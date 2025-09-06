2025-09-09 Tuesday

Strategy (MSTR) Stock: Snubbed by S&P 500 as “Secret Committee” Blamed for Exclusion

TLDR Strategy (MSTR) was excluded from S&P 500 despite meeting all eligibility criteria, causing stock to drop 2.9% after hours Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas blamed a “secret committee” for the rejection decision Robinhood (HOOD) was surprisingly added to the S&P 500 instead, boosting its stock 7% after market close MSTR stock fell below $330 level, [...] The post Strategy (MSTR) Stock: Snubbed by S&P 500 as “Secret Committee” Blamed for Exclusion appeared first on CoinCentral.
Robinhood
HOOD$0.00002795+4.87%
Coincentral2025/09/06 22:49
Crypto Phishing Losses Escalate: $12.17M Stolen in August

The post Crypto Phishing Losses Escalate: $12.17M Stolen in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Crypto phishing losses reach $12.17M, impacting 15,230 victims. The losses in August increased by 72% from July. ETH remains a primary target for phishing attacks. ScamSniffer’s August 2025 report reveals a dramatic 72% increase in phishing losses, reaching $12.17 million, affecting 15,230 victims, predominantly targeting ETH-related assets. This surge emphasizes rising cybersecurity threats in crypto, heightening investor awareness and urging enhanced protective measures within digital asset markets. Crypto Phishing Losses Surge 72% from July The release of ScamSniffer’s August phishing report unveils a substantial rise in crypto phishing activities, with losses increasing by 72% compared to the previous month. Over 15,230 individuals fell victim to these scams. ScamSniffer, a known Web3 security firm, highlights ETH as a major target asset. They provide comprehensive data through their reports, emphasizing the frequent targeting of Ethereum in fraud schemes. This notable spike in phishing activities has not been directly linked to specific market events or funding activities. Despite the escalation in threats, ScamSniffer continues to monitor and disseminate updates, lacking any official statements from their executive team about the specific report amidst ongoing surveillance of phishing avenues. Market implications remain significant, with ScamSniffer’s findings prompting the community to enhance wallet protection measures. ScamSniffer, a Web3 anti-phishing security startup, reported, “The August 2025 phishing report indicates a troubling trend with $12.17M in losses affecting over 15,230 victims, primarily targeting ETH and ERC-20 tokens.” Ethereum Phishing Threats Persist Amid Price Fluctuations Did you know? Phishing attacks have evolved significantly, with scammers increasingly targeting high-value assets like ETH. As per CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) trades at $4,300.36, with a market cap of $519.08 billion. It holds a market dominance of 13.61%, and its circulating supply stands at 120.71 million. The 24-hour trading volume recently fell by 37.71% to $25.01 billion. Recent price fluctuations reveal a…
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009276-6.29%
Capverse
CAP$0.12588-13.45%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017471+6.49%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 22:45
US Ethereum ETFs Suffer a Major Setback – Will Price Follow?

The post US Ethereum ETFs Suffer a Major Setback – Will Price Follow? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On September 5, Ethereum-linked exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States saw a wave of redemptions, with investors pulling more than $444 million. The sell-off marked the second-largest outflow since the funds launched in July 2024. It signaled a sharp reversal in investor appetite for ETH exposure. Sponsored Sponsored ETH Funds Log Sharpest Weekly Decline Since Launch According to SoSo Value data, BlackRock’s ETHA led the withdrawals, shedding $307.68 million, which represents nearly 70% of the day’s total. Grayscale’s two funds followed with cumulative outflows of over $80 million, while Fidelity’s FETH shed $37.77 million. 21Shares’ CETH also posted $14.68 million in withdrawals. As a result, the September 5 redemptions extended a five-day run of capital exits that began on August 29. Sponsored Sponsored Over that period, Ethereum ETFs collectively lost more than $952 million, marking the nine funds’ largest weekly outflow since their launch. Ethereum ETFs Weekly Flows. Source: Trader T Market analysts pointed out that the outflows are a mix of profit-taking and caution in response to heightened price swings across crypto markets. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s derivatives market is also showing signs of stress, extending the pressure beyond ETFs. CryptoQuant analyst JA Maarturn said sellers in ETH futures outweighed buyers by $570 million, pushing net taker volume sharply toward the sell side. Historically, such heavy selling often emerges near local market tops, reinforcing the view that traders are hedging against further downside. Sponsored Sponsored ETH Futures Under Pressure 🧨 Net Taker Volume is heavily skewed: sellers are hitting the bid with $570M more than buyers. Historically, this level of aggressive selling has appeared near local tops. pic.twitter.com/4yqqztiRcj — Maartunn (@JA_Maartun) September 6, 2025 However, Ethereum’s long-term narrative remains intact among its strongest advocates despite the short-term turbulence. Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin recently reiterated that ETH’s potential extends far beyond…
NEAR
NEAR$2.605+4.61%
Taker Protocol
TAKER$0.01256-4.26%
Threshold
T$0.0162+0.12%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 22:42
Opendoor (OPEN) Stock: Jobs Data Drives Fresh Rally After Leadership Shakeup. Here’s Why

TLDR Opendoor stock jumped 8.9% Friday, riding momentum from weak August jobs report showing only 22,000 jobs added Federal Reserve rate cut odds increased after disappointing jobs data, benefiting rate-sensitive real estate stocks Interim CEO Shrisha Radhakrishna purchased shares, first insider buying since 2021 leadership changes Stock has gained 306% year-to-date despite analyst skepticism and [...] The post Opendoor (OPEN) Stock: Jobs Data Drives Fresh Rally After Leadership Shakeup. Here’s Why appeared first on CoinCentral.
RealLink
REAL$0.06072-0.19%
SphereX
HERE$0.000189-3.07%
OpenLedger
OPEN$1.38227+360.75%
Coincentral2025/09/06 22:42
Polygon DevRel Accuses Trump-Linked WLFI of Stealing Funds

The post Polygon DevRel Accuses Trump-Linked WLFI of Stealing Funds appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a crypto project linked to the Trump family, is under fire for freezing hundreds of investor wallets. The move has sparked debate over fairness, trust, and how crypto projects balance security with investor rights. Developer Alleges Funds Unlawfully Frozen Bruno Skvorc, a devrel at Polygon, has accused WLFI of stealing his …
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.545+0.65%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2044-11.47%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004879+3.41%
CoinPedia2025/09/06 22:42
Cardano Sentiment Stays Mixed While Traders Bet on Layer Brett for a 50x Run

The crypto market never sleeps, and right now the spotlight is split between old giants and hungry newcomers. Cardano is showing mixed signals, but a new contender, Layer Brett, is building momentum fast. With its crypto presale already raising more than $2.8 million, LBRETT is priced at just $0.0055, and analysts are whispering about a [...] The post Cardano Sentiment Stays Mixed While Traders Bet on Layer Brett for a 50x Run appeared first on Blockonomi.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10146+0.25%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5308+1.72%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0002223+1.87%
Blockonomi2025/09/06 22:37
‘Excited to see Codex’ – Vitalik Buterin backs Ethereum’s new L2

The post ‘Excited to see Codex’ – Vitalik Buterin backs Ethereum’s new L2 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Is Codex enough to revive interest in Ethereum L2s as the best option for running well-optimized stablecoin chains? Experts remain divided on this.  Ethereum [ETH] Co-Founder, Vitalik Buterin, has publicly endorsed Codex, a stablecoin payments-first focused L2. Buterin added that the segment is a ‘large-scale value’ and Codex’s positioning is impressive.  “Excited to see Codex joining the arena as an L2 and thinking explicitly about synergy between itself and Ethereum L1 from day one.” Source: X The move was noteworthy, especially on the back of Stripe’s Tempo announcement, a similar but L1 payment chain. Stripe said that L2s and current networks can’t handle its growing stablecoin traction, sparking a huge debate across Crypto Twitter.  And Ethereum L2s were at the receiving end of all the negative criticism. So, will Ethereum win back the narrative with Codex? Well, the answer depends on who you ask.  Too early to pick winners? To most experts, one thing is certain: the stablecoin wars will get messier in the mid-term. However, in the near term, it may be too early to pick a winner, according to one camp. Fundstrat’s CIO, Tom Lee, is on this camp. He echoed a post by Christian Catalini, Lightspark founder and Co-founder of the defunct Facebook-incubated Libra crypto project.  Combining his insights from how regulators killed the Libra, a Tempo-like system at that time, Catalini said,  “If corporate chains like Tempo and Arc succeed, it will mean the crypto experiment was not a revolution, but a failed coup. The backend technology would be different, yes, but the market structure would be eerily familiar.” Catalini added that the central authority on the project will be a chokepoint that governments can leverage.  Interestingly, Tempo will be permissioned (private) in its early phase before transitioning to a fully permissionless (public) network.…
NEAR
NEAR$2.605+4.61%
Threshold
T$0.0162+0.12%
Camp Network
CAMP$0.05196-8.66%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 22:35
Bitcoin, XRP, and LTC Price Research: Using Hashj to Analyze Cloud Mining, Easily Earn $15,878 a Day, Profitable for All Cryptocurrency Holders

Bitcoin, XRP, and Litecoin drive crypto trends, while Hashj cloud mining offers low-cost contracts, daily rewards, and easy entry for all investors.
XRP
XRP$2.9398+1.82%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08486+3.94%
Litecoin
LTC$111.74-2.55%
Blockchainreporter2025/09/06 22:35
Cloud Mining in 2025: An Accessible, Profitable Way to Earn Cryptocurrencies

The post Cloud Mining in 2025: An Accessible, Profitable Way to Earn Cryptocurrencies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the demand for passive income in the cryptocurrency space grows stronger in 2025, more users are turning to cloud mining as a practical solution. GBC Mining, a globally trusted platform, is making it easier than ever to earn daily crypto rewards without purchasing or managing mining hardware. With fully remote mining operations, automated payouts, zero setup fees, and powerful mining machines hosted in professional data centers, GBC Mining offers an ideal entry point for beginners and a reliable income stream for advanced investors. Accessible via https://gbcmining.com, this platform gives everyone the ability to mine Bitcoin using industrial-grade tools with just a few clicks—no technical skills required. How GBC Mining Works GBC Mining provides users with instant access to top-tier mining infrastructure. Once a user creates an account and selects a mining plan, the system automatically begins mining on their behalf. GBC monitors and maintains all hardware, while users receive predictable daily payouts based on their chosen contracts. At the end of each contract, the full principal is returned, and users can either withdraw their earnings or reinvest in a new plan to compound profits. How to Get Started Register for free at https://gbcmining.com. Activate a plan — choose from a free trial or premium contract. Start mining instantly — payouts will be credited every 24 hours. Withdraw or reinvest profits — flexible, fast, and secure. Whether you’re testing the waters or diving into advanced contracts, GBC Mining removes the complexity and delivers consistent results. GBC Mining Plans Here’s a detailed breakdown of current mining plans available in 2025: Mining Machine Price Duration (Days) Daily Profit Total Profit Antminer S19 Free 1 $1.20 $1.20 Whatsminer M30S++ $100 2 $1.20 $2.40 Antminer S19K Pro $400 3 $6.00 $18.00 Antminer T21 $1,000 5 $17.00 $85.00 Whatsminer M60S $1,500 7 $30.00 $210.00 Avalon…
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05162-4.88%
GET
GET$0.008575-0.66%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10146+0.25%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 22:33
MARA Holdings (MARA) Stock: Mining Giant’s Bitcoin Reserves Surge To $5.9 Billion

TLDR MARA Holdings increased its bitcoin treasury to 52,477 BTC worth $5.9 billion, making it the second-largest public bitcoin holder after MicroStrategy The company mined 705 BTC in August despite bitcoin’s 6.5% price decline during the month MARA maintains its “full HODL” strategy, retaining all mined bitcoin and making strategic acquisitions during price dips The [...] The post MARA Holdings (MARA) Stock: Mining Giant’s Bitcoin Reserves Surge To $5.9 Billion appeared first on CoinCentral.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,271.65+0.05%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000076+4.10%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06491-0.19%
Coincentral2025/09/06 22:32
