MEXC-tőzsde
/
Kriptovaluta-hírek
/
2025-09-09 Tuesday
Kriptovaluta-hírek
Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Barclays: The Fed is expected to cut interest rates three times this year and twice next year
PANews reported on September 6 that according to Jinshi, Barclays said that after the release of the poor non-farm payroll report on Friday, it now expects the FOMC to cut interest rates three times this year, by 25 basis points each time, and twice more in 2026 (March and June).
FARM
$28.05
+0.07%
MORE
$0.10125
+0.04%
JUNE
$0.09
-1.63%
Részesedés
PANews
2025/09/06 21:35
Részesedés
Stablecoin Supply on Ethereum Hits Record $172.2 Billion
The post Stablecoin Supply on Ethereum Hits Record $172.2 Billion appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum’s stablecoin supply has reached a new milestone of $172.2 billion, driven by increased minting from major issuers like USDC and USDT. This record highlights Ethereum’s growing dominance in the stablecoin market, supporting more trading, lending, and DeFi activities on its network. Strong regulatory clarity and rising institutional interest have further propelled this growth, cementing …
MORE
$0.10125
+0.04%
USDC
$0.9998
-0.01%
DEFI
$0.0017
+5.65%
Részesedés
CoinPedia
2025/09/06 21:35
Részesedés
U.S. Regulators Plan September Roundtable to Discuss Crypto Oversight
The SEC and the CFTC will host a joint roundtable in Washington on September 29, focusing on how to bring […] The post U.S. Regulators Plan September Roundtable to Discuss Crypto Oversight appeared first on Coindoo.
U
$0.01003
-11.39%
Részesedés
Coindoo
2025/09/06 21:31
Részesedés
Bailey Zimmerman Hits No. 1 For The First Time On An Unlikely Billboard Chart
The post Bailey Zimmerman Hits No. 1 For The First Time On An Unlikely Billboard Chart appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bailey Zimmerman lands his first No. 1 on the Hot Rap Songs chart as “All the Way,” his collaboration with BigXthaPlug, climbs to the top spot this week. NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 25: Bailey Zimmerman performs at The Big 98’s Friendsgiving at The Grand Ole Opry on November 25, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images) Getty Images Bailey Zimmerman is one of the most exciting new talents in the country music genre. He broke out just a few years ago with his debut album Religiously. The Album., and its several hit singles helped launch him to stardom. Throughout the past few months, he has been pushing his sophomore full-length Different Night, Same Rodeo and its multiple tracks. Zimmerman recently collaborated with BigXthaPlug, who has shifted away from only rapping into country music, and his latest full-length blends the two styles. BigXthaPlug – and his many collaborators – score big wins on several Billboard charts this week thanks to that inventiveness. Together, BigXthaPlug and Zimmerman rise to No. 1 on one chart in the United States, helping the country singer-songwriter collect his first leader on a list he may have never expected to conquer. “All the Way” Replaces Kendrick Lamar and SZA “All the Way,” BigXthaPlug’s team-up with Zimmerman, climbs from No. 2 to No. 1 on the Hot Rap Songs chart, Billboard’s list of the most-consumed rap tracks throughout the country, which employs a methodology that blends sales, streams, and radio airplay. As “All the Way” hits No. 1, it replaces Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “Luther,” which dips to No. 2 after a historic run in first place. BigXthaPlug Experiments With Country “All the Way” served as the lead single from BigXthaPlug’s album I Hope You’re Happy, his third album and first to see him experiment with…
OLE
$0.00526
+4.30%
PHOTO
$1.3313
-4.22%
RISE
$0.00931
-5.95%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 21:31
Részesedés
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Long-Term Holders Sell as ETF Outflows Continue for Fourth Straight Day
TLDR Ethereum trades at $4,294 with long-term holders taking profits as LTH NUPL reaches 0.65 ETF outflows totaled $787.6 million over four trading days during Labor Day week Coin Days Destroyed metric hit two-month high showing increased selling activity Price remains capped below $4,500 resistance with support at $4,222 Corporate treasuries now hold 2.97% of [...] The post Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Long-Term Holders Sell as ETF Outflows Continue for Fourth Straight Day appeared first on CoinCentral.
ETH
$4,277.55
-0.62%
NOW
$0.00666
-3.47%
Részesedés
Coincentral
2025/09/06 21:31
Részesedés
5 Best Performing Cryptos to Keep an Eye on This September
September is the busiest month in the crypto space, and a new project gets a lot of attention. The BlackBerry-themed artificial intelligence-based living smart technology project called Ozak AI, which is powered by AI, features a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) and is currently in a high-performing presale. It has reached stage four, and its [...] The post 5 Best Performing Cryptos to Keep an Eye on This September appeared first on Blockonomi.
LOT
$0.01777
+2.77%
AI
$0.146
+15.68%
SMART
$0.005088
-1.94%
Részesedés
Blockonomi
2025/09/06 21:30
Részesedés
Trump Media Invest $105M In CRO Following Crypto.Com Treasury Agreement
Trump Media and Technology Group, the parent company behind Truth Social, has now completed a $105 million purchase agreement with popular digital exchange Crypto.com. This development follows the previous announcement of the Trump Media Group CRO Strategy Inc. to build a $6.42 billion CRO treasury. Related Reading: Bitcoin Buying Frenzy Ahead As Eric Trump Predicts […]
TRUMP
$8.532
+0.50%
COM
$0.017478
+6.54%
CRO
$0.24634
-5.62%
Részesedés
Bitcoinist
2025/09/06 21:30
Részesedés
Bitcoin ETF Strengthens With $633M Inflows While $5,000 in BlockchainFX Could Explode to $290,454 | Top New Coins to Invest In Now
U.S. Bitcoin ETFs added a whopping $633.3 million over two sessions, reversing much of the previous outflows and signaling an […] The post Bitcoin ETF Strengthens With $633M Inflows While $5,000 in BlockchainFX Could Explode to $290,454 | Top New Coins to Invest In Now appeared first on Coindoo.
U
$0.01003
-11.39%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
NOW
$0.00666
-3.47%
Részesedés
Coindoo
2025/09/06 21:29
Részesedés
Sabrina Carpenter Scores A New No. 1 Just Before Her Album Takes Over
The post Sabrina Carpenter Scores A New No. 1 Just Before Her Album Takes Over appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild” rises to No. 1 on the Pop Airplay chart, giving her a sixth leader as it follows “Espresso,” “Bed Chem,” “Taste” and others. INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 12: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sabrina Carpenter performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella) Getty Images for Coachella In a few days, Sabrina Carpenter’s new album Man’s Best Friend will almost certainly debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The pop superstar appears headed for a second champion following 2024’s Short n’ Sweet, which helped make her one of the hottest names in pop music. Just before Man’s Best Friend becomes a leader — likely on multiple tallies at once — the set’s lead single “Manchild” rises and becomes the biggest track at pop radio in America, and the timing couldn’t be better. “Manchild” Tops Pop Airplay Chart On this week’s Pop Airplay chart — the ranking of the biggest hits at top 40 radio in the United States — Carpenter’s “Manchild” climbs to No. 1, advancing from the runner-up slot. The single has now spent 12 weeks on the tally, and it experienced a fairly quick ascent to the summit. Alex Warren Falls to No. 2 Carpenter takes over control of the busiest pop list from Alex Warren, who led last frame with “Ordinary.” His breakout cut slips to No. 2 as “Manchild” moves in to replace it. Sabrina Carpenter Collects Her Sixth No. 1 “Manchild” gives Carpenter her sixth leader on the Pop Airplay ranking. The single joins a growing list of No. 1s that already includes “Taste,” “Espresso,” “Bed Chem,” “Please Please Please,” and “Feather.” Sabrina Carpenter’s Pop Radio Reigns Among…
T
$0.0162
+0.12%
ALEX
$0.00555
-0.71%
PHOTO
$1.3313
-4.22%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 21:25
Részesedés
Ripple News: BlackRock To Attend Ripple’s SWELL Conference
The post Ripple News: BlackRock To Attend Ripple’s SWELL Conference appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ripple has confirmed that BlackRock’s Director of Digital Assets, Maxwell Stein, will join SWELL 2025, Ripple’s annual crypto conference. Among the top leaders from the crypto industry, Stein will share his views on “the transformative influence of tokenized assets on the landscape of capital markets.” Could this be a hint to BlackRock’s XRP ETF? BlackRock’s …
SWELL
$0.009391
+0.59%
XRP
$2.94
+1.83%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Részesedés
CoinPedia
2025/09/06 21:24
Részesedés
Felkapott hírek
Több
Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details
World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division
Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.
Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.
Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant