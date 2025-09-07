SHAI 001 ‘BUTTER’ Sells Out In Minutes As Gilgeous-Alexander Unveils New Colorways On Historic Day

SHAI 001 Release Converse PR Thursday was a significant milestone for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and for Converse. For the first time ever, his signature sneaker, the SHAI 001 hit the public market, and fans around the world had their chance to purchase a pair. It was incredibly competitive to get these exclusive sneakers in the 'BUTTER' colorway that Gilgeous-Alexander initially debuted at NBA All-Star Weekend back in February. Within minutes, online retailers were sold out as the limited quantity was quickly claimed. They released in several locations with a retail price of $130, dropping online via Nike SNKRS, Converse US, and in-store at select Undefeated and Kith locations. While Gilgeous-Alexander has worn numerous other colorways since then, the 'BUTTER' colorway is the original, which is why it's so coveted and exclusive. It's the one everybody thinks of when you hear or think about the SHAI 001. It's the one he debuted, the one that's the most iconic and it will always be the original. Gilgeous-Alexander will have many other signature shoes over the course of his career with Converse, but this is the first — and not only the first design, but the first colorway. The NBA superstar began his day at the Kith store in Toronto, close to his hometown, where Kith and Converse put together an exclusive pop-up. Hundreds of fans lined up outside in the rain, hoping for a chance to get their hands on a pair of these signature sneakers — and maybe even meet Gilgeous-Alexander himself. The event featured games, giveaways, and prizes. SHAI 001 Release Converse PR SHAI 001 Release Converse PR But his day wasn't over. Gilgeous-Alexander appeared as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night, where he talked about the design of the shoe and the special day.…