The Best Crypto to Buy for 2025 Retirement Planning – Bitcoin, Ethereum and One Newcomer
While stocks, bonds, and real estate have historically been the main focus of retirement planning, digital assets are starting to […] The post The Best Crypto to Buy for 2025 Retirement Planning – Bitcoin, Ethereum and One Newcomer appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/06 23:00
Best Cryptos to Buy Now: Why BlockDAG Leads the Pack in 2025
Looking for the best cryptos to buy now? Discover why BlockDAG is dominating presales, alongside insights on Solana, Litecoin, and Aptos as top market contenders in 2025.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/06 23:00
Belarus President Pushes Transparent Rules to Attract Crypto Investors
The post Belarus President Pushes Transparent Rules to Attract Crypto Investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko urged regulators to finalize long-delayed rules for cryptocurrencies and digital tokens, according to remarks reported by state news agency BelTA on Sept. 5. BelTA quoted Lukashenko as saying his 2023 instructions to craft comprehensive regulation had yet to produce approved documents. He called for “transparent rules of the game” and new oversight mechanisms, arguing that Belarus needs to keep up with global crypto adoption while safeguarding investors and financial stability. Citing a report from the State Control Committee, Lukashenko said an inspection of crypto platforms revealed violations in transaction records. He added, according to BelTA, that in about half of the cases funds transferred abroad by Belarusian investors did not return, a situation he described as unacceptable. While the report did not give details, this likely referred to situations where investors used foreign crypto platforms and were unable to withdraw their money back to Belarus, either because of regulatory gaps, platform failures or capital outflows that were never repatriated. The president also noted that technology is advancing faster than legislation, creating pressure for new branches of law. He instructed regulators and the Hi-Tech Park — the special economic zone that oversees much of Belarus’ digital economy — to split responsibilities and use their expertise to draft rules that would reassure businesses at home and abroad they could “work calmly in our digital haven.” Lukashenko’s latest comments come just months after he publicly considered another way to expand Belarus’ role in crypto. On March 5, CoinDesk reported that he raised the possibility of harnessing the country’s excess electricity for digital asset mining. “Look at this mining. More and more people are turning to me. If it is profitable for us, let’s do it,” he told his newly appointed energy minister, according to BelTA at the time. Back…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 22:59
Germany unveils Nvidia supercomputer, says Europe is closing AI gap with US and China
The post Germany unveils Nvidia supercomputer, says Europe is closing AI gap with US and China appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Germany has deployed what it says is Europe’s most powerful AI machine to date, as Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday oversaw the activation of a new Nvidia-powered supercomputer, called Jupiter, at the Juelich research center in western Germany, according to Reuters. The system, built with support from French IT firm Atos and German company ParTec, now ranks as the fourth-fastest supercomputer in the world. It’s also the first in Europe to reach Exascale class, capable of performing one quintillion operations per second, or about the combined processing strength of 10 million laptops. Friedrich called the machine a “historic European pioneering project” and said it is Europe’s way of responding to the United States and China, both of which lead in the push toward an AI-driven economy. “We in Germany and in Europe have all the opportunities to catch up and then to hold our own,” he said at the launch. Jupiter is designed for use in scientific fields like biotechnology and climate research, areas where supercomputing is essential for running simulations, building models, and processing massive datasets. But the installation is also seen as a political signal. European institutions are trying to reduce dependence on foreign-controlled digital infrastructure and chips, especially from US tech giants and Chinese manufacturers. Officials say Jupiter should stay accessible to firms and researchers Ralf Wintergerst, who leads Germany’s digital business association Bitkom, said the new machine will push Germany to the front of the global high-performance computing field and help expand the country’s AI capabilities. He urged that Jupiter be made easily accessible for use. “Access to it should be made as unbureaucratic as possible for start-ups and established companies,” Ralf said on Friday. The European Union has lagged behind in developing the kind of hardware needed to support large-scale AI development. While engineers in…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 22:58
London City Lionesses Suffer Crushing Defeat To Arsenal On WSL Debut
The post London City Lionesses Suffer Crushing Defeat To Arsenal On WSL Debut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 06: Chloe Kelly of Arsenal celebrates scoring her team’s second goal during the Barclays Women’s Super League match between Arsenal and London City Lionesses at Emirates Stadium on September 06, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images) Arsenal FC via Getty Images In their first-ever match in the top flight of the English women’s game, London City Lionesses lost 4-1 to the European champions Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. After deservedly taking an early lead, they were undone by a moment of genius by Olivia Smith, the women’s game first one million pound player. Smith’s stunning long-range equaliser shifted the momentum of the game in favor of Arsenal. It was no surprise when England’s heroines from the UEFA Women’s Euro final – Alessia Russo and Chloe Kelly – combined to give them a first-half lead. Thereafter, Arsenal’s strength from the bench made the difference. Substitutes Beth Mead, Stina Blackstenius and Frida Maanum combined to score two late goals. Mead providing two assists for Blackstenius, and then Maanum, to give the final scoreline a flattering gloss. Nonetheless, London City Lionesses emerged with considerable credit from their first game at this level. Unlike many visiting teams to the Emirates Stadium, they started on the front foot, pressing high and spraying the ball confidently. After a quarter of an hour, captain Kosovare Asllani won and converted a penalty kick. She had also scored their first goal of the previous season in the second tier and having not played in the Women’s Super League since 2017, it was her first goal in the English top flight for 3026 days. LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 06: Kosovare Asllani of London City Lionesses celebrates scoring her team’s first goal from the penalty spot during the Barclays Women’s Super…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 22:55
Cardano News Today: Why ADA Whales Are Backing This New Altcoin With 40x Growth Potential
Cardano holds steady near $0.81 with DeFi and ETF catalysts, but whales are backing Rollblock, a live GameFi platform with 55K users, $15M wagers, $11.5M raised, and 40x upside at $0.068.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/06 22:55
From Just $0.01 to a Projected $3—Ozak AI Is Emerging as the Best Low-Cap Bet in Crypto
The post From Just $0.01 to a Projected $3—Ozak AI Is Emerging as the Best Low-Cap Bet in Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ozak AI is fast turning into one of the most talked-about names in the crypto market, and for good reason. Currently priced at simply $0.01 in its presale, the project has already raised more than $2.6 million, proving that investor urge for demand for AI-powered blockchain solutions is more potent than ever. What makes Ozak AI particularly attractive is its formidable price goal, with analysts predicting it may surge to as high as $3 in the long term, representing a mouthwatering 300x benefit for individuals who steadily acquire tokens early. Why Ozak AI Stands Out The project’s attraction is rooted in its fusion of artificial intelligence and decentralized finance, two of the hottest developments in the digital space. Ozak AI is constructing a predictive space wherein customers can get right of entry to advanced AI sellers for crypto, together with real-time statistics analytics through its Ozak Stream Network. This makes it more than just a speculative asset—it’s a platform with sensible, revenue-generating use instances. Beyond its product services, Ozak AI has made great strides in constructing credibility. It has already undergone both an inner audit and a Certik audit, reinforcing investor agreement. Its listing on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko further boosts transparency and visibility, giving the project an international reputation even earlier than its reliable exchange release. The Power of a Low-Cap Presale What makes Ozak AI one of the most compelling opportunities in 2025 is its low market capitalization during presale. At just $0.01 per token, investors are getting in at ground-floor pricing, with the potential for life-changing returns if the token hits its projected $3 target. Low-cap presale projects have historically delivered the biggest multipliers in crypto, and Ozak AI’s combination of strong fundamentals and market hype puts it in a league of its own. The presalemomentum reflects this…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 22:52
XRP ETF Decision Nears | MAGACOIN FINANCE Raises $1M in First Presale Week
The post XRP ETF Decision Nears | MAGACOIN FINANCE Raises $1M in First Presale Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the long-anticipated XRP ETF ruling nearing, the crypto market has reached a critical moment. Analysts are of the view that the approval could unleash billions in inflows for XRP. MAGACOIN FINANCE presale also is in the limelight after it surpassed $1 million in 5 days, definitely showing good retail and whale demand. XRP ETF Decision and Market Outlook In the weeks ahead, the U.S. SEC is set to announce decisions on several altcoin ETFs. Attention has already turned towards XRP as the frontrunner. If approved, XRP could be classified as an institutional-grade asset similar to Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. XRP price forecast models are linked to ETF (exchange-traded fund) inflows. Experts believe XRP crypto may rally due to strong XRP institutional adoption and ETF inflows etc The outlook of XRP has improved due to the recent clarities regarding the legal perspective. An ETF approval would be an added credibility to investors seeking regulated XRP exposure. MAGACOIN FINANCE Hits $1M in Presale Despite the scorching popularity of XRP, it pales in comparison to the new hot topic, MAGACOIN FINANCE being the latest altcoin to reach a $1M. Surpassing this milestone in just five days shows significant early momentum. The audited contract, transparent governance and strong local community participation invested in the project make it one of the high-ROI altcoins to watch. Experts are comparing MAGACOIN FINANCE to the early days of meme coins and utility tokens which later on gave exponential returns. With its cultural branding and use of Ethereum infrastructure, the new crypto project has breakout potential. Best Altcoins to Watch in 2025 Choosing a high-growth presale over a blue-chip coin like XRP could be a very smart decision. As ETF decisions are set to transform institutional flows. Moreover, presales like MAGACOIN FINANCE are outperforming their targets. Therefore, analysts…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 22:51
Opinion: Bitcoin is now the “hardest currency” and could completely destroy all asset classes
PANews reported on September 6th that Joe Burnett, head of strategy at Bitcoin treasury firm Semler Scientific, wrote on the X platform that the market is currently at the end of what Ray Dalio calls a long-term debt cycle, meaning stocks are being bid up to extreme valuations, real estate is being bid up to extreme valuations, and fixed income products are also at extreme valuations. The ultimate result of a long-term debt cycle is the devaluation of fiat currencies. The only way out is hard currency. Gold was the hardest currency in the past, and Bitcoin is the hardest currency today. Bitcoin has the potential to completely destroy all asset classes.
PANews
2025/09/06 22:50
Best Crypto Under $1: Nexchain in Investor Spotlight As it Hits $10M in Presale Raise & New Developments
Nexchain emerges as the best crypto presale to buy right now, hitting $10M raised. Explore why this AI-powered presale crypto stands out among 2025’s top cryptocurrency presales under $1.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/06 22:50
