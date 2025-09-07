2025-09-09 Tuesday

How Fed rate cut hopes clashed with slowing jobs growth

The post How Fed rate cut hopes clashed with slowing jobs growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The stock market kicked off the historically tough month of September on a rocky note as Wall Street speculated about the magnitude of the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate decision. Initially, the S & P 500 and Nasdaq hit all-time intraday highs Friday morning as investors digested a slower-than-expected August jobs growth . The weak data bolstered the case for the central bank to cut rates 25 basis points later this month, and as many as two more similar moves before year-end. The 10-year Treasury yield dropped below 4.1% to its lowest level since April. The “bad news is good news trade” was on. Shortly after the open, however, the market reversed lower as those rate cut hopes were overshadowed by concerns about the pace of the slowing labor market. Nonfarm payrolls increased by just 22,000 last month, versus the 75,000 expected, while July was revised up to a still tepid 79,000, and June was revised to show a loss of 13,000. While the S & P 500 and Nasdaq each closed Friday’s session slightly lower, both still managed to post gains of nearly 0.3% and more than 1%, respectively, for the week. .SPX .IXIC 5D mountain S & P 500 and Nasdaq 1 week Jim Cramer was not bothered by the market swings, saying Club name Home Depot is about to go even higher. “That’s what you buy right here, right now,” he said on Friday. Lower borrowing costs should be a catalyst for Home Depot shares because its business is heavily tied to a recovery in the housing sector. Home Depot stock has already been on the upswing since mid-June as rate cut expectations ramped up through the summer. Jim thinks the bond market might actually cooperate this time when the Fed starts cutting rates again — unlike…
JPMorgan Chief Analyst Reveals What Will Happen If the Fed Cuts Interest Rates

JPMorgan strategist David Kelly, in his statement, evaluated what would happen in the scenario where the FED cuts interest rates. Continue Reading: JPMorgan Chief Analyst Reveals What Will Happen If the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
JPMorgan Baş Analisti, FED’in Faiz İndirimi Yapması Halinde Olacakları Açıkladı!

JPMorgan Asset Management Baş Küresel Stratejisti David Kelly, CNBC’ye verdiği röportajda, ABD ekonomisindeki yavaşlamanın giderek belirginleştiğini ve FED’in beklenen faiz indirimlerinin bu tabloyu değiştiremeyeceğini söyledi. Kelly, zayıf gelen Ağustos istihdam raporu ve diğer ekonomik göstergelerin ekonomide daha fazla yumuşama işaret ettiğini savunarak, “Ekonomi resesyonda değil ama yavaşlıyor. Tüm veriler, zaten zorlanan bir ekonominin artık tükenme […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Tokenizing Car Reservations Can Open Up A Trillion-Dollar Market

The post Tokenizing Car Reservations Can Open Up A Trillion-Dollar Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Opinion by: Evan Kuhn, president of DeLorean Labs When car manufacturers develop a new model, their fragmented logistics and sales cycle mean that even if a customer puts down a deposit, they have no feasible or reliable way of projecting delivery for that car.  Eager car buyers can wait months or even years after paying their deposit, without knowing where they sit in the queue for delivery. This is why new models are priced over the sticker price when cars first enter the market. There has been no industry-wide solution — but tokenized reservations will open up a multitrillion-dollar market.  The broken logic of modern car reservations Reserving a car model today is incredibly inefficient. Car buyers pay massive markups when new models are rolled off the lot because there is no foresight into manufacturing schedules.  The options are, if you want the new car now, you have to pay a considerable premium over the sticker price, and if you’re going to pay the regular sticker price, you have no say or idea as to when you will get delivery of your car. So, how big is this problem? A recent APAC hospitality study showed cancellations via Booking.com account for 40% of revenue. In comparison, Expedia sees 24%, suggesting tens of billions at stake globally, while ticket resale platforms extract 30% markups, leaving both artists and fans worse off.  Automobile waitlists remain even more opaque. Dealers have bilked buyers with $30,000-$70 ,000 markups on Ford F‑150 Lightning orders, demonstrating a lucrative secondary market created entirely by information asymmetry, even without a formalized “black market.” Even manufacturing suffers, with 15%-30% of capacity sitting idle, as per a McKinsey report, because small firms lack access to tradable reservation systems. Smart contracts on the blockchain elegantly solve problems associated with information asymmetry. Tokenized flat…
CleanCore Completes $175M Investment; Establishes DOGE Treasury

The post CleanCore Completes $175M Investment; Establishes DOGE Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: CleanCore Solutions finalizes $175M investment for Dogecoin treasury. Marco Margiotta joins CleanCore as Chief Investment Officer. This positions Dogecoin among corporate treasury assets. CleanCore Solutions Ltd. completed a $175 million private equity investment, establishing an official Dogecoin treasury with the Dogecoin Foundation, appointed Marco Margiotta as Chief Investment Officer. This marks a significant shift in corporate treasury assets, potentially increasing Dogecoin’s market adoption and its stance as a viable reserve asset alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum. CleanCore Invests $175M in Dogecoin Treasury CleanCore Solutions announced the completion of a $175 million private equity investment to establish an official Dogecoin treasury. Included were major firms like MOZAYYX, Pantera, and FalconX. The new funds are designated for DOGE token purchases, reshaping CleanCore’s asset strategy. The company becomes the first to formally integrate Dogecoin into its treasury, aligning it alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum. This move could potentially boost DOGE’s liquidity and influence the altcoin market. Dogecoin is fast, efficient, and culturally embedded, and now we’re making it functional. With the right technology and partnerships in place, Dogecoin can become integral to global financial ecosystems. — Marco Margiotta, Chief Investment Officer, CleanCore Solutions Dogecoin Adoption Spurs Market Speculations Did you know? In a pioneering move, CleanCore Solutions became the first U.S.-listed company to integrate Dogecoin into its corporate treasury strategy, signaling a shift toward digital asset adoption in conventional finance. According to CoinMarketCap, Dogecoin currently trades at $0.21 with a market cap of $32.23 billion. The token’s trading volume decreased by 40.60% over 24 hours. Recent figures show a 1.36% change over 24 hours and a 0.69% shift in seven days. Dogecoin(DOGE), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 19:38 UTC on September 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu research indicates this development could accelerate regulatory focus on digital asset adoption in corporate treasuries. Finance…
Pepe Coin & Shiba Inu Lose Steam As Layer Brett’s Community Momentum Builds Across Crypto Social Channels

The post Pepe Coin & Shiba Inu Lose Steam As Layer Brett’s Community Momentum Builds Across Crypto Social Channels appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The relentless pace of the crypto market leaves no room for complacency. While popular meme tokens like Pepe Coin and Shiba Inu grapple with their next big move, a dynamic new player, Layer Brett, is absolutely dominating conversations on social media everywhere. Layer Brett is an Ethereum Layer 2 powerhouse, merging memes and practicality, and is the best crypto presale that has already soared past $2.8 million raised. The stage is set for this next 100x altcoin to redefine meme token utility in the burgeoning crypto market. Why do Memes need L2? Let’s be honest, the old guard, tokens like PEPE and SHIB, are facing growing pains on congested, expensive Layer 1 chains. Layer Brett throws all that out the window. Built on a cutting-edge Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain, it delivers lightning-fast transactions, hitting up to 10,000 TPS, with ridiculously low gas fees of $0.0001. No more battling high fees or slow confirmations, a common headache for Pepe Coin and Shiba Inu holders. Layer Brett offers a vastly superior experience to PEPE and SHIB. Plus, early participants tap into an eye-watering APY through staking. Layer Brett is a groundbreaking new meme coin, intelligently fusing virality with serious blockchain utility. It’s a decentralized, self-custodial, and offers utility that other meme coins simply don’t. $LBRETT leverages Layer 2 technology to process transactions off-chain, yet remaining anchored to Ethereum’s ironclad security. And the presale? Getting involved in it is simple: connect any of your ETH L2 wallets, buy $LBRETT with ETH, USDT, or BNB, then immediately stake. There’s even a $1 million giveaway if you are looking for larger than life gains. Pepe Coin’s current standing PEPE proved viral energy alone could drive immense market value. While capturing imaginations and generating significant buzz, its journey has seen volatility. PEPE has experienced…
Top 5 Altcoins to Buy Ahead of September — Bitcoin, Ethereum and SHIB Dominate Analyst Picks

September often marks a period where crypto markets rotate into new cycles. Analysts are pointing to top 5 altcoins to buy 2025 with Bitcoin, ETH, and SHIB leading the charge. BNB continues to attract attention with its treasury-backed growth, while MAGACOIN FINANCE is gaining traction as a fresh contender that investors are beginning to watch […] Continue Reading: Top 5 Altcoins to Buy Ahead of September — Bitcoin, Ethereum and SHIB Dominate Analyst Picks
SOL Strategies Secures Nasdaq Listing as DeFi Development Corp Tops 2M SOL Treasury

