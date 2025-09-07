2025-09-09 Tuesday

Congress Is Back From Break

Congress Is Back From Break

The post Congress Is Back From Break appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Here’s what we’re looking for now that Congress is back from summer recess and we enter the final four months of 2025. You’re reading State of Crypto, a CoinDesk newsletter looking at the intersection of cryptocurrency and government. Click here to sign up for future editions. The narrative Welcome to the last four months of 2025. Here’s what we’re looking for in the final third of this year. Why it matters Crypto already got one major bill this year — the GENIUS Act addressing stablecoins — but the bigger market structure bill remains a work-in-progress. Congress is back from summer recess but there are other issues it has to deal with, including a funding bill deadline at the end of the month. Breaking it down In the legislative branch, all eyes are on market structure legislation. While the House of Representatives passed the Digital Assets Market Clarity Act (Clarity Act) with overwhelming bipartisan support earlier this year, the Senate has so far gone its own route, with the Senate Banking Committee publishing multiple drafts defining “ancillary assets” and working toward creating guidelines for the broader crypto sector. While the Banking Committee has published several drafts — including one late Friday — the Senate Agriculture Committee has not yet gone that far. Any legislation will need support from both committees, given the Banking Committee oversees the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Agriculture Committee oversees the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Moreover, this bill will need bipartisan support, given the 60-vote threshold it will need to advance out of the Senate. Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott set a Sept. 30 deadline for passage, but it’ll be a heavy lift, given the myriad other concerns the Senate has right now. The federal regulators, for their part, are also moving swiftly. On Tuesday, the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 00:59
ETH to $5,000 Cancelled? Key Market Signal Just Emerged

ETH to $5,000 Cancelled? Key Market Signal Just Emerged

The post ETH to $5,000 Cancelled? Key Market Signal Just Emerged appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum neared the $5,000 mark in late August, but its rally stopped short, however reaching an all-time high of $4,955 on Aug. 24. Since this date, Ethereum has fluctuated in a range between $4,209 and $4,797, with the price failing to reach $5,000. At the time of writing, ETH was trading down 3.67% in the last 24 hours to $4,295 as crypto markets fell after an initial rise in response to weak U.S. job growth that had sparked hopes for a September rate cut. You Might Also Like As the market awaits the next major move, analysts are hinting at indications that Ethereum might have formed a local top, beyond which upside momentum might not be feasible in the short term. ETH Futures Under Pressure 🧨 Net Taker Volume is heavily skewed: sellers are hitting the bid with $570M more than buyers. Historically, this level of aggressive selling has appeared near local tops. pic.twitter.com/4yqqztiRcj — Maartunn (@JA_Maartun) September 6, 2025 According to Maartunn, a community analyst at CryptoQuant, ETH futures remain under pressure. This is as net taker volume is heavily skewed with sellers hitting the bid with $570 million more than buyers. Maartunn added that historically, this level of aggressive selling has appeared near local tops. Ethereum ETFs see outflows On Sept. 5, Ethereum spot ETFs saw total net outflows of $447 million, the second-largest in history and reversing a month-long trend of major inflows. Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded total net outflows of $160 million, with none of the 12 ETFs posting net inflows. You Might Also Like According to Glassnode, over 50% of Ethereum ETF inflows have coincided with rising CME open interest, suggesting that TradFi activity might not be purely directional. This might suggest a blend of outright exposure and arbitrage strategies as ETH trades below local…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 00:56
Strategy Exclusion from S&P 500 Sparks Industry Dialogue

Strategy Exclusion from S&P 500 Sparks Industry Dialogue

The post Strategy Exclusion from S&P 500 Sparks Industry Dialogue appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Michael Saylor comments on Strategy’s exclusion from the S&P 500. Strategic shift sparks market and community reactions. Robinhood sees stock surge from S&P addition. Michael Saylor expressed concern over Strategy’s exclusion from the S&P 500 index after meeting all criteria, as Robinhood was included instead. This decision influences both equity valuations and crypto-market sentiment, given Strategy’s substantial Bitcoin holdings. Robinhood Joins S&P 500; Shares Surge 7.5% In a notable occurrence, Strategy met all criteria for becoming part of the S&P 500, yet it was not included. Michael Saylor commented, suggesting potential inconsistencies in selection. Robinhood’s unexpected entry added further complexity to the announcement. The exclusion limits Strategy’s opportunity for index-driven demand, especially for funds tracking the S&P 500. Robinhood’s inclusion sparked a positive response with its shares increasing by 7.5%, reflecting the immediate index effect. Thinking about the S&P right now… with a chart showing Strategy’s 92% annualized returns since adopting the Bitcoin Standard, far exceeding both the S&P 500 and Bitcoin over the period. — Michael Saylor Crypto Equities and Regulatory Trends: Expert Analysis Did you know? Robinhood’s inclusion in the S&P 500 reflects an increasing intersection of traditional finance and cryptocurrency sectors, a trend noted since Coinbase’s addition in early 2025. Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $110,314.73, with a market cap of $2.20 trillion according to CoinMarketCap data. Despite a slight 0.46% drop within the last 24 hours, its market dominance remains at 57.92%. Trading volume fell by 52.27% over the past day. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 16:39 UTC on September 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu analysts highlight potential for continuous regulatory adjustments impacting firms like Strategy. Analysis suggests that such exclusions can temporarily disrupt equities, but often include future opportunities for rebalanced inclusion. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 00:51
Will the Post-Presale Dip Spark a 100% Rally?

Will the Post-Presale Dip Spark a 100% Rally?

The post Will the Post-Presale Dip Spark a 100% Rally? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The meme coin arena has once again shown its unpredictability, with TOKEN6900 making one of the most remarkable launches in recent weeks. After a presale full of speculation and excitement, the token hit the market with impressive momentum, rewarding early investors before facing a post-presale dip. Now, the big question is whether this pullback could set the stage for a potential 100% rally, as attention also begins shifting toward rising contenders like Snorter Token. Source – Cryptonews YouTube Channel Can It Reclaim Its Launch Momentum? On launch, TOKEN6900 wasted no time grabbing attention. Within a short span, the project climbed to nearly $10 million in market capitalization, with intraday peaks touching as high as $12 to $12.5 million. At one point, it registered a 61% gain in a single day. As expected, this rapid rise was followed by waves of selling pressure, with presale buyers locking in profits and causing short-term dips. TOKEN6900 (T6900) Price Analysis The pullback that followed shifted the chart into a clear downtrend, marked by lower highs and lower lows. At present, TOKEN6900 is trading around a $5.4 million market cap, significantly below its peak. The key support zone now sits at $0.0050 to $0.0053, while the nearest resistance levels can be found at $0.0065 to $0.0070. A major resistance level also stands around $0.0095 to $0.010. The overall picture shows that selling pressure has weighed heavily since launch, but the token still sits at a crucial support zone. If buyers manage to defend the $0.0050 support, TOKEN6900 could attempt a rebound toward $0.0065 to $0.0070. A breakout above that range, particularly if supported by strong volume, may open the path toward $0.0095 to $0.010. Conversely, if support fails and the price slips below $0.0048, the token risks sliding further toward the $0.0040 region. In short,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 00:48
Tapzi Outshines Bitcoin Hyper, Maxi Doge, and PEPENODE

Tapzi Outshines Bitcoin Hyper, Maxi Doge, and PEPENODE

The post Tapzi Outshines Bitcoin Hyper, Maxi Doge, and PEPENODE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover the best crypto presales to buy, including Tapzi, Bitcoin Hyper, Maxi Doge, and PEPENODE Finding the best crypto presales to buy isn’t as simple as it sounds. The market is flooded with new tokens daily, and many investors have faced scams, fake hype, and projects that disappear overnight. With so much uncertainty, spotting a genuine project that offers both safety and potential growth is a challenge. Yet, amidst this crowded field, a few names are making waves, and Tapzi is clearly leading the pack. Currently priced at $0.0035, Tapzi is already drawing massive attention because its confirmed listing price will be $0.01. That’s over a 186% price hike guaranteed at launch, a statistic that naturally fuels FOMO among early investors. Beyond numbers, Tapzi has positioned itself as a utility-driven project with innovative features, giving it an edge over others. The competition isn’t weak either. Bitcoin Hyper markets itself on offering next-gen transaction speed. At the same time, Maxi Doge brings meme coin energy backed by a vibrant community, and PEPENODE promises to create a decentralized network supporting long-term scalability. Each carries its own merit, but when compared head-to-head, Tapzi stands taller thanks to its clear roadmap, tokenomics, and listing advantage. Together, Tapzi, Bitcoin Hyper, Maxi Doge, and PEPENODE share common strengths: they aim for strong communities, long-term growth potential, and the promise of being more legitimate than countless short-lived tokens. However, for those looking for early entry with high upside, Tapzi remains the most compelling pick among the best crypto presales to buy right now. Tapzi: Invest for 186% Price Hike with $100k Potential Finding a presale project that combines legitimacy, innovation, and upside potential is rare, but Tapzi checks all the boxes.  At its current presale price of $0.0035, Tapzi already stands out because the confirmed…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 00:46
Tesla’s $1 trillion pay deal for Elon Musk will likely win shareholder approval

Tesla’s $1 trillion pay deal for Elon Musk will likely win shareholder approval

The post Tesla’s $1 trillion pay deal for Elon Musk will likely win shareholder approval appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tesla has decided to offer Elon Musk a $1 trillion pay deal stretched over ten years, and despite how massive that number is, shareholder approval looks like a done deal. The board approved it on Friday, and the final vote is expected at the company’s annual meeting in November. According to Reuters, those guys framed the proposal as the only way to keep Elon from walking away, while also calming concerns about Tesla’s future in artificial intelligence and robotics. The deal gives Elon 96 million restricted shares up front. That stock, worth over $31 billion based on Friday’s trading, can’t be touched for five years. Equilar, a firm that tracks executive pay, estimated that Elon’s total 2025 compensation would go past $113 billion if all targets are hit. The board called it “A Super Ambitious Incentive Package for a Pioneering, Ambitious and Unique CEO,” and said he’s the only one who can take Tesla to the next level. Elon demanded control and raised threats to leave This pay plan didn’t fall from the sky. It took seven months to put together. The board’s compensation committee started talks in February, meeting with lawyers 37 times and with Elon himself 10 times. Three things were off the table from the start: Elon wanted 25% ownership, full say in Tesla’s direction, and complete payout for the 2018 package that got wiped out in court. No compromise. Tesla’s board said in their filing that Elon threatened to leave multiple times, and they were worried the company’s AI talent would follow him. The $31 billion in restricted stock is partly a payback for the $56 billion plan from 2018 that got voided by a Delaware court last year. The board added that if Elon wins his legal challenge fast enough, he won’t receive the new…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 00:43
Trump was ahead on rate cuts but Powell’s patience proved justified

Trump was ahead on rate cuts but Powell’s patience proved justified

President Trump told the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates five months ago. He said the job market was weaker than it looked and warned that keeping interest rates high would hurt businesses and workers. This week, the labor data proved him right. More than 300,000 jobs were erased from the last four months of […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/07 00:42
Bitcoin Price Drop Below $110,000 Sparks Market Jitters

Bitcoin Price Drop Below $110,000 Sparks Market Jitters

The post Bitcoin Price Drop Below $110,000 Sparks Market Jitters appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Urgent Alert: Bitcoin Price Drop Below $110,000 Sparks Market Jitters Skip to content Home Crypto News Urgent Alert: Bitcoin Price Drop Below $110,000 Sparks Market Jitters Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-price-drop-alert-6/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 00:42
Fed’s Goolsbee remains undecided on September rate decision

Fed’s Goolsbee remains undecided on September rate decision

The post Fed’s Goolsbee remains undecided on September rate decision appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee warned on Friday that while sinking employment data is typically a cause for interest rate cuts, still-high inflation data is still cause for concern, and key Fed officials may not be fully sold on a September rate cut. Key highlights Open to criticism on Fed decision-making.Totally opposed to taking away Fed independence.Strange to call own move to Fed from CEA after 12 years “sinister” (in reference to Stephen Miran’s shift to the Fed board).Anyone who joins FOMC will take job seriously. Hiring could be artifically lower due to immigration.Still undecided on September rate decision.If we were to start seeing layoffs, we’d be nervous.We have to look at the inflation side of the Fed’s mandate, too.We want to make sure that the services inflation uptick is a blip.Fed independence is critical if we don’t want inflation.Sttill think we’re likely in the full-employment space.Shocks are pushing the US in a stagflationary direction. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/feds-goolsbee-remains-undecided-on-september-rate-decision-202509051845
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 00:40
SHIB Price Prediction: PENGU Debates Continue While Layer Brett Gains Traction As The Community’s 60x Favorite

SHIB Price Prediction: PENGU Debates Continue While Layer Brett Gains Traction As The Community’s 60x Favorite

The latest round of SHIB price prediction updates highlights just how far Shiba Inu has matured—big community, solid ecosystem, but limited upside. At the same time, Pudgy Penguins keeps sparking debate thanks to its cultural weight, even if its token hasn’t delivered breakout gains. But the real noise is around Layer Brett, the Ethereum Layer [...] The post SHIB Price Prediction: PENGU Debates Continue While Layer Brett Gains Traction As The Community’s 60x Favorite appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/07 00:40
