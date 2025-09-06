MEXC-tőzsde
Kriptovaluta-hírek
2025-09-09 Tuesday
Kriptovaluta-hírek
Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Ethereum Price Compression Near $4.2K Sets Stage for Breakout: $3,900 or $4.5K Next?
TLDR: Ethereum price compression near $4.2K–$4.3K has held for weeks, often a setup for a larger breakout move. Support is weakening as bounces shrink, raising the risk of a breakdown that could drive ETH toward the $3,900 zone. Traders look for strength above $4.5K or a flush to $3,900 before considering new long positions. Current [...] The post Ethereum Price Compression Near $4.2K Sets Stage for Breakout: $3,900 or $4.5K Next? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/06 22:31
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 22:31
TOKEN6900 Price Prediction: Will the Post-Presale Dip Spark a 100% Rally?
The meme coin arena has once again shown its unpredictability, with TOKEN6900 making one of the most remarkable launches in recent weeks. After a presale full of speculation and excitement, the token hit the market with impressive momentum, rewarding early investors before facing a post-presale dip. Now, the big question is whether this pullback could […]
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/06 22:31
272 Wallets Blacklisted by WLFI Amid Justin Sun Freeze Controversy
The post 272 Wallets Blacklisted by WLFI Amid Justin Sun Freeze Controversy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights WLFI blacklists 272 wallets linked to hacks, scams, and risks Justin Sun disputes freeze, claiming it was only a fund transfer Community questions platform trust and transparency WLFI Clarifies 272 Wallet Blacklist Amid Justin Sun Freeze The crypto community was shaken this week after World Liberty Financial (WLFI) confirmed it had blacklisted 272 wallets, following controversy around the frozen funds of TRON founder Justin Sun. On September 5, 2025, reports surfaced that Sun’s wallet was frozen after transferring 50 million WLFI tokens. Sun rejected claims that the transaction represented a sale, insisting it was simply a fund transfer. He called on the platform to release his assets, warning that such actions undermine trust in WLFI. WLFI Explains the Blacklist The next day, WLFI published a clarification. According to the team, 272 wallets were blacklisted for different reasons: 215 linked to phishing attacks 50 hacked and frozen at the owners’ request 5 flagged as high-risk 1 suspected of misappropriation of funds, under investigation “We do not aim to blacklist anyone. We respond only to notifications of malicious or high-risk activity that could harm community members,” WLFI said in a statement. The platform also emphasized that wallets are not blacklisted for normal market behavior. However, WLFI did not comment directly on Sun’s case, leaving the controversy unresolved. Trust and Transparency Concerns While WLFI defended its stance, Sun ignored the clarification and reiterated his call to unblock his wallet. He argued that freezing legitimate accounts risks damaging confidence in the platform at a critical time for the project. As the standoff continues, the incident raises broader questions about decentralization, control, and trust in crypto platforms. Source: https://coinpaper.com/10913/272-wallets-blacklisted-by-wlfi-amid-justin-sun-freeze-controversy
SUN
$0.020966
-0.33%
WLFI
$0.2036
-11.82%
TRUST
$0.0004879
+3.41%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 22:30
Tesla Offers Elon Musk an Unprecedented Compensation Deal
Tesla is betting everything on Elon Musk with an unprecedented compensation plan. We provide you with all the details in this article. L’article Tesla Offers Elon Musk an Unprecedented Compensation Deal est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
ELON
$0.0000000989
+1.66%
Coinstats
2025/09/06 22:30
Trump's Altcoin WLFI Explains Why It Froze Justin Sun and Other Users' Assets
World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the altcoin associated with Donald Trump, explained why it is freezing users' assets. Continue Reading: Trump’s Altcoin WLFI Explains Why It Froze Justin Sun and Other Users’ Assets
TRUMP
$8.536
+0.55%
SUN
$0.020966
-0.33%
WLFI
$0.2036
-11.82%
Coinstats
2025/09/06 22:29
Avalanche Collapses To Its Range Above $23
The post Avalanche Collapses To Its Range Above $23 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 06, 2025 at 13:01 // Price The price of Avalanche (AVAX) is moving upwards while moving sideways. As the altcoin moves into a positive trend zone, the price bars are caught between the moving average lines. Avalanche price long-term analysis: ranging The crypto has been fluctuating between the moving average lines since July 14, as reported by Coinidol.com. Today, the altcoin is at $24.30. On the upside, the altcoin will reach a high of $45 if it breaks above the 50-day SMA. If the bears break the 21-day SMA support, AVAX could fall to its low price of $15.65. AVAX price indicators analysis The price bars have remained between the moving averages. The cryptocurrency is currently trading between the 21-day SMA support and the 50-day SMA barrier. On the 4-hour chart, the price of the cryptocurrency is also between the moving average lines. Technical Indicators: AVAX/USD daily price chart – September 6, 2025 What is the next direction for Avalanche? The price of AVAX is currently in a sideways trend, fluctuating between $22 and $26 or between the moving average lines while the trend is still being determined. On September 5, the altcoin rose and broke through the $25 mark before being beaten back. AVAX/USD price 4-hour chart – September 6, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/avalanche-collapses-to-range/
ALTCOIN
$0.0006478
+7.64%
TOKEN
$0.01298
+1.24%
COM
$0.017471
+6.49%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 22:29
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 22:28
DOGE Nears 16 Billion in Open Interest as Investors Show Resilience
Dogecoin futures traders go slow as key metric stabilizes
Coinstats
2025/09/06 22:21
BNB Trades Near $865 Resistance — Analysts Spotlight LTC and ARB as September Altcoin Rallies
The September crypto rally is gaining attention as BNB strengthens near $850 support and analysts spotlight Litecoin and Arbitrum for further upside. Market watchers expect BNB, LTC and ARB analysis to drive conversation this month. At the same time, MAGACOIN FINANCE is making waves as a rising star, with growing predictions that it could join […] Continue Reading: BNB Trades Near $865 Resistance — Analysts Spotlight LTC and ARB as September Altcoin Rallies
Coinstats
2025/09/06 22:20
Felkapott hírek
Több
Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details
World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division
Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.
Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.
Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant