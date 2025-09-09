MEXC-tőzsde
Quantum computing gathers pace as Infleqtion lands unicorn status with $1.8B valuation deal
Infleqtion, a quantum computing and precision sensor company, has achieved unicorn status with a pre-money valuation of $1.8 billion through a merger with Churchill Capital Corp X, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) led by Michael Klein. The deal was announced on September 8, 2025, and the merger is expected to close later this year or early 2026. The merger is expected to accelerate Infleqtion's goal of commercializing quantum products. The deal will provide more than $540 million, including a co-investment from institutional investors Maverick Capital, Counterpoint Global, and Glynn Capital, among others. Infleqtion hits the billion-dollar milestone Chief Executive Officer Matthew Kinsella anticipates the deal will be completed later this year or early next year. The CEO also said the possibility of a swift listing was a key driver for the merge with a SPAC. The timeline he is anticipating compares to an 18- to 24-month process via an IPO. The SPAC involved in the deal had roughly $416 million in cash held in its trust accounts as of June ending, and this is supposed to pair with the $125 million in a common stock PIPE — private investment in public equity. The quantum firm agreed to the deal even though it had attracted interest from other SPACs, which pitched higher valuations, Kinesella added. Infleqtion will reportedly use proceeds from the merger to strengthen its balance sheet, accelerate investment in its quantum computer using the infamous neutral atom technology, and scale customer adoption. In addition to building quantum computers, Infleqtion has developed quantum sensor technology, which can be used for precision clocks and geolocation that can be a backup for the half-century-old GPS technology, facing increasing spoofing and blackouts. Infleqtion said last year that it secured $11 million from the US Defense Department to help advance its quantum positioning…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 05:07
2025 MTV VMAs Pay Tribute To Ozzy Osbourne
ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Yungblud, Steven Tyler, and Joe Perry perform during a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for MTV) Getty Images for MTV The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards payed tribute to the late prince of darkness, Ozzy Osbourne, with a special star studded performance. Yungblud, alongside Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt and longtime Ozzy Osbourne keyboardist Adam Wakeman, delivered a medley of Osbourne's iconic anthems "Crazy Train," "Mama, I'm Coming Home" and Black Sabbath's "Changes." All these musicians performed at Ozzy Osbourne's farewell performance Back to the Beginning in July, which happened only two weeks before the singer's death. It was later revealed that Osbourne's death was a result of a heart attack. Yungblud became close with Osbourne and his family leading up to his unexpected death, and after his viral performance of "Changes" at Back to the Beginning, Yungblud has since vowed to perform the Black Sabbath hit at all of his shows to honor Ozzy Osbourne. Yungblud's rendition of "Changes" at the VMAs was no less spectacular. However, the real showstopper came after "Changes" when Steven Tyler and Joe Perry surprised audiences and accompanied Yungblud with a legendary performance of "Mama, I'm Coming Home." Given Tyler's age and all the experience under his belt, it was shocking just how great he sounded. The same could be said about his performance at Back to the Beginning only few months prior. Furthermore, the fact Tyler and Aerosmith canceled their farewell tour back in 2024 as a result of Tyler suffering a vocal injury, it's amazing and also bittersweet to see Aerosmith's members performing so well again. It's just too…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 05:04
FTX EU Successor Backpack EU Launches Regulated Futures
Backpack EU, the owner of the former FTX EU, which was the European arm of the defunct FTX cryptocurrency exchange, is launching a regulated perpetual futures trading platform in Europe. According to reports, Backpack embarked on the latest move after settling with regulators in Cyprus and securing the MiFID II license. A new phase for Backpack EU It is worth noting that Backpack is registered with the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) with the company name Trek Labs Europe. In a recent announcement, the firm noted that it has fulfilled its promise and refunded former FTX EU customers who were victims of the Sam Bankman-Fried-run crypto exchange a few years ago. Related: FTX EU Fund Claims: Backpack Finally Opens Euro Withdrawals In the meantime, Backpack noted that launching the perpetual futures trading platform introduces a new era for the crypto exchange. According to the company's CEO, Armani Ferrante, Backpack has commenced its journey toward providing one of the first fully regulated crypto derivatives platforms in Europe. Backpack has closed the FTX chapter Backpack acquired FTX EU earlier this year and undertook the responsibility for distributing the crypto exchange's customer claims since May 2025. Upon settling with CySEC in June 2025, the regulator granted Trek Labs Europe the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II) license. The settlement involved Trek Labs Europe paying a total of 200,000 euros as a penalty for "possible violations" linked to FTX. Related: Backpack Acquires FTX EU, Crypto Derivatives Launch by Q1 2025 It is crucial to note that CySEC suspended the license it initially issued to FTX EU's Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF) in 2022, following…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 05:03
Major Fraud in a Cryptocurrency Project – Developers Cut Off All Communication and Fled
Developers from a project within the Solana ecosystem disappeared with a large amount of SOL. Continue Reading: Major Fraud in a Cryptocurrency Project – Developers Cut Off All Communication and Fled
Coinstats
2025/09/09 05:02
Massive 340 Million XRP Whale Buying Spree Signals Bottom as Corporate Treasuries Join Rally
Recent on-chain data shows large XRP holders aggressively buying into dips.
Coinstats
2025/09/09 05:01
Ethereum’s Stablecoin Supply Surges by $1 Billion Daily, Reaching $165 Billion
Key highlights: Ethereum's stablecoin supply reaches a record $165B, adding $5B in just one week. The network's market share increases to 57%, surpassing competitors. Tokenized gold and US Treasuries on Ethereum also see significant growth. The Ethereum network has reached a new all-time high in stablecoin supply at $165 billion, adding $5 billion in just one week. This means the network has effectively been adding nearly $1 billion in stablecoins every day. Since January 2024, the supply of stablecoins on Ethereum has more than doubled, according to Token Terminal. Data from Token Terminal reports a total supply of $165 billion, giving Ethereum a 57% share of the entire stablecoin market. Growth of stablecoins on the Ethereum blockchain. Source: Token Terminal Ethereum maintains a strong lead over competitors. Tron holds only 27%, and Solana trails with less than 4%. Tokenized gold and real-world assets surge Ethereum is also leading in tokenized gold, reaching a historic high of $2.4 billion, according to Token Terminal. The supply of tokenized gold has doubled since the start of 2025, and Ethereum dominates this space with a 77% market share, rising to 97% when including Polygon's Layer 2 solution. The supply of tokenized gold in the Ethereum network. Source: Token Terminal The network also controls over 70% of tokenized US Treasury bonds, the second-largest asset class after private lending to move on-chain. Corporate Accumulation Boosts Ethereum The growth of real-world asset (RWA) tokenization has fueled Ethereum's price, which climbed more than 200% since April, reaching just below $5,000 on August 24. Corporations have been active buyers, adding 2 million ETH to reserves over the last 30 days. Companies such as Bitmine Immersion Tech (BMNR), SharpLink Gaming (SBET), and The Ether Machine (ETHM) now hold a total of 4.71 million ETH, worth over $20.2 billion. Analyst Anthony…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 05:01
Solana Price Holds Firm Yet Market Buzz Builds Around Layer Brett Tipped For 4,000% Returns In 2025
Solana's price resilience around key support has traders closely watching its next move, but much of the buzz is shifting toward Layer Brett (LBRETT). With a thriving presale nearing $3 million and features that go beyond the typical memecoin mold, investors are tipping it as one of 2025's biggest breakout tokens, with some even predicting [...]
Blockonomi
2025/09/09 05:00
Fed Rate Cuts Incoming: Why Analysts Doubt Bitcoin’s Next Rally
Bitcoin (BTC) is trading tightly around $111,000 as markets await the Federal Reserve's September 17 policy decision, where a rate cut is widely expected. Despite weaker U.S. jobs data, which typically boosts risk assets, Bitcoin's price has struggled to break higher. Related Reading: Dogecoin Enters Accumulation Phase: What To Expect As Price Faces Resistance At […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/09 05:00
MYX Finance clears $2.5 resistance: Is a push toward $4 next?
A short-term range formation appeared to be established over the past 12 hours of trading, and a move past $4 would signal a breakout.
Coinstats
2025/09/09 05:00
Litecoin Foundation and AmericanFortress to launch privacy-focused wallet
Litecoin Foundation and AmericanFortress partnered to launch a new wallet with a focus on privacy. Summary Litecoin Foundation and AmericanFortress announced a new privacy-focused wallet The new wallet will let users hide balances and transactions Wallet uses MWEB technology, privacy aliases, and Ordinals Privacy continues to be a key concern for crypto holders. On Monday, September 8, the Litecoin Foundation and AmericanFortress announced the upcoming beta release of a new Litecoin-native (LIT) wallet focused on privac, crypto.news can exclusively report. The AmericanFortress Litecoin Wallet will enable users to stake and leverage layer-2 solutions while making privacy the default setting. David Schwartz, Project Director at the Litecoin Foundation, stated that the launch was "a milestone for privacy infrastructure, not just for Litecoin, but for the entire crypto ecosystem." He added that combining MWEB with FortressNames™ and advanced c-filtering "delivers a user experience that feels like the most intuitive traditional finance apps, but without sacrificing privacy at any layer." The wallet, set to launch in September, will integrate Litecoin's layer-2 MimbleWimble Extension Blocks to make transactions private. At the same time, the wallet uses C-filters that prevent IP-to-wallet deanonymization when wallets connect to public servers. New Litecoin wallet built for privacy Mehow Pospieszalski, CEO of AmericanFortress, stated that privacy is the core principle of the new wallet and not just an add-on. He also emphasized that the company wanted to create a wallet that is accessible and easy to use for those new to the ecosystem. "This wallet is portable, future-proof, and Litecoin-only by design," Mehow Pospieszalski, AmericanFortress. "It's optimised for everything the ecosystem is building — from Layer 2s to ordinals — and it delivers bulletproof privacy without compromising on speed, usability, or interoperability." The Litecoin network is not DeFi-enabled by design, and its DeFi total value locked is a modest…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 05:00
Felkapott hírek
Több
Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details
World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division
Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.
Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.
Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant