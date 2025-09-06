2025-09-09 Tuesday

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Doubles Its Sales — But It Still Can’t Hit No. 1

The post ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Doubles Its Sales — But It Still Can’t Hit No. 1 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Despite being one of 2025’s most popular releases, the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack climbs to a new high of No. 5 on the Top Album Sales after a 235% sales boost. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 24: Ken Jeong speaks during Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters” A Sing-Along Event at Regal LA Live on August 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Netflix) Getty Images for Netflix “Golden,” the biggest hit from KPop Demon Hunters, has conquered multiple Billboard charts, including the Hot 100, where it became a rare track by a girl group (or a K-pop act) to lead the charge. While “Golden” steals much of the spotlight, the album that accompanies the movie is also hugely successful when it comes to streams and sales — but somehow the full-length has never hit No. 1 on some of Billboard’s most important rankings, despite being among the most popular titles of the year. This week, the set climbs to a new high on one roster thanks to a huge uptick in purchases. KPop Demon Hunters Cracks the Top Five KPop Demon Hunters only climbs on one album chart this frame. The soundtrack rises from No. 9 to No. 5 on the Top Album Sales list in its tenth week, hitting a new all-time high and cracking the top five for the first time. A Huge Boost in Sales The soundtrack rises to a new peak on the Top Album Sales chart thanks to a large increase in purchases. Luminate reports that in the past tracking frame in America, KPop Demon Hunters sold 18,300 copies. That’s up 235% from the period before. Still Short of No. 1 The KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack stays steady on two other lists, holding in the runner-up space on the Billboard 200…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 23:49
Fed Rate Cut in September: Which 3 Coins Could Explode?

With fresh liquidity set to flow, three cryptocurrencies could be the biggest winners this month.
Crypto Ticker2025/09/06 23:48
Trump Considers Hassett for Federal Reserve Chair, Shortlists Three Candidates

The post Trump Considers Hassett for Federal Reserve Chair, Shortlists Three Candidates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Trump considers NEC Director Hassett among top candidates for Fed Chair. Three candidates remain for the position. Market observers closely monitor potential appointments. ChainCatcher is organizing the “Crypto 2025: Breaking the Deadlock and New Birth” conference in April 2025, featuring top blockchain experts, including a prominent Solana advisor. The event may spotlight Solana tokens, impacting investor interest, amid evolving U.S. crypto regulations post GENIUS Act, underlining potential shifts in market dynamics. Trump Shortlists Three Contenders for Fed Chair Role President Trump announced that Kevin Hassett, Director of the National Economic Council, is one of three shortlisted candidates for Federal Reserve Chair. Additionally, Christopher Waller and Christopher Walsh are being considered, excluding Treasury Secretary Mnuchin from current considerations. The potential appointment of Hassett could signify a shift in economic strategy and monetary policy for the U.S. His current advisory role in economic issues underscores his viability for the post. Observers in financial sectors express interest in Trump’s final selection, as it will set the tone for future monetary policies. Official statements from Trump indicate no final decision yet, maintaining an atmosphere of anticipation. Historical Significance and Market Implications of Fed Appointments Did you know? The choice of a Federal Reserve Chair has historically impacted global financial markets, often influencing policy directions globally due to the Fed’s role in monetary policy. CoinMarketCap data shows that Solana (SOL) holds a market cap of $109.35 billion, comprising 2.87% of the market with prices recently rising by 34.31% over 60 days. Current trading volume stands at $3.78 billion. Solana(SOL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 15:39 UTC on September 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Experts suggest Hassett’s appointment might lead to fiscal conservatism that aligns with broader macroeconomic trends, potentially affecting dollar value projections. Analysts refer to similar policy shifts following past appointments which…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 23:48
It’s time for Broadcom to replace Tesla in the Magnificent 7

The post It’s time for Broadcom to replace Tesla in the Magnificent 7 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Broadcom’s massive Q3 report makes it a prime target for Mag7 inclusion. It should replace Tesla as the latter has a lower valuation and profit profile. Broadcom’s move into AI chips makes it a competitor to Nvidia. August NFP shows large reduction in hiring, spurs equity flight. Broadcom (AVGO) seems to finally be getting its due. After initially selling off after a slim fiscal third-quarter beat on Thursday, the stock went on a tear, rising as much as 16% on Friday. The initial ho-hum market treatment on Thursday gave way to a red-hot rally after CEO Hock Tan announced that Broadcom had secured over $10 billion in AI infrastructure orders from a new customer. Since Broadcom already works with all the major hyperscalers, many presume this to be Sam Altman’s OpenAI. That news sent Nvidia (NVDA) stock some 3% lower since it means that the leading chipmaker has new competition from Broadcom’s custom AI chips. The broader market has slumped on Friday after the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) announced only 22K net new US hires in August, far below the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) consensus for 75K. June’s hiring data was also revised down by 27K to a 13K job loss. Broadcom should replace Tesla in the Magnificent 7 Broadcom’s roughly $160 billion gain in market cap on Friday places it well above Tesla (TSLA), and this is reason enough for Hock Tan’s company to replace the latter in the Magnificent 7 list of leading tech stocks. With a market cap of $1.44 trillion, Broadcom is now about one-third larger in valuation than the leading EV maker. That makes it the seventh-largest stock in the US market. Largest stocks by market cap as of September 5, 2025 While Tesla’s board has signaled it will give CEO Elon Musk the largest…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 23:46
Senate Updates Crypto Market Structure Bill with New Protections and Oversight

Highlights: Crypto Market Structure Bill excludes staking, airdrops, and DePIN from securities classification rules. Bill protects DeFi developers from centralized legal standards and enforcement actions. SEC and CFTC to jointly oversee crypto under new advisory committee framework. The U.S. Senate Banking Committee has released a new version of the Crypto Market Structure Bill, aiming to bring clear rules for the crypto industry. The updated draft adds fresh points to make sure some crypto activities are not counted as securities. In this version, decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN), staking, and airdrops are all kept outside securities laws. This step also matches the Securities and Exchange Commission’s stance that staking activities should not be treated as securities. New Protections Added in Updated Draft Bill In addition, the Committee has expanded Section 101, which deals with ancillary assets. This section confirms that assets not falling under securities remain outside the reach of securities laws. It also makes clear that staking and airdrops are not securities and blocks the SEC from filing enforcement actions or lawsuits against existing tokens, provided they are not involved in fraud. NEW: The Senate Banking Committee’s latest market structure draft reflects stakeholder and lobbyist feedback. Here are some standouts from the text: 1. Ancillary Assets (Section 101): This section aims to provide more legal clarity, exclude assets that are clearly… pic.twitter.com/ubK0f1UEF8 — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) September 5, 2025 The revised draft also includes new protections for software developers creating decentralized platforms. These provisions ensure that DeFi builders are not judged under the same standards as centralized firms. This approach builds on the framework earlier outlined in the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act. The bill also aligns with the Department of Justice’s recent policy statement, which said DeFi developers would not face prosecution unless they knowingly promoted illegal activity. By writing these protections into law, Congress is reinforcing the DOJ’s stance and offering more legal clarity for innovators in the space. These adjustments directly address Ripple’s earlier concerns about the draft bill. Ripple had stressed the need for strong provisions to prevent future SEC administrations from taking the same strict approach used by Gary Gensler. By incorporating these rules, Congress aims to limit regulatory overreach and provide greater certainty for the cryptocurrency market moving forward. SEC and CFTC Set for Joint Oversight Under New Draft Bill The draft Crypto Market Structure Bill also places strong attention on coordination between the SEC and CFTC. Under Section 701, the bill proposes the creation of a Joint Advisory Committee to simplify regulatory processes for digital assets. The goal is to prevent overlapping actions and bring more consistent oversight across the two agencies. Section 702 outlines clear steps for settling disagreements between the SEC and CFTC. It emphasizes collaboration and transparency in enforcement so that both regulators move in the same direction without confusion.  Lawmakers are pushing for effective regulation that avoids conflicting views or duplicate efforts. The two agencies are already preparing for a joint roundtable on September 29, where they will address ways to harmonize crypto regulations. The new provisions in the Crypto Market Structure Bill support this initiative and aim to build long-term cooperation between the regulators. JUST IN: The @SECGov and @CFTC are ramping up coordination to support crypto, DeFi, prediction markets, perpetual contracts & portfolio margining. The two agencies are aiming to harmonize rules, reduce regulatory gaps, expand trading hours, and use innovation exemptions to… pic.twitter.com/T8utxyhbKe — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) September 5, 2025 eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats2025/09/06 23:44
Shiba Inu’s Market Interest Surges with New Patterns

The post Shiba Inu’s Market Interest Surges with New Patterns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu (SHIB) finds itself at the center of market buzz, thanks to an intriguing divergence pattern identified by crypto analyst Floratap. The pattern is believed to be a potential catalyst for a dramatic 500% price surge for the popular meme coin, signaling what could be one of the most notable comebacks in its trading […] Continue Reading:Shiba Inu’s Market Interest Surges with New Patterns Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/shiba-inus-market-interest-surges-with-new-patterns
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 23:44
Crypto Whale Lost $10M Betting Against the Market

The post Crypto Whale Lost $10M Betting Against the Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AltcoinsBitcoin The perils of betting against the crypto market are on full display this month. Data from HyperInsight shows that a whale wallet dubbed “Iron Head Air Force” has racked up more than $10.4 million in losses over the past week as its short positions continue to bleed. The wallet, which begins with 0x880ac, is heavily exposed to a mix of shorts across top assets. Its largest losing position is in PUMP, where the whale opened at an average price of $0.0033 and now faces an unrealized loss of roughly $12.9 million. Other bets are also underwater: $30 million short in Solana (SOL) $12.5 million short in Bitcoin (BTC) Smaller shorts in Chainlink (LINK), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Litecoin (LTC) The scale of exposure has left the whale one of the most visible casualties of the recent upswing across altcoins. Contrasting Fortunes Not every trader has suffered. Ethena’s ENA token has climbed more than 13% in the past 24 hours, boosted by the foundation’s expanded buyback program. On-chain data shows another whale, address 0x6b7…c5e9c, took the opposite side of the market—opening 5x leveraged long positions in ENA and pocketing a $3.1 million profit. Why It Matters Whales often set the tone for broader market sentiment, and large short positions can exacerbate volatility when they begin to unwind. If prices continue to rise, forced liquidations from overleveraged whales like Iron Head Air Force could add fuel to rallies in assets like SOL, BTC, and PUMP. For now, the lesson is clear: betting against momentum in crypto can be an expensive strategy. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 23:43
Senator Chuck Schumer vows Democrats will force votes to reverse Trump’s tariffs

The post Senator Chuck Schumer vows Democrats will force votes to reverse Trump’s tariffs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Friday night that Democrats will “force votes” in the next few weeks to reverse President Donald Trump’s import tariffs, arguing the measures are hurting American workers. He pointed directly to the latest job report, which showed unemployment climbing and job growth slowing, and blamed Trump’s trade agenda for making things worse. Schumer made it clear this is about pushing back against economic damage caused by the White House. The timing couldn’t be more amusing. Just as Democrats prepare for their tariff push, Trump is facing a flood of legal losses. A week after an appeals court struck down part of his tariffs, federal judges issued multiple rulings against key parts of his agenda. Trump is appealing the tariff ruling to the Supreme Court, and has warned it would be a “disaster” if the decision isn’t overturned. Still, this week’s court activity was a sharp blow to his administration, the most damaging stretch in months. Courts block immigration and education orders as Trump turns to executive power Federal judges blocked Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act to speed up deportations, halted his move to deploy the National Guard for law enforcement in California, and shut down his order to freeze $2 billion in federal funds for Harvard University. Another ruling stopped the White House from ending legal protections for hundreds of thousands of Haitians and Venezuelans, who had previously been shielded under special immigration status. The White House’s strategy has been to flood the legal system with executive orders, hoping not all would be struck down. “The courts aren’t going to strike down all that they’re doing,” said a White House-connected lawyer in May, adding, “they’ll end up accomplishing more by flooding the zone.” Despite the lower court rulings, the Trump administration continues to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 23:40
Ripple CEO Scam Busted by CTO, Alert Goes Out to XRP Community

There has been increase in scammers impersonating top personalities in crypto space
Coinstats2025/09/06 23:40
Dogecoin Price Stalls While Analysts Tip Layer Brett as the Next Meme Leader

The Dogecoin price has been moving sideways, leaving many traders underwhelmed. But while DOGE drifts, a new contender is gaining serious momentum. Layer Brett, an Ethereum Layer 2 project, has already raised over $2.8 million in its crypto presale and is priced at just $0.0055. Analysts are now calling it a potential 100x altcoin, setting [...] The post Dogecoin Price Stalls While Analysts Tip Layer Brett as the Next Meme Leader appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/06 23:38
