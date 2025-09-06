Why was Michael Saylor’s Strategy snubbed by a S&P 500 secret committee?

Michael Saylor's Strategy missed out on inclusion in the S&P 500 this Friday, sending MSTR tumbling almost 3% despite meeting every published criterion. Unexpectedly, commission-free trading app Robinhood was included, sending its stock soaring by 7%, and exposing how discretionary and secretive the selection process really is. The SPX is run by a 'secret committee' The S&P 500 is often seen as the gold standard of U.S. corporate prestige, a club that companies fight hard to join. Strategy comfortably checked all the boxes: strong market cap, liquidity, and four consecutive quarters of positive earnings. Many investors expected the company's Bitcoin-heavy balance sheet (now over 636,000 BTC) would finally land it a coveted spot. But as Boomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas pointed out on X, meeting the criteria isn't enough: "Why wasn't $MSTR allowed into the S&P 500 Index despite meeting all the criteria? Because the 'Committee' said no. You have to realize SPX is essentially an active fund run by a secret committee." This "Committee" is not public. Its members are senior analysts from S&P Dow Jones Indices, but their identities are withheld to avoid lobbying and outside influence. The reality is that even after meeting strict metrics, final entry is a matter of human discretion, not a rules-based process. The Bitcoin Therapist said it best: "Reminder that a company that literally sells a shitcoin called 'Fartcoin' with a treasury of 11,776 BTC was included in the S&P 500 but Strategy, a Bitcoin only company with a treasury of 636,505 BTC and the largest fixed income IPOs of the year was not included." Strategy is the largest corporate Bitcoin holder and has become a proxy for BTC exposure on U.S. financial markets. Its omission has sparked frustration among crypto advocates and traditional investors alike, who believe old-guard prejudice is still…