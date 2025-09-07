2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
BullZilla, Shiba Inu, Polkadot – Where ROI Meets Innovation

BullZilla, Shiba Inu, Polkadot – Where ROI Meets Innovation

The post BullZilla, Shiba Inu, Polkadot – Where ROI Meets Innovation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover why BullZilla, Shiba Inu, and Polkadot are among the best crypto to buy today. Learn about presale ROI, tech, and growth potential. In the ever-changing world of digital assets, timing often decides who profits and who watches from the sidelines. Every cycle creates icons, from early Bitcoin holders to the retail surge behind Shiba Inu. Now, with new contenders emerging, investors are once again asking the same question: what is the best crypto to buy today? Bull Zilla, Shiba Inu, and Polkadot offer very different answers, yet each embodies a core trend shaping the market. One thrives on narrative and innovation in presales. Another rides the wave of meme culture’s enduring power. The last builds infrastructure that secures the foundation for Web3. Together, they illustrate where opportunity lives in 2025. BullZilla: The Presale Beast Roaring Toward Breakout BullZilla is rewriting the presale playbook. Unlike many meme coins that rely purely on hype, BullZilla integrates gamified mechanics and scarcity models to give structure to growth. At the heart of this system is the Mutation Mechanism, a progressive pricing engine that raises the entry barrier every $100,000 raised or every 48 hours without pause. For investors, it means urgency is not optional, it’s baked into the DNA of the project. At its Current Stage (1st – The Project Trinity Boom, Phase 4th), BullZilla ($BZIL) trades at $0.00002575. With a presale tally crossing $155,000 and over 500 holders, it is clear momentum is building. The projected listing price of $0.00527 translates into a jaw-dropping 20,371% ROI potential for early joiners. For those who entered at Stage 1D, the ROI has already touched 347%, showing just how aggressive the trajectory can be. A $1,000 allocation today would net 38.834 million BZIL tokens, and within just one day, the presale price is…
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01686+0.05%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$50.86+5.69%
Boom
BOOM$0.007132-16.99%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 00:37
Részesedés
Ripple (XRP) Price Forecast: XRP Stalls as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Gains Whale Interest This September

Ripple (XRP) Price Forecast: XRP Stalls as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Gains Whale Interest This September

The post Ripple (XRP) Price Forecast: XRP Stalls as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Gains Whale Interest This September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP price remains flat and to that effect, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) takes center-stage as big whales move the tides with the dynamics in the crypto market. Mutuum Finance is currently in the 6th presale with the token selling at $0.035. In Stage 7 the price will rise by 14.29% to $0.04. It has more than 16100 investors and the demand is very high which has see more than $15.45 million flow into the platform. As traders are paying close attention to the sideways movement of XRP, the sudden increase of institutional and whale interest in Mutuum Finance is a signifier that might lead to the renewal of the investor mood. XRP Is Battling itself due to the pessimistic September Projection XRP is up at $2.81, and has been trading between $2.78 and $2.86. Analysts assert that the cryptocurrency could be down to $2.75 to $2.80 before this month ends and $3.00 to $3.10 if more buyers swoop in. Any break above such resistance would maybe a break into the $3.40 area and failure to hold the support could in the short term result in a drawdown. Broader crypto trends and additional innovation in decentralized finance are altering the conduct of markets, and initiatives like Mutuum Finance are becoming more popular. Phase 6 Presale Mutuum Finance Phase 6 Presale Mutuum Finance is live with stage 6 of presale costing $0.035. It has done so much and the uptake of investments has so far been tremendous bringing the total to $15.45M. USD Stablecoin on Ethereum Mutuum Finance will issue an overcollateralized USD-pegged Ethereum-based stablecoin that can be leveraged in straightforward decentralized transactions, and be held long-term. Multi-purpose, Dual-lending DeFi infrastructure Peer-to-Contract lending is entirely based on smart contract technology. P2P lending offers freedom, control, and transparency to the dealings of the lenders…
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009276-8.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10147+0.58%
Movement
MOVE$0.1244+3.75%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 00:34
Részesedés
Dogecoin & Pepe Price Action Softens As Buyers Prioritize Rollblock’s Presale For Superior Long Term Multiples This Cycle

Dogecoin & Pepe Price Action Softens As Buyers Prioritize Rollblock’s Presale For Superior Long Term Multiples This Cycle

Rollblock’s presale has already crossed $11.5 million, marking a 500% surge that has caught the eye of traders shifting focus away from meme tokens. As attention tilts toward projects offering stronger fundamentals, both Dogecoin and Pepe price action have softened, reflecting a cooling pace after their recent rallies. With Rollblock’s blend of utility and tokenomics [...] The post Dogecoin & Pepe Price Action Softens As Buyers Prioritize Rollblock’s Presale For Superior Long Term Multiples This Cycle appeared first on Blockonomi.
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001022+2.92%
BLEND
BLEND$0.0003342+0.63%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002584-1.86%
Részesedés
Blockonomi2025/09/07 00:30
Részesedés
Bitcoin Mining Profitability in 2025: Can Miners Survive Rising Costs?

Bitcoin Mining Profitability in 2025: Can Miners Survive Rising Costs?

Bitcoin is trading at elevated levels this year, yet miners aren’t seeing the windfall they enjoyed in earlier cycles. Rising […] The post Bitcoin Mining Profitability in 2025: Can Miners Survive Rising Costs? appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.01628+0.61%
Részesedés
Coindoo2025/09/07 00:30
Részesedés
Tesla approves a $1 trillion 10-year pay deal for Elon Musk

Tesla approves a $1 trillion 10-year pay deal for Elon Musk

Tesla has decided to offer Elon Musk a $1 trillion pay deal stretched over ten years, and despite how massive that number is, shareholder approval looks like a done deal. The board approved it on Friday, and the final vote is expected at the company’s annual meeting in November. According to Reuters, those guys framed […]
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014596+1.02%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009897+1.33%
Wink
LIKE$0.010803+1.10%
Részesedés
Cryptopolitan2025/09/07 00:30
Részesedés
Lawmakers Clash Over Digital Dollar While Stablecoins Gain Ground

Lawmakers Clash Over Digital Dollar While Stablecoins Gain Ground

The post Lawmakers Clash Over Digital Dollar While Stablecoins Gain Ground appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech The return of Congress has reignited one of the most polarizing questions in U.S. crypto policy: should America build a central bank digital currency? Depending on who you ask, the idea of a digital dollar is either an essential step to keep up with China and Europe or a dangerous threat to civil liberties. Fear of Surveillance Skeptics like Rep. Tom Emmer warn that a retail CBDC would give the government a direct line into citizens’ wallets. He has championed the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, which passed the House in July, arguing that programmable money without cash-like privacy would allow federal authorities to track or even restrict everyday transactions. Policy specialists, however, argue that this framing ignores an important fact: CBDCs are not a one-size-fits-all product. Sheila Warren, who leads the Project Liberty Institute, points out that the U.S. Federal Reserve cannot launch a CBDC without congressional approval and that privacy features are design decisions, not inevitabilities. In her words, much of the rhetoric in Washington is “more about politics than genuine policy risk.” Diverging Paths Abroad While the U.S. debate drags on, other powers are moving ahead. China’s e-CNY is already live, while the European Union and India are piloting their own versions. That puts Washington at odds with much of the global policy landscape. Warren adds that wholesale CBDCs, which settle transactions between banks, may have potential in the U.S., but she has never seen a retail digital dollar as realistic. One reason the CBDC conversation feels less urgent is the rapid rise of stablecoins. Congress recently passed the GENIUS Act, giving dollar-backed tokens a regulatory framework. Warren argues this could make CBDCs redundant, calling stablecoins the “jet fuel” of the digital economy as they power payments, trading, and settlement without a government-built alternative. The Real Privacy…
Union
U$0.01005-10.02%
RealLink
REAL$0.06083--%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009276-8.06%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 00:28
Részesedés
Rosé Doubles BTS’s Record Radio Run

Rosé Doubles BTS’s Record Radio Run

The post Rosé Doubles BTS’s Record Radio Run appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rosé and Bruno Mars’s “Apt.” hits 41 weeks on the Radio Songs chart, compared to “Dynamite” by BTS, which spent 19 frames on the tally. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 10: Rose visits SiriusXM Studios on October 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images) Getty Images Rosé’s song “Apt.,” her collaboration with Bruno Mars, is one of the biggest hits in America this year, even though it was released in 2024. The tune is another smash for Mars, but for the Blackpink star, it’s much more special. “Apt.” has helped Rosé make history in countless ways thanks to how high it’s climbed on various charts and how long it has held on. The cut is still a favorite on radio stations in the United States, and its lead over all other K-pop songs on American radio is incredible – and still growing. “Apt.” Extends Its Record Radio Run “Apt.” hits 41 weeks on the Radio Songs chart, Billboard’s general list of the most successful tunes across all stations in the country in terms of total audience. Rosé’s tune long ago became the longest-charting hit on the Radio Songs roster by any K-pop star, and it continues to further its lead every time it earns another stay on the list. Rosé Doubles the Previous Record Holder Rosé’s smash has more than doubled the previous record holder in terms of longevity on the Radio Songs chart. Before Rosé and Mars debuted, that honor belonged to BTS’s “Dynamite,” which managed 19 weeks on the list. “Apt.” surpassed that figure months ago – and then kept going. A Historic Peak on American Radio “Apt.” is also the highest-rising win by any K-pop star on the Radio Songs chart, where it peaked at No. 4. Only one other K-pop hit…
Sidekick
K$0.1637+2.82%
Honorswap
HONOR$0.915+6.39%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0285+0.78%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 00:22
Részesedés
Best Crypto Presales To Buy: Tapzi Outshines Bitcoin Hyper, Maxi Doge, and PEPENODE

Best Crypto Presales To Buy: Tapzi Outshines Bitcoin Hyper, Maxi Doge, and PEPENODE

Finding the best crypto presales to buy isn’t as simple as it sounds. The market is flooded with new tokens […] The post Best Crypto Presales To Buy: Tapzi Outshines Bitcoin Hyper, Maxi Doge, and PEPENODE appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.01628+0.61%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.3181+3.43%
DOGE
DOGE$0.23536+2.58%
Részesedés
Coindoo2025/09/07 00:20
Részesedés
Fed Rate Cut Odds Soar After Weak Jobs Report, Markets Eye September Move

Fed Rate Cut Odds Soar After Weak Jobs Report, Markets Eye September Move

Fed rate cut odds rise sharply after weaker than expected jobs. Markets rally as September rate cut becomes the likely outcome. Unemployment climbs, fueling expectations of imminent Federal Reserve easing steps. The likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate cut in September has surged after new data revealed unexpected weakness in the US job market. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, there is now a 90.4% chance of a 25 basis points cut, while the possibility of a deeper 50 basis points cut stands at 9.6%. In August, the labor market’s decline was evident, with only 22,000 new jobs created instead of the expected 75,000. To make things worse, July figures were revised to reflect a net decrease in work. The unemployment rate reached 4.3%, its highest point since October 2021, indicating an apparent chill in hiring. Bank of America has revised its forecast to capture these changes and is now projecting two reductions in 2025. The former is likely to happen in September and the latter in December. In the meantime, market commentators, such as crypto analyst Ash Crypto, are predicting an essentially sealed September cut. Also Read: XRP Golden Cross Fails to Ignite Rally as Price Slips to $2.80 Markets Respond to Growing Confidence in Rate Cuts Financial markets are already pricing in policy easing. The S&P 500 has reached record highs on expectations of lower rates, while Treasury yields dropped sharply, indicating strong investor belief in imminent cuts. Previously, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recommended more vigorous moves, proposing cuts of as much as 50 basis points. Analysts, however, warn that this would seem hasty if inflation is still above target. To date, the bigger picture supports a 25 basis point reduction as the most probable solution. Low rates push stocks up, the dollar down, and gold and risk assets such as cryptocurrencies up. As a result, traders are trading around the announcement that is likely to be made in September, and another round of easing is expected in December. A lack of strong job creation and an increased unemployment rate have reinforced anticipation of a rate cut in September. While markets prepare for a 25 basis point reduction, the Federal Reserve’s next steps remain crucial for economic stability heading into the year’s final months. Also Read: Ripple-Finastra Partnership Sparks Debate Over SWIFT Connectivity The post Fed Rate Cut Odds Soar After Weak Jobs Report, Markets Eye September Move appeared first on 36Crypto.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009276-8.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10147+0.58%
Movement
MOVE$0.1244+3.75%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/07 00:19
Részesedés
Which Is The Best Crypto To Buy Today? Experts Weigh In As El Salvador Buys $50M Gold

Which Is The Best Crypto To Buy Today? Experts Weigh In As El Salvador Buys $50M Gold

The post Which Is The Best Crypto To Buy Today? Experts Weigh In As El Salvador Buys $50M Gold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. El Salvador has once again made headlines in global finance after acquiring nearly $50 million worth of gold for the first time since 1990. The move highlights the country’s ongoing diversification strategy, which already includes Bitcoin as legal tender. This fresh investment comes at a time when gold is trading above $3,500 per ounce, and as markets anticipate potential interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve.  The development underscores how governments and investors alike are seeking alternative assets that provide both stability and growth potential. In the same spirit, private investors are scanning the digital asset landscape for opportunities that could deliver outsized returns.  Among the most-discussed tokens are Tapzi ($TAPZI), Shiba Inu ($SHIB), and Pudgy Penguins ($PENGU). Analysts argue these assets could shape the next wave of high-growth crypto opportunities, with some experts suggesting potential 10x returns from these best crypto to buy today under the right market conditions. Shiba Inu’s Bold Price Outlook Shiba Inu continues to divide opinion within the crypto community. The popular meme coin is consolidating near the end of a symmetrical triangle, a pattern often followed by sharp breakouts.  Veteran Bitcoin investor CryptoELITES argues that SHIB could climb as high as $0.00023, which would represent an 18x increase from current levels. If realized, the rally would not only surpass its previous all-time high but also establish SHIB as one of the most lucrative meme coin trades of the cycle. However, skepticism remains. Critics believe the target is too ambitious considering SHIB’s massive circulating supply of nearly 590 trillion tokens. Supporters counter that speculative energy and growing ecosystem developments could fuel another retail-driven surge.  As of press time, SHIB trades at about $0.0000123, holding a market cap above $7 billion. While its momentum is modest, the possibility of another viral rally keeps investor interest…
NEAR
NEAR$2.615+5.02%
Union
U$0.01005-10.02%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001273+2.00%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 00:17
Részesedés

Felkapott hírek

Több

Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division

Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.

Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant