2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
The Economic Shift from Memory to Prediction: A Guide to Value Creation in the Creator Economy

The Economic Shift from Memory to Prediction: A Guide to Value Creation in the Creator Economy

As AI automates memory-based tasks, your economic survival now depends on creating and monetizing unique knowledge, a practice dubbed "knowpreneurship."
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1469+16.40%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00667-3.33%
Részesedés
Hackernoon2025/09/07 01:28
Részesedés
Eurozone CFTC EUR NC Net Positions declined to €119.6K from previous €123K

Eurozone CFTC EUR NC Net Positions declined to €119.6K from previous €123K

The post Eurozone CFTC EUR NC Net Positions declined to €119.6K from previous €123K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017474+6.85%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002769-0.85%
Node Pay
NC$0.01913+2.57%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 01:25
Részesedés
Crypto Phishing Scams Stole $12 Million In August

Crypto Phishing Scams Stole $12 Million In August

The post Crypto Phishing Scams Stole $12 Million In August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Phishing scams targeting cryptocurrency investors intensified in August 2025, draining more than $12 million from over 15,000 wallets across the sector. Blockchain security firm Scam Sniffer reported that these losses represent a sharp month-over-month rise, climbing 72% compared with July. Notably, the number of victims also grew, increasing 67% over the same period. Ethereum EIP 7702 Fuels Increase in Crypto Phishing Attacks According to the firm, about 46% of phishing losses came from three high-value accounts, often referred to as whales. Together, these accounts lost $5.62 million, and one alone was exploited for $3.08 million. Sponsored Sponsored Meanwhile, Scam Sniffer identified Ethereum’s EIP-7702 standard as the primary tool leveraged in August’s wave of attacks. The firm also noted an uptick in scammers tricking crypto users into sending money directly to malicious contracts. Crypto Phishing Scams in April. Source: Scam Sniffer EIP-7702 improves Ethereum wallets by temporarily allowing externally owned accounts (EOAs) to function like smart contract wallets. This enables convenient features such as batching transactions, setting spending caps, integrating passkeys, and recovering wallets without changing addresses. However, attackers have turned these same tools into a way to accelerate thefts. Wintermute’s Dune Analytics dashboard shows that more than 80% of delegate contracts tied to EIP-7702 involve malicious activity. Notably, this has compromised more than 450,000 wallet addresses since its implementation this year. Yu Xian, founder of the security company SlowMist, noted that awareness of how EIP-7702 can be weaponized remains low. He emphasized that organized criminal groups have enthusiastically embraced the mechanism, exploiting it across Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) ecosystems. In light of the surge, Scam Sniffer has advised crypto users to be far more cautious when interacting with wallet requests. They suggest verifying domains, avoiding rushed approvals, and refusing signatures that grant unlimited permissions or appear broader than necessary. Additionally, suspicious prompts tied…
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009001-10.79%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10138+0.49%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017474+6.85%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 01:24
Részesedés
BlockDAG’s 76,815% ROI Play In September 2025, Tron’s Bearish Signal, Dogecoin’s ETF Gamble

BlockDAG’s 76,815% ROI Play In September 2025, Tron’s Bearish Signal, Dogecoin’s ETF Gamble

The post BlockDAG’s 76,815% ROI Play In September 2025, Tron’s Bearish Signal, Dogecoin’s ETF Gamble appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. The cryptocurrency market in 2025 is presenting three distinctly different stories. Tron (TRX), despite strong adoption, is flashing a bearish signal at $0.34 as traders test support levels that could drag it closer to $0.30. Dogecoin (DOGE), once the king of memes, is down 57% from its July high, with price analysis showing vulnerability to $0.10 unless ETF approval sparks renewed demand. But while TRX and DOGE navigate uncertainty, BlockDAG (BDAG) is executing a calculated strategy. Its Deployment Event presale price of $0.0013 is paired with a structured ROI roadmap: a $0.05 listing milestone, $600M raise target, and a long-term projection of $1. Unlike rivals, BlockDAG has already delivered measurable gains, while onboarding 3M miners and 312K holders. In a market driven by speculation, BDAG’s engineered outcomes position it as the best crypto for payments and future growth. TRON Hovers at $0.34, Could a Break Below Mean Big Trouble? TRON (TRX) is currently holding steady at $0.34, a price point that has become a key battleground for traders. The market has been moving sideways, showing hesitation as buyers and sellers weigh the next move. Technical indicators suggest mixed momentum: the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains neutral, pointing to neither overbought nor oversold conditions, while the MACD is starting to flash bearish signals, suggesting a possible loss of strength ahead. The crucial area to watch is the $0.33–$0.34 support zone. If TRX falls below this level, traders warn that a slide toward $0.30 could follow. On the upside, a strong rebound could push the…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04421-5.14%
Movement
MOVE$0.1244+3.75%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.161+0.51%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 01:20
Részesedés
Exploring the Top Cryptocurrencies Poised for Growth by 2025

Exploring the Top Cryptocurrencies Poised for Growth by 2025

As we approach 2025, the crypto landscape is evolving from mere speculative trading to becoming a bedrock of innovative, long-term technological projects. Here, we delve into key players that are anticipated to lead this transformation. Futuristic Trading with Ozak AI Ozak AI is redefining the financial market's approach by integrating artificial intelligence with blockchain technology. This platform leverages machine learning algorithms, including neural networks and ARIMA, to deliver precise, real-time trading and market analytics. Its unique combination of EigenLayer AVS, for validating stables, and Arbitrum Orbit, for deploying scalable smart contracts, ensures that Ozak AI remains at the forefront of reliability, speed, and transparency in the crypto market. Significant traction has already been observed as Ozak AI's presale attracts hefty investments, boasting a collection of over 2.67 million dollars, with 847 million tokens sold at $0.01 each. The project's potential is further amplified by strategic collaborations with industry leaders such as Dex3 and HIVE. SUI: Redefining Speed and Efficiency The SUI blockchain is making headlines with its high-throughput and low-latency capabilities, positioning itself as a revolutionary architecture in the blockchain arena. With a market cap of 12.05 billion and recent growth of 3.64%, SUI is rapidly gaining confidence from investors and is poised to significantly impact sectors like gaming, DeFi, and NFTs. Chainlink's (LINK) Rise in the Decentralized World Chainlink has seen a notable increase in its market value, up by 2.94%, reaching a new high of $23.66. This growth is a testament to the escalating demand for its decentralized oracle services, which play a crucial role in the broader blockchain ecosystem. Bitcoin (BTC): The Pioneer's Progress The venerable Bitcoin continues to dominate the crypto market. With a staggering market valuation of 2.22 trillion and a limited supply approaching its cap, Bitcoin's daily trading activities and institutional adoption hint at its enduring value and appeal. Solana (SOL): Built for the Future Solana stands out with its exceptional ability to handle thousands of transactions per second at minimal cost. Despite minor fluctuations in trading volume, Solana's consistent performance and developer-friendly platform are set to maintain its growth trajectory through 2025. In Conclusion These cryptocurrencies, from the AI-driven trading enhancements of Ozak AI to the high-performance blockchain frameworks like Solana, are transforming the landscape of digital finance. They are not just surviving the volatile market but are setting the stage for a robust blockchain ecosystem. For more details about the groundbreaking Ozak AI project, visit their official platforms: Website: https://ozak.ai/ Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Threshold
T$0.01629+0.67%
Solana
SOL$212.24+2.23%
RealLink
REAL$0.06082-0.01%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/07 01:19
Részesedés
Solana Price Holds Around $205 Yet Meme Analysts Expect Layer Brett Could Explode Up To 8,000% In 2025

Solana Price Holds Around $205 Yet Meme Analysts Expect Layer Brett Could Explode Up To 8,000% In 2025

The post Solana Price Holds Around $205 Yet Meme Analysts Expect Layer Brett Could Explode Up To 8,000% In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Solana price is steady at the $200 mark, with traders split on whether it’s building strength or running out of steam. At the same time, meme coin watchers are buzzing about Layer Brett, an Ethereum Layer 2 project some believe could deliver the kind of explosive upside that Solana can’t. Solana (SOL): Solana price holds steady but resistance looms The Solana price is stuck in a tight dance that’s making traders restless. Hovering just above $200, Solana has shown plenty of resilience, but every time it tries to push past $210 or $215, the rally loses steam. Bulls point to the familiar playbook—if that resistance cracks, targets of $250 and even $300 are back on the table. Bears argue the opposite: this could be the ceiling, and a drop back under $200 isn’t just possible, it’s likely. It’s not that Solana lacks fundamentals. Institutional money has been flowing in, DeFi activity is up, and developers have finally shaken off the chain’s old reputation for outages. The Alpenglow upgrade has made a difference, keeping the network stable while volumes climb. But markets don’t trade on fundamentals alone, and momentum is proving slippery. Whales are booking profits, retail buyers aren’t piling in like they used to, and sentiment is more cautious than euphoric. That puts Solana in a strange middle ground. On paper, it’s one of the strongest altcoins out there—fast, cheap, and with genuine adoption. In practice, the Solana price feels capped by its size and maturity. Traders chasing explosive multiples are beginning to look elsewhere. If Solana smashes through resistance, the upside is solid. But if it keeps stalling, those who want 10x or 20x gains in 2025 might decide that other, riskier corners of the market offer a better shot at fireworks. Layer Brett (LBRETT): Meme energy with…
Threshold
T$0.01629+0.67%
Solana
SOL$212.24+2.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10138+0.49%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 01:19
Részesedés
The 5 Hottest Cryptos for 2025, According to ChatGPT-5

The 5 Hottest Cryptos for 2025, According to ChatGPT-5

The cryptocurrency market is no longer about speculation but about new projects that can potentially have long-term success.
Részesedés
Cryptodaily2025/09/07 01:19
Részesedés
US President Donald Trump Narrows Down List of Candidates for FED Chair – Announces Three Names

US President Donald Trump Narrows Down List of Candidates for FED Chair – Announces Three Names

Donald Trump shared that he has narrowed down the number of people he's considering to replace Jerome Powell as Fed chair to three. Here are those people. Continue Reading: US President Donald Trump Narrows Down List of Candidates for FED Chair – Announces Three Names
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.577+0.98%
SphereX
HERE$0.000189-3.07%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01956+2.40%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/07 01:17
Részesedés
Historic Shift: Bitcoin Difficulty Spikes as Hashrate Retreats From Zettahash Range

Historic Shift: Bitcoin Difficulty Spikes as Hashrate Retreats From Zettahash Range

The post Historic Shift: Bitcoin Difficulty Spikes as Hashrate Retreats From Zettahash Range appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After vaulting past the 1 zettahash per second (ZH/s) threshold, Bitcoin’s mining difficulty climbed 4.89% to reach an all-time pinnacle of 136.04 trillion. This adjustment, paired with softened bitcoin prices, has tightened the squeeze on mining participants. Mining Just Got Harder: Bitcoin Pushes Difficulty to Lifetime Peak According to the seven-day simple moving average (SMA) […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/historic-shift-bitcoin-difficulty-spikes-as-hashrate-retreats-from-zettahash-range/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017474+6.85%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000076+4.10%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 01:17
Részesedés
ABD Başkanı Donald Trump, FED Başkanlığı İçin Aday Listesini Daralttı! Üç İsmi Açıkladı!

ABD Başkanı Donald Trump, FED Başkanlığı İçin Aday Listesini Daralttı! Üç İsmi Açıkladı!

ABD Başkanı Donald Trump, Jerome Powell’ın yerine geçecek yeni FED Başkanı için aday listesini daralttı. Trump’ın açıkladığı kısa listede, Beyaz Saray’daki ekonomi danışmanı Kevin Hassett, eski FED üyesi Kevin Warsh ve mevcut FED üyesi Christopher Waller bulunuyor. Trump, Beyaz Saray’da gazetecilere yaptığı açıklamada, Hazine Bakanı Scott Bessent’i de düşündüğünü ancak kendisinin bu görev ile ilgilenmediğini […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.577+0.98%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017474+6.85%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/07 01:16
Részesedés

Felkapott hírek

Több

Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division

Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.

Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant