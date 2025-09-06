2025-09-09 Tuesday

USDC Circulation Shifts $2 Billion in a Week

The post USDC Circulation Shifts $2 Billion in a Week appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Circle’s USDC stablecoin saw its supply grow by $2 billion in just one week, raising total circulation to 72.5 billion coins. This sharp increase comes from strong minting activity and reflects rising demand and active use across crypto markets. With all USDC backed by $72.6 billion in reserves, Circle continues to show strength and trust …
CoinPedia2025/09/06 21:23
Best New Meme Coin Presales Now as WLFI and Pepe Retreat.

The post Best New Meme Coin Presales Now as WLFI and Pepe Retreat. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News BullZilla dominates best new meme coin presales now with $150K raised, while WLFI and Pepe prices slide. What if the next 1000x meme coin was already unfolding while the rest of the market was chasing daily swings? The meme coin sector thrives on volatility, where explosive rallies can be undone by sudden selloffs. For those scanning the horizon for the best new meme coin presales now, timing is everything. In the past 24 hours, World Liberty Financial plunged 16.44% to $0.1797, while Pepe slipped 4.03% to $0.000009497. These declines show the fragility of hype-driven assets in the open market. Amid this backdrop, one presale is advancing with relentless momentum. With more than $150,000 already raised, over 550 holders secured, and a 25.86% price increase ahead, BullZilla ($BZIL) progressive structure is creating a narrative of unstoppable forward momentum. For many, it stands out as one of the most promising best new meme coin presales now. BullZilla ($BZIL): Presale Momentum Forged on Ethereum BullZilla’s presale, now in its early stage known as The Project Trinity Boom, has already surpassed $150,000 in contributions. At the current price of $0.00002575, investors know the clock is ticking. The next programmed surge will raise the price by 25.86% to $0.00003241, locking in higher valuations for later buyers. This model is engineered for continuous progression. Each $100,000 milestone or every 48 hours triggers an automatic price hike. There is no regression, no opportunity to re-enter at lower prices. With a listing price of $0.00527, current participants are looking at ROI possibilities  of over 20,000%. Those who secured early allocations in Stage 1D are already positioned for a 347.82% gain at listing. What adds depth to this presale is its Ethereum foundation. As an ERC-20 token, the project benefits from Ethereum’s security, liquidity, and established ecosystem.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 21:22
Tapzi, SHIB, or PENGU: Which is the Best Crypto to Buy Today? Experts Weigh In as El Salvador Buys $50M Gold

El Salvador buys $50M gold as investors eye best crypto to buy - SHIB, PENGU, and Tapzi for 10x potential in the next crypto wave.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/06 21:21
Dogecoin Finds Support As Rollblock Early Investors Set To Turn $2,000 Into $20,000 This Month

Dogecoin steadies near $0.21 as ETF buzz builds, but Rollblock dominates headlines with $11.5M raised, 55K players, $15M wagers, and RBLK presale at $0.068 tipped for 40x gains.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/06 21:20
SHIB Price Prediction for September 6

Can rate of SHIB test $0.000012 zone by end of week?
Coinstats2025/09/06 21:19
StablecoinX and TLGY Raise Another $530 Million in PIPE Financing for Ethena Treasury

The post StablecoinX and TLGY Raise Another $530 Million in PIPE Financing for Ethena Treasury  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The deal between StablecoinX and TLGY for a business merger agreement and private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing has raised a total of $890 million. The deal started in July 2025 with $360 million in PIPE financing, and it recently added another $530 million.  Why TLGY is Merging With StablecoinX? TLGY, a special purpose …
CoinPedia2025/09/06 21:18
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 21:16
BullZilla’s Early Stage Momentum Secures Spot in the Best New Meme Coin Presales Now as WLFI and Pepe Struggle for Support

What if the next 1000x meme coin was already unfolding while the rest of the market was chasing daily swings? […] The post BullZilla’s Early Stage Momentum Secures Spot in the Best New Meme Coin Presales Now as WLFI and Pepe Struggle for Support appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/06 21:15
MARA’s Bitcoin Holdings Near $6B With 52,477 $BTC, Hyping Up Bitcoin Hyper

The post MARA’s Bitcoin Holdings Near $6B With 52,477 $BTC, Hyping Up Bitcoin Hyper appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MARA’s Bitcoin Holdings Near $6B With 52,477 $BTC, Hyping Up Bitcoin Hyper Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/mara-bitcoin-holdings-near-6b-bitcoin-hyper-gains/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 21:14
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy for Future Wealth in 2025

The post Top 3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy for Future Wealth in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Cardano, Avalanche, and a hidden Ethereum Layer 2 token lead the list of wealth-building cryptos. Investors who concentrate on long-term positioning frequently discover the best opportunities in the constantly shifting cryptocurrency market. The approach of building up essentially sound projects, as opposed to chasing fleeting peaks, has shown its value over several cycles. The question of whether cryptocurrency belongs in portfolios has been replaced by the question of which assets could fuel future wealth as institutional adoption and retail participation rise. Leading altcoins Cardano and Avalanche are notable, and a new Ethereum Layer 2 token is causing a stir among developers. Meanwhile, investors looking for the next big move are drawn to new players like MAGACOIN FINANCE. Cardano: Methodical growth with global potential Cardano has always taken a methodical approach to blockchain development, giving formal verification and peer-reviewed research top priority. Although this cautious approach has caused some rollouts to be delayed, it has also increased trust among regulators, academics, and institutions. ADA is growing more self-sufficient as decentralised decision-making is expanded in the Voltaire governance era. Long-term growth may be fuelled by its emphasis on interoperability with other blockchains and practical applications, like supply chain and identity tracking. Cardano is a reliable, high-conviction investment for investors looking to increase their wealth. The hidden breakout narrative Cardano, Avalanche, and Ethereum’s Layer 2 ecosystems dominate headlines, but MAGACOIN FINANCE is emerging as a cultural x-factor. Unlike most meme tokens, it blends viral branding with measured tokenomics, ensuring growth is not only hype-driven. Whales are entering early, locking in allocations before wider listings create higher barriers. Many traders believe MAGACOIN FINANCE could surpass 60x upside, giving it a realistic chance to join the next cycle’s top gainers. For those exploring beyond infrastructure-heavy projects, this coin offers the missing mix of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 21:13
Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division

Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.

Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant