continues to make headlines in the business and crypto world, with his company and personal ventures attracting global attention. In a latest development, Saylor has earned a spot on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He now sits at #491 on the list, joining the ranks …
CoinPedia
2025/09/06 21:09
Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?
In a recent discourse, new insights challenge the widely held belief that Bitcoin could peak by the end of this year. An intriguing analysis by PlanC equates the expectation of Bitcoin hitting a market cycle high in the fourth quarter to the improbability of consistently winning a coin toss.Continue Reading:Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?
Coinstats
2025/09/06 21:08
Experts Predict Bitcoin’s Unlikely Year-End Peak
Bitcoin's year-end peak predictions may misinterpret statistical principles. Analysts debate the relevance of Bitcoin's halving cycle on current trends. Continue Reading:Experts Predict Bitcoin’s Unlikely Year-End Peak The post Experts Predict Bitcoin’s Unlikely Year-End Peak appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/09/06 21:06
Analyst Forecasts XRP To Stage Amazon-Like Rally To $200
The post Analyst Forecasts XRP To Stage Amazon-Like Rally To $200 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP has drawn plenty of comparisons over the past few months, but one analyst believes the best way to understand its future is to look at Amazon’s past. Nick Anderson, better known as BULLRUNNERS on the social media platform X, says XRP is going through the same kind of consolidation Amazon faced in 2010, and it still has the potential to rally to $200. The key difference, however, is the patience investors will need before this rally can happen. Amazon’s Breakout Holds The Clues For XRP XRP’s price action in the past seven days has been highlighted by a trading range between $2.8 and $2.9. The cryptocurrency now seems stuck within this range, but it has managed to hold above $2.8 for the meantime. Interestingly, Anderson likened this consolidation move to a similar retest of a previous high by the Amazon stock (AMZN) back in 2010. In his post, Anderson highlighted how Amazon stock spent roughly 3,800 days consolidating after the dot-com crash before finally breaking past its previous high and entering a meteoric run. However, before entering into this meteoric run, it consolidated for a few months in 2010 just after breaking above its previous high during the dot-com bubble. According to Anderson, XRP’s current structure is tracing out a massive cup and handle that mirrors this exact Amazon stock setup, with the cryptocurrency now using past highs as support in the same way Amazon did. Just as Amazon transformed once it cleared resistance, Anderson believes XRP could follow a similar breakout trajectory that could eventually push its price above $100, and possibly as high as $200. Short-Term Expectations Between $5 And $30 In his assessment, Anderson noted that this predicted rally to $200 might take many years to come to fruition. Comparing today’s price of around $2.80 to…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 21:05
Nasdaq’s Listing Overhaul Could Raise the Bar for Crypto Treasuries
The post Nasdaq’s Listing Overhaul Could Raise the Bar for Crypto Treasuries appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nasdaq’s newly proposed listing rules may give established digital asset treasury firms an edge, while raising new barriers for smaller players looking to incorporate cryptocurrencies into their balance sheets. The changes, announced Wednesday, include lifting the minimum public float to $15 million and fast-tracking delistings for companies that fall out of compliance. According to Brandon Ferrick, general counsel at Web3 infrastructure company Douro Labs, the proposed changes are unlikely to hurt well-managed digital asset treasury firms. Instead, they give stronger players a trading premium. “You can expect the best names to trade at a premium because the weaker performing firms will be washed out. This effectively puts an mNAV premium on high-quality DATs,” Ferrick told Cointelegraph. A DAT is a digital asset treasury company. A multiple of net asset value, or mNAV, is the market’s value of a company relative to its digital asset holdings. The proposed listing standards feature three key updates: a $15 million public minimum float for new listings, an acceleration of delisting companies that have “compliance deficiency” or a market value below $5 million, and a $25 million minimum public-offering proceeds requirement “for new listings of companies principally operating in China.” The proposed $15 million minimum float could have unintended consequences, according to Ferrick, making shell companies more expensive and effectively raising the barrier to entry for new issuers. “The [shell companies] will become more expensive […] which means that the barrier to entry was just raised.” A shell company is a legal entity with little to no active operations, often used for purposes such as venture capital deals, asset management, or corporate restructuring. A common type of shell company is the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), which is created to raise funds and later merge with or acquire another firm. SPACs and other shell entities have been largely…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 21:02
Bitcoin and Ethereum Hit New Highs—Why Not Dogecoin?
Dogecoin remains well off its all-time high price while other high-cap coins keep setting records. Will DOGE get its moment to shine again?
Coinstats
2025/09/06 21:01
Ethereum spot ETFs see second-largest outflow surge ever
The post Ethereum spot ETFs see second-largest outflow surge ever appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum spot ETFs recorded $446.71 million in net outflows on Sept. 5. This is the second-largest single-day outflow since the products launched. Summary Ethereum ETFs saw $446.7m outflows Sept 5, second-largest since launch. BlackRock led with $309.9m in redemptions, followed by Grayscale and Fidelity. ETH trades near $4,300 after recent highs of $4,900 triggered profit-taking. The only larger outflow occurred on Aug. 4, when investors pulled $465.06 million from the funds. The massive outflows came as Ethereum (ETH) traded around $4,300, down from recent highs near $4,900 reached earlier in the month. The selling pressure reduced cumulative net inflows to $12.73 billion. This is the lowest level since late August, when ETF assets stood at $13.51 billion. ETF data from SoSo Value BlackRock, Grayscale Lead ETF Activity Daily flow data shows consistent selling pressure throughout early September. On Sept. 4, ETFs saw $167.41 million in outflows, followed by smaller redemptions of $38.24 million and $135.37 million on Sept. 3 and 2, respectively. Weekly data reveals the extent of recent selling activity. The week ending September 5 saw $787.74 million in net outflows, erasing gains from the previous week when ETFs attracted $1.08 billion. Market data from Sept. 5 shows mixed performance across individual Ethereum ETF products. BlackRock’s ETHA fund trading on NASDAQ saw the largest outflows at $309.88 million and maintained a small premium of 0.25% to net asset value. Grayscale’s ETHE product on the NYSE recorded $51.77 million in outflows. Fidelity’s FETH fund on CBOE experienced $37.77 million in redemptions. Smaller ETF products showed varied flows. Grayscale’s ETH fund saw $32.62 million in outflows. Several funds including ETHW, ETHV, and EZET showed zero net flows but maintained small premiums above their net asset values. The 21Shares TETH product bucked the trend with minimal outflows of $14.68 million. Ethereum Price…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 21:00
Felkapott hírek
Több
Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details
World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division
Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.
Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.
Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant