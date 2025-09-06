2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Donald Trump Shortlists Hassett, Warsh, and Waller for Fed Chair

The post Donald Trump Shortlists Hassett, Warsh, and Waller for Fed Chair appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. President Donald Trump has revealed his shortlist of candidates who could potentially replace Fed Chair Jerome Powell. This comes ahead of the FOMC meeting, which could prove pivotal for the crypto market. Trump Names Three-Man Shortlist For Fed Chair According to a Reuters report, the U.S. president said that Kevin Hassett, former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh, and Fed Governor Chris Waller are on the short list of candidates to succeed Jerome Powell. He also mentioned that he would consider Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who said he is not interested in taking up the position. This development follows Bessent’s earlier statement that there were 11 “strong” candidates in line to become the next Fed Chair. Back then, he revealed that they would start interviews after Labor Day and present a shortlist to Trump. Meanwhile, Trump has already made it clear that he intends to appoint someone who aligns with his push for rapid rate cuts amid his criticism of Powell, who has so far opted against cutting rates this year. Notably, Waller has indicated that he aligns with the president’s push for interest rate cuts. During a recent interview, the Fed Governor said that he would support a rate cut at the upcoming FOMC meeting. He doesn’t see the Trump tariffs leading to higher inflation and believes that they can make multiple rate cuts between the next three to six months. As Trump’s aide, Hassett has also been vocal against the Federal Reserve and known to be dovish. As such, he could also move to make rapid interest rate cuts in line with Trump’s vision if he becomes the Fed Chair. Meanwhile, Warsh has been more tight-lipped on where he stands regarding the state of the economy. Waller Emerges As Favorite For The Job Polymarket data shows that Chris Waller…
The Five Best Overlooked Netflix Shows To Watch This Week

The post The Five Best Overlooked Netflix Shows To Watch This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Now that you’ve made it through Wednesday’s four new episodes or KPop Demon Hunters for the twelfth time, you may be looking for new things to watch on Netflix. Well, “new” doesn’t mean things that just came out, but it can mean things that are new to you, and I’m going to lay out a few options for you across a few different genres I think you might want to check out. For now, these are Netflix originals, not licensed series because those come and go and I don’t know when you’ll be reading this. And of course, many of these may not be new to you personally. Unbelievable (98% Rotten Tomatoes Score) – Future Emmy winner Kaitlyn Dever stars in this harrowing, maddening tale of a young woman who was raped and actually charged with a crime for reporting it. It’s based on a 2015 news piece and won a number of awards, despite not being widely viewed on Netflix. It’s a miniseries, so no season to find afterward. Blue Eye Samurai (97% Rotten Tomatoes Score) – Netflix has a surprisingly good number of animated series, many of them based on video games from Arcane to Cyberpunk Edgerunners to Castlevania, but Blue Eye Samurai is up there with the best of them., The most surprising thing here is that this is not an adaptation of anything at all, not a game, not a manga, it’s a wholly original production about a would-be samurai named Mizu hunting down four white men in Japan who wronged her, one of whom she believes is her father. It has some of the best action scenes I’ve seen in the genre. Season 2 of this was eventually greenlit and production just started (It will be a ways off). Maid (94% Rotten Tomatoes Score) –…
Wuxi Court Dismisses Virtual US Dollars Case in China

The post Wuxi Court Dismisses Virtual US Dollars Case in China appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Wuxi Court dismisses case on virtual US dollars investment. Investment not protected under Chinese law. Court highlights risks of overseas investments. The Wuxi Intermediate People’s Court dismissed a lawsuit involving ‘virtual US dollars,’ where an investor lost nearly 84,350 yuan after a platform collapse occurred on September 6th. This highlights legal risks in unregistered international crypto investments, emphasizing China’s stance on non-recognition and lack of protection for such ventures. Wuxi Court Dismisses Virtual Dollar Lawsuit The Wuxi Intermediate People’s Court confronted an investment case involving “virtual US dollars” where a party exchanged 84,350 yuan for a platform currency. Upon platform failure, only 0.1 yuan could be retrieved. The court emphasized the independent decision made by the investor without adhering to registration requirements. Estaed by the case outcome, investments made on overseas platforms remain unprotected by Chinese law. Such activities carry inherent risks with the responsibility falling on the investor, underscoring the legal stance that participants in foreign platforms must bear their own losses. “Virtual currency trading and investment activities carry legal and asset risks; Chinese law does not recognize cryptocurrency investments as protected activities, especially on overseas or unregistered platforms.” – Shenzhen Intermediate Court Chinese Regulations and Historical Risks Did you know? China has repeatedly highlighted the risks of investing in overseas digital asset platforms, which often lead to financial losses due to a lack of legal protection. Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,291.86 with a market cap of formatNumber(518050075691, 2) and market dominance standing at 13.59%. Recent price movements indicate a 3.78% decline in 24 hours, yet a 70.33% increase over 90 days, as reported by CoinMarketCap. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 13:38 UTC on September 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu’s research suggests that regulatory pressure on overseas platforms may continue, prompting investors to remain…
SEC Launches Task Force to Tackle Cross-Border Crypto Fraud

TLDR SEC launches Cross-Border Task Force to combat international market manipulation and fraud. Task force will target foreign companies, focusing on crypto pump-and-dump schemes. SEC will investigate gatekeepers like auditors and underwriters facilitating U.S. market access. New initiative strengthens SEC’s efforts to protect U.S. investors from global financial fraud. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission [...] The post SEC Launches Task Force to Tackle Cross-Border Crypto Fraud appeared first on CoinCentral.
Bitcoin ETF Strengthens With $633M Inflows While $5,000 in BlockchainFX Could Explode to $290,454

The post Bitcoin ETF Strengthens With $633M Inflows While $5,000 in BlockchainFX Could Explode to $290,454 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Bitcoin (BTC) is surging, currently trading just below $110,500, with a strong rebound in ETF inflows after August’s market weakness. U.S. Bitcoin ETFs added a whopping $633.3 million over two sessions, reversing much of the previous outflows and signaling an institutional shift toward Bitcoin as a hedge asset. But what does this mean for investors looking to capitalize on the next big opportunity? Enter BlockchainFX (BFX): the latest breakout presale token that’s turning heads across the crypto market. Having already raised over $6.8 million, BFX is being compared to early-stage Bitcoin for its massive upside potential and disruptive use case in decentralized finance. With projections of up to 500X returns and rapidly growing investor interest, BlockchainFX is not just another altcoin, it’s being positioned as the next big thing in the crypto space. Like Bitcoin once did, BFX is capturing the momentum of market shifts, riding the wave of smart money and retail interest alike. For those who missed Bitcoin’s early rise, BlockchainFX may just be the second chance they’ve been waiting for. The Bitcoin ETF Surge and BlockchainFX’s Strategic Positioning Bitcoin’s rally and the rise of institutional demand for exposure via ETFs are a sign of the growing maturity of the crypto market. Institutional players are looking for safer, more stable exposure to the crypto space, which has driven the demand for Bitcoin ETFs. As more capital flows into Bitcoin, the asset is solidifying its position as the go-to digital store of value. However, in the realm of innovative crypto projects, BlockchainFX stands out as one of the top new coins to invest in now. While Bitcoin is reaping the benefits of institutional flows and a rising narrative around its value as a hedge, BlockchainFX is positioning itself as the next major opportunity for investors seeking exposure…
Unlocking Revolutionary Crypto Payments And AI Privacy

The post Unlocking Revolutionary Crypto Payments And AI Privacy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Keet Messenger: Unlocking Revolutionary Crypto Payments And AI Privacy Skip to content Home Crypto News Keet Messenger: Unlocking Revolutionary Crypto Payments and AI Privacy Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/keet-messenger-crypto-payments/
Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened retaliatory actions against the EU after issuing Google a $3.5 billion fine.
Wuxi Intermediate Court disclosed a case of "virtual US dollars" that was dismissed: an 80,000 yuan investment could only be converted into 0.1 yuan for withdrawal.

PANews reported on September 6th that the Wuxi Intermediate People's Court's official account disclosed a case involving "virtual US dollars." A party entrusted another person to invest 84,350 yuan on a certain platform and exchange it for 13,000 yuan in platform US dollars. However, the platform subsequently crashed, and only 0.1 yuan could be withdrawn. An investigation revealed that the party entrusted another person to exchange virtual US dollars on the platform, an investment decision made independently, with the account number and password of the platform being theirs. In this case, the party failed to comply with relevant registration procedures when investing on the overseas platform. This investment is not protected by Chinese law, and the party bears the corresponding investment risks. The court dismissed the lawsuit.
Nasdaq Approves SOL Strategies Listing For Sept. 9

The post Nasdaq Approves SOL Strategies Listing For Sept. 9 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Canadian blockchain company SOL Strategies is set to debut on Nasdaq next week after securing approval to list its shares. In a Friday notice, SOL Strategies said it would begin listing common shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market starting on Sept. 9 under the ticker symbol STKE. The listing will end of the company’s shares trading on the over-the-counter venture market OTCQB, while maintaining trading activity on the Canadian Securities Exchange. “This listing provides our shareholders with enhanced liquidity while giving us access to deeper capital markets as we continue scaling our validator operations and expanding our ecosystem investments,” said SOL Strategies CEO Leah Wald. The company offers traders exposure to the Solana blockchain through staking the protocol’s ative token, Solana (SOL). SOL Strategies announced raising $500 million in convertible notes in April to buy SOL tokens. SOL Strategies’ share price on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol HODL surged about 20% on Friday amid the Nasdaq announcement. The company reported a net loss of about $3.5 million for the second quarter of 2025. Related: SOL Strategies reports Q2 net loss of $3.5M while staking, validating revenue surge Among the companies betting on SOL treasuries is DeFi Development Corp. On Friday, it announced a fresh acquisition of SOL tokens worth $39.76 million, bringing the company’s total holdings to 2 million SOL. Solana upgrading to Alpenglow after governance process On Tuesday, Solana announced that an overwhelming majority of a 52% stake participating in the governance process voted to upgrade the network to the consensus protocol Alpenglow. The upgrade is expected to significantly reduce the transaction finality on the network. “At these speeds, Solana could realize Web2-level responsiveness with L1 finality, unlocking new use cases that require both speed and cryptographic certainty,” the Solana Foundation said in a blog post. Magazine:…
Expert Says XRP to $50 by December 2025 Is a Matter of “Math + Market Structure,” Here’s Why

Veteran Bitcoin investor Pumpius argues that if the SEC clears all pending spot XRP ETFs in October, the conditions could align for XRP to hit $50 by the end of 2025. He pointed out that at least six major issuers have already submitted active S-1 filings or amendments with the SEC. These include Bitwise, WisdomTree, 21Shares, Canary Capital, CoinShares, and Franklin Templeton. According to Pumpius, the timing of these filings, following the SEC’s dismissal of its case against Ripple, suggests that issuers are preparing for a serious launch window. October Is the Key Decision Window The SEC’s current review calendar places multiple XRP ETF applications in a decision cluster around late October 2025. Pumpius notes that this creates a potential “all-green” or “all-red” moment. Should approvals come through, ETF launches could begin rolling out in Q4, setting the stage for institutional money to enter XRP at scale. Demand Shock Incoming Industry insiders project that first-month spot XRP ETF inflows will exceed $5 billion. According to commentators, this level of demand could significantly strain the asset’s supply. Notably, about 35 billion XRP is in escrow, and a large portion of the circulating supply is in the hands of exchanges and major holders. In other words, the effective free float is thin.  Pumpius highlights that this creates conditions for “air-pocket” price moves if billions of dollars in new demand suddenly enter the market. Institutional Infrastructure Already Set for XRP Furthermore, he said XRP’s path mirrors Bitcoin and Ethereum’s trajectory before their ETF approvals. Both CME and Coinbase Derivatives launched XRP futures earlier in 2025, creating regulated liquidity channels for institutions. Combined with ETFs, this setup will funnel institutional capital into the asset, according to the Bitcoin investor. Why $50 XRP Is Plausible Pumpius argues that ETF-driven inflows of $10–18 billion by year-end 2025 could force extreme price elasticity, as the market adjusts to clear demand against limited liquid supply. Beyond pure demand mechanics, ETFs open access for RIAs, wealth managers, pensions, and treasuries—turning sidelined capital into compliant, daily-settled spot exposure. According to Pumpius, the result could be a cycle where inflows boost price, which in turn attracts larger inflows. In Pumpius’ view, if all XRP ETFs receive approval in October, the path to $50 by December 2025 is not speculative hype but a logical outcome of supply mechanics, institutional infrastructure, and market structure. “In that setup,” he concludes, “$50 stops being a meme and becomes a path, not a promise.” https://twitter.com/pumpius/status/1963189705572520067 Meanwhile, XRP is trading at $2.80 today, and the road to $50 requires 1,685% growth. The magnitude of this required growth has led many commentators on Pumpius's post to express disagreement with his perspective. They argue that the timeline is too short for the XRP market to expand from $168 billion to $3 trillion.
