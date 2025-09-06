Bailey Zimmerman Hits No. 1 For The First Time On An Unlikely Billboard Chart

Bailey Zimmerman lands his first No. 1 on the Hot Rap Songs chart as "All the Way," his collaboration with BigXthaPlug, climbs to the top spot this week. NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 25: Bailey Zimmerman performs at The Big 98's Friendsgiving at The Grand Ole Opry on November 25, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images) Getty Images Bailey Zimmerman is one of the most exciting new talents in the country music genre. He broke out just a few years ago with his debut album Religiously. The Album., and its several hit singles helped launch him to stardom. Throughout the past few months, he has been pushing his sophomore full-length Different Night, Same Rodeo and its multiple tracks. Zimmerman recently collaborated with BigXthaPlug, who has shifted away from only rapping into country music, and his latest full-length blends the two styles. BigXthaPlug – and his many collaborators – score big wins on several Billboard charts this week thanks to that inventiveness. Together, BigXthaPlug and Zimmerman rise to No. 1 on one chart in the United States, helping the country singer-songwriter collect his first leader on a list he may have never expected to conquer. "All the Way" Replaces Kendrick Lamar and SZA "All the Way," BigXthaPlug's team-up with Zimmerman, climbs from No. 2 to No. 1 on the Hot Rap Songs chart, Billboard's list of the most-consumed rap tracks throughout the country, which employs a methodology that blends sales, streams, and radio airplay. As "All the Way" hits No. 1, it replaces Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "Luther," which dips to No. 2 after a historic run in first place. BigXthaPlug Experiments With Country "All the Way" served as the lead single from BigXthaPlug's album I Hope You're Happy, his third album and first to see him experiment with…