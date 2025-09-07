2025-09-09 Tuesday

Best Crypto to Buy Today: BullZilla Smashes Records Within Its Presale Launch Week, While Shiba Inu and Polkadot Rally

In the ever-changing world of digital assets, timing often decides who profits and who watches from the sidelines. Every cycle […]
Coindoo2025/09/07 00:15
Inside the 3 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now and Why Presales Could Change 2025 Forever

BullZilla leads 2025 meme presales with 20,000% ROI potential, staking, burns, and referral rewards, while Pudgy Penguins and Trump ride culture and hype.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/07 00:15
Federal Reserve Decision Fuels Market Volatility Amid Economic Data Releases

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/market-volatility-inflation-fed-rate/
Coinstats2025/09/07 00:13
WTI hits three-month low as OPEC+ meeting looms

The post WTI hits three-month low as OPEC+ meeting looms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WTI falls to $61.20, its lowest level since June 2, before stabilizing near $61.50. Markets brace for Sunday’s OPEC+ meeting, with Saudi Arabia pushing for an accelerated return of 1.66 mb/d supply, though no final decision has been made. WTI trades below the 50-day SMA at $64.90, with key support at $61.50; a break lower could target $59.50-58.50. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil is heading into the weekend under heavy pressure, extending its losing streak to a third straight day as traders brace for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) meeting on Sunday, September 7. At the time of writing, WTI is trading near $61.50 per barrel, down about 2.70% on the day, marking its lowest level since June 2 and leaving the US benchmark on course for its first weekly decline in three weeks. The latest sell-off comes as investors weigh the prospect of a supply shift from the OPEC+. According to a Bloomberg report, Saudi Arabia has been pressing the group to accelerate the return of roughly 1.66 million barrels per day of previously curtailed supply, in a bid to reclaim global market share. While delegates stressed that no final decision has been made and keeping output steady into October remains an option, sources noted an increase could be agreed as soon as this weekend or later in the year. Any proposal to boost output may also face resistance from members keen to keep prices elevated. The bearish tone has been reinforced by a surprise build in US crude inventories this week, which added to oversupply concerns. Energy equities have also tracked Oil lower, underscoring investor unease as the potential for an early OPEC+ supply boost coincides with signs of softer demand. WTI remains pinned below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 00:13
Top 5 Undervalued Altcoins With 100x ROI Potential

The post Top 5 Undervalued Altcoins With 100x ROI Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News XRP, SUI, and a new Ethereum L2 headline the list of undervalued altcoins analysts say could deliver 100x ROI. Every cycle produces tokens that rise from obscurity to deliver life-changing returns. In 2017 it was Ethereum, in 2021 Solana, and in 2023 it was PEPE in the meme coin category. Analysts say the 2025 cycle will be no different, and the hunt for undervalued altcoins is already on. Projects with strong fundamentals, cultural narratives, or emerging use cases could deliver 100x ROI for early backers. While XRP, SUI, and a new Ethereum Layer 2 solution headline the list, traders are also eyeing presales like MAGACOIN FINANCE as asymmetric bets. XRP: legal clarity drives confidence XRP has rebounded strongly since achieving greater regulatory clarity in the U.S. Whale accumulation continues, and its utility in cross-border payments is scaling through Ripple’s partnerships with banks and payment providers. Analysts argue that XRP’s undervaluation lies in its enterprise-level adoption potential, which remains far from priced in. SUI: Developer-driven Growth SUI has been steadily building its ecosystem, leveraging the Move programming language to offer a developer-friendly environment. Its unique architecture emphasizes speed and scalability, giving it an edge in gaming and finance. Analysts note that undervaluation comes from the market’s tendency to overlook infrastructure projects until adoption metrics spike. MAGACOIN FINANCE: Undervalued Cultural Firepower Undervalued altcoins are where fortunes are made, and analysts say some hidden names are positioned to surprise this cycle. MAGACOIN FINANCE could deliver a staggering 9,300% ROI, positioning it alongside the fastest-growing meme-driven altcoins of the last decade. Unlike typical meme presales, it comes with the credibility of CertiK and HashEx audits, making it one of the few narrative tokens to start from a place of trust. With presale allocations disappearing rapidly, investors are treating it as a once-in-a-cycle…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 00:10
Analysis Firm Warns: “Stay Away from These 7 Altcoins for Now”

Cryptocurrency analysis firm Alphractal has published a list of altcoins that should be avoided due to high risk.
Coinstats2025/09/07 00:10
Home Affordability And The Monetary System

Home Affordability And The Monetary System

The post Home Affordability And The Monetary System appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. We should put him on a coin (Photo by Roger Viollet Collection/Getty Images) Roger Viollet via Getty Images A few years ago I wrote a piece, for Public Discourse, called “Montesquieu and the Monetary System.” It discussed our having fiat money, non-gold-standard money, today, from the perspective of the eighteenth century French legal sage, Montesquieu. His Spirit of the Laws argued that legal arrangements properly well up from the ethos of the people—that there should be little “space” between what laws and legal conventions specify and the actual desires of the populace about the ordering of society. Fiat money fails this test outright. The public abhors fiat money and yearns for the days when the all-American expression “sound as a dollar” meant something. The United States was on the gold standard until 1971, and minted silver coins until 1964, these dates marking the final points of the most longed-for period of all of American economic history, in the popular imagination today—that of postwar, post-World War II prosperity. Americans prefer today, as they always have, classical monetary systems, not fiat ones. The view of experts is the opposite. They think that fiat money is great, and that the gold standard in particular is properly in the dustbin of history. They reject returning to a gold standard outright, get impatient with entertaining objections, and point to overwhelming consensus among professionals and specialists in monetary affairs that any consideration of the gold standard today is a waste of time, resources, and energy. Ben Bernanke’s position that he had no idea what moved the gold markets encapsulated the matter. A chief monetary master, such as a Federal Reserve chair, perhaps above all else should have a view as to what moves the gold markets. Populace loves gold-standard-like money, experts dismiss such money, and that…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 00:07
Over $45M in Insider Token Unlocks Set to Hit Market Sept. 8–14

The post Over $45M in Insider Token Unlocks Set to Hit Market Sept. 8–14 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Over $45 million in insider token unlocks set for Sep. 8-14 across multiple projects. Aptos leads with a $28.96M release, equal to 0.98% of its circulating supply. IO, PEAQ, BB, and AGI follow with unlocks valued between $1.4M and $5.2M. More than $45.2 million worth of insider token unlocks are scheduled between September 8 and 14, according to data from Tokenomist. These unlocks involve allocations to teams, founders, and private investors. This new supply could influence the short-term market activity of the tokens. Aptos Leads With $29M Unlock Aptos will see the largest release of the week on September 11. Roughly $28.96 million in tokens will be unlocked, representing 0.98% of its circulating supply. While the percentage is under 1%, the value of the release makes Aptos the dominant figure in this week’s unlock calendar. Notably, Aptos unlocked 11.31 million tokens ($45.24 million) on July 12, 1.76% of its circulating supply, to the market. The release followed May and June unlocks valued at $65 million and $53–$59 million, respectively.  Interestingly, Aptos’ price reactions to past unlocks have been mixed, ranging from a 3.6% increase in April to a 7.8% drop in May. The July tokens were distributed to the community, core contributors, the foundation, and investors. As of this press time, APT is trading at $4.22, a 1.7% decline in the past day. The token has been on a downward trend for the past year, experiencing a 27% loss during that period. IO and PEAQ Face Higher Percentage Unlocks IO and PEAQ will also experience significant token releases. IO’s unlock, scheduled for September 11, amounts to $5.17 million, equal to 5% of its circulating supply. PEAQ will follow on September 12 with a $4.94 million unlock, representing 7.28% of its supply. Both stand out for their higher percentage impact compared…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 00:06
Ondo Price Soars with the Arrival of Stocks and ETFs on Ethereum

The tokenized real-world asset (RWA) market reaches a new milestone with Ondo Finance's groundbreaking announcement: the deployment of over 100 American stocks and ETFs directly on the Ethereum blockchain. This major initiative propels the ONDO token to new heights, flirting with the symbolic 1 dollar mark. The enthusiasm around Ondo Finance signifies a silent revolution redefining access to traditional financial markets. By eliminating intermediaries and offering 24/7 trading, tokenization fundamentally transforms how investors interact with traditional assets. This evolution is part of a broader movement where blockchain becomes the new standard for democratizing investment, from real estate with players like RealT to listed stocks with Ondo Finance. A breakdown of a sector that could well disrupt traditional finance.
Coinstats2025/09/07 00:05
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says the Fed must re-establish its credibility

The post US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says the Fed must re-establish its credibility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. United States (US) Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that the Federal Reserve (Fed) must re-establish its crediblity and trust with the American people during an interview with the Wall Street Journal, published on Friday. This comes on the heels of a devastating Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report that shows the US economy added just 22K new jobs in August, a stomach-churning plummet in hiring that has been laid almost entirely at the feet of the Trump administration’s trade tariffs and potentially Constitution-violating immigration crackdowns. Key highlights Central bank must recommit to maintaining the confidence of the American people.To safeguard future and the stability of the US economy, the Fed must re-establish its credibility as an independent institution.There must be an honest, independent, non-partisan review of the entire institution, including monetary policy, regulation, communications, staffing, and research.Looking ahead, the Fed must scale back the distortions it causes in the economy.When the Trump administration shifted toward tax cuts and deregulation, the Fed’s forecasts were too pessimistic. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/us-treasury-secretary-scott-bessent-says-the-fed-must-re-establish-its-credibility-202509051706
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 00:04
