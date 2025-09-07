2025-09-09 Tuesday

Dogecoin Faces Decline as Market Shifts

Over the past year, the cryptocurrency market experienced a notable upsurge largely influenced by Bitcoin ETFs’ approval and Donald Trump’s U.S. Presidential election victory.Continue Reading:Dogecoin Faces Decline as Market Shifts
EUR/USD jumps to 1.1714 as weak jobs data sinks US Dollar

The post EUR/USD jumps to 1.1714 as weak jobs data sinks US Dollar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Euro climbs as Nonfarm Payrolls show weak hiring, rising unemployment, and steady wage growth in August. US 2-year Treasury yield tumbles as markets fully price in September rate cut; DXY drops 0.70% to 97.57. Traders eye US CPI next week to confirm disinflation trend, while EU GDP Q2 revised slightly higher. The EUR/USD advanced during the North American session after the latest employment report in the United Sates (US) showed the labor market is deteriorating. Consequently, investors ditched the US Dollar as the first rate cut by the Federal Reserve in 2025 looms. The pair trades at 1.1714, up by 0.50%. US jobs data miss sparks Treasury yield plunge, Dollar sell-off The Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report showed that the economy in the US created fewer jobs than expected, triggering a market reaction. Initially, US equities were bought and rose, but fears of a deeper economic slowdown triggered a flight to safety, and Wall Street ended the session in the red. Further jobs data revealed a downward revision to June’s print, the Unemployment Rate rose, and Average Hourly Earnings remained steady. In response to the report, the US 2-year T-note yield plunged as investors fully priced in a rate cut by the Fed at the upcoming September meeting. Consequently, the Greenback plummeted. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the buck’s value against a basket of peers, is down 0.70% at 97.57. The Chicago Fed President revealed that for him the September meeting is live. At the same time, the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the Fed must recommit to maintaining the confidence of the American people. After the US jobs report, trader focus shifts to next week’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures in the US. If the disinflation process evolves, this will cement the…
Exploring the Potential Highs of Solana and the Rapid Rise of Little Pepe in the Crypto Market

The resurgence in the cryptocurrency sector has placed prominent focus on two distinct entities: Solana, a major blockchain platform, and Little Pepe, a newcomer causing ripples during its presale. Here, we dissect their trajectories and market dynamics as 2025 progresses. Dynamics of Solana's Market Value As of now, Solana's trading dynamics present an intriguing study. Currently priced around $208, it remains below its annual high of $273.11 yet well above the low of $106.99. Solana's journey has been bolstered by institutional interest, with various analysts from platforms like CoinCentral suggesting a possible run-up to $1000 by year-end under optimal conditions. The Ascendance of Little Pepe In contrast, Little Pepe, currently trading at $0.0021 during its twelfth presale stage, has captured the market's imagination. The meme coin, characterized by its underlying technology supporting meme tokens, has nearly sold out its presale quota. The robust infrastructure and a Layer 2 network dedicated to meme tokens provide faster, cheaper transactions and resistance against sniper bots, which is highly valued in the crypto community. Further bolstering Little Pepe's appeal is a completed Certik audit and its listing on CoinMarketCap, predicting a potential increase in value by up to 5000%. This forecast has ignited interest comparable to past rallies seen in DOGE and SHIB, setting Little Pepe as a potential market leader. For more insights, visit Little Pepe's official site. Comparative Analysis and Future Outlook While Solana strives towards topping the four-figure mark, Little Pepe's strategic positioning in meme token infrastructure may pave the way for unprecedented growth. Those engaging with the platform can access various resources like the official whitepaper or join community discussions on Telegram and Twitter/X. Conclusion The duel between Solana's established market presence and Little Pepe's disruptive entry encapsulates the dynamic and unpredictable nature of the cryptocurrency markets. As both entities navigate through the remainder of 2025, the landscape is set for potentially transformative shifts, reflecting the broader trends and investor sentiments within the crypto economy. Disclaimer: This article is sponsored and for informational purposes only. It should not be considered financial advice.
Solana Price Prediction: $1,000 Target in Sight By December, But New Coin Set to Rally 12000% Might Steal the Show

The crypto market is heating up again, and two names are stealing all the attention.
Why Dogecoin Struggles As Other Cryptos Soar

Dogecoin remains significantly below its all-time high despite past popularity surges. Investors favor digital assets with real utility, leaving meme coins less attractive. Continue Reading:Why Dogecoin Struggles As Other Cryptos Soar The post Why Dogecoin Struggles As Other Cryptos Soar appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Bitcoin: The Quantum Threat Creeps Closer

Quantum computer and Bitcoin. Here is a hot series that is not about to fade, especially after IBM's latest experiment. L’article Bitcoin: The Quantum Threat Creeps Closer est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Exploring Ozak AI: A New Contender in the Crypto Market

With the cryptocurrency landscape continuously evolving, investors are constantly on the lookout for promising projects that could yield significant returns. The emerging AI-driven project, Ozak AI, is gaining attention as traditional options like DOGE and PEPE see diminishing growth rates. The Investment Potential in Ozak AI Ozak AI presents an intriguing prospect for those looking to diversify their crypto investments. Initiating its journey in the crypto world, Ozak AI is currently in the early stages of its Phase 5 presale, priced at an accessible $0.01 per token. This could be a strategic entry point for early investors aiming for high returns. Having already raised over $2.67 million and with more than 847 million tokens sold, the project is generating significant interest. This investment could potentially escalate, with a $500 stake transforming into $50,000 if the token price ascends to $1. Comparing Ozak AI with Established Meme Coins The investment scene in meme cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin (DOGE) and PEPE has cooled, primarily due to their inflated market saturation and limited use cases. Despite DOGE's popularity, its unlimited supply and dependency on social media trends pose risks to sustainable growth. Similarly, PEPE's appeal, driven by meme culture, does not guarantee robust performance due to its inherent volatility and low utility. In contrast, Ozak AI leverages artificial intelligence to offer a more structured investment vehicle with comprehensive analytics and blockchain technology integration, setting it apart from typical meme coins. Strategic Partnerships and Market Growth Ozak AI has aligned with notable partners like Hive Intel and Weblume, enhancing its technological framework and market position. These collaborations aim to bolster Ozak AI's real-time analytics capabilities, promoting a stable and decentralized trading environment. The robust strategy and community engagement efforts, including participation in significant crypto events, are positioning Ozak AI for potential mainstream adoption, which could further drive token demand and value. Conclusion: A New Era of Investment? With the slow-paced growth of once-popular meme coins, Ozak AI offers a refreshing alternative with its innovative approach and potential for substantial financial growth. Investors could see a substantial increase in the value of an initial $500 investment, possibly reaching or exceeding $25,000. For detailed information about Ozak AI and its ongoing developments, visit the official website or follow their updates on Twitter/X. Additionally, interested parties can join the conversation on Telegram. Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Could $500 in Ozak AI Flip Into $25,000 as DOGE and PEPE Slow Down?

The dynamic nature of the cryptocurrency environment requires traders to seek out opportunities that can provide high returns at all times.
Major Exchange to Delist Shiba Inu — Could SHIB Slide Below $0.00001 as Liquidity Shrinks?

A significant crypto exchange is preparing to remove Shiba Inu from its listing, sparking widespread concern among investors. The looming delisting raises questions about SHIB's future and its market position. With liquidity set to shrink, the coin's value might face substantial pressure. Readers will discover other cryptocurrencies primed for potential growth amidst this turbulence. Shiba Inu Eyes New Heights Amidst Steady Market Moves Source: tradingview  Shiba Inu (SHIB) is currently trading between $0.00001164 and $0.00001293. The coin is finding support near $0.00001108, while the resistance sits at $0.00001368. If SHIB can break through this level, it could climb towards the next resistance at $0.00001498. This would mean a potential growth of about 16% from the current high range. Over the last week, SHIB has seen a slight dip of approximately 1.7%. The coin's RSI at 62.01 suggests it's not overbought, leaving room for growth. The 10-day and 100-day simple moving averages are closely aligned, hinting at ongoing stability in the price movement. Conclusion The removal of SHIB from a major exchange could lead to a drop in its value. Reduced liquidity may push SHIB below $0.00001. Loss of a key trading platform often affects market confidence. Investors might shift their focus to other coins. The move could signal a critical moment for SHIB’s future performance. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
Quality data, not the model

The post Quality data, not the model appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. AI might be the next trillion-dollar industry, but it’s quietly approaching a massive bottleneck. While everyone is racing to build bigger and more powerful models, a looming problem is going largely unaddressed: we might run out of usable training data in just a few years. Summary AI is running out of fuel: Training datasets have been growing 3.7x annually, and we could exhaust the world’s supply of quality public data between 2026 and 2032. The labeling market is exploding from $3.7B (2024) to $17.1B (2030), while access to real-world human data is shrinking behind walled gardens and regulations. Synthetic data isn’t enough: Feedback loops and lack of real-world nuance make it a risky substitute for messy, human-generated inputs. Power is shifting to data holders: With models commoditizing, the real differentiator will be who owns and controls unique, high-quality datasets. According to EPOCH AI, the size of training datasets for large language models has been growing at a rate of roughly 3.7 times annually since 2010. At that rate, we could deplete the world’s supply of high-quality, public training data somewhere between 2026 and 2032. Even before we reach that wall, the cost of acquiring and curating labeled data is already skyrocketing. The data collection and labeling market was valued at $3.77 billion in 2024 and is projected to balloon to $17.10 billion by 2030. That kind of explosive growth suggests a clear opportunity, but also a clear choke point. AI models are only as good as the data they’re trained on. Without a scalable pipeline of fresh, diverse, and unbiased datasets, the performance of these models will plateau, and their usefulness will start to degrade. So the…
