September 50 BPS Fed Rate Cut Odds Climb Ahead of CPI, PPI Data
Read the full article at coingape.com.
COM
$0.017474
+6.51%
Coinstats
2025/09/06 23:16
Deflation, Inflation and Cryptocurrencies
Inflation, deflation affect crypto in the same way as they do fiat currencies. Efficient token burn mechanism or a cap on maximum supply keep supply in check.
CAP
$0.12588
-13.45%
TOKEN
$0.01298
+1.32%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/06 23:15
Részesedés
Bitcoin Options Market Leans 59% to Calls as Traders Eye $140K Strikes
The post Bitcoin Options Market Leans 59% to Calls as Traders Eye $140K Strikes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin derivatives data still shows heavy activity across futures and options markets with shifting open interest and positioning. Heavy Futures Trading While $110K Emerges as Max Pain Level for Bitcoin Options Bitcoin traded at $110,894 on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, down 1.8% in the past 24 hours, with an intraday range between $110,339 and $113,142. […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-options-market-leans-59-to-calls-as-traders-eye-140k-strikes/
COM
$0.017474
+6.51%
PAIN
$1.3944
+4.14%
OPEN
$1.39755
+365.85%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 23:14
Shiba or pepeto: Which Meme Coin Is the Best Crypto to Buy Before the Bull Run
Which crypto meme coin has the chance to lead the 2025 bull run, Shiba Inu or Pepeto? All details below.
SHIBA
$0.000000000524
-10.12%
BULL
$0.002304
+7.76%
MEME
$0.002569
-2.17%
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/06 23:14
Japanese Bank Says Fed Poised for September Rate Cut, Possibly 50bp
The post Japanese Bank Says Fed Poised for September Rate Cut, Possibly 50bp appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins Japan’s Mizuho Bank says the latest U.S. labor report has left the Federal Reserve with little choice but to begin cutting interest rates in September. August’s nonfarm payrolls showed sharp cooling across the board: hiring slowed, work hours shortened, and wage growth slid to levels not seen since the pandemic. Mizuho’s analysts argue this confirms that the Fed’s belief in a resilient labor market was too optimistic. September Cut All but Certain With the Fed’s September meeting looming, Mizuho believes a 25 basis point reduction is now the minimum outcome. If upcoming inflation data undershoots expectations, the bank sees a 50 basis point cut as the more likely scenario. The bank added that the Fed’s track record on inflation forecasting has consistently fallen short, while its longer-term jobless rate targets—such as its 2026 outlook—no longer look credible. Mizuho expects a prolonged easing cycle that will lower rates to about 3% by March 2026, a level it calls “neutral.” If a new Fed chair pushes for even stronger stimulus, rates could fall toward 2%, the bank suggested. Risk of Reversal Still, Mizuho flagged one key risk: if inflation flares up again, the Fed could be forced to reverse course and withdraw at least part of its stimulus by 2027. For investors, the report suggests a shift from debating whether the Fed will cut rates to how aggressively and how fast it will move. With growth slowing and inflation forecasts proving unreliable, Mizuho sees the central bank under pressure to act decisively. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author…
U
$0.01005
-11.14%
MORE
$0.10149
+0.68%
MOVE
$0.1242
+3.67%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 23:13
Rome — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop
Rome is a project within the Solana ecosystem that enables deploying EVM dApps using Solana’s consensus. The team has raised $9 million in funding from Hack VC, HashKey Capital, Robot Ventures, P2 Ventures, and others. In this guide, we’ll go over the activities worth doing in the testnet with a focus on a potential airdrop. Сообщение Rome — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
GO
$0.00013
-62.85%
LL
$0.01145
-2.55%
VC
$0.00329
-0.30%
Incrypted
2025/09/06 23:13
WLFI Blacklists 272 Wallets: A Look Inside the Safeguards, What You Need To Know
The post WLFI Blacklists 272 Wallets: A Look Inside the Safeguards, What You Need To Know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. World Liberty Financial (WLFI) has confirmed that 272 wallets were recently blacklisted. While this sounds alarming, the team stresses it’s a protective measure, not a restriction on regular users. WLFI only triggers blacklist or pause functions when there’s a clear fraud or security risk. Why 272 Wallets Were Flagged The blacklist spans only a tiny fraction of WLFI’s total holders. Still, the breakdown offers insight into how threats unfold in real time: 215 wallets (≈79.0%) tied to a phishing attack. 50 wallets (≈18.4%) linked to compromised access. 5 wallets (≈1.8%) flagged for high risk. 1 wallet (≈0.4%), belonging to Justin Sun, suspected of misappropriating funds from other holders. This action shows WLFI’s unique balance between decentralization and user protection. The project is not aiming to control behavior but to block damage before it spreads. We’ve heard community concerns about recent wallet blacklists. Transparency first: WLFI only intervenes to protect users, never to silence normal activity. — WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) September 5, 2025 Blacklist and Pause: Why These Functions Exist Decentralized contracts usually leave communities exposed during emergencies. WLFI takes a different approach by embedding blacklist and pause functions into its contract. Blacklist Function: Freezes compromised wallets to stop fund drainage. Pause Function: Temporarily halts transactions in extreme events like exploits or technical failures. WLFI emphasizes these are last-resort safety tools, not everyday controls. Their purpose is protection, ensuring the ecosystem can respond to real-world risks without long-term centralization. How WLFI Detects and Responds to Threats WLFI runs a layered monitoring system to keep its network safe. Each tool brings a different angle: TRM Labs, Provides real-time blockchain forensics, scoring wallets for risk and sanctions exposure. Sumsub, Rescreens KYC data to ensure early participants aren’t linked to sanctioned or fraudulent activity. On-Chain Analytics, Flags unusual trading or transfer patterns. Community Reports, Direct…
STOP
$0.14575
-0.99%
T
$0.01623
+0.30%
REAL
$0.06078
-0.08%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 23:10
Best Crypto to Buy Now: Shiba Inu Price Prediction vs Pepeto Presale in 2025
Meme coins are once again at the center of attention as the 2025 bull run takes shape. All deatils below.
SHIBA
$0.000000000524
-10.12%
BULL
$0.002304
+7.76%
MEME
$0.002569
-2.17%
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/06 23:09
Ozak AI Price Prediction Points to $1 Target While Bitcoin Eyes $200K and Solana $500
Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
AI
$0.1464
+16.00%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/06 23:08
Best Crypto to Buy for 2025 Retirement Planning
The post Best Crypto to Buy for 2025 Retirement Planning appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Bitcoin, Ethereum, and a rising newcomer are emerging as smart picks for retirement portfolios in 2025. While stocks, bonds, and real estate have historically been the main focus of retirement planning, digital assets are starting to play a big part in wealth management. Institutions and individuals are beginning to consider cryptocurrency as a significant long-term investment as Ethereum solidifies its position as the global financial backbone and Bitcoin trades above $110,000 once again. It is attractive due to its potential for asymmetric upside, inflation hedging, and diversification. The debate is shifting from “if” to “how much” because of the growing legitimacy of cryptocurrencies, even though the majority of portfolios are still based on legacy assets. Along with Bitcoin and Ethereum, analysts are beginning to mention MAGACOIN FINANCE, an unexpected newcomer, as part of this evolving retirement strategy in 2025. Bitcoin: A retirement anchor with scarcity Bitcoin has earned its place as digital gold, with a capped supply of 21 million coins. Pension funds, sovereign wealth vehicles, and public companies continue to accumulate BTC as a hedge against both inflation and currency debasement. Its long-term performance, resilience during global crises, and liquidity make it an appealing anchor asset. For retirees seeking predictable scarcity and a global store of value, Bitcoin remains the benchmark choice. MAGACOIN FINANCE: The new wildcard in retirement portfolios Retirement investors typically look to Bitcoin and Ethereum, but some are beginning to add MAGACOIN FINANCE as a speculative kicker. Backed by its Patriot50X bonus code and a presale model that continues to sell out in hours, the coin captures both urgency and scarcity. Financial planners note that including a small portion of high-upside assets like MAGACOIN FINANCE can transform long-term growth trajectories. Current forecasts range from 35x to 80x potential, driven by early adoption curves. While…
REAL
$0.06078
-0.08%
BTC
$111,300
+0.08%
PLAY
$0.04416
-5.60%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 23:07
Felkapott hírek
Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details
World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division
Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.
Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.
Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant