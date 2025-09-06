2025-09-09 Tuesday

Which Meme Heavyweight Claims The Crown During The Coming Market Mania

The post Which Meme Heavyweight Claims The Crown During The Coming Market Mania appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The meme coin spotlight is shifting once again, and three giants are battling for attention: Shiba Inu, Pepe, and rising challenger Layer Brett. Each one is backed by loyal communities, viral energy, and plenty of buzz, but only one can capture the crown in the coming market mania. Shiba Inu carries legacy status, Pepe thrives on pure meme momentum, and Layer Brett is the newcomer fusing humor with real utility. As traders gear up for the next big run, the stage is set for a showdown: which contender will lead the charge into 2025? Shiba Inu (SHIB): The seasoned contender Shiba Inu has been around long enough to prove it’s more than just Dogecoin’s younger cousin. With its Shibarium Layer 2 and strong retail following, SHIB keeps reinventing itself. But despite loyal supporters, its price momentum often struggles under the weight of massive supply. Investors hoping for a $0.01 dream are facing a steep uphill climb. That said, Shiba Inu still packs a punch in brand recognition. It has meme status locked in, and its ecosystem, spanning DEX, NFTs, and Shibarium, means it won’t disappear anytime soon. The challenge? Convincing the market it has more upside left than just nostalgia. Pepe coin (PEPE): The viral disruptor If Shiba Inu is the old guard, Pepe is the meme storm that blew through 2023. It skyrocketed out of nowhere, fueled by lightning-fast community growth and relentless viral momentum. Its strength lies in raw memetic power, an unstoppable force in crypto that can turn into sudden parabolic runs. But that same volatility is also its weakness. Pepe can deliver jaw-dropping rallies, then just as quickly retrace when hype cools. Unlike SHIB, it lacks a broader ecosystem to anchor value. For traders chasing adrenaline, Pepe remains a heavyweight. For long-term builders, it might feel…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 23:38
Davey Johnson, Pilot Of ‘86 Mets Champs, Leaves Great Legacy

The post Davey Johnson, Pilot Of ‘86 Mets Champs, Leaves Great Legacy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Davey Johnson led the 1986 Mets to the second world championship in their history. (Photo by: Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images) Getty Images Davey Johnson did not live to see himself enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Johnson, whose name will be considered again when the Eras Committee considers managers, died Friday at age 82. One of just three managers to take four different teams into postseason play, Johnson compiled a .562 winning percentage, 10th-best among managers who won at least 1,000 games (the other nine are already enshrined in Cooperstown). Five Misses The Eras Committee, an off-shoot of the old Veterans Committee, has rejected Johnson five times over the last 15 years but is likely to consider him again a year from December when it meets again to consider managers. He will need 12 of its 16 votes for the 75 per cent required for election. As a player, the hard-driving Johnson was a slugging infielder who once hit 43 home runs in a season and was part of the first trio of teammates top 40, along with Hank Aaron and Darrell Evans of the 1973 Atlanta Braves. Johnson played from 1965-78 and was the second baseman for Baltimore teams that won four pennants and two world championships. Davey Johnson excelled as a player and manager for the Baltimore Orioles. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) Getty Images He later managed several teams, winning the 1986 World Series with the New York Mets and another National League East title two years later. Johnson later won division titles with the 1997 Orioles, 2012 Washington Nationals, and 1995 Cincinnati Reds and reached the playoffs with the wild-card Orioles of 1996. Johnson, who also managed the Los Angeles Dodgers, won Manager of the Year honors in both leagues. Team USA Medal Highly-regarded…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 23:37
Apple joins growing list of tech giants accused of training AI on copyrighted works

Apple has been hit with a fresh copyright lawsuit after two authors accused the company of illegally using their works to train its artificial intelligence models. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Northern California on Friday, claims Apple used pirated copies of books by Grady Hendrix and Jennifer Roberson to build its OpenELM large […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 23:35
We now expect a 50bps Fed cut in September – Standard Chartered

The post We now expect a 50bps Fed cut in September – Standard Chartered appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. August non-farm payrolls rose just 22k, well below the 75k consensus; three-month average is now 29k. The unemployment rate rose to 4.3%, breaking above its range of the last 15 months/ Payrolls also softened between the July and September 2024 FOMC meetings, resulting in a 50bps cut, Standard Chartered’s economists John Davies and Steve Englander report. From ‘solid’ to soft in less than six weeks “The US labour-market report for August was softer than expected. Headline non-farm payrolls rose just 22k, versus the 75k consensus. Average weekly hours and y/y hourly earnings were also below consensus, and the unemployment rate rose to 4.3%, breaking above its range of the last 15 months to a level last seen during the post-COVID recovery in 2021. While Fed Chair Powell was still describing the labour market as “solid” as recently as the 30 July FOMC, his stance had clearly changed by his Jackson Hole speech on 22 August. We think the August labour-market data has opened the door to a ‘catch-up’ 50bps rate cut at the September FOMC meeting, just as it did this time last year (we previously expected a 25bps cut).” “Fed rate-cut pricing, now at 28-29bps for September, has yet to shift firmly in that direction. We recognise that we are moving early, but we expect preliminary revisions to employment data for April 2024 to March 2025 (due next week) to support our 50bps call. We maintain our view that headline payrolls and unemployment data underplay the degree of labour-market softening given distortions from the birth-death adjustment and the more clear-cut decline in the employment-population ratio. We still doubt that the growth and inflation backdrop will allow for further easing beyond September, but after an initial 50bps cut, it could take time for the market to price in a slower…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 23:34
Unlocking Essential Bitcoin World News: Your 24/7 Coverage Guide

The post Unlocking Essential Bitcoin World News: Your 24/7 Coverage Guide appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unlocking Essential Bitcoin World News: Your 24/7 Coverage Guide Skip to content Home Crypto News Unlocking Essential Bitcoin World News: Your 24/7 Coverage Guide Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/essential-bitcoin-world-news-guide/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 23:30
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$91.373 million, with both long and short positions exploding.

PANews reported on September 6th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $91.373 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $44.7798 million in long positions and $46.5932 million in short positions. The total amount of BTC liquidations was $8.7795 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidations was $19.6219 million.
PANews2025/09/06 23:30
Could BFX Be The Next $1 Token? Here’s Why The BlockchainFX Could Be The Crypto To Buy Ahead Of Hyperliquid And Dogecoin

Yet both have also shown periods of sharp price drops, leaving investors searching for the next high-growth opportunity. Many now […] The post Could BFX Be The Next $1 Token? Here’s Why The BlockchainFX Could Be The Crypto To Buy Ahead Of Hyperliquid And Dogecoin appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/06 23:29
Bitcoin Price And Dogecoin Stall But Analysts Say One Meme Coin Could Outshine Both In The Next Rally

The post Bitcoin Price And Dogecoin Stall But Analysts Say One Meme Coin Could Outshine Both In The Next Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is buzzing again, but not in the way some expected. The Bitcoin price keeps flirting with resistance, Dogecoin is still running on nostalgia, and traders looking for that next explosive run are getting restless. That’s why a new contender—Layer Brett—is turning heads.  Bitcoin (BTC): Bitcoin price stalls as appetite shifts to higher upside For over a decade, Bitcoin has been the standard, the original, the safe-ish play in an otherwise chaotic market. But lately, even die-hard Bitcoiners are admitting the energy is fading. The Bitcoin price keeps testing upper resistance bands—$112K here, $115K there—but there’s no real momentum. It’s like watching an old heavyweight shadowbox himself. Macro conditions aren’t helping. Inflation signals, ETF chatter, and Fed jawboning have all been priced in. So, while long-term holders keep stacking sats, the more speculative crowd? They’re losing interest. Why hold one coin when you could hold 100,000? That’s where the new meme plays come in—cheap entries, viral upside, and actual activity. The Bitcoin price might still command respect, but it’s not commanding the degens anymore. And with the next rally looking more like a meme-fueled frenzy than a macro-driven grind, Bitcoin may end up playing second fiddle to projects with sharper fangs. Dogecoin (DOGE): Still beloved, still stalled Dogecoin isn’t dead. It’s still one of the most recognisable names in crypto. Elon still drops the odd tweet, Reddit still rallies around it, and it still ranks high on coin trackers. But recognition isn’t the same as momentum—and that’s where Dogecoin is falling short. The charts tell the story. Despite occasional meme surges, Dogecoin keeps getting stuck under resistance, with traders hoping for a breakout to $0.36 that never quite arrives. Volume is middling, social chatter is thinning, and for all its charm, there’s nothing new in the pipeline. The…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 23:28
100 Public Companies Now Hold 4% of Bitcoin Supply: Harvard

The post 100 Public Companies Now Hold 4% of Bitcoin Supply: Harvard appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The Harvard Business Review reported that 100 public companies now hold Bitcoin. Michael Saylor-led Strategy Inc holds 3% of Bitcoin’s total supply. Texas, Wyoming, and other States have put structures in place for a Bitcoin reserve. Harvard Business Review (HBR) on X confirmed that there are about 100 public companies now holding the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC). Altogether, their total BTC holding accounts for approximately 4% of the coin’s supply. It is worth noting that only Strategy holds about 3% of the 21 million Bitcoin supply. Addressing Institutional Pivot Toward Bitcoin In an article titled “Does Bitcoin Belong on Your Balance Sheet?,” HBR reflected on how mainstream corporate finance has evolved over the years. This sector has pivoted from its fear of holding crypto assets to now clamoring for a slice of the asset class at all costs. Hence, the question amongst these Wall Street giants is: How much crypto is on your balance sheet? About 100 public companies now hold bitcoin, accounting for approximately 4% of its supply. https://t.co/6pgv355JgK — Harvard Business Review (@HarvardBiz) September 6, 2025 Most of the time, this question is centered around Bitcoin, even though altcoins have also been in the spotlight lately. It is worth acknowledging that President Donald Trump’s “Strategic Bitcoin Reserve” executive order played a huge role in this change of stance. With such a more friendly regulatory perspective and framework, Bitcoin is now difficult to ignore. Texas has been busy with curating groundbreaking legislation to accommodate its Bitcoin treasury reserve. This state passed Senate Bill 21 to establish a Bitcoin reserve in May. The bill aims to enable Texas to hold cryptocurrency reserves for assets with a market capitalization exceeding $500 billion. At the time, only Bitcoin was categorized as having a market cap that exceeded $500…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 23:27
Stablecoin demand soars amid U.S. economic slowdown – Details

The post Stablecoin demand soars amid U.S. economic slowdown – Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Journalist Posted: September 6, 2025 Key takeaways Stablecoins are surging again as uncertainty pushes more capital onto exchanges. Ethereum now dominates stablecoin settlement, while Tron remains the go-to for fast, low-cost payments. Stablecoins are in the spotlight. As economic pressure builds and traders look for safety, these digital dollars are piling up on exchanges at record pace. The latest is a quick look at how global uncertainty is deciding where money flows next. The market is ready Stablecoins are moving in waves. The first surge came in late 2024 when unemployment cracks started showing; exchange reserves shot from about $30 billion to over $50 billion almost overnight, while deposit activity spiked alongside. Source: CryptoQuant Fast-forward to mid-2025, and we have a repeat in the pattern. Stablecoin reserves just touched $58.5 billion, while the number of depositing addresses now regularly tops 30,000, even hitting close to 40,000 at peaks. Source: CryptoQuant In time, this could flow into Bitcoin [BTC] and other risk assets at the right moment. Ethereum leads, but Tron still owns payments For years, Ethereum [ETH] set the standard for stablecoin activity, with nearly all major tokens moving on ERC-20 until mid-2019. That changed when Tron [TRX] entered the market with a simple pitch: faster transactions and lower fees. Its appeal for small, everyday payments helped Tron steadily grow, peaking in May 2023 at an impressive 74% share of all stablecoin activity. Source: Cryptoquant Since then, the balance has shifted back and forth, with Tron’s market share fluctuating between 13% and 67%. As of September 2025, Ethereum has regained nearly 70% of the market, while Tron holds about 30%. The divide shows the different ways in which stablecoins are being used. Source: X Ethereum has become the settlement layer for deep liquidity and institutional flows, while Tron now powers…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 23:26
