Stray Kids Beat BTS’s All-Time Record

Stray Kids Beat BTS’s All-Time Record

Stray Kids debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with Karma, the group's seventh leader, breaking a tie with BTS for the most chart-toppers among K-pop acts. Karma is Stray Kids' seventh No. 1 on the Billboard 200. That figure is now the most leaders among all K-pop acts in the history of the albums roster. All seven of Stray Kids' entries on the Billboard 200 have debuted at No. 1, and the band has a flawless chart record. The troupe's rulers include Oddinary, Maxident, 5-Star, Rock-Star, Ate, Hop, and now Karma. Before Karma, Stray Kids were tied with BTS, as both acts had managed six No. 1s on the Billboard. BTS's champions include Love Yourself: Tear, Love Yourself: Answer, Map of the Soul: Persona, Map of the Soul: 7, Be, and Proof. On top of those six champions, BTS also reached the top 10 with Love Yourself: Her, which peaked at No. 7.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/07 02:37
WLFI zet 272 wallets op blacklist na phishingaanvallen en risico’s

WLFI zet 272 wallets op blacklist na phishingaanvallen en risico’s

Het team achter World Liberty Financial (WLFI) heeft deze week bekendgemaakt dat het 272 wallets op de blacklist heeft gezet. Volgens het protocol is dit gedaan om gebruikers te beschermen tegen phishingaanvallen en andere beveiligingsrisico’s. De stap roept vragen op binnen de community, maar WLFI benadrukt dat het alleen handelt... Het bericht WLFI zet 272 wallets op blacklist na phishingaanvallen en risico’s verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats 2025/09/07 02:35
SOL Strategies Secures Nasdaq Global Select Listing, Shares to Trade as ‘STKE’ Sept. 9

SOL Strategies Secures Nasdaq Global Select Listing, Shares to Trade as ‘STKE’ Sept. 9

Key Takeaways: SOL Strategies Inc. has received approval to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker STKE starting September 9, 2025. The Canadian firm, formerly Cypherpunk Holdings, The post SOL Strategies Secures Nasdaq Global Select Listing, Shares to Trade as ‘STKE’ Sept. 9 appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas 2025/09/07 02:32
CME, Prediction Markets Align on Quarter-Point Fed Cut

CME, Prediction Markets Align on Quarter-Point Fed Cut

Traders across futures and prediction markets are nearly unanimous: the Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates at its September meeting, with a 25 basis point reduction the clear favorite. Fed Decision Looms With Markets Bracing for Easing The next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is set for Sept. 17, now less than […]
Coinstats 2025/09/07 02:30
Last Rites’ The Last ‘Conjuring’ Movie? Here’s The Bad And Good News

Last Rites’ The Last ‘Conjuring’ Movie? Here’s The Bad And Good News

The post Last Rites’ The Last ‘Conjuring’ Movie? Here’s The Bad And Good News appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga in “The Conjuring: Last Rites.” Warner Bros. Pictures/New Line Cinema The Conjuring: Last Rites, starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, is new in theaters and is already selling lots of tickets. As such, will it really be the last film in The Conjuring movie franchise? Based on the true-life case files of famed demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren, the first movie in the series, The Conjuring, was released in 2013. Wilson and Farmiga then reprised their roles as the Warrens in The Conjuring 2 in 2016 and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It in 2021, as well as Annabelle Comes Home in 2019. Forbes‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ End Credits And Post-Credits, ExplainedBy Tim Lammers Now, after 12 years of playing the Warrens, The Conjuring: Last Rites is being promoted as the final Conjuring movie. Wilson and Farmiga told the New York Times in a recent interview that their performances in the film bid proper adieu to their characters. “All the emotion that we had, any fanfare of like, ‘This is it, goodbye, Ed and Lorraine,’ it is in that movie,” Wilson told the Times. “It’s all onscreen.” But just because it’s the end of the Conjuring movie series, does it mean The Conjuring Cinematic Universe is coming to an end, too? ForbesHorror Hit ‘Weapons’ Is New On Streaming This WeekBy Tim Lammers Judging the box office history of the franchise prior to the release of The Conjuring: Last Rites, it would seem nonsensical to stop The Conjuring Cinematic Universe dead in its tracks. After all, the nine prior films in the franchise — consisting of three Conjuring films, three Annabelle spinoff films, two spinoffs of The Nun and the singular The Curse of La Llorona (an unofficial entry in The Conjuring Cinematic Universe)…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/07 02:28
CryptoAppsy Delivers Essential Tools for Traders

CryptoAppsy Delivers Essential Tools for Traders

Navigating the fluctuating world of cryptocurrencies necessitates a tool that offers comprehensive and immediate data. Enter CryptoAppsy, a user-friendly app designed for both iOS and Android platforms, requiring no account setup to deliver efficient and rapid performance.Continue Reading:CryptoAppsy Delivers Essential Tools for Traders
Coinstats 2025/09/07 02:28
Seize the Crypto Opportunity with CryptoAppsy’s Real-Time Insights

Seize the Crypto Opportunity with CryptoAppsy’s Real-Time Insights

CryptoAppsy provides real-time insights for thousands of cryptocurrency assets. It allows seamless portfolio management without account creation hassle. Continue Reading:Seize the Crypto Opportunity with CryptoAppsy’s Real-Time Insights The post Seize the Crypto Opportunity with CryptoAppsy’s Real-Time Insights appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats 2025/09/07 02:25
Colombia Consumer Price Index (YoY) registered at 5.1%, below expectations (5.11%) in August

Colombia Consumer Price Index (YoY) registered at 5.1%, below expectations (5.11%) in August

Colombia Consumer Price Index (YoY) registered at 5.1%, below expectations (5.11%) in August
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/07 02:25
7 Undervalued Altcoins Under $10

7 Undervalued Altcoins Under $10

The post 7 Undervalued Altcoins Under $10 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins trading below $10 are attracting attention from investors preparing for the last run of 2025. The reasoning is straightforward – while the biggest names in the market such as Bitcoin and Ethereum may move more slowly, much like a tank, those less hyped about altcoins may offer bigger percentage gains when the markets turn. Analysts are naming Polkadot (DOT), TRON (TRX) and Uniswap (UNI) as the top undervalued coins to watch. But they’ve also pointed to other promising names under $10, such as SUI, Hedera (HBAR), MAGACOIN FINANCE, and Aptos (APT). Collectively, these seven coins are creating a list that many feel will have its shine when the next phase of altseason fully starts. Polkadot (DOT): Interoperability Edge Polkadot is designed to bridge blockchains. The Relay Chain and parachain ecosystem enable cross-chain interoperability, which helps DOT remain valuable as space evolves. Projects keep launching on Polkadot, and parachain auctions have kept the ecosystem busy. With DOT now below $10, it’s considered by many to be underpriced relative to its long-term interoperability role. TRON (TRX): Stablecoin juggernaut Tron has been a sneaky enabler of stablecoins, most notably Tether (USDT). It’s one of the most used blockchains in payments, and sees billions in transactions pass through its network each day. Despite this very powerful use case, TRX is currently trading well below $10. Analysts have stated that the stablecoin is a strong underdog pick due to its stablecoin dominance that provides it with a steady utility. Uniswap (UNI): DeFi’s Flagship Uniswap is the most popular decentralized exchange for many traders. Being the largest DEX, it has a huge contribution to DeFi through token swaps and liquidity pools. The volumes keep on increasing and UNI (governance token) is at the core of its development. With UNI currently trading below $10, investors consider…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/07 02:24
Investors eye crypto trading under $0.0024 for massive growth potential

Investors eye crypto trading under $0.0024 for massive growth potential

Little Pepe presale heats up at $0.0021, with bold projections eyeing massive gains beyond XRP’s growth potential. The buzz around Ripple’s XRP has not disappeared; another name is quietly stealing attention. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is still trading under $0.0024, priced…
Crypto.news 2025/09/07 02:21