The post SOL Strategies Secures Nasdaq Listing as DeFi Development Corp Tops 2M SOL Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana’s institutional moment has arrived. SOL Strategies has secured approval to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, making it the first Solana-focused treasury company to achieve this milestone. At the same time, DeFi Development Corp. crossed a major benchmark with over 2 million SOL in its treasury, tightening its grip as the leading public vehicle for long-term Solana accumulation. Together, these two moves signal a new phase for Solana, one where institutions no longer stand at the sidelines but anchor themselves directly into its ecosystem. 1/ 🚨Major Milestone Alert! SOL Strategies approved for @NasdaqExchange Global Select Market listing under the ticker “STKE” and trading will commence on Tuesday, September 9, 2025! As CEO Leah Wald noted: “This represents more than just an achievement for SOL Strategies, it’s… pic.twitter.com/tEJ6uBQahR — SOL Strategies (@solstrategies_) September 5, 2025 SOL Strategies Lands Nasdaq Approval SOL Strategies, a company built around managing and scaling Solana staking operations, received the green light from Nasdaq to trade under the ticker STKE. Trading will commence on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. The listing is a leap forward not only for the company but also for the broader Solana community. CEO Leah Wald put it plainly: “This represents more than just an achievement for SOL Strategies, it’s validation for the entire Solana ecosystem.” Validation is the key word here. A Nasdaq listing is not just about prestige. It’s about access. With a seat at the world’s most liquid equity market, SOL Strategies can unlock institutional partnerships that were previously out of reach. From pension funds to asset managers, doors are now open. The Nasdaq nod means three things for SOL Strategies: 1. Accelerated Validator Growth – With institutional backing, SOL Strategies can expand its validator operations faster, directly contributing to Solana’s network security and efficiency. 2. Scaling Operations –…
Solana DEX Addresses Cross 750 Million, But Most Last Just Minutes

The post Solana DEX Addresses Cross 750 Million, But Most Last Just Minutes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana’s decentralized exchange (DEX) ecosystem is booming in raw numbers. Over 750 million addresses have been recorded interacting with Solana DEXs. But a closer look shows a striking pattern, 96.6% of these addresses disappear within a day. That means the vast majority of trading addresses have a lifespan of less than 24 hours, often averaging just 15 minutes. Transaction Burst or Volume Inflation? The short-lived nature of most addresses raises questions about what’s driving the activity. On-chain analysts suggest these addresses are likely spin-ups for volume inflation. The trend is particularly strong with new memecoins, where trading bots create fresh wallets, transact rapidly, and vanish. It boosts reported volume but says little about long-term user adoption. In reality, Solana’s DEX scene may look busier than it actually is. The Sticky Side of Solana DEX Users Not everything is noise. When filtering past the one-day churn, the data tells a different story. More than 1.8 million addresses have remained active for over one year. These long-term DEX users hold an average lifespan of 655 days. That’s nearly two years of activity, proof of real commitment. Even more telling is the stickiness of addresses in the middle ranges. Between 1 day to 1 week, 1 week to 1 month, 1 month to 1 quarter, and 1 quarter to 1 year, the numbers are surprisingly close. In fact, there are more addresses lasting 3–12 months than those sticking around for just 1–3 months. That suggests Solana’s trading community doesn’t fade quickly once it settles in. Why Stickiness Matters Stickiness is a key metric for blockchain ecosystems. Short-term addresses inflate transaction numbers, but they don’t contribute to sustained liquidity or community growth. Addresses that last quarters or years drive the real value. They support consistent trading, provide liquidity, and engage across different DeFi protocols.…
Spot Ether ETFs Shed $952M Over 5 Days as Recession Fears Grow

Spot ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) logged their fifth straight day of outflows this week, shedding $952 million in total and over $787 million in the four-day week alone.The withdrawals followed a record-setting August when spot ether ETFs pulled in $3.87 billion even as bitcoin ETFs saw $751 million in net outflows, according to SoSoValue data.Friday accounted for the sharpest decline, with $446.71 million leaving these ETH-linked funds. Spot bitcoin ETFs, in contrast, posted $246.4 million in net inflows over the past week. The contrast is notable, as funds investing in the flagship cryptocurrency saw $751.1 million in net outflows last month.Ether has climbed more than 16% over the past month, though it slipped 1.8% in the last week now trading just below $4,300. The cryptocurrency has been benefitting from the GENIUS Act passing into law, which restricted stablecoin issuers from paying interest and provided clarity which could lead to greater institutional investment.Its recent drawdown is likely related to a broader return from risk assets. That came after weak U.S. jobs data furthered expectations the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates later this month, along with growing fears of a recession.Traders are now weighing an 89% chance of a 25 bps rate cut, and an 11% chance of a 50 bps cut according to the CME’s FedWatch tool.On Polymarket, odds of a 50 bps rate cut are at 12%.The cooling data , coupled with growing concerns surrounding economic uncertainty and geopolitical risks, has also seen the price of gold top the $3,600 mark for the first time.
