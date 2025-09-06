2025-09-09 Tuesday

Skybridge Capital founder: It took eight years to make his first Bitcoin investment

PANews reported on September 6th that SkyBridge Capital founder and CEO Anthony Scaramucci shared his journey from cryptocurrency skeptic to advocate during a social media Q&A session. He stated that although he had been exposed to Bitcoin as early as 2012, it took him eight years to make his first investment because he initially didn't understand it and was very skeptical. However, after truly understanding blockchain and Bitcoin, he realized it was a tremendous technological breakthrough. Anthony Scaramucci added that 90% of people would be inclined to Bitcoin if they "did a little research."
PANews2025/09/06 23:05
Senate Nears Vote on Key Crypto Bill Amid Efforts for Bipartisan Support

TLDR Senate updates crypto market structure bill to clarify treatment of tokenized securities. Senate Banking and Agriculture Committees expected to vote on bill portions in October. The Senate’s crypto bill aims for bipartisan support to secure passage before year-end. Lummis confident that the crypto market structure bill will reach the president this year. The U.S. [...] The post Senate Nears Vote on Key Crypto Bill Amid Efforts for Bipartisan Support appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/06 23:05
Courts block immigration and education orders as Trump turns to executive power

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Friday night that Democrats will “force votes” in the next few weeks to reverse President Donald Trump’s import tariffs, arguing the measures are hurting American workers. He pointed directly to the latest job report, which showed unemployment climbing and job growth slowing, and blamed Trump’s trade agenda for making […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 23:05
Michael Saylor Spotlights Strategy’s Performance Following S&P 500 Snub

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/06 23:03
Why was Michael Saylor’s Strategy snubbed by a S&P 500 secret committee?

The post Why was Michael Saylor’s Strategy snubbed by a S&P 500 secret committee? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor’s Strategy missed out on inclusion in the S&P 500 this Friday, sending MSTR tumbling almost 3% despite meeting every published criterion. Unexpectedly, commission-free trading app Robinhood was included, sending its stock soaring by 7%, and exposing how discretionary and secretive the selection process really is. The SPX is run by a ‘secret committee’ The S&P 500 is often seen as the gold standard of U.S. corporate prestige, a club that companies fight hard to join. Strategy comfortably checked all the boxes: strong market cap, liquidity, and four consecutive quarters of positive earnings. Many investors expected the company’s Bitcoin-heavy balance sheet (now over 636,000 BTC) would finally land it a coveted spot. But as Boomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas pointed out on X, meeting the criteria isn’t enough: “Why wasn’t $MSTR allowed into the S&P 500 Index despite meeting all the criteria? Because the ‘Committee’ said no. You have to realize SPX is essentially an active fund run by a secret committee.” This “Committee” is not public. Its members are senior analysts from S&P Dow Jones Indices, but their identities are withheld to avoid lobbying and outside influence. The reality is that even after meeting strict metrics, final entry is a matter of human discretion, not a rules-based process. The Bitcoin Therapist said it best: “Reminder that a company that literally sells a shitcoin called ‘Fartcoin’ with a treasury of 11,776 BTC was included in the S&P 500 but Strategy, a Bitcoin only company with a treasury of 636,505 BTC and the largest fixed income IPOs of the year was not included.” Strategy is the largest corporate Bitcoin holder and has become a proxy for BTC exposure on U.S. financial markets. Its omission has sparked frustration among crypto advocates and traditional investors alike, who believe old-guard prejudice is still…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 23:03
TON Price Targets 50% Breakout After $250M Buyback and $100M Treasury Push

$250 million buyback plan and $100 million treasury push bring heavy speculation on TON. Analyst Ali Martinez eyes a 50% breakout potential, yet repeated rejections near $3.40 show strong supply pressure. Toncoin (TON) is now under sharp focus with two fresh catalysts shaping its near-term outlook. A $250 million buyback initiative and a $100 million [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/06 23:03
Tether Seeks to Invest in Gold Supply Chain: Report

The post Tether Seeks to Invest in Gold Supply Chain: Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoin issuer Tether, the creator of USDt (USDT), has begun discussions with mining and investment groups about deploying capital across the gold supply chain, according to the Financial Times. The move would further diversify Tether’s portfolio risk. According to the report, Tether has been exploring deploying capital across several sectors in the gold business, including gold mining, refining, trading and royalty companies. The company has accumulated $8.7 billion worth of physical gold, which is stored in a vault in Zurich, Switzerland. The reserves back Tether Gold (XAUT), the firm’s gold-pegged stablecoin with a market capitalization of about $1.4 billion. Tether’s push into gold broadens is risk profile. Of its $162 billion in reserves, about $130 billion, or 80%, is held in cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits, including $127 billion in direct and indirect US Treasury exposure. The company reported $5.7 billion in net profit in the first half of 2025, according to a June audit report. Year-to-date, the price per ounce of gold has risen to about $3,600 at time of writing, representing a 36.5% surge in 2025, data by APMEX shows. Gold spot price YTD. Source: APMEX Cointelegraph reached out to Tether for comment but had not received receive a response at time of publication. Tether has waded into the commodities market before. In October 2024, the company considered lending some of its profit to commodity traders. In November 2024, Tether expanded into oil trading through a $45 million financed crude oil transaction. On Friday, Tether increased its stake in Canadian gold royalty company Elemental with a $100 million share purchase, Bloomberg reported Friday. The stablecoin issuer already owns 37.8% of the company, which acquires revenue streams from gold mining operations. Magazine: Legal Panel: Crypto wanted to overthrow banks, now it’s becoming them in stablecoin fight Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/tether-invest-across-gold-supply-chain-report?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 23:02
Kan de Solana koers boven de $200 steun blijven? Analisten zijn verdeeld

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Solana bewoog deze week sterk rond de prijszones tussen $200 en $206. Na een snelle daling vanaf ongeveer $212 vond de Solana koers steun in de vraagzone rond $200. Vanaf dat niveau kwam een duidelijke opleving richting $205, waar opnieuw weerstand zichtbaar werd. De vraag is nu of de Solana koers dit niveau kan doorbreken of dat de prijs weer zakt tot onder $200. Solana koers stuitert op $200 vraagzone Het prijsgebied tussen $200 en $204 fungeerde opnieuw als steun. Een bounce vanuit dit bereik bracht de koers kort boven $206. Daarmee werd een weerstandsniveau doorbroken dat eerder meerdere keren standhield. Kort daarna werd $205 opnieuw getest, maar een overtuigende uitbraak bleef uit. Crypto analist Batman gaf aan dat de beweging vrijwel exact overeenkwam met zijn verwachtingen. Hij deelde een korte trade setup waarbij een target rond $208 tegenover een stoploss net onder $200 stond. Op weekbasis noteerde Solana een verlies van ongeveer 2%. De daling ten opzichte van de dag ervoor bedroeg rond 1%. Boom! $SOL just followed my roadmap perfectly. It’s about as clean as it gets. Let’s send it higher. I’ll keep sharing more lower timeframe setups like this, so stay tuned. https://t.co/hDvbTS1F33 pic.twitter.com/aSW2NoZj2z — BATMAN ⚡ (@CryptosBatman) September 5, 2025 Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, en tegelijkertijd blijft BlackRock volop crypto kopen, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die… Continue reading Kan de Solana koers boven de $200 steun blijven? Analisten zijn verdeeld document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Belangrijke weerstand blijft standhouden Het niveau van $205 is niet nieuw. Sinds eind 2021 heeft de koers dit punt herhaaldelijk getest, maar zonder langdurige doorbraak. Analist Altcoin Sherpa wees erop dat dit prijsgebied al jaren een sterke barrière vormt. Hij gaf aan dat hij extra tokens wil kopen als de prijs terugzakt richting $200 of zelfs $180. Tegelijkertijd ziet hij op middellange termijn ruimte voor hogere niveaus. De exacte timing van zo’n beweging blijft volgens hem onduidelijk. $SOL this $205 region has been an hard to break for years. Although I believe that SOL trades higher in the next 1-2 months than today, the timing of this is hard. DAT are still buying this one, though. My plan is just to buy from $200 all the way down to $180 if it comes. pic.twitter.com/hfwAhvm3rG — Altcoin Sherpa (@AltcoinSherpa) September 4, 2025 Andere analisten zijn voorzichtiger. XO omschreef de huidige prijsactie als range-bound. Dit betekent dat de koers zich volgens hem binnen vaste grenzen beweegt en pas bij een duidelijke uitbraak een nieuwe trend kan ontstaan. Tot die tijd verwacht hij dat de koers vaker terugvalt naar het midden van de huidige bandbreedte. $SOL If it looks like a range, trades like a range then it probably is a _____ Solana has been my most-traded alt, with rotations and inflection points playing out cleanly. I’m treating this as responsive price action once again, until proven otherwise and positioned for… pic.twitter.com/NrrS75q8GF — XO (@Trader_XO) September 4, 2025 Lange termijn indicatoren blijven positief De 200-weekse exponential moving average (EMA) bevindt zich momenteel rond $113. Omdat de Solana koers daar ruim boven staat, wijst dit op een structureel opwaartse trend. Deze indicator vergelijkt de gemiddelde slotkoersen van de afgelopen 200 weken en geeft vaak een duidelijk beeld van de onderliggende richting. Dat de koers zo ver erboven ligt, benadrukt dat bulls nog steeds de overhand hebben. Naast technische factoren speelt ook instroom van institutioneel kapitaal een rol. DeFi Development Corp maakte bekend dat het bedrijf 196.141 SOL tokens kocht tegen een gemiddelde prijs van $202,76. De waarde van deze transactie bedroeg bijna $40 miljoen. Met deze aankoop stijgt hun totale bezit naar 2 miljoen tokens. Het bedrijf gaf verder aan de aangekochte tokens te willen staken. Dat betekent dat zij de tokens vastzetten in het netwerk om yield te verdienen. Hierdoor wordt de liquiditeit op de markt kleiner, wat op termijn invloed kan hebben op de prijsdynamiek. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Kan de Solana koers boven de $200 steun blijven? Analisten zijn verdeeld is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/09/06 23:01
Linea: Everything You Need to Know About the Ethereum Layer-2 Network Airdrop and Token

The Linea Association will drop the LINEA token, the native token of the Ethereum layer-2 network, on September 10. Here’s the full rundown.
Coinstats2025/09/06 23:01
Best AI Stocks To Buy Now According To Top Analysts

TLDR Dell Technologies (DELL) delivered record Q2 revenue of $29.8 billion, up 19% year-over-year, beating analyst expectations The company raised full-year revenue guidance to 12% growth and increased earnings outlook to 17% growth for fiscal 2026 Dell’s AI server business generated $8.2 billion in quarterly revenue with an $11.7 billion order backlog pointing to continued [...] The post Best AI Stocks To Buy Now According To Top Analysts appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/06 23:00
