2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Controversial Claim from Bloomberg Senior Analyst: "Bitcoin Price Could Lose One Zero"

Controversial Claim from Bloomberg Senior Analyst: "Bitcoin Price Could Lose One Zero"

Bloomberg's senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone shared his views on Bitcoin in a program he attended. Continue Reading: Controversial Claim from Bloomberg Senior Analyst: "Bitcoin Price Could Lose One Zero"
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004171-0.69%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/07 02:55
Részesedés
Bloomberg Kıdemli Analistinden Tartışmalı İddia: “Bitcoin Fiyatı Bir Sıfırını Kaybedebilir”

Bloomberg Kıdemli Analistinden Tartışmalı İddia: “Bitcoin Fiyatı Bir Sıfırını Kaybedebilir”

Bloomberg Intelligence’ın kıdemli emtia stratejisti Mike McGlone, katıldığı bir röportajda Bitcoin’in (BTC) geleceği ve genel piyasalar hakkındaki görüşlerini paylaştı. McGlone, Bitcoin’in 100.000 dolara yükselişini “balonun zirvesi” olarak nitelendirerek, fiyatın 10.000 dolara gerileyebileceğini öne sürdü. Bu potansiyel düşüşün nedenini ise Bitcoin’in artık riskli bir varlık haline gelmesi ve S&P 500 endeksi ile yüksek korelasyon göstermesi olarak açıkladı. […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Bitcoin
BTC$111,353.4+0.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017476+7.33%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/07 02:54
Részesedés
Ripple’s Toughest Bull Run Yet? Market Strategist Reveals Path to $14 XRP Price in 2025

Ripple’s Toughest Bull Run Yet? Market Strategist Reveals Path to $14 XRP Price in 2025

Ripple’s XRP has been trading in the mid-$2 range after peaking near $3.3 in July, consolidating below key resistance around $3.0. Despite short-term volatility, some analysts remain optimistic about its long-term outlook. Notably, crypto strategist StephIsCrypto posted an X (formerly Twitter) chart showing a repeating breakout pattern over 2022–2024 and projecting a major move in […]
NEAR
NEAR$2.618+5.26%
Movement
MOVE$0.1245+3.92%
XRP
XRP$2.944+2.05%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/07 02:54
Részesedés
SHAI 001 ‘BUTTER’ Sells Out In Minutes As Gilgeous-Alexander Unveils New Colorways On Historic Day

SHAI 001 ‘BUTTER’ Sells Out In Minutes As Gilgeous-Alexander Unveils New Colorways On Historic Day

The post SHAI 001 ‘BUTTER’ Sells Out In Minutes As Gilgeous-Alexander Unveils New Colorways On Historic Day appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SHAI 001 Release Converse PR Thursday was a significant milestone for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and for Converse. For the first time ever, his signature sneaker, the SHAI 001 hit the public market, and fans around the world had their chance to purchase a pair. It was incredibly competitive to get these exclusive sneakers in the ‘BUTTER’ colorway that Gilgeous-Alexander initially debuted at NBA All-Star Weekend back in February. Within minutes, online retailers were sold out as the limited quantity was quickly claimed. They released in several locations with a retail price of $130, dropping online via Nike SNKRS, Converse US, and in-store at select Undefeated and Kith locations. While Gilgeous-Alexander has worn numerous other colorways since then, the ‘BUTTER’ colorway is the original, which is why it’s so coveted and exclusive. It’s the one everybody thinks of when you hear or think about the SHAI 001. It’s the one he debuted, the one that’s the most iconic and it will always be the original. Gilgeous-Alexander will have many other signature shoes over the course of his career with Converse, but this is the first — and not only the first design, but the first colorway. The NBA superstar began his day at the Kith store in Toronto, close to his hometown, where Kith and Converse put together an exclusive pop-up. Hundreds of fans lined up outside in the rain, hoping for a chance to get their hands on a pair of these signature sneakers — and maybe even meet Gilgeous-Alexander himself. The event featured games, giveaways, and prizes. SHAI 001 Release Converse PR SHAI 001 Release Converse PR But his day wasn’t over. Gilgeous-Alexander appeared as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night, where he talked about the design of the shoe and the special day.…
Threshold
T$0.01628+0.68%
GET
GET$0.008575-0.66%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017476+7.33%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 02:49
Részesedés
Billionaire Ray Dalio warns of looming crash in 2 assets if Fed cuts rates

