2025-09-09 Tuesday
Nasdaq-Listed Lion Group to Convert SOL, SUI Holdings Into HYPE
The post Nasdaq-Listed Lion Group to Convert SOL, SUI Holdings Into HYPE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lion Group Holding Ltd. has revealed plans to convert its Solana and Sui holdings to Hyperliquid (HYPE) over time. The firm revealed that this move forms part of a strategic reallocation following BitGo’s launch of custody solutions for HYPE EVM. Lion Group To Swap SOL, SUI For Hyperliquid (HYPE) In a press release, the company announced that it plans to exchange all of its current SOL and SUI assets for HYPE. It noted that this follows the launch of institutional HYPE EVM custody solutions in the U.S. by crypto custodian BitGo. Lion Group is aiming to optimize its crypto portfolio by “leveraging Hyperliquid’s high-performance Layer 1 blockchain and decentralized perpetual futures exchange capabilities.” As part of this strategic reallocation, the company stated that it will implement an accumulation strategy to convert its SOL and SUI holdings into HYPE over time. With this, it aims to lower the average acquisition cost of its potential Hyperliquid position, thereby accumulating the DEX token below the current market price. The company added that this reflects its “commitment to prudent risk management and long-term value creation in the evolving digital asset landscape.” Furthermore, it is worth mentioning that this move comes amid the HYPE price rally to a new all-time high (ATH) today. TradingView data shows that the token reached almost $52 today, representing a gain of over 7% in the last 24 hours. Source: TradingView; HYPE Daily Chart Meanwhile, the rally comes amid Hyperliquid’s move to launch its native USDH stablecoin. Stablecoin issuers like Paxos have tabled their proposal to deploy the USDH stablecoin, promising to inject some of the revenue into the token’s ecosystem. How The USDH Stablecoin Could Boost The DEX Token’s Price The launch of the USDH stablecoin could serve as a catalyst for higher prices for the HYPE token. Notably,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 05:17
Bitcoin Slips While Altcoins Surge: What’s Next for ADA, SHIB, and DOGE?
Bitcoin struggles, but altcoins like DOGE and SOL experience significant gains. ADA targets $0.93 as SHIB and PEPE eye breaking resistance levels. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Slips While Altcoins Surge: What’s Next for ADA, SHIB, and DOGE? The post Bitcoin Slips While Altcoins Surge: What’s Next for ADA, SHIB, and DOGE? appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/09/09 05:16
Ledger CTO Warns of Large-Scale NPM Supply Chain Attack; Urges Address Checks
The post Ledger CTO Warns of Large-Scale NPM Supply Chain Attack; Urges Address Checks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet warned Monday that a large-scale software supply chain attack is underway targeting NPM packages used across the JavaScript ecosystem globally. ‘Potentially All Chains’: Ledger CTO Cautions After NPM Developer Account Hacked Ledger‘s Guillemet said on X that a reputable developer’s NPM account was compromised and that affected packages have been downloaded […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ledger-cto-warns-of-large-scale-npm-supply-chain-attack-urges-address-checks/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 05:14
Ledger CTO Warns of Supply Chain Attack Risk
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/ledger-warns-npm-attack-risk/
Coinstats
2025/09/09 05:14
Warren Paul Anderson: Token Buy-And-Burn Mechanisms Could Damp Volatility Spillovers Into Bitcoin, Ethereum
Token buy-and-burn models could play a significant role in shaping how volatility in smaller cryptocurrencies spills over into major assets such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), according to Warren Pread more
Coinstats
2025/09/09 05:13
New Token Under $0.005 Poised to Dominate Like Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) Once Did
The post New Token Under $0.005 Poised to Dominate Like Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) Once Did appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The history of crypto is marked by underdog tokens that exploded into dominance. Solana climbed from cents to over $200 in just a few years. Cardano followed a similar trajectory, reaching a high of $3.09, and cementing itself as one of the leading smart contract platforms. This cycle, a new project priced under $0.005 is catching attention as the next potential breakout: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). By combining the viral appeal of memes with real infrastructure and security, LILPEPE is emerging as the meme coin challenger with a trajectory that could rival the early days of Solana and Cardano. A Meme Coin with Real Infrastructure Meme tokens have a history of lacking substance, serving only as tokens meant for quick trading during bull runs. Little Pepe is changing that by anchoring its ecosystem to Ethereum’s Layer-2 framework. This approach enables cost-effective transactions, solving the scalability issues that hindered even Cardano in its early years. What makes LILPEPE unique is its focus: it’s not trying to be a universal Layer-2 but one built purely for memes. By introducing its own Meme Launchpad, the project ensures that new tokens can launch fairly and grow within a supportive ecosystem. Even more importantly, Little Pepe has integrated anti-bot protections, making it the only chain where sniper bots cannot interfere with launches. This mix of meme blend and technical rigor separates countless coins that struggle to survive beyond their initial hype. LILPEPE Presale Momentum and Growing Credibility Since kicking off on June 10 at $0.001, Little Pepe’s presale has been one of the fastest-rising in the market. It is now in Stage 12 at $0.0021, with over $24.1 million raised and 15.1 billion tokens sold. The final listing price is set at $0.003, meaning early participants are already sitting on significant unrealized gains. The project’s commitment…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 05:13
Kazakhstan to Launch National Crypto Reserve, Digital Asset Law by 2026
TLDR Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes creating a national crypto reserve as part of digital asset development plans. Tokayev calls for the establishment of a new digital asset law, aiming for completion by 2026. The president suggests forming a State Fund of Digital Assets, to be based on the National Bank’s Investment Corporation. Kazakhstan plans [...] The post Kazakhstan to Launch National Crypto Reserve, Digital Asset Law by 2026 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/09 05:09
Edo Liberty Unveils The Revolutionary Power Of Smarter Search At Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025
The post Edo Liberty Unveils The Revolutionary Power Of Smarter Search At Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI Breakthrough: Edo Liberty Unveils The Revolutionary Power Of Smarter Search At Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 Skip to content Home AI News AI Breakthrough: Edo Liberty Unveils the Revolutionary Power of Smarter Search at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ai-breakthrough-smarter-search-2/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 05:09
OpenSea announces NFT reserve with CryptoPunk as first buy
The NFT sector has yet to recapture the enthusiasm of 2021-2022, forcing many NFT-centric companies like OpenSea to pivot to more in-demand crypto use cases. NFT marketplace turned trading platform OpenSea on Monday said it launched a $1 million reserve dedicated to buying “culturally relevant" non-fungible tokens (NFTs).OpenSea kicked off its NFT reserve by buying a piece of digital art from the CryptoPunk collection — widely considered Ethereum's first NFT profile picture (PFP) collection. “To us, culturally relevant NFTs are works that have made an impact: creatively, socially, or technologically,” OpenSea Chief Marketing Officer Adam Hollander told Cointelegraph. “They might represent a defining moment in NFT history, introduce a new artistic style, or come from voices that haven’t been fully recognized yet.”Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/09 05:08
PIVX (Private Instant Verified Transaction): A Privacy-Focused Cryptocurrency Project
The post PIVX (Private Instant Verified Transaction): A Privacy-Focused Cryptocurrency Project appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PIVX (Private Instant Verified Transaction) is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency project that aims to provide secure and private transactions while also maintaining a decentralized and community-driven approach. PIVX places a strong emphasis on privacy features, allowing users to conduct private transactions that are shielded from prying eyes. It uses advanced cryptographic techniques to enhance transaction privacy. It is known for its active and engaged community, contributing to ongoing development, marketing, and adoption efforts. PIVX employs a two-tier network structure with masternodes and staking nodes. Masternodes provide additional services to the network and help facilitate features like private transactions and instant payments. Staking nodes secure the network and participate in consensus. PIVX uses a PoS consensus mechanism, where users can earn rewards by staking their PIVX coins and participating in network validation. SwiftX SwiftX is a feature that enables instant transactions by leveraging the network of masternodes to validate and lock transactions, allowing for fast confirmations. PIVX is the native utility token of the PIVX ecosystem. It may have various use cases within the platform, including staking, participating in governance, and potentially as a medium of exchange. Moreover, PIVX offers user-friendly wallets and interfaces to make it easier for users to send, receive, and manage their PIVX coins. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/pivx-private-instant-verified-transaction-token/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 05:08
