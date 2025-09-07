MEXC-tőzsde
Shiba Inu (SHIB) vs Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Best Meme Coin to Buy for a 50x Bull Run Profit
The meme coin community continues to evolve rapidly, with entrants competing with established veterans of the likes of Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE). While investors look for the next big high-upside wager ahead of 2025’s anticipated bull cycle, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) have remained big names to watch. One is a […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/07 01:16
United States CFTC S&P 500 NC Net Positions rose from previous $-187.8K to $-161.1K
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 01:16
Firefly Prepares for Token Launch Following Independence from Mask Network
The post Firefly Prepares for Token Launch Following Independence from Mask Network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Firefly set to release its native token soon. Firefly spun off from Mask Network in February 2025. Token launch highlights advancements in decentralized social networks. The Firefly decentralized social protocol, a key Mask Network project, is preparing to unveil its token, according to prominent KOL announcements dated September 6, 2025. This token launch marks a significant step for Web3 social networking, potentially influencing Ethereum and MASK token dynamics while promising enhanced user engagement and cross-platform financial utilities. Firefly’s Token Launch: Bridging Web2 and Web3 Economies Firefly, spun off from Mask Network’s MaskDAO in early 2025, is set to launch its token, according to multiple KOLs. The token aims to bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3 through an advanced decentralized social protocol. Key stakeholders include Mask Network, which remains integral to Firefly’s functional ecosystem. As Firefly anticipates its token release, the protocol emphasizes innovation and expanded team capabilities. The broader implications include enhanced interoperability for creators and strategic integration within decentralized finance networks. Market participants are preparing for potential shifts in governance tokens and increased engagement within Layer 2 environments. “Firefly’s independence enables us to push the edge in Web3 social innovation. The upcoming token opens a new era for creator monetization, protocol-level governance, and cross-chain interoperability.” – Mask Network Twitter Reactions among market analysts illustrate a considerable interest in Firefly’s developments. Anticipation circulates among DeFi and social protocol communities, heightening discussions over its impact on creator monetization and protocol governance. Firefly’s technological advancements are noted for their potential to redefine privacy and cross-platform interactions. Analyzing Market Dynamics and the Future of Social Protocols Did you know? Firefly’s token launch is seen as a crucial evolution in decentralized social networking, reminiscent of the Lens Protocol release in 2024 that accelerated social aggregation’s adoption within the Web3 community. According…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 01:15
Web3 Phishing Surge Drains $12.17 Million in August 2025
On-chain data discloses that August 2025 has recorded $12.17M in overall losses due to growing Web3 phishing attacks impacting up to 15,230 consumers.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/07 01:15
To Enhance Trust Between Supply Chain Participants
The post To Enhance Trust Between Supply Chain Participants appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SUku (SUKU) is a cryptocurrency and blockchain project that focuses on supply chain and sustainability solutions. SUKU aims to provide transparency, traceability, and sustainability to global supply chains using blockchain technology. The platform is designed to benefit both consumers and businesses by enhancing trust and accountability in supply chain operations. Supply chain solutions SUKU focuses on addressing challenges in supply chain management by leveraging blockchain technology. It provides a secure and immutable ledger for tracking and verifying the origin, authenticity, and journey of products in the supply chain. SUKU operates on a blockchain network to ensure data transparency and security. This blockchain records and verifies product information, transactions, and supply chain events. SUKU is the native cryptocurrency token of the SUKU platform. SUKU tokens can be used for payments within the SUKU ecosystem, including fees for accessing and utilizing supply chain data. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/suku-suku-token/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 01:11
Japan CFTC JPY NC Net Positions fell from previous ¥84.5K to ¥73.3K
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 01:10
Which Meme Coin Is the Best Crypto
The post Which Meme Coin Is the Best Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* Which crypto meme coin has the chance to lead the 2025 bull run, Shiba Inu or Pepeto? Meme coins are once again at the center of attention as the new cycle begins. In the last bull run, Shiba Inu (SHIB) turned early buyers into millionaires and showed the power of meme-driven tokens. Now traders are asking where the next opportunity lies. A new presale called Pepeto (PEPETO) is quickly building momentum, combining meme appeal with real utility. The question is simple: how does Pepeto compare to Shiba Inu, and which is the best crypto to buy now? Shiba Inu Price Prediction Shiba Inu remains one of the top names in meme coins. It has a loyal community and a strong position in the market. Analysts expect SHIB could rise to around $0.00003 to $0.00005 during this bull run. That would bring solid gains, but it is unlikely to repeat the 100x surge seen in 2021. The main reason is its size. Shiba Inu already has a multi-billion dollar market cap. The bigger a coin grows, the harder it is to deliver extreme returns. That is why many investors are shifting focus to smaller, early-stage meme coins like Pepeto that still have massive upside potential. Pepeto’s Presale Strength and Early Growth Pepeto is a new meme coin that mixes viral culture with real utility. It is still in presale, priced at just $0.000000150, giving early buyers billions of tokens for relatively small amounts. So far, the project has raised over $6.4 million and built a following of more than 100,000 across Telegram, Instagram, and X. What sets Pepeto apart is that it is launching with real products. PepetoSwap is a zero fee exchange that removes trading costs, while PepetoBridge allows secure cross chain transfers. These features make Pepeto useful…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 01:09
Ethereum Struggles As Market Dynamics Shift
In late August, Ethereum made headlines as it neared the $5,000 level, peaking at $4,955 on August 24. Despite its promising climb, the cryptocurrency failed to maintain this upward trajectory and fluctuated between $4,209 and $4,797.Continue Reading:Ethereum Struggles As Market Dynamics Shift
Coinstats
2025/09/07 01:08
Can Miners Survive Rising Costs?
The post Can Miners Survive Rising Costs? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Bitcoin is trading at elevated levels this year, yet miners aren’t seeing the windfall they enjoyed in earlier cycles. Rising costs and intense competition are squeezing margins, raising questions about how sustainable today’s mining environment really is. Profitability Isn’t What It Used to Be In 2017 and 2021, record prices translated into outsized profits for mining firms. In contrast, 2025’s rally has come with far leaner returns. The surge in hash rate means that miners must constantly upgrade to the latest generation of rigs just to maintain output. Meanwhile, transaction fees—once a vital boost to income—have remained depressed since 2022, leaving block rewards as the only reliable revenue stream. A New Lens on Mining Health To capture the shifting economics, analyst Joao Wedson designed the Mining Equilibrium Index (MEI), which compares short-term mining revenue to its long-term trend. A reading above 1.0 indicates healthier-than-average conditions, while levels under 0.5 often accompany industry stress or miner capitulation. The current MEI sits at 1.06. That’s comfortably above danger zones, but it pales in comparison to the 2.5 highs of previous bull runs—evidence, Wedson argues, that today’s miners are operating on much thinner cushions. The Road Ahead The central dilemma is whether operators can maintain security and profitability when overhead—electricity, payroll, and infrastructure—keeps climbing. Some companies may be forced to dip into their Bitcoin reserves to cover expenses, a move that could inject additional volatility into the market. Miners don’t just produce coins; they secure the network itself. If financial strain triggers consolidation or sudden drops in hash rate, the effects could ripple far beyond balance sheets. For now, the industry remains stable, but Wedson suggests that 2025 will be a defining test of whether mining can adapt to a maturing, more competitive Bitcoin ecosystem. The information provided in this article is…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 01:07
Ethereum Faces New Challenges as Market Dynamics Shift
Ethereum's attempt to hit $5,000 recently fell short. Market analysts anticipate a short-term cooling period for Ethereum. Continue Reading:Ethereum Faces New Challenges as Market Dynamics Shift The post Ethereum Faces New Challenges as Market Dynamics Shift appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/09/07 01:05
