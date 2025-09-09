2025-09-09 Tuesday

Best New Meme Coin Presales Now

The post Best New Meme Coin Presales Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News BullZilla, Shiba Inu, and Turbo lead the best new meme coin presales now with ROI potential, price action, and community growth. Every market cycle delivers a handful of tokens that dominate conversation, shape narratives, and attract early conviction. In 2025, the race for the best new meme coin presales now is heating up fast. Investors are watching closely as meme coins evolve beyond hype into structured ecosystems, staking platforms, and communities that influence mainstream culture. Bull Zilla has emerged as the star of the presale season, driven by its adaptive Mutation Presale and engineered scarcity. Shiba Inu remains a veteran force, maintaining its cultural dominance while pushing innovation through Shibarium. Turbo, a newer contender, combines AI-powered branding with meme energy, catching attention for its unconventional growth model. Together, these three tokens highlight the spectrum of what meme coins can be: speculative yet strategic, humorous yet serious about scaling. BullZilla: Mutation Presale Driving 16,164% ROI Potential BullZilla ($BZIL) isn’t another short-lived meme project, it is designed for longevity and precision. Its Mutation Presale pushes token prices upward after every $100,000 raised or every 48 hours, forcing urgency into each stage. This adaptive model is what positions it among the best new meme coin presales now. Currently in Stage 2, Dead Wallets Don’t Lie, the presale price sits at $0.00003241. More than $250,000 has already been raised, with over 900 holders joining early. ROI for Stage 1 entrants is already 463%. From Stage 2A to its projected listing price of $0.00527, the possible ROI reaches a staggering (16164%). To illustrate, a $1,000 investment at today’s price secures 30,854,674 tokens, valued at $162,647.64 once BullZilla lists. With the next stage set to lift the price by 20.5% to $0.00003908, conviction pays for those who act early. The presale is only part…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 05:28
SEC Crypto Task Force to Host Public Roundtable on October 17

TLDR The SEC will host a public crypto roundtable on October 17 at its Washington, D.C. headquarters. Commissioner Hester Peirce will lead the event and seek input from stakeholders and the public. The roundtable will focus on privacy protection technologies and financial surveillance in the crypto space. The SEC aims to ensure comprehensive outreach and [...] The post SEC Crypto Task Force to Host Public Roundtable on October 17 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/09 05:27
SwissBorg loses $41M in SOL after partner API compromise affects earn program

The post SwissBorg loses $41M in SOL after partner API compromise affects earn program appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Swiss crypto platform SwissBorg suffered a $41 million theft when attackers compromised a partner API, draining approximately 193,000 SOL from the company’s Earn program and affecting roughly 1% of users. CEO Cyrus Fazel addressed the incident during a Sept. 8 live broadcast, confirming that SwissBorg’s main application remains secure while emphasizing the company’s commitment to full user compensation. The breach occurred through what Fazel described as “one of the best partners in the world” for staking services. He added: “SwissBorg has not been hacked. There is an external attack from a provider that was unfortunately compromised.” According to Fazel, the stolen funds represent approximately 2% of SwissBorg’s total assets under management (AUM). The company immediately allocated treasury funds to cover user losses, with Fazel stating the company possesses sufficient resources for complete reimbursement. The platform also engaged white-hat hackers and security partners to recover the compromised funds through blockchain analysis and exchange cooperation. Multiple exchanges blocked transactions linked to the attack, preventing some stolen funds from being liquidated. Fazel noted that various entities, including Fireblocks, Solana Foundation, and blockchain investigators, assisted in tracking the stolen assets across multiple wallet addresses. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. The incident exclusively affected users participating in SwissBorg’s SOL Earn strategy, leaving other staking programs and platform funds untouched. Fazel stressed that the company’s financial health remains stable despite the significant loss. Despite due diligence on partner selection, external vulnerabilities can expose user funds to sophisticated attackers. Fazel framed the incident as a learning experience while acknowledging the emotional toll on affected users. He stated: “It’s never easy to be like, oh shit, I just lost some of your funds.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 05:27
Putin’s advisor claims US is using crypto to erase $35T in debt

The post Putin’s advisor claims US is using crypto to erase $35T in debt appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways A Putin advisor alleges the US is using crypto markets to address its $35 trillion debt. He frames gold and crypto as alternatives to the US dollar, which are gaining traction globally. A senior advisor to Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that the US is attempting to use crypto, in particular stablecoins, to devalue its massive national debt and reset the global financial order in its favor. Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum, Anton Kobyakov, special advisor to President Putin, said the US is trying to alter regulations in both the gold and crypto markets to combat declining confidence in the US dollar. “Right now, the US is trying to change the rules on the gold and crypto markets. Just think about their debt, $35 trillion,” Kobyakov said. “These are two alternative currencies to the global market segment.” “Over time, when part of the US government debt is placed in stablecoins, the US will devalue this debt,” he said. “In other words, they have a $35 trillion debt, they drive it into a crypto cloud, devalue it, and start from scratch.” The Russian advisor drew parallels to previous US financial strategies, stating that the US, as it was in the 1930s and 1970s, would solve its financial problems at the expense of the whole world, driving everyone into a crypto cloud. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has expressed interest in selling government bonds through stablecoins, while President Trump has indicated support for using crypto to eliminate national debt. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/us-crypto-debt-strategy/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 05:24
Google hit with fresh billion-dollar advertising monopoly lawsuit

The post Google hit with fresh billion-dollar advertising monopoly lawsuit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alphabet’s Google is facing yet another lawsuit over its dominance in digital advertising after exchange operator PubMatic took the tech giant to court, accusing it of illegally monopolizing the ad technology sector. The case, filed on Monday in federal court in Virginia, seeks billions of dollars in damages and is the latest addition to lawsuits by an advertising exchange in recent months. It comes on the heels of a landmark April ruling in which a judge found Google liable for maintaining unlawful monopolies in ad servers and ad exchanges. PubMatic takes on the giant PubMatic, an ad exchange whose clients include Elon Musk’s X, said it had spent years competing against what it sees as a rigged system. “It felt like for many years no matter how well we innovated there was a barrier holding us back,” Rajeev Goel, PubMatic’s CEO said in an interview. “That barrier wasn’t the limits of our technology. It was Google’s illegal monopoly. Every time we adapted or innovated, Google found new ways to stack the deck.” The lawsuit alleges that Google gave itself unfair advantages in auctions for digital ad space, limiting access for rivals and reducing the revenues available to publishers. PubMatic had once been a takeover target for Google in 2011, but the search giant instead opted to buy rival AdMeld. The company now says its legal action is not only about recovering damages but also about restoring fairness to the market. “The company’s lawsuit isn’t just about money, but making sure online advertising markets work,” Goel said. Antitrust rulings against Google set the stage In April, U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema ruled that Google had illegally monopolized the markets for ad servers and exchanges, siding with the U.S. Department of Justice and several states. A separate trial beginning this month will…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 05:22
JPMorgan Shares What It Expects from the Fed’s Meeting This Month – Here’s the Most Likely Scenario

JPMorgan analyst Fabio Bassi shared the biggest possibility for the Fed's interest rate decision this month in his statement. Continue Reading: JPMorgan Shares What It Expects from the Fed’s Meeting This Month – Here’s the Most Likely Scenario
Coinstats2025/09/09 05:22
SEC Has 32 Days to Decide on Solana Spot ETF

TLDR: The SEC must decide on a Solana spot ETF by October 10, filings show. The review period gives the agency 32 days before issuing its decision. Approval would mark the first Solana spot ETF in U.S. markets. SolanaFloor highlighted the SEC’s October deadline on X. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) faces an [...] The post SEC Has 32 Days to Decide on Solana Spot ETF appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/09 05:21
JPMorgan, FED’in Bu Ayki Toplantısında Beklediklerini Paylaştı! İşte En Büyük Olasılık

JPMorgan stratejisti Fabio Bassi, FED’in Eylül toplantısında 25 baz puanlık faiz indirimi yapmasının daha olası olduğunu belirtti. Bassi, zayıf istihdam verilerine rağmen enflasyonun hâlâ yüksek seviyelerde seyrettiğine dikkat çekerek, 50 baz puanlık agresif bir indirimin düşük ihtimal taşıdığını ifade etti. Bassi’ye göre resesyon riski %40 seviyesinde bulunuyor. Piyasalar ise büyüme riskleri için yalnızca sınırlı bir […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/09/09 05:20
Crypto transactions at risk as large attack hits industry

Hackers have poisoned popular JavaScript packages with crypto-stealing malware, potentially threatening millions of developers and users worldwide. The large-scale attack targeted a prominent developer’s account after tricking them with fake emails — a technique known as phishing — to then inject malicious code into packages that get downloaded over one billion times per week. The malware silently replaces wallet addresses when users try to send funds, instead redirecting the money to wallets controlled by the attackers. Security experts discovered the attack when routine software builds started failing unexpectedly. They’re now urging everyone to avoid making crypto transactions until the infected packages are removed.“If you use a hardware wallet, pay attention to every transaction before signing and you’re safe,” Charles Guillemet, chief technology officer at hardware wallet provider Ledger, wrote on X. “If you don’t use a hardware wallet, refrain from making any on-chain transactions for now.”Every blockchainNobody is safe right now, experts say.That’s because the attack monitors all network traffic for wallet addresses across most major blockchains — including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Tron, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. But that’s not the worst of it.The malware has a particularly nasty way of avoiding detection: when a hardware wallet connects, the code automatically disables its address-swapping function to avoid triggering security alerts. 1 billion downloadsThe sheer scale of those who might be affected also makes the attack potentially devastating. The affected packages collectively receive over one billion downloads per week, meaning the malicious code could already be embedded in countless apps.“JavaScript is arguably the most popular programming language for modern projects, and crypto is not different,” Tal Be’ery, chief technology officer at hardware wallet firm ZenGo, told DL News. Moreso, said Be’ery, because websites are the target of this attack and “they are definitely using JavaScript.”But the fact that the code attacks websites might mean the risk may be more limited than initially feared. “This will only impact websites that pushed an update since the hacked npm package was published, as other projects will have the old version,” explained 0xngmi, developer of DefiLlama, DL News’ sister organisation.“Most projects pin their dependencies, so even if they push an update they’ll keep using the old safe code.”Pedro Solimano is DL News’ Buenos Aires-based markets correspondent. Got at a tip? Email him atpsolimano@dlnews.com.
Coinstats2025/09/09 05:20
Derrick White Embraces His NBA Journey On And Off The Court

The post Derrick White Embraces His NBA Journey On And Off The Court appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BOULDER, CO – SEPTEMBER 6: Former Colorado Buffaloes basketball player Derrick White acknowledges the crowd between quarters of a game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field on September 6, 2025 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Getty Images When Derrick White entered the NBA in 2017, expectations weren’t sky-high. Yet, through one of the most impressive stories of perseverance and growth, he continues to shine and elevate his All-Star potential. Over the last five years, White has steadily taken steps forward and improved his skill-set each summer, making it nearly impossible to take him off the floor in critical games. Although White was once known as a defensive specialist that teams weren’t largely afraid of when he possessed the ball, he has since developed into a two-way force capable of burying opponents from beyond the arc. The Boston Celtics made a low-risk trade in February 2022 by acquiring White, and he became one of the main catalysts of their acsencion. Since that moment, Boston has dominated a playoff run by winning the 2024 championship, made two NBA Finals appearances, and posted arguably the best regular season in Boston franchise history. Individually, his game continues to reach new heights. In fact, it’s levels that White himself never anticipated in his wildest dreams. Last season, White broke the Celtics franchise record for most 3-pointers in a season, connecting on 265 over the course of 76 games. That was only two years after he felt disappointed in himself for missing clutch jumpers in the 2022 Finals. White recently spoke with Forbes about his career evolution, where he learned the most about leadership, and his latest off-court venture. White knows exactly why his story and his career arc will serve as a powerful motivator for…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 05:19
