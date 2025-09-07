MEXC-tőzsde
/
Kriptovaluta-hírek
/
2025-09-09 Tuesday
Kriptovaluta-hírek
Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Ethena jumps 12% after treasury firm StablecoinX secures $530 million investment
StablecoinX will purchase locked tokens from the Ethena Foundation, which will use the proceeds to buy back ENA on spot markets.
ENA
$0.7836
+5.16%
Részesedés
Coinstats
2025/09/07 02:20
Részesedés
Bitcoin Miners Still Under Pressure In 2025 — How Long Can They Hold?
The post Bitcoin Miners Still Under Pressure In 2025 — How Long Can They Hold? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Miners Still Under Pressure In 2025 — How Long Can They Hold? | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Opeyemi Sule is a passionate crypto enthusiast, a proficient content writer, and a journalist at Bitcoinist. Opeyemi creates unique pieces unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and sharing insights on the latest trends in the world of cryptocurrencies. Opeyemi enjoys reading poetry, chatting about politics, and listening to music, in addition to his strong interest in cryptocurrency. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-miners-still-under-pressure-in-2025/
COM
$0.01748
+7.36%
SIGN
$0.07674
+1.10%
COOKIE
$0.13617
+10.17%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 02:20
Részesedés
7 Undervalued Altcoins to Buy Under $10 — DOT, TRON and UNI Named Analyst Favorites
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/7-undervalued-altcoins-under-10-dot-tron-uni-named-analyst-favorites/
COM
$0.01748
+7.36%
UNI
$9.473
+0.39%
DOT
$4.048
+0.09%
Részesedés
Coinstats
2025/09/07 02:20
Részesedés
Sinks below 0.80 on weak NFP data
The post Sinks below 0.80 on weak NFP data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CHF breaks under 50-day SMA at 0.8020, closing below 0.8000 with momentum favoring further downside. Bears eye 0.7950 and July 23 low at 0.7911, with path open toward year-to-date trough at 0.7872. Buyers must reclaim 0.8000 and 50-day SMA to challenge resistance at 0.8047 and 100-day SMA at 0.8122. The USD/CHF extended its losses on Friday, tumbling below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.8020. The release of a worse than expected US Nonfarm Payrolls report, cemented the case for a Fed rate cut at the September meeting. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 0.7980, down 0.94%. USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook Price action indicates that sellers reclaimed momentum, achieving a daily/weekly close below the 0.8000 figure. This reignited the chances for testing the year-to-date (YTD) low of 0.7872, reached on July 1. Momentum indicates that bears are in control as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI). That said, if USD/CHF drops below 0.7950, this will expose July 23 low of 0.7911. A breach of the latter clears the path to test 0.7900, followed by the YTD low. On the other hand, if buyers reclaim 0.8000, they must clear the 50-day SMA, before testing the 20-day SMA at 0.8047. Key resistance lies overhead at the 100-day SMA at 0.8122. USD/CHF Price Chart – Daily Swiss Franc Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Swiss Franc (CHF) against listed major currencies this week. Swiss Franc was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.19% -0.10% 0.28% 0.68% -0.16% -0.06% -0.20% EUR 0.19% 0.09% 0.40% 0.89% 0.03% 0.15% 0.00% GBP 0.10% -0.09% 0.20% 0.77% -0.06% 0.04% -0.04% JPY -0.28% -0.40% -0.20% 0.47% -0.44% -0.31% -0.43% CAD -0.68% -0.89% -0.77% -0.47% -0.79% -0.73% -0.81% AUD 0.16%…
CHANGE
$0.00195461
-1.19%
INDEX
$1.161
+0.51%
COM
$0.01748
+7.36%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 02:19
Részesedés
Faraday Future to Unveil Crypto Strategy at 2025 Event
The post Faraday Future to Unveil Crypto Strategy at 2025 Event appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Faraday Future to announce crypto plan at 2025 event. Focus on C10 & crypto strategic business plan. Potential impact on Ethereum and associated assets. Faraday Future, a Nasdaq-listed electric mobility company, will host its ‘919 Futurist Day’ on September 19, 2025, in Los Angeles, unveiling its C10 & Crypto strategic business plan. This event marks a crucial moment for strategic transparency, impacting cryptocurrency markets with potential advancements in Web3 integration, influencing Ethereum and related crypto-assets. Faraday Future’s Bold Crypto Move at 919 Futurist Day Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. plans to host its “919 Futurist Day” in Los Angeles. Attendees anticipate revelations about the C10 & Crypto strategic business plan and future product deployment. This event underscores the company’s commitment to exploiting both electric and crypto innovations. By detailing its integration with the crypto market, Faraday Future aims to strategically align its web3 initiatives with its electric vehicle advancements. The prospective adoption of key blockchain technologies could substantially enhance user engagement and system transparency. While no official market reactions have emerged, speculation abounds regarding the potential implications for major cryptocurrencies. Industry analysts expect the company to leverage Ethereum’s Layer 1 or associated Layer 2 solutions, although precise asset integrations remain unconfirmed. Ethereum’s Market Dynamics and Regulatory Challenges Ahead Did you know? Past “919 Futurist Day” events have not typically involved crypto announcements, marking a significant shift for Faraday Future with expected web3 integration, potentially impacting the electric vehicle and crypto sectors. Ethereum (ETH) holds a market cap of $515.95 billion with a 13.61% dominance. Currently priced at $4,274.50, ETH has seen recent price changes: -0.57% over 24 hours and a notable 69.25% rise over 90 days, as per CoinMarketCap data. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 18:08 UTC on September 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap According to Coincu’s…
RISE
$0.009083
-9.98%
CAP
$0.126
-13.37%
MOVE
$0.1245
+3.92%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 02:12
Részesedés
Bigger Than Ripple (XRP) and Shiba Inu (SHIB): Crypto Billionaire Predicts This Under-$0.005 Token Will Explode in Q4
Ripple (XRP) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are now household names in the crypto scene, hailing their communities and influence on the market.
SHIB
$0.00001274
+2.16%
XRP
$2.9454
+2.10%
TOKEN
$0.01303
+1.87%
Részesedés
Cryptodaily
2025/09/07 02:11
Részesedés
Brazil’s Largest Private Asset Manager Itaú Launches Crypto-Focused Division
The post Brazil’s Largest Private Asset Manager Itaú Launches Crypto-Focused Division appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Brazil’s largest private asset manager Itaú Asset Management has formed its first dedicated crypto division and named João Marco Braga da Cunha, a former executive at Hashdex, to run the new unit. The division, local news outlet Livecoins reports, will sit within Itaú’s multidesk investment structure, which oversees more than 117 billion reais ($21.6 billion) across 15 trading desks. The crypto team joins groups focused on equities, credit, and systematic strategies, with the goal of expanding Itaú’s lineup of digital asset products. Itaú has over time been moving into crypto markets. Since 2022, it has offered a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (BITI11) and a retirement plan with BTC exposure. Together with its Itaú Bitcoin Index fund, these products hold about 850 million reais ($152 million) in assets. More recently, Itaú began offering direct trading of cryptocurrencies through its mobile app, including BTC and ETH, with custody provided in-house. The bank has also mulled launching its own stablecoin. The new unit is expected to roll out products that range from fixed-income-style instruments to higher-risk funds tied to derivatives. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/06/brazil-s-largest-private-asset-manager-itau-launches-crypto-focused-division
BTC
$111,379.06
+0.17%
MORE
$0.10129
+0.37%
MOBILE
$0.0003182
+4.08%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 02:11
Részesedés
Today’s NYT ‘Connections’ Hints And Answers For Sunday, September 7th
The post Today’s NYT ‘Connections’ Hints And Answers For Sunday, September 7th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Today’s Connections Credit: NYT / Erik Kain Looking for a little help with your Sunday Connections puzzle? If you’re looking for extra clues – or the answers – you’ve come to the right place. Below you’ll find an extra set of hints, the categories for each group and, finally, the solution to today’s puzzle. I wrote a short piece arguing for changes – or one specific change, rather – that the New York Times should make to Connections this week. I doubt they’ll ever do it, so it might just be time for me to make my own game! I just need to learn how to code . . . I also have a new streaming guide if you’re looking for some new shows or movies to check out this weekend. The Walking Dead returns this weekend, and a sequel to The Office which I really enjoyed. ForbesWhat To Watch This Weekend: New Shows And Movies To Stream On Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Apple TV And MoreBy Erik Kain In any case, we have a Connections to solve, so let’s group some words! If you’re looking for Saturday’s Connections guide, it’s right here. How To Play Connections Connections is the second-most popular NYT Games puzzle game outside of the main crossword itself, and an extremely fun, free offering that will get your brain moving every day. Play it right here. The goal is to take a group of 16 words and find links between four pairs of four of them. They could be specific categories of terms, or they could be little world puzzles where words may come before or after them you need to figure out. And they get more complicated from there. There is only one set of right answers for this, and you only get a certain…
FUN
$0.009343
-0.83%
CHANGE
$0.00195461
-1.19%
STREAM
$0.05165
-4.82%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 02:10
Részesedés
New Ethereum-Powered Token Predicted to Outperform Cardano (ADA) with a 17,500% Climb By Year-end
The crypto market has rarely been short on bold predictions, but few are drawing as much attention as the idea that a new Ethereum-powered meme token could outshine Cardano (ADA) before the year ends.
TOKEN
$0.01303
+1.87%
ADA
$0.8623
+2.93%
MEME
$0.002591
-1.37%
Részesedés
Cryptodaily
2025/09/07 02:09
Részesedés
XRP News Focuses On ETF Buzz While Traders Back This Viral Meme Coin That Is Stealing Market Attention
Every cycle has its headline, and right now most XRP news is about ETF speculation. Ripple’s courtroom wins and talk of institutional inflows keep analysts busy, but traders chasing quick upside aren’t hanging around. They’re drifting toward a meme coin built as an Ethereum Layer 2—Layer Brett—which is offering the kind of action an ETF […]
T
$0.01627
+0.61%
XRP
$2.9454
+2.10%
QUICK
$0.02496
-1.69%
Részesedés
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/07 02:09
Részesedés
Felkapott hírek
Több
Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details
World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division
Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.
Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.
Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant