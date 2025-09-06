MEXC-tőzsde
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Releasing New Versions Should Be Boring. Really Boring. (9/6/2025)
How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 6, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, The First True Supermarket in 1916, Swaziland Gains Independence in 1968, The First Tank in 1915, GeoEye-1 Launch in 2008, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Backprop — The Russian Algorithm the West Claimed as Its Own to Releasing New Versions Should Be Boring. Really Boring., let’s dive right in. Backprop — The Russian Algorithm the West Claimed as Its Own By @hacker86877327 [ 9 Min read ] Backprop wasn’t invented in 1986. It was published in the USSR in 1974 — 6 months before Werbos. The author? Alexander Galushkin. Read More. Releasing New Versions Should Be Boring. Really Boring. By @patrickleet [ 14 Min read ] Releasing a new version of a tool should be transparent, effortless, reliable, and informative. vnext and modular workflows help accomplish this. Read More. 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Hackernoon
2025/09/07 00:01
CBDC: Lawmakers Clash Over Digital Dollar While Stablecoins Gain Ground
Depending on who you ask, the idea of a digital dollar is either an essential step to keep up with […] The post CBDC: Lawmakers Clash Over Digital Dollar While Stablecoins Gain Ground appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/07 00:01
Top 5 Undervalued Altcoins With 100x ROI Potential – XRP, SUI and a New Ethereum L2 in Focus
Every cycle produces tokens that rise from obscurity to deliver life-changing returns. In 2017 it was Ethereum, in 2021 Solana, […] The post Top 5 Undervalued Altcoins With 100x ROI Potential – XRP, SUI and a New Ethereum L2 in Focus appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/07 00:00
Best Crypto Presale With 75x ROI Forecast — XRP, NEAR and MAGACOIN FINANCE Highlighted in Analyst Lists
Every bull season tells its own story, and September 2025 is already shaping up to be one for the books. Instead of the usual Bitcoin-only spotlight, a trio of tokens is stealing headlines and inflows: XRP, NEAR Protocol, and MAGACOIN FINANCE. Each represents a different chapter in the market’s evolving script—XRP with its ETF-driven blue-chip [...] The post Best Crypto Presale With 75x ROI Forecast — XRP, NEAR and MAGACOIN FINANCE Highlighted in Analyst Lists appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/07 00:00
Tron Price Surge, Solana Price Drop, and BlockDAG’s $400M Presale: Which Is the Best Crypto for the Future?
The crypto market is full of noise, but the latest shifts in Tron (TRX), Solana (SOL), and BlockDAG (BDAG) highlight three very different stories investors can’t ignore. Tron’s 60% fee cut has triggered a short-term TRX price surge, with daily active addresses hitting 2.5 million and trading volumes jumping 40%. Meanwhile, Solana’s traders dropped 90%,
Coinstats
2025/09/07 00:00
Authors compound Apple’s AI struggles with fresh content use lawsuit
The post Authors compound Apple’s AI struggles with fresh content use lawsuit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Apple has been hit with a fresh copyright lawsuit after two authors accused the company of illegally using their works to train its artificial intelligence models. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Northern California on Friday, claims Apple used pirated copies of books by Grady Hendrix and Jennifer Roberson to build its OpenELM large language models without authorization, credit, or payment. The proposed class action adds Apple to a growing list of technology companies facing litigation over their use of copyrighted material in training datasets. “Apple has not attempted to pay these authors for their contributions to this potentially lucrative venture,” the complaint said. Hendrix, based in New York, and Roberson, in Arizona, allege their works were part of a dataset of pirated books long known to circulate in machine learning research circles. AI firms are facing copyright lawsuits The action against Apple comes amid a series of high-profile legal battles over the use of copyrighted material in AI development. On the same day, AI startup Anthropic said it would pay $1.5 billion to settle claims from a group of authors who alleged it trained its Claude chatbot without appropriate permission. Lawyers for the plaintiffs described the deal as the largest copyright recovery in history, even though Anthropic did not admit liability. Other tech giants are also facing similar litigation. Microsoft was sued in June by a group of writers who claim their works were used without permission to train its Megatron model. Meta Platforms and OpenAI, backed by Microsoft, have likewise been accused of appropriating copyrighted works without licenses. The stakes for Apple For Apple, the lawsuit is a setback as the company seeks to expand its AI capabilities after unveiling its OpenELM family of models earlier this year. Marketed as smaller, more efficient alternatives to frontier systems…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 23:58
United States Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count registered at 414 above expectations (411)
The post United States Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count registered at 414 above expectations (411) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 23:55
Which 3 Coins Could Explode?
The post Which 3 Coins Could Explode? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Federal Reserve’s September meeting is shaping up to be a pivotal moment for global markets. After months of holding firm against inflation, the Fed is now almost certain to cut interest rates following a dismal August jobs report. Investors who once debated whether rates would stay unchanged now see a rate cut as inevitable—25 basis points at minimum, with a chance of a deeper 50-point move. For crypto traders, this shift in monetary policy could be the spark that lights up September, driving fresh liquidity into Bitcoin and altcoins at a critical juncture. Fed’s September Decision: Rate Cut Almost Certain The Federal Reserve has been juggling two competing goals: controlling inflation and supporting employment. For most of the year, the focus leaned heavily on inflation control, keeping rates higher than normal. But the August jobs report flipped the script. Hiring came in much weaker than expected, creating a new priority—protecting the labor market from further decline. Now, markets view a September rate cut as almost a done deal. According to the CME FedWatch tool, there is overwhelming certainty the Fed will cut at least 25 basis points, with a 14% probability of a larger 50-point cut. Just a week ago, investors were debating whether the Fed might hold steady. That debate is over. Why a Rate Cut Matters for Risk Assets? Lower interest rates ripple across financial markets in predictable ways. When borrowing costs fall, investors tend to move money away from low-yield bonds and into higher-return opportunities like equities and cryptocurrencies. Liquidity injections also fuel speculative demand, especially in volatile assets such as Bitcoin and altcoins. This is why crypto has historically thrived in dovish monetary cycles. Cheap money creates risk appetite, and Bitcoin’s narrative as a hedge against inflation plus an alternative asset often gains traction. Altcoins,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 23:54
Dogecoin Has No New Token: Key Clarification Made for Community
Dogecoin team makes key clarification for DOGE community amid treasury launch
Coinstats
2025/09/06 23:52
Adam Back Warns Against Rise of ‘JPEG Spam’
The post Adam Back Warns Against Rise of ‘JPEG Spam’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Adam Back, an early Bitcoin developer and the co-founder and CEO of Blockstream, has weighed in on the debate about what he calls “JPEG spam” on the Bitcoin blockchain. Back argues that it undermines the cryptocurrency’s core purpose as money in a thread on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday. Bitcoin should be considered “owned by humanity” with developers acting as “stewards” who require user consensus to change the network materially, Back said. That principle, he added, was reinforced during the block-size wars of 2015–2017, when user-led economic pressure stopped miners from pushing through protocol changes. Back took aim at the surge of JPEG inscriptions—images stored directly on Bitcoin through the Taproot upgrade and the Ordinals protocol that it helped spawn. The number of JPEGs embedded in Bitcoin’s ledger has risen from 88 million in May to 105 million in September, a 20% increase. Fees tied to these inscriptions total roughly 7,000 BTC ($777 million). Bitcoin’s core mission The proponents of developments enabled by the Taproot upgrade, such as Ordinals, meanwhile, argue that as long as users are willing to pay for block space, they are a valid use of the network. Being a permissionless system, there should be no dictating of what Bitcoin can and cannot be used for, as this goes against the ethos of decentralization upon which it was built. Furthermore, the “JPEG spam” also strengthens the economic incentive for miners to maintain the Bitcoin network, which could become increasingly vital as the block rewards they receive are cut by 50% every four years. While miners benefit from higher fees, Back argues the effect is minimal once the hashrate has increased and costs are factored in. He estimated that JPEG inscriptions may contribute just 0.1% to mining profits, far outweighed by potential reputational harm, higher transaction costs for…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 23:50
Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details
World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division
Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.
Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.
Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant