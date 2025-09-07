MEXC-tőzsde
Ozak AI Could Yield 10X Returns While XRP Consolidates Below $3
The post Ozak AI Could Yield 10X Returns While XRP Consolidates Below $3 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency markets demonstrated both positive and negative results since OZAK AI grew in presale, and XRP occupied a narrow band. The focus was on momentum around the increasing Phase 5 activity and open fundraising by OZAK AI. In the meantime, XRP managed to hold down to less than 3 and stable liquidity ratios. OZAK AI ($OZ) was an AI and DePIN crypto project that has an ongoing presale. Phase 5 lists the token at $0.01, advancing toward a $0.012 next step. More than 847 million tokens have been sold, raising over $2.6 million so far. The total supply is 10 billion $OZ, with 30% allocated to the presale. That progress equals roughly 28% of the presale allocation distributed. Vesting releases 10% at listing, a one-month cliff, and then six months of linear unlocks. Utility spans AI automation, a DePIN layer for compute and data, cross-chain use across EVM networks, and staking governance. The dashboard shows live wallet activity, real-time sales, and a 10% referral bonus. It is transparency that facilitates involvement and provides growth in tandem with quantifiable adoption. XRP Range with Liquidity Adequate. XRP is trading at 2.84 at a 0.34% day gain. It went down to less than 2.83 and came back up to almost 2.88 before it stabilized around 2.85. The move is an indication of low-lying intraday strength despite weaker intraday activity. Source: CoinMarketCap The market capitalization is 169.05 billion, and the number of tokens is 59.48 billion. Maximum supply is pegged at 100 billion, and FDV is pegged at 285.65 billion. Liquidity is orderly because the market follows the wider conditions. Daily volume fell 39.76% to $4.64 billion, setting a volume-to-market cap ratio near 2.73%. Support sits around $2.82 to $2.80, while near-term resistance appears near $2.90. A stronger volume rebound could open attempts toward…
NEAR
$2.619
+5.18%
SIX
$0.02166
+0.79%
REAL
$0.06083
--%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 01:52
Bitcoin’s “Red September” Myth Challenged By Institutional Inflows
The post Bitcoin's "Red September" Myth Challenged By Institutional Inflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 06, 2025 at 16:22 // News Historically, September has been a difficult month for Bitcoin, often referred to as "Red September" due to the historical trend of negative performance. Changing crypto paradigms However, market analysts suggest that 2025 could defy this trend. Increasing adoption by institutional investors, fuelled by the success of Bitcoin ETFs that have absorbed significant capital, and the continued shortage of supply post-halving are creating a new dynamic. These factors counterbalance historical volatility and could lead to a more favourable outcome for the leading cryptocurrency. In addition, there is a notable shift in investor behaviour, with a steady rotation of capital from Bitcoin to Ethereum as investors seek riskier assets in anticipation of a potential "altseason" Data from various sources suggests that Ethereum ETPs are seeing significantly larger inflows than their Bitcoin counterparts. This shift, combined with a potential easing of monetary policy by the U.S. Federal Reserve, could set the stage for a broader crypto market rally. Cryptocurrency market on the move While technical indicators still show some downward pressure, the fundamental support from institutional and corporate players, along with optimistic macroeconomic forecasts, paints a more complex picture than previous Septembers. The latest analysis of Bitcoin price by Coinidol.com shows that BTC has fallen, but has remained above $108,000 since August 29. It will resume its positive momentum once it breaks the $112,000 level and rises above the moving average lines. Currently, BTC price is fluctuating around $110,200. This year's market dynamics suggest a maturing ecosystem where traditional cyclical patterns are being disrupted by growing institutional interest and a diversifying investor base. The narrative is shifting from a simple historical trend to a more nuanced view that takes into account the significant structural changes within the crypto market.
U
$0.01003
-10.20%
BTC
$111,363.18
+0.12%
MORE
$0.10138
+0.49%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 01:50
Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: How Much Will 1 LILPEPE Be Worth By January 1, 2026?
Little Pepe (LILPEPE) could trade between $0.0015 and $0.015 by January 1, 2026, depending on market sentiment, exchange listings, and roadmap execution.
PEPE
$0.00001022
+2.92%
TRADE
$0.11132
-2.12%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/07 01:49
Anthropic Ordered to Destroy Datasets in $1.5B Author Settlement
TLDRs; Anthropic will pay $1.5B to settle authors' lawsuit over using pirated books in AI training datasets. The settlement requires Anthropic to destroy datasets containing copyrighted works, marking a historic precedent. Authors Andrea Bartz, Charles Graeber, and Kirk Wallace Johnson led the case against the $183B AI firm. The record-breaking payout highlights risks tied to [...] The post Anthropic Ordered to Destroy Datasets in $1.5B Author Settlement appeared first on CoinCentral.
AI
$0.1467
+16.24%
Coincentral
2025/09/07 01:48
Whale Gazing: MoonBull Emerges as the Top New Meme Coin to Watch While Official Trump and Bonk Remain Solid
Discover MoonBull, Official Trump, and Bonk - the new meme coins taking the crypto world by storm. Find out why MoonBull's whitelist is a must-not-miss opportunity!
TRUMP
$8.572
+0.93%
BONK
$0.00002289
+7.61%
STORM
$0.01328
+0.98%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/07 01:45
Parmigiano Reggiano The New Big Cheese In Stadium Sponsorships
The post Parmigiano Reggiano The New Big Cheese In Stadium Sponsorships appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. To commemorate the landmark partnership between Parmigiano Reggiano and the New York Jets, the Italian cheese consortium debuted a one-of-a-kind Jets-Branded cheese wheel. New York Jets Ahead of the 2025 NFL season the New York Jets announced a new partnership with Parmigiano Reggiano, an exclusive cheese product of a select Italian region that must meet strict specifications to earn the Parmigiano Reggiano official label. This is the first sponsorship with a U.S. professional sports team for the Italian cheese consortium. This comes on a growing trend that has seen cheese take center stage in stadium and arena sponsorships across the U.S. MORE: How Sports Embraces Cheese Sponsorships, The New Stadium Cheddar Parmigiano Reggiano, which enjoys PDO status (Protected Designation of Origin status, as granted by the European Union), aims to grow its presence beyond Europe and specifically with American consumers. To that end, Parmigiano Reggiano will merge into the MetLife Stadium marketing and menu. Inside the venue, Parmigiano Reggiano-forward dishes will pop up at a range of spaces, including the Commissioner's Club, Green Room and Coaches Club where the Jets will offer antipasto stations featuring the cheese and tossed pasta stations highlighted by Parmigiano Reggiano cheese wheels. Menu options available in the stadium's top clubs aim to highlight Parmigiano Reggiano and the options will grow throughout the season so fans can look for new twists each home game. Parmigiano Reggiano will also be available as an add-on at designated Delaware North Nonna Fusco's Kitchen stands throughout MetLife Stadium. Designed by QNY Creative, the New York Jets and Parmigiano Reggiano revealed a custom cheese-branded helmet to kick off their partnership at the Specialty Food Association's Fancy Food Show in New York. New York Jets "The Jets are excited to partner with Parmigiano Reggiano, a globally recognized and respected brand," says Jeff…
U
$0.01003
-10.20%
MORE
$0.10138
+0.49%
GAME
$30.1678
+0.32%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 01:43
ALT5 Sigma Reports 7.28 Billion WLFI Treasury Holdings
The post ALT5 Sigma Reports 7.28 Billion WLFI Treasury Holdings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Alt5 Sigma solidifies presence in digital assets. WLFI holds strong debut trading volume. Market responses remain muted without major commentary. ALT5 Sigma Corporation, listed on Nasdaq, reports holding 7.28 billion WLFI tokens valued at $1.31 billion as of September 5, bolstering its financial assets. This update underscores ALT5's robust digital asset strategy, impacting shareholder value and demonstrating significant treasury strength amid a $4.7 billion WLFI trading debut. Influence on Market and Potential Future Trends ALT5 Sigma Corporation, a Nasdaq-listed entity, made headlines with its updated treasury report as of September 5, detailing holdings of over 7.28 billion WLFI tokens, with a market valuation around $1.31 billion. This substantial update underscores the company's strategic holdings in cryptocurrency assets. With a valuation per share calculated near $5.85, the update not only enhances ALT5 Sigma's digital asset treasury but also solidifies shareholder equity. The revelation, however, did not impact major Layer 1 projects or introduce related altcoin shifts. Market responses to ALT5 Sigma's treasury update have been muted, largely owing to an absence of public commentary from leading industry voices or regulatory agencies. Such silence leaves the broader implications open for further observation. No official statements available from executives regarding this report. Market Data Overview Did you know? WLFI's initial trading volume of $4.7 billion placed it among the top ten assets by daily volume on its first day, a milestone comparable to major debuts in the DeFi space. World Liberty Financial (WLFI) trades at $0.20, with a market cap nearing $4.88 billion and a circulating supply exceeding 24.67 billion tokens. Recent data from CoinMarketCap shows a 24-hour price gain of 8.61% despite a consistent three-month downturn. World Liberty Financial(WLFI), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 17:39 UTC on September 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Research by Coincu highlights that financial landscapes…
NEAR
$2.619
+5.18%
WLFI
$0.206
-10.78%
LIBERTY
$0.08081
-6.17%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 01:42
Pepe Coin Slides As Traders Hunt The Next Meme Catalyst Set To Surprise Markets Dramatically
The Pepe Coin brand still has cultural weight, but its price action tells another story. Momentum has faded, volumes are slipping, and analysts note that speculative energy is drifting into fresher meme plays. That's why traders scanning for the next catalyst are increasingly talking about Layer Brett, a meme coin built as an Ethereum Layer [...] The post Pepe Coin Slides As Traders Hunt The Next Meme Catalyst Set To Surprise Markets Dramatically appeared first on Blockonomi.
LAYER
$0.5343
+2.31%
PEPE
$0.00001022
+2.92%
MEME
$0.002586
-1.78%
Blockonomi
2025/09/07 01:41
Stripe CEO Explains Why Stablecoins Are Winning Over Global Businesses
The post Stripe CEO Explains Why Stablecoins Are Winning Over Global Businesses appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stripe CEO Patrick Collison said stablecoins are gaining adoption because they offer businesses faster, cheaper and more reliable payments than traditional systems. His remarks came in a Hacker News thread on Sept. 5, 2025, one day after Stripe and Paradigm launched Tempo, a blockchain designed specifically for stablecoin payments. In his first comment on the Tempo announcement thread, Collison wrote that Stripe had been "disappointed with crypto's payments utility for much of the past decade." He said the company's view shifted as more businesses began using stablecoins for routine financial activity. Collison pointed to Bridge, the stablecoin infrastructure provider Stripe acquired in October 2024. He said SpaceX uses it to manage money flows in hard-to-reach markets, Latin American fintech DolarApp relies on it for banking services, and an Argentinian bike importer uses Stripe's dashboard to pay suppliers. "These businesses are not using crypto because it's crypto or for speculative benefit," Collison wrote. "They're performing real-world financial activity, and they've found that crypto (via stablecoins) is easier, faster, better than the status quo." When asked whether people will eventually "pay with Tempo," Collison said the blockchain is intended to function behind the scenes. He compared it to financial messaging systems like SWIFT or ACH, noting that consumers may not interact with Tempo directly but would benefit from its efficiency. He called "decentralized, internet-scale SWIFT" an imperfect but useful analogy. In the answer to another question (about why businesses find crypto payments appealing), Collison outlined five reasons companies prefer stablecoins: near-instant settlement that reduces trapped liquidity, lower costs than card payments, greater reliability in cross-border transfers, fewer currency conversions and direct on-chain access to U.S. dollars. He also rejected the idea that adoption is mainly regulatory arbitrage. Collison said stablecoins are now explicitly regulated in the United States under the GENIUS Act…
NEAR
$2.619
+5.18%
U
$0.01003
-10.20%
REAL
$0.06083
--%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 01:41
United Kingdom CFTC GBP NC Net Positions down to £-33.1K from previous £-31.4K
The post United Kingdom CFTC GBP NC Net Positions down to £-33.1K from previous £-31.4K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
COM
$0.017474
+6.85%
WELL
$0.0002769
-0.85%
NC
$0.01913
+2.57%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 01:40
