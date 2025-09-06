2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Belarus President Calls for Faster Development of Crypto Regulations

Belarus President Calls for Faster Development of Crypto Regulations

Highlights: Belarus’ president urges faster crypto regulations to keep the region aligned with global industry trends. The existing framework under Hi-Tech Park no longer fully supports rapid crypto sector growth. Belarus aims to establish clear rules, protections, and oversight while supporting local and foreign investors. Belarus’ President Aleksandr Lukashenko has called on authorities to accelerate the creation of full cryptocurrency regulations. The fast growth of the crypto sector in Belarus has prompted him to push for clearer and more detailed rules. According to a report on Friday by the Belarusian Telegraph Agency, Lukashenko emphasized at a recent government meeting that the country must stay aligned with emerging trends. He said, “The task of the state in these conditions is to determine understandable, transparent rules of the game and mechanisms for control in this sphere. It is important because it is a new area for the country.” Current Framework Falls Short Two years ago, Lukashenko first directed the development of full regulations for digital tokens and cryptocurrencies. Yet, he noted that no finalized documents have reached his desk so far. At present, Belarus’ main authority for overseeing digital assets is the Hi-Tech Park (HTP), the nation’s leading IT and special economic zone.  BREAKING: PRESIDENT OF BELARUS JUST URGED HIS COUNTRY TO ADOPT #BITCOIN AND CRYPTO IN CABINET MEETING "WHOEVER SETS THE TREND WILL GET THE MAXIMUM BENEFIT" NATION STATE GAME THEORY AT WORK pic.twitter.com/liZa2W4hIM — The Bitcoin Historian (@pete_rizzo_) September 5, 2025 Operating under the rules of Digital Economy Development Ordinance No. 8, the HTP has offered a basic legal framework for token creation, issuance, and trading, though it is now considered inadequate for the sector’s evolving needs. Lukashenko recognized the role of the HTP but stated that its current powers are not enough for proper oversight. He indicated that traditional state agencies will soon take a larger role, working alongside the HTP to manage the sector more effectively. He stated: “I gave a number of instructions to ensure comprehensive regulation of the sphere of digital tokens and cryptocurrencies. However, I still don’t have approved documents on my table.”  Lukashenko Pushes for Clear Crypto Rules and Increased Oversight in Belarus The president emphasized the need to clearly define the roles of government bodies and the Hi-Tech Park, the state-backed IT special economic zone, within the crypto sector. His statement follows a March directive to the energy minister to begin building Belarus’s cryptocurrency mining sector. Lukashenko commented on cryptocurrency mining, suggesting that if it proves profitable for Belarus, the country should pursue it. He noted that with surplus electricity available, the production of cryptocurrency could be encouraged. The report states that the rules proposed by the president during the conference aim to create “clear rules of the game and control mechanisms.” He called for outlining the essential principles of new regulations to ensure financial stability and security for the government, citizens, and private businesses. Lukashenko stressed that these measures should let legitimate Belarusian companies and foreign investors operate smoothly within the country’s “digital haven.” While the government has not shared a timeline for new regulations, Lukashenko’s warning suggests that the crypto sector in Belarus will face much closer government oversight in the coming months. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Threshold
T$0.01625+0.43%
GET
GET$0.008575-0.66%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10149+0.68%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/06 23:26
Részesedés
Shiba Inu Sparks Renewed Attention with Surprising Market Divergence

Shiba Inu Sparks Renewed Attention with Surprising Market Divergence

Shiba Inu could see a 500% surge according to a new divergence pattern. SHIB's strong support level and accumulating phase point to potential rallies. Continue Reading:Shiba Inu Sparks Renewed Attention with Surprising Market Divergence The post Shiba Inu Sparks Renewed Attention with Surprising Market Divergence appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001271+1.76%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000524-10.12%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/06 23:25
Részesedés
Analysts say this under $0.10 memecoin could soar in 2025

Analysts say this under $0.10 memecoin could soar in 2025

The post Analysts say this under $0.10 memecoin could soar in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Little Pepe emerges as 2025’s standout memecoin, blending culture with a fast, low-fee Layer 2 blockchain. Summary Little Pepe pairs meme culture with a Layer 2 blockchain, offering speed, security, and ultra-low fees under $0.10. With a 95.49% CertiK audit score, Little Pepe proves its ecosystem is secure, ranking among the safest meme projects. Analysts see Little Pepe as Dogecoin’s successor, merging meme culture with serious blockchain innovation. The search for the next memecoin giant has intensified in 2025, with investors looking beyond Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu for fresh opportunities.  Among the contenders, one project under $0.10 is standing out: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). Little Pepe blends meme culture with blockchain by launching a Layer 2 built for speed, security, and ultra-low fees. Presale nears completion The Little Pepe presale is rapidly approaching its final stage. In Stage 12, LILPEPE is priced at $0.0021, with over 95% of tokens sold, raising $23.8m of its $25.5m goal, showing strong investor confidence.  Investors recognize that Little Pepe is not only about fun and community but also about delivering a robust blockchain foundation. A memecoin with infrastructure What sets Little Pepe apart from traditional meme tokens is its Layer 2 blockchain design. While most memecoins live on existing blockchains and rely heavily on speculative hype, Little Pepe is building its own infrastructure. Its Layer 2 network focuses on: High transaction speeds to power trading and dApp use. Ultra-low fees, making micro-transactions viable. Enhanced security, ensuring safe participation. CertiK-backed security To build trust, Little Pepe underwent a CertiK audit, scoring 95.49%, which covered contract logic, access control, vulnerabilities, and efficiency. The audit reveals that Little Pepe’s smart contracts adhere to all top security…
FUNToken
FUN$0.009347-0.77%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$50.61+5.17%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000704-4.21%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 23:24
Részesedés
Crypto Boom Soon? Major Banks Predict At Least 2 Rate Cuts After Weak Labor Data

Crypto Boom Soon? Major Banks Predict At Least 2 Rate Cuts After Weak Labor Data

The post Crypto Boom Soon? Major Banks Predict At Least 2 Rate Cuts After Weak Labor Data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Boom Soon? Major Banks Predict At Least 2 Rate Cuts After Weak Labor Data | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Opeyemi Sule is a passionate crypto enthusiast, a proficient content writer, and a journalist at Bitcoinist. Opeyemi creates unique pieces unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and sharing insights on the latest trends in the world of cryptocurrencies. Opeyemi enjoys reading poetry, chatting about politics, and listening to music, in addition to his strong interest in cryptocurrency. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/crypto-boom-soon-major-banks-predict-two-rate-cuts/
Boom
BOOM$0.007083-17.60%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017474+6.51%
Sign
SIGN$0.07666+1.52%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 23:23
Részesedés
What Time Is The 2025 US Open Women’s Final? How To Watch For Free

What Time Is The 2025 US Open Women’s Final? How To Watch For Free

The post What Time Is The 2025 US Open Women’s Final? How To Watch For Free appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 10: Amanda Anisimova of the United States at the net with Aryna Sabalenka after winning the Ladies’ semi final match on Centre Court on day eleven of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Peter van den Berg/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images) ISI Photos via Getty Images After an intense three weeks, the US Open Women’s Singles Final kicks off tonight, with World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka taking on American Amanda Anisimova (7) at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NY. In the Women’s Singles Semifinals on Sept. 4, Sabalenka defeated Jessica Pegula (4) in three sets. Earlier this year, she reached two other Grand Slam finals but came up short, losing to Madison Keys at the Australian Open and Coco Gauff at the French Open. Meanwhile, Anisimova mounted a comeback in her semifinal, defeating Naomi Osaka (23) in a nail-biting match that stretched past midnight. The victory sends the 24-year-old New Jersey native to her second straight Grand Slam final. Forbes‘I Can’t Be Mad’: Naomi Osaka Upbeat After U.S. Open Semifinal LossBy Manasi Pathak “It means the world,’’ Anisimova said after the victory, per the US Open. “I’m trying to process that right now. It’s just absolutely a dream come true.” She continued, “It has been a dream of mine like forever to be in the US Open final and obviously the hope is to be the champion. But I’m in the final now and I’ll try to get ready.’’ Regarding the players’ head-to-head history, Anisimova holds the advantage, winning six of their nine career meetings. Most recently, Anisimova defeated Sabalenka in the Wimbledon semifinals in July with a score of 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. Here’s everything you need to know about…
MemeCore
M$1.90385+3.01%
Threshold
T$0.01625+0.43%
Union
U$0.01005-11.14%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 23:22
Részesedés
Tether CEO reveals encrypted communication app Keet will support BTC, USDT, and XAUT payments

Tether CEO reveals encrypted communication app Keet will support BTC, USDT, and XAUT payments

PANews reported on September 6 that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino posted on the X platform that the intelligent development platform QVAC AI combined with the P2P encrypted communication application Keet may make it a messaging application that supports all conversational AI functions, 100% local device and ensures privacy, supports translation, transcription and summary of any (audio) information, chatbot assistant, and payments such as Bitcoin, Lightning Network, USDT, XAUT, etc.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,318+0.10%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1469+16.40%
MAY
MAY$0.04223+2.02%
Részesedés
PANews2025/09/06 23:21
Részesedés
AUD/USD jumps to six-week high as weak US NFP cement Fed cut

AUD/USD jumps to six-week high as weak US NFP cement Fed cut

The post AUD/USD jumps to six-week high as weak US NFP cement Fed cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AUD/USD hits 0.6588 peak after US adds just 22K jobs in August, well below 75K forecast. Unemployment rate rises to 4.3% as wage growth steadies; traders fully price September 25 bps Fed cut. Markets eye US CPI next week, while AUD outlook hinges on China data and domestic consumer sentiment. The AUD/USD rallies to six weeks high of 0.6588 after the latest Nonfarm Payrolls report in the United States (US), had cemented the case that the Federal Reserve would cut rates at the September meeting. The pair trades at 0.6565 up 0.40% Aussie rallies 0.40% to 0.6565 after soft NFP data drives Dollar lower and September Fed easing bets higher The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed that the economy added just 22K jobs in August, below the 75K projected by economists, down from the 79K upward revised. Digging into the data, the Average Hourly Earnings remained unchanged at 0.3% MoM as expected, while the Unemployment Rate rose to 4.3% up from 4.2% in July. Following the data, market participants had priced in 67 basis points of easing by the Federal Reserve, towards the year end, according to the December 2025 Fed funds rate futures contract. For the September meeting, traders had fully priced in a 25-basis points rate cut. Odds for 50 bps are at 14% ahead of next week’s release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August. A continuation of the disinflation process could increase the odds for a big size rate cut by the Fed. At the same time, movements in the Australian Dollar (AUD) are currently influenced by fluctuations in the US Dollar.  Next week, the economic docket will feature the Westpac Consumer Confidence and the influence of Chinese economic data. AUD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook The AUD/USD, despite hitting a multi-week high, has…
SIX
SIX$0.02166+0.79%
BloodLoop
BLS$0.00094-28.24%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.161+0.51%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 23:19
Részesedés
$0 Dogecoin Short Liquidations, Big Twist for DOGE Rebound

$0 Dogecoin Short Liquidations, Big Twist for DOGE Rebound

No short liquidations recorded amid Dogecoin's hourly price shift
DOGE
DOGE$0.23524+2.42%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/06 23:19
Részesedés
Semler Scientific’s Bold Bitcoin Strategy Targets 105,000 BTC by 2027

Semler Scientific’s Bold Bitcoin Strategy Targets 105,000 BTC by 2027

The post Semler Scientific’s Bold Bitcoin Strategy Targets 105,000 BTC by 2027 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Joe Burnett leads Semler Scientific’s Bitcoin accumulation strategy. Company plans to amass 105,000 BTC by 2027. Semler’s strategy draws parallels and market attention. Joe Burnett, Director of Bitcoin Strategy at Semler Scientific, announced a bold Bitcoin accumulation plan targeting 105,000 BTC by 2027, aligning with Ray Dalio’s long-term debt cycle theory. This strategic move positions Bitcoin as a viable financial asset amid market volatility, influencing cryptocurrency adoption trends and potentially impacting traditional financial markets. Semler’s Plan: 105,000 Bitcoin by 2027 Joe Burnett, appointed in June 2025 as Director of Bitcoin Strategy, spearheads an innovative treasury plan targeting 105,000 Bitcoins by 2027. This approach channels aggressive acquisitions through equity, debt, and operational cash flows. Eric Semler, Chairman, dubbed Burnett an analytical thought leader essential to this strategy. Immediate implications include strengthening Bitcoin’s role in corporate treasuries. Semler Scientific targets a landmark accumulation, anticipating 105,000 BTC holdings, currently valued at $6-7 billion. Planned purchase of 10,000 BTC by year-end 2025 showcases commitment. “Extreme valuations in stocks, real estate, and fixed income signal the end of a long-term debt cycle, which typically results in fiat devaluation—with Bitcoin positioned as today’s hardest currency.” – Joe Burnett, Director of Bitcoin Strategy, Semler Scientific Market reactions have been notably positive, with Semler Scientific’s stock rising between 12% and 14%. Industry observers compare this move with MicroStrategy’s pioneering Bitcoin strategy, potentially influencing future institutional investors. However, no new regulatory responses have emerged explicitly targeting Semler’s plan. Bitcoin Market Dynamics and Expert Perspectives Did you know? MicroStrategy, one of the first public companies to adopt Bitcoin as a primary treasury reserve asset, catalyzed similar strategies across industries, setting a precedent later leveraged by firms like Semler Scientific. As of September 6, 2025, Bitcoin’s price stands at $110,825.59. CoinMarketCap reports a market cap totaling $2.21 trillion, with…
RealLink
REAL$0.06077-0.09%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,318+0.10%
Capverse
CAP$0.12588-13.45%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 23:18
Részesedés
The Crypto Smart Investors Are Buying as Ethereum (ETH) Holds $4,300 Level

The Crypto Smart Investors Are Buying as Ethereum (ETH) Holds $4,300 Level

The post The Crypto Smart Investors Are Buying as Ethereum (ETH) Holds $4,300 Level appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With Ethereum (ETH) stabilized around the $4,300 mark, interest of the market is shifting to a new DeFi giant, Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance has already sold 6 rounds during its presale and is now is at $0.035. Individuals who are able to hedge their coins at this point will be earning over 500% when the token becomes listed in exchanges. So far, the presale has succeeded in drawing in 16100 participants and raising over $15.45 million worth of capital. Whereas Ethereum is standing firm in a turbulent market, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is coming out as a potential disrupter in the decentralized finance market. Ethereum (ETH) Holds at $4.300 As Market Changes Ethereum (ETH) is at the moment priced at $4,308.85, and it has gone as low as $4,269.20 and as high as $4,430.67 over the last 24h. The cryptocurrency has remained stable around the $4,300 mark regardless of the overall uncertainty in the market due to the steady trading volumes and the continued institutional investment. Analysts report that this support zone will preserve the trend ETH is experiencing today, and a breakout over the $4,500 mark remains a crucial mark to monitor in the event of a positive trend. Meanwhile, new decentralized finance projects, including Mutuum Finance, are also starting to attract more investors. Mutuum Finance Bug Bounty Program of $50,000 Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has developed a Bug Bounty Program along with CertiK, which gives white-hat hackers, developers, and security researchers a chance to find bugs. These reward scales are promoted by the level of vulnerability that has been identified and the reward is further divided into small and big security concerns and the total reward is $50,000 USDT. This initiative will help to prove the security of the platform, protect user money and investor trust in the Mutuum…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004302-0.94%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004887+3.56%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10149+0.68%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 23:16
Részesedés

Felkapott hírek

Több

Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division

Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.

Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant