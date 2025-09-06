2025-09-09 Tuesday

SUI Double Bottom Signals Potential Surge to $7 After Recent Lows

SUI Double Bottom Signals Potential Surge to $7 After Recent Lows

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/sui-double-bottom-signals-potential-surge/
SUI
SUI$3,4357+1,02%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017471+6,49%
Coinstats 2025/09/06 22:19
Horror Thriller ‘28 Years Later’ Gets Netflix Release Date

Horror Thriller '28 Years Later' Gets Netflix Release Date

The post Horror Thriller ‘28 Years Later’ Gets Netflix Release Date appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “28 Years Later” partial poster featuring Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes. Sony Pictures Entertainment Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later — starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer and Ralph Fiennes — is coming soon to streaming on Netflix. Directed by Boyle and written by Alex Garland (Warfare, Civil War), the third film in the rage virus horror series opened in theaters on June 20 and debuted on digital streaming via premium video on demand on July 29. ForbesHit Horror Thriller ‘Weapons’ Gets Streaming DateBy Tim Lammers The official summary for 28 Years Later reads, “It’s been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily defended causeway. “When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.” Rated R, 28 Years Later also stars Alfie Williams and Jack O’Connell. Forbes‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ End Credits And Post-Credits, ExplainedBy Tim Lammers According to a new listing on Netflix, 28 Years Later will arrive on the streaming platform on Saturday, Sept. 20. Netflix has three streaming options. The platform’s ad-based package costs $7.99 per month for viewing on two supported devices, while an ad-free package costs $17.99 per month for two supported devices. Forbes‘Conjuring House’ With Warren Occult Museum Is Booking Overnight StaysBy Tim Lammers Additionally, Netflix has an ad-free package for $24.99 per month for four supported devices with 4K Ultra HD programming. How Did ’28 Years Later’ Perform In Theaters? The release of 28 Years Later…
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0,00555-0,71%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017471+6,49%
DARK
DARK$0,0002682+9,60%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/06 22:19
Solana Treasury Company SOL Strategies To Debut On Nasdaq Next Week

Solana Treasury Company SOL Strategies To Debut On Nasdaq Next Week

SOL Strategies, a Solana treasury and infrastructure company, secured approval to list its common shares on the American-based Nasdaq Exchange.
Solana
SOL$211,25+1,77%
Coinstats 2025/09/06 22:19
Major Wall Street Banks say Two or More Rate Cuts Likely in 2025

Major Wall Street Banks say Two or More Rate Cuts Likely in 2025

The post Major Wall Street Banks say Two or More Rate Cuts Likely in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Several financial institutions and market analysts are now projecting the US Federal Reserve, the country’s central bank, will slash interest rates from the current target rate of 4.25%-4.5% at least twice in 2025. The banking forecasts followed a weak August jobs report that saw only 22,000 jobs added for the month, versus expectations of about 75,000. Analysts at Bank of America, a banking and financial services company, reversed their long-held stance of no rate cuts in 2025 and are now projecting two 25 basis point (BPS) cuts, one in September and another in December, according to Bloomberg. Economists at Investment banking firm Goldman Sachs are projecting three 25 BPS cuts in 2025, beginning in September and continuing throughout October and November. Banking giant Citigroup likewise forecasts a total 75 BPS cut in 2025, spaced out in 25 BPS increments in September, October and December, Reuters reported. Interest rate target probabilities at the next Federal Reserve meeting in September. Source: CME Group Over 88% of traders now expect a rate cut of 25 BPS at the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting in September, and about 12% of traders expect a 50 BPS cut, according to data from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Group. Lower interest rates drive liquidity into crypto markets and are seen as a major catalyst for rising crypto prices and sustained bull runs, with higher rates having the opposite effect on asset prices. Related: Bitcoin breaks out, but weak US jobs data breaks bulls again: Time to risk on or off? Most traders now anticipate rate cuts amid massive job numbers revisions Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled a potential rate cut in September during his keynote speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium in Wyoming on August 22.  The speech came amid signs of a…
Moonveil
MORE$0,10146+0,25%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0,005815+0,76%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017471+6,49%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/06 22:17
Kenvue Inc (KVUE) Stock: Shares Fall 9% After Tylenol–Autism Link Reports

Kenvue Inc (KVUE) Stock: Shares Fall 9% After Tylenol–Autism Link Reports

TLDR Kenvue (KVUE) stock dropped 9.35% following reports linking Health Secretary RFK Jr. to concerns about Tylenol and autism Reports suggest RFK Jr. might associate Tylenol use during pregnancy with autism risk Analysts have lowered price targets due to uncertainty around the health concerns The company is currently undergoing a strategic review process Stock shows [...] The post Kenvue Inc (KVUE) Stock: Shares Fall 9% After Tylenol–Autism Link Reports appeared first on CoinCentral.
Chainlink
LINK$22,87+1,64%
Coincentral 2025/09/06 22:16
Dot AI to shut down as New Computer winds down companion chatbot

Dot AI to shut down as New Computer winds down companion chatbot

New Computer, the company behind Dot AI, announced the closure of its companion artificial intelligence chatbot.
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1461+15,76%
Polkadot
DOT$4,023-0,76%
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/06 22:15
Ethereum is *the* Project

Ethereum is *the* Project

David Hoffman: Are you adding to the open future Ethereum enables or unbundling its impact?
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,14144+4,09%
OpenLedger
OPEN$1,39028+363,42%
Coinstats 2025/09/06 22:15
Hyperlabs Redistributes $1.2 Billion in HYPE Tokens Across Validators

Hyperlabs Redistributes $1.2 Billion in HYPE Tokens Across Validators

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/hyperlabs-hype-token-reallocation/
Hyperliquid
HYPE$50,61+5,17%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01298+1,24%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017471+6,49%
Coinstats 2025/09/06 22:14
Barclays Predicts Three This Year

Barclays Predicts Three This Year

The post Barclays Predicts Three This Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The financial world is buzzing with a significant forecast from investment bank Barclays: they anticipate three Fed rate cuts this year. This projection, hot on the heels of Friday’s pivotal non-farm payrolls report, signals a potential shift in monetary policy that could ripple through the global economy. For investors, businesses, and even everyday consumers, understanding these predicted Fed rate cuts is crucial for navigating the months ahead. What Exactly Are Fed Rate Cuts, and Why Do They Matter? When the Federal Reserve (the Fed) decides on interest rates, they’re essentially setting the cost of borrowing money. A ‘rate cut’ means they are lowering their benchmark interest rate, making it cheaper for banks to borrow from the Fed. In turn, this can lead to lower interest rates on loans for consumers and businesses, such as mortgages, car loans, and business credit lines. Stimulating the Economy: Lower rates typically encourage borrowing and spending, which can boost economic activity. Inflation Management: Historically, rate cuts are considered when inflation is under control or the economy needs a push. Market Reactions: Financial markets, including stocks, bonds, and even cryptocurrencies, often react significantly to changes in interest rate expectations. Barclays specifically expects each of these upcoming Fed rate cuts to be 0.25 percentage points. Their forecast extends beyond this year, projecting two additional cuts in March and June of 2026. This long-term view provides a clearer picture of their economic outlook. What’s Driving Barclays’ Optimistic Outlook for Fed Rate Cuts? The recent non-farm payrolls report plays a key role in Barclays’ analysis. While a strong jobs report might typically suggest the economy is robust enough to handle higher rates, the nuances within the data, combined with other economic indicators, are painting a different picture for the investment bank. Factors like cooling inflation, subtle shifts in wage…
Harvest Finance
FARM$28,05+0,07%
CAR
CAR$0,009987-0,24%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017471+6,49%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/06 22:12
XRP Bulls Go All In in Insane 56,076% Liquidation Imbalance

XRP Bulls Go All In in Insane 56,076% Liquidation Imbalance

The post XRP Bulls Go All In in Insane 56,076% Liquidation Imbalance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After the brief crypto market rebound witnessed in the past day, momentum appears to be fading as prices of leading cryptocurrencies stay stagnant. Amid this slow price movement, XRP has seen its derivatives market strike an extreme imbalance in its liquidation trend over the last hour, according to data provided by CoinGlass.Coming at a time when XRP has continued to face notable price volatility as it remains significantly below the major $3 mark, the unusual liquidation trend has sparked curiosity among market participants as XRP’s next price reaction becomes a major concern. XRP stuns with $0 activity According to data provided by the source, XRP has recorded about $56,076 in long positions being liquidated in just one hour, while no liquidation activity was recorded for traders who are supposed to bet on the asset’s downtrend during the period. With the XRP hourly liquidation trend projecting an imbalance ratio that is quite impossible to calculate, market watchers are closely monitoring its on-chain activities. Although not recorded, the asset has a possibility of having at least $1 in short liquidation, positioning it for a massive liquidation imbalance of 56,076% in mere minutes. Usually, when short traders face little to no liquidations, it signals that their bearish bets have paid off as the asset’s price drops. However, the situation is different in this case. Although XRP’s price chart has shown a decent price swing that looks stable during the period, no short liquidations were recorded. This is not because shorts profited, but because none were placed at all. You Might Also Like While massive liquidation imbalances that wipe off bull traders like this often suggest a successful bear trade, the $0 twist this time hints at a complete lack of short positions, suggesting that bearish traders have shown no interest in the last hour. With…
LooksRare
LOOKS$0,014566+0,73%
XRP
XRP$2,9378+1,75%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017471+6,49%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/06 22:11
Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division

Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.

Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant