BullZilla Leads as the Best Crypto Presale to Invest in 2025 with 20,000% ROI Potential, While SPX6900 and Hedera Rally

Discover why BullZilla, SPX6900, and Hedera are the best crypto presales to invest in 2025. Learn about key features, ROI potential, and how to maximize your investment.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01685--%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002715+0.89%
Blockchainreporter2025/09/07 03:15
Why everyone eventually understands Bitcoin

The post Why everyone eventually understands Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It may take a minute to get to grips with magic internet money, but once you see the scarcity, durability, and predictability, it somehow all falls into place. From Jamie Dimon to Donald Trump, eventually everyone understands Bitcoin. Eventually everyone understands Bitcoin Anthony Pompliano summed it up best, against an image of some high-profile personalities, including Donald Trump, Jamie Dimon, and Jerome Powell, who have changed their tune on the number-one coin. He said: “Eventually everyone understands bitcoin.” In the beginning, the idea of a decentralized digital currency was met with skepticism, derision, and sometimes outright hostility. Yet, as the years have passed, some of the world’s most influential voices from Wall Street to Washington have changed their tunes, making Bitcoin’s journey from a fringe obsession to a mainstream asset nothing short of historic. Eventually, everyone understands Bitcoin Titans of finance: changing their minds Take Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase. In 2017, he called Bitcoin a “fraud,” threatened to fire employees who traded it, and warned of government crackdowns. Fast-forward to the present, JPMorgan offers Bitcoin exposure to clients and Dimon regularly attends crypto panels. He’s critical of specifics, but his institution is deeply entrenched in blockchain finance. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink went from calling Bitcoin “an index of money laundering” to overseeing the world’s largest asset manager issuing a Bitcoin ETF and publicly referring to it as “digital gold.” Fink’s pivot stunned markets and signaled a shift in how legacy finance regards the new digital economy. Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve, was also skeptical about crypto for years. Yet under his watch, the Fed now closely monitors Bitcoin, citing its relevance to global markets and even a “competitor to gold.” Politicians and power players Donald Trump once dismissed Bitcoin as being highly volatile and based…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.58+1.06%
GET
GET$0.008575-0.66%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.161+0.51%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 03:06
Is the NFT Market Making a Comeback? Here’s What Data Shows

Although not as impressive as the 2022 performance, this market niche appears to be slowly rebounding.
SphereX
HERE$0.000189-3.07%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004435+0.18%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001993+1.52%
CryptoPotato2025/09/07 03:05
Microsoft Slips, But Big Tech Adds $420 Billion to the Stock Market

In just three days, the American stock market witnessed a rare spectacle: eight of the largest tech companies saw their capitalization jump by 420 billion dollars. A lightning movement that repositions Google at the center of the game and confirms how regulatory decisions and advances in artificial intelligence now influence Wall Street. L’article Microsoft Slips, But Big Tech Adds $420 Billion to the Stock Market est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
SQUID MEME
GAME$30.1678+0.29%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05606+0.30%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.0665-21.78%
Coinstats2025/09/07 03:05
Terraform Labs’ Do Kwon Fails in $14.2M Property Lawsuit

The post Terraform Labs’ Do Kwon Fails in $14.2M Property Lawsuit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Do Kwon lost his S$19.4 million deposit case on a Singapore penthouse after the High Court dismissal. The luxury unit was never purchased and later resold for S$34.5M by the property developer. Kwon faces U.S. charges and investor lawsuits linked to Terra-Luna’s $40B market collapse. Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon has failed in his attempt to recover a S$19.4 million (about $14.2 million) deposit paid for a luxury penthouse in Singapore after the nation’s High Court dismissed his claim. The payment represented nearly half of the total S$38.8 million purchase price for the unit at Sculptura Ardmore, a high-end residential project along Orchard Road. Kwon had made the payment through his wife in early 2022, months before the collapse of the TerraUSD and Luna cryptocurrencies. The transaction included option fees and subsequent payments totaling close to 50% of the purchase cost. However, the sale was never completed, and the property developer retained the money before reselling the penthouse for S$34.5 million. Details of the Property Deal The unit in question was a 7,600 square foot duplex on the 19th floor, one of only three penthouses in the development launched in 2012. Court filings show that on May 17, 2023, Kwon authorized his wife to pay S$1,000 to exercise the purchase option. The purchase was required to be completed by May 31, but this did not occur. The lease and purchase option lapsed on June 22, 2023. During the same period, Kwon and his wife also leased the property for 16 months beginning in February 2022, paying S$640,000 upfront at a rate of S$40,000 per month. They carried out renovations and continued to occupy the apartment until July 25, 2023, one month after the contract expired. The High Court ordered them to pay an additional month’s rent but rejected the developer’s…
Union
U$0.01008-9.75%
Terra
LUNA$0.1501+1.00%
Terraport
TERRA$0.003164--%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 03:03
XRP News: Ripple CEO Lauds Major XRP Milestone, Details

The post XRP News: Ripple CEO Lauds Major XRP Milestone, Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: XRP hits $1B CME futures open interest, fastest to join BTC, ETH, SOL. CME crypto open interest tops $35B in August. Ripple CEO hails the milestone as the community split over price stagnation and ETF delays. In XRP news today, trading data from CME Group shows XRP futures open interest hit $1 billion in just over three months, making it the fastest crypto contract to reach that level. The surge puts XRP into the same “$1B club” as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana futures. CME also reported that total crypto futures open interest reached roughly $36 billion on August 22 – an all-time high – driven by a record $313.8 billion of combined volume that month. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse highlighted the XRP news on X on September 4, prompting mixed reactions. Some community members praised the institutional demand, while others pointed out XRP’s flat price and delayed U.S. ETF approvals. XRP News: XRP Becomes Fastest to Join BTC, ETH, SOL According to CME Group, XRP futures became the quickest-ever crypto contract to surpass $1 billion in open interest. CME launched XRP futures on May 19, 2025, and by August 25, the open interest crossed $1 billion. For the joy of XRP news followers, no other CME crypto product reached $1 billion so fast: XRP did it in just over three months. That joins Bitcoin, Ether, and Solana, which already had futures above $1 billion. CryptoPotato notes XRP is now the fourth token in the “$1B club.” The milestone underscores rising institutional interest in XRP: large-volume futures contracts allow traders to hedge or speculate on price moves without holding the token directly. In other XRP news, CME Group’s broader crypto futures market hit record highs in August. On August 22, open interest across all CME crypto products hit about $36 billion. That marked the first…
Union
U$0.01008-9.75%
Solana
SOL$212.15+2.28%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,355.61+0.15%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 03:01
Wall Street's Needs Will Advance Ethereum's Privacy, Says Etherealize

Privacy advocates should be cheering on Wall Street’s adoption of crypto, according to Etherealize co-founder and President Danny Ryan.
Coinstats2025/09/07 03:01
XRP enthusiasts choose Rich Miner cloud mining to earn passive income

The post XRP enthusiasts choose Rich Miner cloud mining to earn passive income appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. RICH Miner lets XRP holders turn idle assets into income through automated cloud mining contracts. Summary RICH Miner lets XRP holders earn passive income through secure hash rate contracts. New users enjoy instant bonuses and daily earnings, plus flexible crypto deposits including XRP and ETH. Combining hodling and mining, RICH Miner helps XRP investors grow wealth with stability. Ripple investors are once again seizing the opportunity to choose the Rich Miner cloud mining plan. This model provides XRP holders with a new passive income channel: simply deposit XRP into the platform, and the purchase contract system automatically participates in the hash rate contract, achieving steady growth in assets. RICH Miner cloud mining allows users to use their XRP to start the dual experience of mining and income, injecting continuous vitality into idle assets. Is simply holding XRP unable to maximize assets? XRP prices are affected by market fluctuations, policy trends, and the development of Ripple, and are subject to significant short-term fluctuations. For many investors, simply buying and waiting for an increase often means: Long-term capital accumulation and a lack of cash flow Inability to withstand short-term market fluctuations Missing out on opportunities to convert digital assets into passive income For this reason, more and more XRP holders are looking for ways to hold XRP assets while generating a stable cash flow. Cash flow steps for XRP investors: 1. Register an account: Visit the official website to create an account. New users receive a $15 signup bonus and earn $0.60 daily without a deposit. 2. Deposit XRP: Supports a variety of major cryptocurrencies, including XRP, ETH, BTC, and USDT. 3. Choose a mining plan: Choose a cloud mining plan…
Bitcoin
BTC$111,355.61+0.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10129+0.37%
Triathon
GROW$0.0225-6.25%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 03:00
Best Crypto Presales Right Now: BlockchainFX vs Bitcoin Hyper and Snorter Token in the Next Big Crypto Race

Crypto markets thrive on early opportunities. Right now, three names are sparking conversations: BlockchainFX, Bitcoin Hyper, and Snorter Token. Each is positioning itself in the evolving digital economy, but only one has the potential to deliver the kind of exponential returns that could change investors’ portfolios. Among the best crypto presales, BlockchainFX is standing out.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00196648-0.59%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.31867+3.69%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01303+1.87%
Coinstats2025/09/07 03:00
WLFI Accused of Withholding Funds in Token Freeze Controversy: Report

A crypto venture linked to U.S. President Donald Trump, World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is being accused of unlawful fund withholding. Bruno Skvorc, a developer of that Polygon, accuses WLFI of embezzling his money by declining to issue his tokens. This event has caused ardent debate about the application of compliance tools in blockchain projects. Skvorc […]
Union
U$0.01008-9.75%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.58+1.06%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2066-10.21%
Tronweekly2025/09/07 03:00