Billionaire Ray Dalio warns of looming crash in 2 assets if Fed cuts rates

The post Billionaire Ray Dalio warns of looming crash in 2 assets if Fed cuts rates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While broader financial markets anticipate a possible Federal Reserve interest rate cut in September, billionaire investor Ray Dalio is warning that the move could have severe consequences for specific assets. Speaking during a Reddit Q&A session on September 4, Dalio cautioned that if the Fed initiates cuts, the U.S. dollar and equities could suffer sharp declines.  The Bridgewater Associates founder suggested that short-term rates and the dollar would weaken, particularly against gold, while long-term rates could rise, steepening the yield curve. In this environment, Dalio warned that stocks might underperform despite monetary easing, reflecting investor caution toward debt instruments and the growing risk of stagflation.\ Ray Dalio’s take on U.S. rate cuts. Source: Reddit It’s worth noting that market sentiment strongly points to rate cuts, with a 25 basis point reduction in September widely expected.  Analysts, including those at Bank of America, anticipate at least two cuts this year and additional easing into 2026.  Notably, weak labor market data and cooling inflation have reinforced these expectations, while sliding Treasury yields signal anticipation. Still, economists caution that excessive cuts could reignite inflationary pressures. Dalio’s concerns on U.S. economy  Overall, Dalio’s latest warning adds to his long-standing concerns about America’s fiscal vulnerabilities and broader economic health. In the past, he has employed vivid metaphors, likening debt to plaque buildup and the economy to a boat headed toward rocks, warning that unchecked borrowing could ultimately trigger an “economic heart attack.” To this end, he has projected that such a debt-driven crisis could strike within the next three years, with national debt already surging to $37 trillion, about 124% of GDP, levels not seen since World War II.  Dalio has repeatedly pointed to widening deficits and the mounting cost of servicing debt, warning that without fiscal discipline, the U.S. risks spiraling into unsustainable borrowing…
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 02:46
Részesedés
Polygon Dev Accuses Trump-Linked WLFI of Stealing Tokens

Polygon Dev Accuses Trump-Linked WLFI of Stealing Tokens

The post Polygon Dev Accuses Trump-Linked WLFI of Stealing Tokens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A crypto developer has accused World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a crypto project with ties to US President Donald Trump, of stealing his funds by refusing to unlock his tokens. In a Saturday post on X, Polygon DevRel Bruno Skvorc shared an email from WLFI’s compliance team, which flagged his wallet address as “high risk” due to blockchain exposure. The team said his tokens would not be released. “TLDR is, they stole my money,” Skvorc wrote. “And because it’s the @POTUS [The president of the United States] family, I can’t do anything about it. This is the new age mafia. There is no one to complain to, no one to argue with, no one to sue.” In response to another user, Skvorc claimed that he is one of six investors who were subject to 100% token lockups from the beginning. “It was not ‘high risk’ to accept money from this address, but it is high risk to unlock owed money into it,” he wrote. Bruno claims WLFI stole his funds. Source: Bruno Skvorc Related: Whales lose millions on Trump-linked WLFI’s 40% dip, despite 47M burn Compliance tools to blame? The incident sparked criticism of the compliance tools used by projects like WLFI. Onchain sleuth ZachXBT chimed in, explaining that automated tools often flag addresses as “high risk” for trivial or incorrect reasons, including interacting with DeFi contracts or exchanges. “I helped a team manually review addresses for a presale because popular compliance tools labeled them high risk due to unrelated activity several hops away,” ZachXBT said. “These tools are deeply flawed.” In Skvorc’s case, the flags were traced to a past transaction via crypto mixer Tornado Cash, indirect links to sanctioned entities like Garantex and Netex24, and a previous interaction with a now-blacklisted dashboard. Based in Croatia, Skvorc is a blockchain…
Threshold
T$0.01628+0.68%
SIX
SIX$0.02166+0.83%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.571+0.95%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 02:44
Részesedés
West Point Alumni Pull Ceremony Honoring Tom Hanks, Report Says

West Point Alumni Pull Ceremony Honoring Tom Hanks, Report Says

The post West Point Alumni Pull Ceremony Honoring Tom Hanks, Report Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline West Point’s alumni association canceled an award ceremony to honor actor Tom Hanks, the Washington Post reported Saturday, representing the latest apparent shift at the storied military academy under the Trump administration. Hanks, 69, was scheduled to be recognized as an “outstanding citizen” who reflected the military academy’s ideals. 2025 Invision Key Facts Retired Col. Mark Bieger told West Point faculty on Friday the West Point Association of Graduates would no longer hold a ceremony to give Hanks, 69, the Sylvanus Thayer Award, the Washington Post reported, citing a copy of Bieger’s message. Bieger wrote in his email the decision was made to allow the academy to “continue its focus on its core mission of preparing cadets to lead, fight and win as officers in the world’s most lethal force, the United States Army.” West Point’s alumni association did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Forbes. Why Was West Point Honoring Tom Hanks? The West Point Association of Graduates announced in June that Hanks would receive the Sylvanus Thayer Award to recognize him as an “outstanding citizen” who represents the academy’s ideals of “duty, honor, country.” Former Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert McDonald, who chairs the alumni association, credited Hanks in a statement as having done more “for the positive portrayal of the American service member, more for the caring of the American veteran, their caregivers and their family, and more for the American space program and all branches of government than many other Americans.” Hanks, who portrayed service members in films “Saving Private Ryan,” “Forrest Gump” and “Greyhound,” was also lauded for producing World War II miniseries “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific.” The actor also spearheaded an effort to create the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., and supported initiatives for a President Dwight…
Chainbase
C$0.24966-2.05%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03224+1.19%
Honorswap
HONOR$0.915+6.39%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 02:43
Részesedés
FG Nexus Inc. Increases Share Volume to Boost Ethereum Holdings

FG Nexus Inc. Increases Share Volume to Boost Ethereum Holdings

The post FG Nexus Inc. Increases Share Volume to Boost Ethereum Holdings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: FG Nexus rebrands and enlarges its outstanding shares to enhance its Ethereum strategy. The company aims to raise $200 million capital via pre-funded warrants. FG Nexus’s approach is compared to MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin reserve strategy. Nasdaq-listed FG Nexus Inc. officially rebranded from Fundamental Global Inc., increasing its outstanding shares to 35.4 million to bolster its Ethereum treasury strategy, confirmed by Nevada Secretary of State. This strategic move signals a robust commitment to expanding Ethereum holdings, potentially influencing institutional interest and ETH market dynamics significantly. FG Nexus Expands Shares to Enhance Ethereum Strategy FG Nexus Inc., formerly Fundamental Global Inc., has officially rebranded and significantly increased its outstanding shares. The company amended its articles of incorporation to change its name and boost its stock volume, supporting a massive Ethereum treasury strategy. The amendment has resulted in a substantial increase in authorized shares from 4 million to 1 billion and outstanding shares from 1.3 million to 35.4 million. This is facilitated by the automatic exercise of pre-funded warrants. The move aims to significantly raise capital for expanding Ethereum holdings, with a private placement of 40 million pre-funded warrants at $5.00 each, targeting a $200 million capital raise. The broader market noted FG Nexus’s focus on Ethereum, with some drawing parallels to strategies like MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin reserves. No direct industry or governmental reactions have emerged, but it has generated interest in how it might affect Ethereum’s market dynamics. “We are excited to lead our company into the digital asset space with a strategic focus on Ethereum, positioning ourselves at the forefront of blockchain innovation.” — Maja Vujinovic, CEO, FG Nexus Inc. Ethereum’s 11.81% Growth amid Institutional Attention Did you know? FG Nexus Inc.’s focus on Ethereum marks a unique approach, paralleling MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin strategy but exclusive to Ethereum. CoinMarketCap reports that Ethereum…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00196648-0.59%
Movement
MOVE$0.1245+3.92%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017476+7.33%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 02:42
Részesedés
Tokenization Offers ‘Enhanced Liquidity,’ but Faces Major Hurdles, BofA Says

Tokenization Offers ‘Enhanced Liquidity,’ but Faces Major Hurdles, BofA Says

The post Tokenization Offers ‘Enhanced Liquidity,’ but Faces Major Hurdles, BofA Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tokenization is the next big step in how financial assets are housed, and offers advantages over existing traditional structures, Wall Street firm Bank of America (BAC) said in a Friday report, noting that it also brings risks. At its core, tokenization is the process of converting ownership of real-world assets, from stocks and bonds to real estate, private equity, and even art, into digital tokens recorded on a blockchain. Tokenization follows a lineage that began with mutual funds and expanded through separately managed accounts, collective investment trusts, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and according to the bank’s analysts, this model could reshape the way investors access and manage assets by offering a number of advantages over traditional structures. Among the most important benefits are enhanced liquidity, analysts led by Craig Siegenthaler wrote, adding that 24/7 trading could open up secondary markets for previously illiquid private assets, and faster, frictionless settlements that eliminate the multi-day delays common in today’s financial markets. Tokenization also allows for fractional ownership, the analysts said, reducing investment minimums and broadening access to portfolios. Transparency is another advantage, as blockchain ledgers provide immutable and publicly accessible records of ownership and transactions. Lower fees are possible by cutting out intermediaries, and smart contracts can automate key processes such as dividend payments, coupon distributions, and voting rights, while also helping to navigate regulatory requirements and even the complexities of private equity capital calls, the report noted. According to data provider RWA.xyz the value of real-world assets represented on-chain exceeds $28 billion. Tokenization risks Still, Bank of America cautioned that tokenization faces significant hurdles before it can achieve widespread adoption. Regulatory uncertainty remains the biggest challenge. While U.S. policymakers have signaled support, future administrations could reverse course, and many jurisdictions are still in the process of writing rules. The bank said…
Union
U$0.01008-9.75%
RealLink
REAL$0.06084+0.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017476+7.33%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 02:41
Részesedés
Ripple Investor Shares Strategy to Turn $5000 into $5 Million By 2028, And It Does Not Involve Holding XRP

Ripple Investor Shares Strategy to Turn $5000 into $5 Million By 2028, And It Does Not Involve Holding XRP

The post Ripple Investor Shares Strategy to Turn $5000 into $5 Million By 2028, And It Does Not Involve Holding XRP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Ripple investor has outlined an audacious plan to potentially turn $5,000 into $5 million by 2028, and it does not rely on holding XRP. The strategy centers entirely on Little Pepe (LILPEPE), which has been advancing rapidly, having sold out stage 11 faster than expected and now in stage 12 at $0.0021, a 110% increase from its initial stage 1 price.  With a confirmed listing price of $0.003, investors entering at this stage are guaranteed a 42.9% ROI, yet projections indicate that returns could exceed 40x before listing, driven by the project’s accelerated adoption and strong token demand. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has already raised over $24 million and sold more than 15 billion tokens ahead of schedule, highlighting a rare combination of speed and traction in token distribution. Analysts suggest that if the current momentum continues, coupled with market interest in high-potential projects, early participants could see exponential growth over the next three years, making it a compelling alternative for those seeking gains beyond traditional cryptocurrency holdings like XRP. Stage 12 Presale Underway Interest in Little Pepe (LILPEPE) continues to rise. Stage 11 of the presale sold out completely, raising $24 million and moving 15 billion tokens. Stage 12 is now live at $0.0021 per token, reflecting strong demand and rising confidence in the project. High-Performance Layer 2 for Real Utility Little Pepe (LILPEPE) operates on a purpose-built Layer 2 blockchain designed for fast, low-cost transactions. The network delivers ultra-low fees, rapid speeds, and a smooth user experience, overcoming limitations of older systems. Built for real activity, it provides a scalable, developer-friendly infrastructure capable of supporting high transaction volumes even at peak times. Fair Access and Builder-Friendly Tools An integrated anti-sniper mechanism ensures fair trading from day one, preventing automated bots from dominating early activity. The upcoming Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Launchpad allows creators to deploy tokens…
RealLink
REAL$0.06084+0.06%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009083-9.98%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10129+0.37%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 02:40
Részesedés

Felkapott hírek

Több

Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division

Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.

Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant