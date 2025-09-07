MEXC-tőzsde
AI’s billion-dollar bottleneck: Quality data, not the model | Opinion
The next time you hear about a new frontier in artificial intelligence, don’t ask who built the model. Ask who trained it, and where the data came from.
T
$0.01627
+0.61%
AI
$0.1473
+16.90%
DON
$0.000463
+6.43%
Részesedés
Crypto.news
2025/09/07 02:03
Részesedés
Elon Musk Could Earn $1 Trillion Under New Tesla Plan
TLDRs; Tesla proposes record-breaking $1 trillion pay package for Elon Musk, tied to extreme growth and performance milestones. Musk must hit $8.5 trillion valuation, 20 million annual car deliveries, 1 million robotaxis, and $400B EBITDA. Shareholders vote November 6 as Tesla seeks to retain Musk amid leadership concerns and European market challenges. Tesla shares rise [...] The post Elon Musk Could Earn $1 Trillion Under New Tesla Plan appeared first on CoinCentral.
RISE
$0.009083
-9.98%
CAR
$0.009999
+0.01%
ELON
$0.00000009894
+1.25%
Részesedés
Coincentral
2025/09/07 02:00
Részesedés
Ethereum ETFs See $787M in Outflows After Record August Inflows
Across four sessions in the shortened Labor Day trading week, Ethereum funds lost a combined $787.6 million, according to data […] The post Ethereum ETFs See $787M in Outflows After Record August Inflows appeared first on Coindoo.
Részesedés
Coindoo
2025/09/07 02:00
Részesedés
Revolutionizing Market Simulation: An Unbiased Approach Using Neural Density Estimators
Demonstrating a robust, unbiased, and scalable approach for two distinct theoretical models: zero intelligence and extended Chiarella.
ZERO
$0.00004173
-0.64%
Részesedés
Hackernoon
2025/09/07 02:00
Részesedés
5 Bold Moves That Could Push Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price to $0.001 Sooner Than You Think
What if Shiba Inu hitting $0.001 is not as impossible as many people could think? Some see it as a far-off dream, but crypto often moves in surprising ways. Bold shifts and strong community action have changed markets before. With the right steps, SHIB price could move toward $0.001 faster than expected. Right now, Shiba
SHIB
$0.00001274
+2.16%
MOVE
$0.1246
+4.00%
PUSH
$0.03589
+0.05%
Részesedés
Coinstats
2025/09/07 02:00
Részesedés
Ethereum ETFs Experience 4 Days of Outflows; Optimism Remains Strong
Spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) based in the U.S. have experienced four days of net outflows in a row. This was in a reduced trading week because of the Labor Day holiday in the U.S. The outflows are on the heels of a robust August where Ethereum ETFs posted net inflows of $3.87 billion. In […]
U
$0.01003
-10.20%
NET
$0.00009491
--%
Részesedés
Tronweekly
2025/09/07 02:00
Részesedés
Best Crypto to Buy Now: ETH, Solana and a Micro-Cap Rising Star Capture Smart Money Attention
Investors eyeing the best crypto to buy now are balancing large caps with high-potential micro-caps. Ethereum leads in institutional confidence, Solana attracts attention with on-chain activity, and a low-cap breakout token has smart money buzzing. MAGACOIN FINANCE also enters the conversation as an alternative for risk-tolerant portfolios. Ethereum Anchors Market Confidence Ethereum continues to serve […]
MICRO
$0.000704
-4.21%
CAP
$0.126
-13.37%
TOKEN
$0.01303
+1.87%
Részesedés
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/07 02:00
Részesedés
15 Most Iconic Cozy Fall TV Shows
The post 15 Most Iconic Cozy Fall TV Shows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rory (Alexis Bledel) and Lorelai (Lauren Graham) on “Gilmore Girls” have come to embody the cozy fall TV shows so many want to watch as soon as September begins. Mitchell Haddad/CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images As soon as September hits, it’s time for a new type of bingeing—cozy fall TV shows. These are the fall favorites associated with sweater weather, pumpkin everything, apple cider and falling leaves. It may still be 80 degrees outside, but many people crave shows as comfortable and comforting as a worn-in, nubby cardigan. If you are looking for something with fall vibes to binge, this list of 15 cozy fall TV shows has something for you. From spooky Halloween teen shows to mysteries to supernatural programs, the list has a wide variety of high-quality, compelling shows that will give you all the fall feels. 15 Best Cozy Fall Shows These shows have all stood the test of time and are available on streaming. 15. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Before there was Wednesday, there was The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, with the incomparable Kiernan Shipka taking on the role of everyone’s favorite teenage witch from the Archie Comics. This was a much darker take than the ‘90s sitcom—the occult looms large as Sabrina tries to navigate her magical powers and the everyday headaches of high school. You can watch The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina here. 14. Pushing Daisies Quirky, funny and not at all what you’d expect from a broadcast TV show, Pushing Daisies follows Ned, a piemaker with the ability to bring back the dead with one touch. He begins using his gift to help with homicide investigations (good!) but complicates the world order when he brings back his deceased childhood crush (less good). You can watch Pushing Daisies here. 13. Atypical Sweet Sam (Keir…
D
$0.03224
+1.19%
PHOTO
$1.2425
-10.61%
COM
$0.01748
+7.36%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 01:58
Részesedés
Dow Jones backslides after disappointing NFP print sparks recession fears
The post Dow Jones backslides after disappointing NFP print sparks recession fears appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Dow Jones backslid on Friday, falling back below 45,500. NFP job gains came in well below expectations, adding further bets to Fed rate cuts. A steepening decline in job creation has gone too far, overshooting market hopes for rate cuts and reigniting recessionary concerns. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) sank on Friday, falling nearly 500 points at its lowest after United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data showed the US added far fewer jobs than expected, pinning expectations of a Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cut on September 17. The latest NFP jobs report showed the US added just 22K net new jobs in August, coming in even lower than the median market forecast of 75K. The previous month’s figure was revised upward slightly to 79K, but August’s sharp drop has pushed bets of a Fed rate cut into the ceiling. Market talk of a jumbo double-cut is back on the table, with rate markets pricing in 10% odds of a 50 basis point interest rate trim on the Fed’s next rate call this month. Equities fumble expectations for low but not too-low NFP figures Despite equity traders getting their wish for an underperforming NFP print, the latest round of jobs data has turned into a monkey’s paw scenario. While low hiring figures will help push the Fed into an interest rate cut in a couple of weeks, too low of an NFP figure has reignited recession fears across the broader market. Despite hitting a new all-time high on intraday bids, the Dow Jones has recoiled sharply from record territory, paring away Thursday’s hopeful gains and sending the major equity index back into the red for the week. Next week poses a fresh set of challenges for data watchers. The latest round of Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation…
PAW
$0.000000007161
+4.64%
INDEX
$1.161
+0.51%
COM
$0.01748
+7.36%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 01:55
Részesedés
World Liberty Financial Discloses Reason for Blacklisting 272 Wallets
The post World Liberty Financial Discloses Reason for Blacklisting 272 Wallets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. World Liberty Financial (WLFI) has confirmed that it blacklisted 272 wallets and explained why it made this move. This comes amid the DeFi project’s move to blacklist TRON founder Justin Sun’s wallet over allegations of him dumping his coins on investors. World Liberty Financial Addresses Blacklisting 272 Wallets In an X post, the DeFi project stated that it did this to protect users and not to silence normal activity. The team confirmed that it blacklisted these wallets over the past few days, while noting that they did this solely to prevent harm while they investigate and help users who are impacted. World Liberty Financial went on to give a breakdown of the 272 wallets that they blacklisted. They blocked 215 of these wallets (79%) due to phishing attacks. The team stated that they intervened to prevent hackers from draining funds and are now working with the rightful owners to secure the assets. Furthermore, 50 (18.4%) wallet owners reported compromise through fake support teams, which prompted the blacklisting to help these token holders recover their funds. The DeFi project blacklisted five wallets due to high-risk exposure, while one of the 272 wallets is under review for misappropriation of other holders’ funds. Notably, this development comes amid World Liberty Financial’s decision to blacklist Justin Sun’s wallets over allegations that he was dumping his tokens on investors. The TRON founder has denied these allegations, claiming that the team ‘unreasonably’ froze his tokens. Amid this development, the WLFI token has rebounded from the decline earlier in the week. TradingView data shows that the token is trading at around $0.1966, up around 8% today. Source: TradingView; WLFI Daily Chart As CoinGape earlier reported, the World Liberty Financial token debuted at a $7 billion market cap when it launched on September 1. The token had dropped to an…
SUN
$0.020996
-0.19%
WLFI
$0.2066
-10.21%
LIBERTY
$0.08081
-5.95%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 01:53
Részesedés
